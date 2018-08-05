Can Cracker Barrel Reignite Growth?

Shares are fairly valued now, but could go much higher if the company's new initiatives to raise revenue succeed.

Back in November when I first advocated giving the restaurant industry a closer look, shares of most casual dining companies were down in the dumps. A saturated market, falling grocery prices, and changing consumer preferences all came together in a perfect storm dubbed the “restaurant recession.”

Over the last nine months, many restaurant stocks have seen significant gains. Shares of Cracker Barrel (CBRL), though, have actually slipped 7 percent to $145. Lethargic foot traffic and slowing expansion have dampened investor enthusiasm as of late. However, the company still possesses a number of unique advantages and a relatively strong brand. Shares are well-poised to rally – if the company can reignite sales growth.

Flagging Growth...

What is the reason behind Cracker Barrel’s sluggishness? The level of complexity in the company’s operations is likely one factor. Not only does Cracker Barrel open for three day-parts, but it also derives an increasing share of sales from to-go orders and catering. To cap it all, Cracker Barrel runs a retail operation that generates 20 percent of sales. Although I am a fan of the “business within a business” concept, Cracker Barrel’s retail sales fell 3.7 percent last year among comparable stores.

A perusal of Cracker Barrel’s stores shows that its product range lacks true distinction; most merchandise available can be found through other channels at much lower prices. Only a small number of products (excluding Cracker Barrel-branded food items) are advertised as being made exclusively for Cracker Barrel stores.

For many brick-and-mortar restaurants and retailers, share price appreciation is closely tied to growth in unit count. Cracker Barrel is clearly slowing down in this regard. The company opened just six new stores in 2017 and plans to add a mere eight or nine units during 2018. Compare this pace with Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), another Southern chain that added 30 units in 2017 and plans to open almost as many this year.

Comparable same store sales growth at Cracker Barrel also averaged just 2.26 percent annually over the last five years, with most of the increase attributable to price hikes. Actual foot traffic slipped 1.4 percent in 2017 and 1.3 percent in 2016.

While Cracker Barrel’s strategy of locating stores adjacent to highways built the brand among road trippers, this approach is ill-suited for an era of major economic growth in urban areas. In an effort to jumpstart flagging revenue growth, Cracker Barrel has taken to promoting its fast-casual concept Holler and Dash. The city-slicking biscuit chain sports modern, sleek decor – contrasting sharply with Cracker Barrel’s old-fashioned look and feel.

...But Solid Fundamentals

Cracker Barrel’s capital allocation strategy makes it almost unique among its peers; not only does the company totally eschew franchising, but it also owns 65 percent of its real estate outright. The balance sheet shows $1.1 billion in property and plant/equipment net of depreciation, including $300 million of land. With $400 million in debt (unchanged over the last five years) and $174 million in cash, Cracker Barrel remains relatively unleveraged.

Brick-and-mortar chains with similar hidden value have faced pressure from outside investors to sell or spin off assets. Starboard Value infamously fought with Darden Restaurants (DRI) over its vast real estate portfolio several years ago. The hedge fund eventually succeeded in prying away 400 properties, which were spun off into the Four Corners REIT (FCPT). Macy’s (M) later faced a similar assault from Starboard, but management ultimately rebuffed a campaign to sell the company’s prime urban real estate.

In 2011, investor Sardar Biglari began buying up shares of Cracker Barrel in an attempt to force a sale of the company, preferably to his own Biglari Holdings (BH). The businessman asserted that the company was earning sub-par returns on new stores; rather than use up capital on expansion, Biglari argued that Cracker Barrel should instead issue a large dividend payment to shareholders. In an effort to implement this vision, Biglari also unsuccessfully nominated himself and an associate to the company's board on three separate occasions.

Although Cracker Barrel management warded off these proposals, Biglari still controls nearly 20 percent of the company’s stock. The Biglari-affiliated website EnhanceCrackerBarrel.com, which details his ideas for the company, also remains active.

In response to Biglari’s insistence on returning capital to shareholders, Cracker Barrel paid special dividends on its common stock in 2015, 2016, and 2017, bringing the stock’s total annual dividend yield to 5.3 percent last year.

Valuation

Excluding one-time benefits from the recent tax legislation, Cracker Barrel trades for approximately 17 times earnings – a rather low valuation. Even though growth remains sluggish, the company is holding the line on revenue in a tough environment. Moreover, Cracker Barrel’s recent foray into western states such as California, Nevada, and Oregon has successful thus far, so modest unit expansion seems likely to continue.

In Cracker Barrel’s stronghold in the South, the chain is still a cult favorite. Among road trippers, the restaurant’s reputation as a pit stop remains intact (one-third of Cracker Barrel’s customer base is comprised of travelers). The brand certainly is not going to disappear anytime soon.

Applying the present value of a perpetuity formula and a 3 percent discount rate, we can see that Cracker Barrel is fairly valued if it merely holds earnings per share constant:

$4.65 / .03 = $155 per share

However, if Cracker Barrel surprises on the upside in terms of sales (as it did during 2015), then shares would be worth much more. The following shows the present value of Cracker Barrel’s income stream if earnings increased 20 percent:

($4.65 * 1.2) / .03 = $186 per share

Because restaurant sales growth often seems fickle and random, there is no way to predict for sure when (or if) this will happen. Right now, I do not see any catalysts that promise to propel Cracker Barrel’s earnings significantly higher. However, I recommend keeping an eye on expansion plans, licensing deals, and the company’s to-go and “Heat ‘N Serve” initiatives. Any success on those fronts will likely portend earnings growth and subsequent share appreciation.

