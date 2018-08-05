Sleeping Well At National Retail Properties

In the second quarter, National Retail Properties (NNN) once again showed why its long-term shareholders sleep well at night. While occupancy dipped a little and signs of growth headwinds have appeared on the horizon, the company's operational excellence continued to churn out great results, fueling solid dividend growth and positioning the company to outperform its annual guidance.

The Bad

While there weren't a lot of negatives in Q2, there are a few investors should be made aware of. Occupancy declined 70 basis points during the quarter due to Sun Trust lease expirations, of which some remain vacant with no announced tenant leads. Furthermore, acquisition cap rates remain steady (and in fact are projecting to decline 20 basis points in the second half) despite rising interest rates, pressuring interest rate spreads and appreciation potential. It will be interesting to watch this moving forward, as interest rates apply increasing pressure on property values. Finally, the company issued over 3 million shares during the end of Q2, which will not only dilute per share FFO results moving forward, but also were executed at an average share price of $41.2, 10% below current share prices. Furthermore, management is planning to raise 10-year unsecured debt at fixed rates of ~4.5% which is roughly equivalent to current equity returns. While this isn't terrible, it isn't great either for a REIT with a strong record and balance sheet. Additionally, the interest rate expense from this debt will likely weigh on second half results.

The Good

The bright side is that NNN once again posted very strong year-over-year growth, putting them on pace to reach the high end or even exceed full year guidance. FFO/share was up 15.3% year-over-year, while AFFO/share increased 4.6%. This backed a 5.3% growth in the dividend and placed the company solidly on pace to achieve its current year and long-term annual growth goal of 5%-6%.

Delving further into the machine behind this growth was the effective ongoing interest rate arbitrage execution by management. Exploiting dispositions of properties selling at robust valuations (i.e., very low cap rates and a 53% profit margin on initial purchase prices) and debt and equity available at rates well below 5%, management turned around and deployed this capital at 7.1% initial cap rates. These acquisitions are highly stable and diverse too, involving 59 single-tenant properties across numerous industries with an average lease duration of over 19 years.

The business model and dividend also remained on very sound footing. Despite occupancy dipping temporarily, it still remains above historical averages and management projects a 40 basis point rebound in Q3. The dividend payout ratio remains below 70% and balance sheet liquidity is robust. The company generated $63 million of free operating cash flow after dividend payments in the first half, enabling it to minimize debt equity issuance (only 13% of total funds invested in acquisitions in the first half were from debt or equity issuance). This enabled NNN to retain nearly 3/4 of a billion dollars in liquidity on its line of credit while all of its credit metrics remain strong. Finally, operating efficiencies continued to improve during Q2, with G&A expense decreasing by 50 basis points (an 8% decline) year-over-year.

Valuation

Moving forward, management expects to be able to maintain its 5%-6% growth rate. However, given the stubbornness of cap rates relative to interest rates, I expect them to achieve the low end of that guidance (4%-5%). Given the current dividend yield sits at 4.2%, investors should expect 8%-9% annual returns over the long-term at these prices.

NNN data by YCharts

While this isn't bad at all, it means NNN is not a screaming bargain either, especially since half of the return relies on new growth (which is ultimately speculative) rather than an existing dividend yield which is well supported by the NNN lease structure, a strong balance sheet, and a low payout ratio.

Investor Takeaway

NNN did its thing once again during Q2 and looks primed to continue churning out its mid single-digit FFO/share and dividend/share growth for the foreseeable future. At current prices, it is positioned to approximately perform in line with long-term market averages making it a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.