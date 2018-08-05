Kinross Gold Second Quarter 2018 Results Analysis

Kinross looks attractive below $3.50 and could be a promising turnaround opportunity given a robust project pipeline which is fueling the company's future growth.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 2Q'18 of 602,049 Au Eq Oz, down 13.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Investment Thesis

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC), the world’s fifth-largest gold miner which owns eight producing mines worldwide.

The company has experienced technical issues in the past, and these issues have been the primary reason why the stock has not performed well for long-term investors. Again, disappointing production results this quarter due primarily to Fort Know and Tasiast triggered a recent sell-off.

It is an unavoidable occurrence when it comes to investing in a gold miner. Mining gold or any metal is a complicated process that could be dangerous and unpredictable.

However, as I said in my preceding article, Kinross Gold balance sheet looks much better after the company made important improvements, especially over the past two years. Kinross is showing long-term debt going down significantly, with no debt maturity until 2021, while carrying a strong cash position totaling $1 billion and total liquidity of $2.5 billion. Furthermore, Kinross Gold expects to produce 2.5M Oz of gold in 2018.

With its strong liquidity position, Kinross can invest in its future development opportunities without additional debt. I consider the stock as an excellent opportunity from a long-term perspective.

Q2 Results Highlights from the Q2 Presentation.

1 - Fort Knox production and costs impacted by minor pit wall failure which occurred in Q1 2018. 2 - Continued strong results at Bald Mountain as production and costs benefitted from high number of ounces stacked over last year. 3 - Strong production at Paracatu. Improved mill efficiencies resulting in highest level of throughput in 4 years. Year-to-date rainfall has been stronger compared with previous years. 4 - Chirano continues to perform well. Strong mining and processing rates. Benefits of a more stable supply of energy from national grid. 5 - Tasiast production lower as a result of mill shutdowns to tie-in Phase One infrastructure and slower than expected ramp up of the mining rate. Phase One project handed over to Operations team. Construction of Phase One is complete; commissioning is in the final stages. 6 - Development of Moroshka continues to advance on plan. Stoping of high grade ore expected to begin in early Q4 2018. 7 - Commenced mine development at Dvoinoye Zone 1 deposit. Production expected to commence mid-2019.

Total CapEx for 2018 are expected to be $1,075 million (+/- 5%). It Includes $355 million of sustaining capital and $40 million of capitalized interest.

Note: Kinross has paused Tasiast Phase II, but is still forecasting 2018 capital guidance of $1.1 billion plus or minus 5%. It is due to the incremental cost associated with the Gilmore project which the company approved in July; the project studies for La Coipa and Lobo Marte in Chile.

Tasiast Phase II pause after new Mauritanian tax legislation has been proposed. The company will release some details later this month. CFO Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

At this point, there are no significant changes or effect on proposed changes to the Tasiast income tax, withholding tax at that position. However, we're relying in part on the stabilization clauses within our mining conventions. There may be some impact on payroll amendment taxes. And we're not clear on when the implementation date would occur if this is actually passed through the Mauritanian government.

KGC - Company Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2018 - The raw numbers

Kinross Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 781.4 755.2 809.4 706.2 782.6 876.4 910.2 902.8 796.1 868.6 828.0 810.3 897.2 775.0 Net Income in $ Million −6.7 −83.2 −52.7 −841.9 35.0 −25.0 2.5 −116.5 134.6 33,1 60,1 217.6 106.1 2.4 EBITDA $ Million 241.1 143.5 236.4 −502.8 247.3 276.4 179.0 201.7 383.2 313.9 281.8 353.9 373.0 241.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 4.5% 0 0.3% 0 16.9% 3.8% 7,3% 26.9% 11.8% 0.3% EPS diluted in $/share −0.01 −0.07 −0.05 −0.74 0.03 −0.02 0.00 −0.09 0.11 0.03 0,05 0.17 0.08 0.00 Cash from operations in $ Million 250.1 167.2 232.1 182.2 214.5 315.9 266.2 302.6 207.8 179,7 197,7 366.4 293.9 184.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 149.5 128.5 171.3 160.7 139.5 114.0 153.8 226.5 178.9 200.7 204,7 313.3 246.9 247.1 Free Cash Flow ( Ychart ) in $ Million 100.6 38.7 60.8 21.5 75.0 201.9 112.4 76.1 28.9 −21.0 −7,0 53.1 46.6 -62.6 Cash and short term investments $ Million 1,010 1,118 1,116 1,044 750 968 756 827 819 1,061 992 1,026 998 919 Long term Debt in $ Million 2,029 2,030 1,981 1,981 1,982 1,983 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,735 1,732 1,733 1,733 1,734 Shares outstanding ( diluted ) in Million 1,145.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,183.0 1,244.0 1,256.5 1,245.0 1,255.1 1,257.4 1,257.1 1,247.0 1,258.5 1,259.3

Gold Production Details for the Quarter

Total Gold production in Au Eq. Oz.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 2Q'18 of 602,049 Au Eq Oz, down 13.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down 7.9% sequentially. Production was the lowest in years as you can see in the graph above.

The graph below compares the last three quarterly productions per mine. Proven and Probable reserves in 2017 were 3% higher from a year ago if we exclude the sale of Cerro Casale which represented 5.8M Oz in reserve. 2017 reserves are 25.9M Oz.

CFO Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

We saw strong showings at most of our operations in the second quarter. Highlights would include Paracatu, which achieved its highest throughput in four years; Chirano, which performed well in the first half with improved cost of sales; and our Russia and Nevada mines continued to produce good results; particularly, Bald Mountain, which achieved its lowest cost of sales, since Kinross became the operator. However, we are also working through some temporary challenges at our Fort Knox and Tasiast mines, which impacted production and costs at those operations.

The company is still on track to meet 2018 Guidance

Kinross expects to produce 2.5M Au Eq Oz (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per Au Eq Oz of $730 (+/- 5%).

AISC is forecast to be $975 per ounce sold on both a gold equivalent and by-product basis (+/- 5%).

Total CapEx is forecast to be approximately $1,075 million (+/- 5%), which includes sustaining capital of $355 million and non-sustaining CapEx of roughly $680 million to advance development projects.

Kinross Gold: Balance Sheet

1 - Revenues

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $775.0 million, down $868.6 from the year-ago quarter and down from $897.2 sequentially. Adjusted net earnings were $0.03 per share, which is roughly in line with the $0.04 per share in 2Q 2017.

Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

We produced 602,000 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, at a production cost of sales of $767 per ounce. Our operations generated approximately $232 million of adjusted operating cash flow, roughly in line with the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings were $0.03 per share, which is roughly in line with the $0.04 per share last year. Capital expenditures were $247 million for the quarter and $494 million for the first half of the year.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, FCF is now $30.1 million.

Free cash flow is an essential factor that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and, of course, positive for the business model to work well in a long-term investment.

KGC is passing the test here and should increase FCF significantly in H2 2018 with the Tasiast Phase I now completed.

3 - Net Debt

The net debt is now $815 million, which is quite impressive, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.65x which is excellent.

Note: In July, KGC extended the maturity date of a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility by one year to August 2023.

Recommendation and Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold presents an impressive future growth with a solid balance sheet again confirmed by the second-quarter results. However, challenges at Fort Know and Tasiast resulted in a low gold production this quarter. The issue this quarter was a low production that should be corrected next quarter.

KGC experienced a small negative breakout of its descending triangle pattern recently. The new TA pattern seems to be a falling channel assuming a line support at $3.40 (I recommend buying at this level) and still a line resistance at $3.90 (I recommend selling at least 30% at this level). The drop in stock price has been aggravated by a weakness of the gold price since mid-June.

