Encana Is Taking Advantage Of Its Diversified Assets

The company took advantage of its flexible assets to progress towards its 5 years plans.

Encana (ECA) has released its Q2 2018 results. Management now expects positive free cash flow for the FY 2018 while still growing the production by 30%. Besides, the company will still pay a dividend, complete its buyback program, and reduce the leverage.

Despite this update, the market barely reacted.

In my previous article about Encana, I had estimated that the company was fairly valued. With these results and improved outlook, I will check what drove the positive Q2 earnings. I will also revisit the valuation of the company to see if we have a buying opportunity.

What drove the results?

Encana utilizes the same three-fold strategy as most of the other oil and gas producers. The company is using hedges, market diversification, and liquids production to optimize its results.

Encanca has an advantage with the flexibility of its assets. With the current low gas prices and high oil prices, the company can orientate its capex towards liquids production. And it is what they did.

As a result, during the conference call Q2 2018, the CEO announced:

We put forth an ambitious objective at the start of the year to achieve 30% annual production growth while spending within cash flow. Our strong performance this year has put us in a position to meet that ambitious growth target. And we now expect to generate free cash flow this year.

He insisted on the drivers of this improved outlook:

Our cash flow continues to grow through a combination of increased liquids mix, our relentless focus on efficiency, our end approach to maximizing realized prices. This means that we are translating higher commodity prices into higher margin.

The management announced these improvements resulted in a cash flow margin of $16/boe. The previous target was $14/boe.

Flexible production with optionality

The table below shows the increased liquid mix the management announced, compared to last year and last quarter. In the meantime, the gas production decreased by a small margin.

Source: Supplemental information Q2 2018

Encana's liquid mix is 45% of the production this first half year against 37% for the first half last year.

With the improved oil prices, the company increased its revenue and margins. Cash costs increased slower than realized prices. Usually, at these prices, oil production generate more revenues and more costs.

The table below shows the cash costs of Encana stay stable over time. From 2013 until now, the liquid mix has raised from 9% to 45%.

Source: author, based on Encana reports

In Q2 2018, Encana realized $31.93/boe before hedges and $0.44 more with hedges for a total of $32.37/boe.

The liquid growth comes from the Montney and the Permian areas. Eagle Ford should return to growth for the rest of the year. The table below shows the increase in production volume for the Montney and Permian.

Source: Supplemental information Q2 2018

The company has indeed exploited its multi basins assets to increase oil production while oil netbacks are higher than gas.

The costs associated with the rise of oil production did not offset the higher realized prices. Thus, the netbacks improved. As a result, the company now expects positive free cash flow for the FY2018.

Encana balances its utilization of cash flow

For the FY2018, Encana expects to complete its $400 million share buyback. The company will also pay about $56 million of dividends.

Management confirmed the $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion capital program to support the 30% production growth. With $1.1 billion spent for the first half of the year, the company will slow down the capex for the rest of the year.

The net debt will stay stable, but the growth will raise the EBITDA and cash from operations.

I don't understand why the company still bothers paying such a small dividend. With a leverage target at 1.5x EBITDA by the end of the year, the management could instead further decrease the leverage. The graph below shows the net debt does not decrease anymore. The company is lowering its ratio leverage thanks to the growing cash flows.

Source: author, based on Encana reports

Another use of the dividend could consist of increasing the oil production. It would allow profiting from better netbacks.

About the buybacks, Encana raised capital twice. The company issued 123.1m and 98.4m common shares in 2016 and 2015 at a price of $9.21 and $11.16 per share. The company is now buying back shares at about $13. This is far from ideal, but we will see in the section below that the company is not overvalued. Thus, the share buybacks is a reasonable return to the shareholders.

Encana is fairly valued

The table below shows the flowing barrel valuation.

Source: author, based on Encana reports.

Around $50,000/boe/d for a balanced production between gas and oil represents a fair value.

The market is already pricing the progress of the company towards its five years aim of free cash flow generation and growth production.

Good progress towards long-term objectives

At the occasion of the Q2 2018 results, Encana has shown some progress towards its aim of $3 billion cumulative free cash flow by 2022. The generation of free cash flow for this year is a positive surprise.

In the meantime, the company is increasing its production mix with oil while stabilizing costs.

The valuation of the company does not represent a buying opportunity, though. The market fairly values the quality of the assets.

