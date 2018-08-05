Pacific Drilling Files Chapter 11 Plan, Shareholders Positioned To Get Nothing

Quantum Pacific is not ready to give up yet and may present its plan by mid-August.

Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) has recently revealed its Chapter 11 plan. I've been following this story for quite some time and witnessed how the situation deteriorated for common equity. At the very beginning, it looked like common equity had a chance to get a 2-3% stake in the restructured company, but with each new portion of information, the chances for any favorable outcome for common shareholders decreased. In my previous article on the topic, I had to be very pessimistic: "[…] the common equity is more likely to get absolutely nothing than rights to invest in new Pacific Drilling shares on Quantum Pacific terms".

Unfortunately for the common equity, these expectations came true. As revealed both in the Chapter 11 plan (docket 450) and disclosure statement (docket 451), common shareholders will get absolutely nothing in this restructuring (in case the plan is accepted).

Here's what will happen according to the plan:

$700 million of five-year secured notes will be issued. $300 million of seven-year PIK Toggle notes will be issued. $400 million equity rights offering will be conducted, providing the Term Loan B, 2017 notes and 2020 notes holders with the opportunity to purchase up to 51.2% of the new common shares. $100 million private placement will be conducted, providing the members of the Ad Hoc Group of creditors with the ability to purchase up to 12.8% of the new common shares. 30.9% of the new common shares will be issued to holders of Term Loan B, 2017 notes and 2020 notes. A commitment fee for the rights offering will be 5.1% of the new common shares. The revolving credit facility and the senior secured credit facility will receive full repayment in cash. Common equity will get zero.

To sum it up: credit facility lenders are celebrating taking their money back in full, while impaired creditors (the Term Loan B, 2017 notes and 2020 notes) take control of a company for providing financial support. As per the disclosure statement, the company expects to have approximately $450 million of cash on the balance sheet after the above-mentioned transactions are completed. In your author's opinion, this will be more than enough for Pacific Drilling to focus on day-to-day operations without looking at its balance sheet for upcoming years.

Only impaired claims get to vote, and according to the disclosure statement, the plan has support from more than 75% of the impaired claims:

For plan to be accepted, a) the holders of at least two-thirds in amount of the allowed claims actually voting in each class should vote to accept the plan, and b) the holders of more than one-half in number of the allowed claims actually voting in each class should accept the plan. At this time, it looks like the plan will have overwhelming support from the impaired classes.

However, the battle is not over yet. Quantum Pacific still tries to push its own plan (docket 454) and received a bridge order (docket 455) giving the time to file a reorganization plan through and including August 15, 2018. Interestingly, Quantum Pacific also wants to receive payment for its efforts (docket 458).

Just like previously, Quantum Pacific wants an equity rights offering in which it will be able to participate. As per its plan, "The right to participate in the Equity Rights Offering is limited to the Equity Rights Offering Creditors, Eligible Shareholders, and the Backstop Parties".

Let's now see who Eligible Shareholders are: "Eligible Shareholders means any shareholder of the Company as of a record date to be agree between QPGL (Quantum Pacific - author) and the Company that is (A) an "Accredited Investor" within the meaning of Rule 501 (A) of the Securities Act or a "qualified institutional buyer" within the meaning of Rule 144F of the Securities Act or (B) (I) a person outside the United States who is not a "U.S. person" (as defined in rule 902 under the Securities Act) and (II) not acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. person".

Previously, Quantum Pacific was stated that it intended to give pro-rata equity offering rights to minority shareholders. I've seen nothing similar to this in the plan. My view is that the restructuring will most likely end with a total loss for common equity. Even if Quantum Pacific somehow gets support for its plan, I do not see indications that anything material will be delivered to small retail shareholders. Pacific Drilling shares remain an avoid.

