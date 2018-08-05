Mondi PLC (MONDY) CEO Peter Oswald on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mondi PLC (OTCPK:MONDY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Peter Oswald

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Mondi Results Presentation First Half 2018. I am Peter Oswald. And with me is Andrew King, your CFO. Thank you very much for joining us. You will have seen our announcement this morning. And in a moment, we will share some highlights, and then Andrew will walk you through the numbers. I will then talk about markets and operations of our four business units, how we've performed against major industry trends, a very brief status on strategy and the outlook for 2018. And finally, Andrew and I are very happy to take your questions.

We've delivered a strong and industry-leading performance for the first half of 2018 as we continue our journey of delivering value-accretive growth. Underlying EBITDA -- this one, I should press here. Underlying EBITDA is up 17%. Our EBITDA margin is now industry-leading 23%. Cash generated from operations, up 18%. And our ROCE is now at 21%. And I want to go through all these numbers. Very importantly, we are making good progress in securing future organic growth and the ongoing competitiveness of our operations through delivery on our capital investment program. To remind you: This is over €0.75 billion of approved projects already in progress, planned to deliver organic volume growth from 2019 on.

We finalized three acquisitions; acquisition of Powerflute in Finland, complementing our containerboard portfolio with the niche product northern semi-chem fluting and creating a clear European market leader in virgin containerboard, more about this shortly. We've also expanded our global network in paper bags, where we are already the global market leader, by entering the fast-growing market in Egypt with the acquisition of NPP. And very important, and I will talk to some extent to this topic, we are very excited about new, really new, growth prospects for our sustainable packaging solution. And I will talk about this later.

Andrew, over to you.

Andrew King

Thanks, Peter and good morning all from my side. I'll go first to the operating financial highlights, as always. And as Peter has already highlighted, we delivered a very strong performance on all key metrics in the first half. Revenue is up 4% on the prior year and up 6% sequentially, driven by the strong upward momentum in pricing across all our key product segments. This was partly offset by negative currency effects due to the general weakening in emerging market currencies and the U.S. dollar versus the euro in the period. If you strip out these FX effects, revenue in local currency terms was up around 9% per annum.

Volume growth in the pulp and paper businesses does continue to be limited by capacity constraints, although we did see good growth in sales in our core containerboard and Uncoated Fine Paper products. We benefited from the ramp-up of the rebuilt machine at our Swiecie operation in Poland and a very good production performance in the half, outside of issues we saw at Richards Bay in South Africa which I'll come on to later. This was partly offset by reduced volumes in newsprint following the closure of the newsprint production in South Africa at the end of the last year and the impact of the extended Richards Bay shut on market pulp sales. In the converting businesses we saw steady volume growth -- volume in corrugated compared to a very strong first half of 2017, a strong performance from Industrial Bags with volume growth of 3.6% year-on-year. And in Consumer Packaging we did see good progress in technical films and consumer goods packaging, offset by lower volumes in personal care components. The net effect of acquisitions and disposals in the period at the revenue line was minimal.

These revenue gains, as you can see, translated into a very strong gain of 17% at the underlying EBITDA level, with EBITDA margins rising by 250 basis points on the prior year period to 22.9%, as we were able to mitigate ongoing cost pressures with strong cost-containment measures; and then translating then into underlying operating profit of a strong 25%, as both the depreciation and amortization charge showed a modest decline year-on-year, with positive FX effects more than offsetting the effects of the recent elevated capital expenditure levels. This gave rise, as Peter has already mentioned, to a 12 months return on capital employed of a very strong 21.3%.

If I move then to the movement in underlying EBITDA in more detail. As already mentioned, you can see the effect of domestic price gains as the most significant driver of profitability in the period. We achieved further increases in 2018 in most of our paper segments, building on the strong increases already achieved in 2017, while we have been able to successfully pass on a majority of these paper price increases in our downstream Fibre Packaging segments, with the usual lag. As indicated, on the volume side we saw good gains in our key containerboard and Uncoated Fine Paper products, offset largely by reduced volumes from the impact of the prolonged shut -- extended maintenance shuts.

On the cost side, we do continue to see cost inflation across the business. Among the variable costs, we saw increases in fiber input costs, with the notable exception of paper for recycling where benchmark European prices were down over 25% versus the prior year period as the Chinese input restrictions did have a dampening effect on European demand. While difficult to predict, we are now seeing some signs of stabilization in this market. Fixed costs, as you'll see, were also impacted by general inflationary pressures and the impact of the maintenance shuts, although we are very pleased that we could mitigate via ongoing cost-containment initiatives these pressures across the group. We also benefited from specific restructuring actions taken over the last year in both Industrial Bags and Consumer Packaging.

Currency movements, as you will see, had a net negative effect at the EBITDA line, with the weaker U.S. dollar having net negative impact on dollar-denominated sales across a number of our businesses, while the weaker Russian ruble did have a negative effect on translation of the profits of the domestically focused Russian business. It is worth noting, however, that on a sequential basis the second quarter generally benefited from a favorable currency move, as the strengthening U.S. dollar and generally weaker emerging market currencies versus the euro favor export-orientated businesses. As anticipated, the stronger rand versus the dollar in the period contributed to a lower forestry fair value gain than we saw in the prior year, down around -- down from around €20 million to €13 million in the period. Should the recent rand weakness continue for the second half, one could anticipate a marginally higher gain on a sequential basis.

At a group level, the net impact of acquisitions and disposals was very limited and is captured in this analysis under the other column. The largest transaction in the period was the acquisition of Powerflute, which completed on the 1st of June and hence was only in our numbers for one month, contributing a small net negative to EBITDA after all transaction costs.

If I then look at contribution by business units. You can obviously see the clear strength from the fiber-based value chain as the standout performer in the period. Packaging Paper, as already mentioned, benefited from strong pricing and volume gains and a very good operating performance, mitigating onward -- ongoing cost pressures, while we were able to capture the full value of the paper price increases as Fibre Packaging successfully passed on the paper price increases to its customers.

Consumer Packaging was marginally down year-on-year, as a steady underlying performance and the benefits of the recent restructuring actions was offset by negative currency and one-off effects. Finally, on the Uncoated Fine Paper business, this continues to perform very strongly, although half-on-half performance was hampered by the prolonged maintenance shut at our Richards Bay operation in the first quarter caused by equipment failure. Excluding this impact, EBITDA would have been up half-on-half, as higher selling prices and strong cost containment more than offset negative currency effects. As you'll see, the large shuts at the Richards Bay and Syktyvkar facilities are now behind us, although we do still expect the usual seasonal decline in trading in the European summer months, coupled with ongoing cost inflation, both of which will affect the H2 performance.

If I move then to the -- our numbers below the operating profit level, you'll see that the very strong operating performance led to a 26% increase in underlying earnings per share. As mentioned previously, depreciation and amortization was marginally down due to currency effects, while net finance costs were also down. I'll provide a little bit more detail on this in the following slide.

The tax charge was up on the prior year, driven largely by the significant increase in profitability but also the expected increase in the tax rate which we flagged at the beginning of the year. The reasons for the tax rate increase were largely due to the full utilization of tax losses in Poland in the prior year; and the recognition in the prior year of deferred tax assets on previously unrecognized tax losses, which weren't available to us this year. We would expect the tax rate should stabilize around these levels given the current profit mix in the business.

Finally, in the period, you will see we booked a net special item charge of €81 million, or €100 million on a pretax basis. The largest component of this was the 55 million charge related to the decision to stop the production of in-line silicone coated products at our paper mill in Štetí in the Czech Republic, returning to a 2-step offline process. We also took further charges of €24 million relating to the restructuring of our U.K. Consumer Packaging operations, including the decision to close the Scunthorpe plant. Finally, in Uncoated Fine Paper the decision to close the small un-integrated fine paper machine in Merebank led to a charge of €18 million in the period. Of the total pretax charge of €100 million, around €30 million represents expected cash costs.

As mentioned, going back to the net debt and interest charge, you'll see the interest expense itself was down on the prior year. This was due largely to a lower effective interest rate more than offsetting the effects of the increase in average net debt. The lower effective interest rate was driven in turn by the redemption on maturity of the 5.75% million -- €500 million eurobond in April 2017. With a higher average net debt going into the second half, one wouldn't expect some modest upward pressure on the net interest expense in the half. As you'll see, we ended the period with net debt of €2.45 billion or 1.5x net debt-to-trailing 12 months EBITDA. I'll explain the movement in net debt shortly, but suffice to say we retain a very strong financial position, with metrics well within those required to maintain our solid investment grade credit ratings. In the half, we issued a €600 million eurobond, extending the group's maturity profile and continuing to ensure our strong liquidity position.

Going then on to the movement in the net debt. And as you will see, we'd first like to point out that as we'd advised at the beginning of the year, we have chosen to early adopt IFRS 16, which had the effect of increasing the reported net debt by around €200 million. All comparative figures have been restated on this basis, and you'll see the full information on that in the press release. On a restated basis you can see that the increase in net debt was driven by two factors, namely the €414 million of acquisition spend in the period and the payment of the €1 per share special dividend in May amounting to €485 million. The strong internal cash generation, in turn, was sufficient to cover the increase in both capital expenditure as we ramped up the spend on our approved major project pipeline, together with the normal financing outflows related to the ordinary dividend, tax and interest.

On the issue of the capital expenditure, we retain our previous guidance of between €700 million and €800 million outflow for the full year for each of 2018 and '19, in the absence obviously of any other major project investments that we might make. With the strong sequential growth in revenues and due to the normal seasonal effects, we have seen an increase in working capital to the top of our expected range of between 12% and 14% of turnover. We would expect the usual seasonal decline in inflow of working capital to come through in the second half of the year.

On to the dividend. And as you can see, we continued to see the payment of an ordinary dividend within the context of our cover policy of being 2 to 3 times covered through the cycle as a key pillar of our investment case. Including a special dividend paid earlier this year, we have distributed a total of €1.7 billion to shareholders over the preceding five years; and have achieved a compound growth in the ordinary dividend over this period, as you'll see, of 15% per annum. The interim dividend, as declared today, of €0.2145 per share represents half the prior year final dividend. As always, I caution that we will make the final determination of the appropriate level of the full year dividend when proposing the final dividend at the end of the financial year.

Lastly then from my side. We have decided, as you will see in the announcement today, to reorganize the business units in order to seek improved strategic alignment and coordination across the fiber-based packaging value chain. To this end, we will be combining our Packaging Paper and Fibre Packaging business into a single business unit to be known in the future as Fibre Packaging. Other business units will remain unaffected. We are confident that this will achieve our objective of strong alignment on all key strategic decisions that affect the whole value chain while also ensuring we optimize the strengths inherent in operating as a fully integrated producer, to the benefit of all our stakeholders.

You will note that we have provided the pro forma numbers in the new format for the half year and prior year in today's press release. The reorganization clearly has no impact on overall group result.

With that, I thank you for your attention and pass you back to Peter. Thank you.

Peter Oswald

Thank you, Andrew. So turning now to our markets and businesses. Just as a general remark for clarity: Unless I say it otherwise, I'm always referring to the comparison with the first half year of 2017 and not sequentially. So our Packaging Paper business had an EBITDA up 43%, and we have now achieved an EBITDA margin of 33%. This was mainly driven by price increases due to a strong market but also shifting some volumes from higher to higher-value-added grades, a bit of volume growth and our cost management initiatives. And this was partly offset by cost increases, which were however mitigated by our cost-reduction programs, and some negative currency effects. We have decided to stop our in-line coating at Štetí. We will shift the volume back to our Dutch release liner plant. And we'll produce machine-glazed grades [indiscernible] PM 6, ship them then to the Netherlands and to the other silicone coating. So the previous status we had. We further improved the quality of our paper machine portfolio by divesting our high-cost flat sack kraft mill in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with a capacity of 130,000 tonnes.

Most importantly, we have acquired Powerflute. After this acquisition, Mondi is the clear European virgin containerboard market leader. And we will produce globally about 2 million tonnes of virgin containerboard. We own, and that is the most important thing, the lowest-cost assets in this industry. And we enjoy now good and strong positions in each markets of northern semi-chem fluting; semi-chem fluting; white top kraftliner; and in 2 years, kraft top white. And I forgot to mention kraft top brown. This broad portfolio is appreciated by our customers and increases our resilience in case of new capacity in one product area. If we look at the price chart, we can see that we had price increases in all segments. In brown kraftliner benchmark price indices showed an increase by 24%, in white top kraftliner by 8%, in semi-chem fluting by 11%. And so for grades for which we have achieved lower price increases in 2017 and first half year 2018, we have announced further increases by €40 per tonne from September on. For 2019 and '20, no significant new capacity virgin containerboard in Europe is expected, and this is the good news.

However, we see new capacity in brown kraftliner will come onstream in the U.S. And 2 European competitors have announced plans to build a kraftliner machine, which if the projects went ahead would impact the market potentially from 2021 or more realistically from 2022 on for these respective grades, so brown kraftliner, maybe also white top kraftliner. A word on recycled containerboard, where we are a small player with just between 500,000 and 600,000 tonnes of capacity, which is fully forward integrated. There we saw prices move up by 18%. And in recycled containerboard, as you know, new capacity is coming onstream over the next 3 years, and if markets stay strong, the supply-demand balance should hold up. If we look now to our kraft paper business, where we are the global market leader.

With regards to sack kraft prices, we increased prices at the beginning of 2018 by an average of 8% to 9% versus the average of 2017. This is what I already mentioned at the full year announcement. And as markets are very tight, we've implemented another increase of 5% to 7% but for Europe only, beginning in Q3, as price levels in Europe were well below overseas markets. So it's now better aligned. And in speciality kraft paper, where we have many different grades, MG, MF, SF, we continuously increased prices in smaller steps for different regions. And we are pleased about increasing demand due to the shift from plastic to paper retail shopping bags. And we have developed here a special product, and I will talk about it when I talk about our product innovations. We also expect more demand growth for consumer and Industrial Bags, and I will talk about that also later.

Let's go on to Fibre Packaging. In corrugated packaging we successfully passed-on paper price increases and defended our margins, accepting that our volume stayed flat compared to a very strong first half of 2017. Our focus on new products, better quality, better service is paying off. And we benefit, like the whole box industry but maybe a bit more from e-commerce. Industrial Bags, where we are a global market leader. We achieved 3.6% growth, with strong volume growth in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and West Africa. We have further strengthened our footprint in high-growth markets by acquiring NPP in Egypt and are confident to complete our acquisition of Suez Bags also in Egypt in Q3.

Now on a long-term basis, and this is really something we just changed over the last year due to this plastics debate, paper bags will benefit from the trend to sustainable packaging, substituting plastics with paper. On top of selling more traditional paper bags, we have now to develop consumer-friendly, I would call them, paper bags; and here we have big synergies with Consumer Packaging. Today, Industrial Bags sells paper-based consumer bags, like for pet food, via Consumer Packaging, offering one face to our FMCG customers and strengthening our value proposition to the customer by offering both solutions, paper and plastics. That's especially important in pet food, where we are the European market leader. These paper-based consumer bags will pick up over time, and so we see there interesting growth prospects over the medium term.

Coming now on to Consumer Packaging. Due to newly introduced products, we saw good growth in selected value-added products in technical films and consumer goods packaging. However, this could not compensate for declining volumes in certain products in personal care components and weak results in some still underperforming plants. The volume decline in personal care components will continue in the second half of 2018, and we will continue to balance this decline with growth in other segments.

In Consumer Packaging we are excited to combine our customer consumer product design and innovation capabilities with our speciality kraft paper and industrial bag expertise to develop sustainable packaging solutions for our FMCG customers. Since the beginning of this year, we've seen an unprecedented surge in public interest in plastic waste and hence solutions for that, and a lot of FMCG companies and retailers have reacted to this. And I am very positive about our position to benefit from this development and to contribute to a circular economy. Mondi is uniquely positioned given its leading position in fiber packaging and material-light flexible packaging. This shift in public interest will accelerate the commercial introduction of environmentally friendly products we already have in our pipeline.

Coming on to Uncoated Fine Paper. We achieved an EBITDA of 230 million. We benefited from price increases. However, they were offset by cost inflation; extended shuts at Richards Bay, to which Andrew referred; a bit lower fair value gains in forestry; and negative exchange rate effects, however, mitigated by good cost-reduction projects.

We will improve our paper machine portfolio by stopping one Uncoated Fine Paper machine, nonintegrated fine paper machine, at Merebank in South Africa during the second half of 2018 which currently produces about 70,000 tonnes. So we can see it's a fairly small machine, but with this market situation, we want to take this step. To secure our wood supply, we acquired around 11,000 hectares of well-located forest plantations in KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, which shows our commitment to South Africa. We continue to leverage the cost advantage of our Uncoated Fine Paper mills in Russia, Slovakia and South Africa to grow Packaging Paper capacities at those sites. Our mixed-mill concept has worked well, and it gives us all optionalities to react to market developments in the future.

If we look at the prices, you can see that there were price increases which, and this is the good news, were somewhat ahead of the cost increases. And we are happy that Mondi could marginally grow its Uncoated Fine Paper sales volume in a slightly declining market. And in July, in Europe we further increased prices by 2% to 6%. So let us summarize the key strategic developments just on one slide.

Mondi has completed three acquisitions to secure our further growth. Second point, it is at the core of Mondi's strategy to secure our future value-accretive growth with carefully planned capital expenditure projects in cost-advantaged mills; and I repeat, in cost-advantaged mills. We have made good progress with our 2 major CapEx in Štetí in the Czech Republic and Ružomberok in Slovakia. So Štetí will start up towards the end of this year, being then contributing to volume and profit next year. And the pulp mill expansion in Ružomberok will start up in late 2019, and the paper machine for kraft top white towards the end of 2020. So we have previously guided in 2020, and now due to the delay we have in the permitting, we have to go to the end of this indication, which is end of 2020. And these, plus smaller investments which we do especially in Russia, will drive 9% organic volume growth from 2009 onwards in our paper business. Almost all of it is in Packaging Paper.

And now I want to come to this topic of sustainable packaging which I talked about. And we are convinced that this will be a major growth and profit driver for Mondi, as Mondi is uniquely positioned to combine its, just to imagine that for businesses we are in, film, so plastic film, flexible packaging, speciality kraft paper, bag making and extrusion coating know-how. And I want just to give here a few examples.

I mean, first of all, it is intuitive that Mondi as the global number one supplier of kraft paper and industrial bags should hugely benefit from the commitment of many FMCG companies and retailers and other companies to reduce plastics packaging. However, for our bags business to develop convenient consumer solutions requires the extensive know-how and the customer context which we have in Consumer Packaging. We are developing novel paper solutions replacing plastics by combining our access to and deep understanding of FMCG customers' requirements within Consumer Packaging, and that together with the speciality kraft paper know-how in Packaging Paper and this with our paper bag-making and extrusion coating know-how in Fibre Packaging.

Now the second beneficial trend towards sustainable packaging is at first sight less intuitive. It's even counterintuitive, and this is why our plastic-based flexible packaging will benefit. And the reason is that we will replace material-intensive rigid plastic packaging with what we call material-light flexible packaging. This means that typically 70%, 70%, of plastic material reduction can be achieved. So if you used this morning your shower gel from a plastic bottle, if you use it tomorrow from a stand-up pouch produced by Mondi, you have saved 70% of plastics. And that is a real impact we will have. And obviously FMCG companies are traditionally conservative and don't want to change their packaging because this is how you recognize them on the shelf, but now with their commitments to reduce plastic packaging usage, they have to explore these opportunities. So in our Consumer Packaging business, which is about 80% plastic based, we'll benefit from this trend towards less plastics.

And the third important trend is that there will be an increase in biofilm solutions. And we are very proud to say that a lot of our growth which compensated for our declining PCC business in Consumer Packaging is coming from bio-based film. So finally it's taking off.

So like at every results presentation, I illustrate our innovations approach with three randomly chosen examples. And example number one is a very important product which is newly launched, and you will find it from next year on in the shelves also here in the UK. And it's called BarrierPack Recyclable. This plastic laminate for premade pouches and FFS roll stock is for the first time, we are not aware anyone is doing that yet, fully recyclable without any compromise of quality and functionality. It can't be used for all products but for many products. And this BarrierPack Recyclable won the 2018 plastics recycling Europe award for best technology innovation in plastics recycling. It is a model case for a circular economy and another example how Mondi Consumer Packaging benefits from a trend to sustainable packaging.

The second example is shoppingworld by Mondi. Mondi has developed new paper grades optimized for bags and shoppers, which sees accelerated growth and is leading efforts to partner across the industry on sustainable solutions. In April, in Prague Mondi hosted Europe's first paper summit, bringing together 45 companies, including major brands, converter suppliers and machine producers, to accelerate the execution of ideas. So it's a specially designed speciality kraft paper product with a relatively high content of recycled fibers, so it's really a novel product. And the distinctive thing is that it can carry 25 kilograms. The norm is 12.5 kilograms. And so we think this is well picked up. And just to give you another example, if you think about carrier bags: Paper carrier bags are still substantially below 10% of overall carrier bags used worldwide.

So we assume here a growth rate of 3% to 4%, but with a bit more fantasy you can also talk about higher numbers. And the third example is the point-of-sale Baca Stand. The fact that the solution of our corrugated business won a WorldStar award speaks for itself. It is tape free, uses almost 50% less material and 20% -- and requires 20% less handling time compared to conventional stack boxes. So this is our outlook, where we clearly state that we remain confident of sustaining our track record of delivering value-accretive growth. The rest, I don't want to read to you.

Now in summary. Before we open to questions, let me just summarize. In the first half of 2018, Mondi showed again industry-leading performance with strong cash flow generation and an EBITDA margin of 23%. The second half of 2018 has started well. And there is more to come in 2019 to 2021, when our more than €0.75 billion of expansionary projects will, step by step over a 3 years period, start up operations. Our business is more robust than ever. Why? Our CapEx are focused on cost-advantaged assets which deliver strong earnings throughout the cycle. And sometimes we tend to forget in good times about that. We have proactively sold the high-cost mill in the U.S. and are in the progress of closing a high-cost paper machine in South Africa, further improving the quality of our asset portfolio. Three, the diversity, this unparalleled diversity, of our Packaging Paper grades with niche products and with the benefits of strong forward integration into Fibre Packaging protect our earnings quality throughout the cycle.

Four, our leading platform of Consumer Packaging and fiber converting combines fiber and material-light plastics offering for more sustainable packaging. And with our strong market position, we are the one who can take most advantage of that, and it will accelerate our organic growth going forward over the medium term. Finally, we have a strong balance sheet, which gives us real optionality in various cycles of the industry. As industry leader in several sectors and in a world where sustainability is no longer an option, we have the product footprint and the operational excellence to meet our stakeholders' requirement.

Thank you for your attention. And now Andrew and I are happy to take your questions.

Andrew King

Good. Thank you, as always. And if you wouldn't mind, the roving mics, if you could state your name and the company you represent. And Lars was, as always, first off the blocks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lars Kjellberg

Lars Kjellberg, Crédit Suisse. And I just want to pick it up where you kind of ended, in a way. I mean we've had a long discussion, of course, about Consumer Packaging, and it's not really been working. Is this now the sort of the catalyst to get this going? And are you actually seeing any real pipeline on this? And can you sort of give us a sense of your -- the timing of this actually starting to take off? When you're talking about your kraft paper as potential opportunity, clearly there are some certain capacity constraints in the system, so again if you want to call that out, how you actually do benefit from that. And can you actually do it, in a way? And the final question I had, you -- since, I guess, October last year, when you started talking about cost inflation, it started to be communicated as a real headwind. And then you said manageable, and now you had an really solid quarter from cost containment. Can you give us some sort of sense exactly what you're doing to contain those high costs that you saw as a real headwind late last year and how you managed to deal with that?

Peter Oswald

Yes. Thank you -- does it work? Somehow. I'm not sure I'm on. I am on, yes. Okay, thank you. Thank you, Lars. So first question, on Consumer Packaging. So first of all, Consumer Packaging with a 12.5% EBITDA margin is value enhancing at the current moment, and we are confident about making it more profitable. Most important then that was maybe not sufficiently communicated, we do have a number of strong synergies with various of our businesses. So we sell in Consumer Packaging our extrusion coating, which is part of many extrusion coating products. We work strongly with Industrial Bags because some usages are either plastics or bags. We work strongly with our -- we use speciality paper grades, like for our release liner, so there are a number of synergies which we don't want to miss.

And then exactly that's the new point now, is that because of this very new trend we see now, this powerful combination of understanding FMCG companies and retailers and having context at high level and having these paper options is a powerful combination, but it will require hard work. So it's not something we see in the second half because, yes, we take advantage of some products which are just selling better now, but we have also to develop new, more customer-friendly products in our paper bag area because the traditional paper bag is not good enough now to be the customer's choice, consumer's choice for everything. So it has good growth prospects in itself with flexible replacing rigid plastics. That has been a topic for years, but it never got really traction. And we will see now if this plastic debate gives more traction to it.

In terms of kraft paper, it's a very valid question. Do we -- it's great if customers want it, but do we have the capacity? Now we have the good luck now that Štetí will do online end of this year, or the new capacities. And this means, amongst others, that we will have more pulp and hence also more kraft paper. And obviously we are already considering various others plan to expand our capacity, but at least with about, if I remember right, 50,000 or 60,000 tonnes of new kraft paper capacity, we can short term react to this trend. And we have some ideas how with a fairly capital unintensive -- yes, with not a capital-intensive solution to address it. And on costs, maybe Andrew, you want to take...

Andrew King

Yes. I think, I mean, the message on costs is there is cost inflation around. I think you could have seen it from the variance analysis that we put up in the slide presentation. So -- but I think we are proud of the fact that we have been able to mitigate that cost inflation. I think the operating performance in our -- across the suite of our paper businesses both for Packaging Paper and Uncoated Fine Paper has been extremely strong in the period, with that obvious exception that we had those problems at Richards Bays -- Richards Bay, but outside of that, extremely strong performance. And that in itself obviously, I mean, goes a long way to mitigate the cost-per-tonne effect.

And outside of that, it's not as if we have any one big strategic initiative around cost take-out. As you know, with us it's just something that's built into our DNA. I think sometimes people forget all the work we do on a systematic annual basis around cost take-out. We see it as something that you simply have to do, as you well know. We always target 2% of our cash cost base as a number that we always look to do internally. Now if we give you the external -- if we publish the sort of cost savings numbers, you won't believe us because you will indicate that it's mitigation rather than actual cost take-out. But it's very real and it really does contribute to the bottom line. So it's not any one thing. And -- but -- and similarly, we don't think we've run out of ideas.

In fact, we think, every time certainly we make acquisitions, we find opportunity, but even within our own business, embracing new technology. Obviously there is digitalization now, which has a real opportunity, and we're looking at a lot of ways to exploit that in our business. And we think that can bring a lot of opportunity going forward. So it's really about being open to the next opportunities how you can take costs out. And sometimes, it also just comes down to doing systematically the right thing in terms of an operating performance. So yes, we are very pleased with the operating performance in the first half. And that has certainly helped, but as we stressed in the outlook statement as well, this cost inflation issue is not going away. It continues, but we think we've done well, certainly relative to our peers et cetera, in terms of containing that.

Lars Kjellberg

Just two follow-up questions from me, if I may. Syktyvkar, could you define exactly what you're doing and what sort of new products you're going to be selling? And also, to Ružomberok, as you're now revamping the pulp mill well ahead of actually starting up the paper machine, will that be sellable pulp? Or will you have the capability to try and sell that pulp? Whatever you're doing. And so if u can share what you're doing, what sort of products you're going to be selling. But also as you're revamping the Ružomberok pulp mill, which you said will come onboard late 2019 well ahead of starting up the containerboard machine, will that be sellable pulp coming from that?

Peter Oswald

Yes, yes. So in Syktyvkar we will have greaterly more white top kraftliner, more NBSK and a bit more uncoated fine paper. So it is a machine debottlenecking and fiber debottlenecking at several levels. Therefore, it isn't one big project but a number of smaller projects. In Ružomberok we have the privilege that we have a pulp dryer, and so from day 1 on, we will sell the bleached pulp -- wood kraft pulp from at -- from the mill. And once the paper machine starts up, we will integrate this additional volume of, I think it was, 80,000 or 100,000 tonnes.

Andrew King

Good. Shall we go to Cole?

Cole Hathorn

Cole Hathorn from Jefferies. Just following up on the sack kraft paper market. A while ago, you decided to postpone speciality kraft machine at Štetí. Are you thinking potentially about not doing the speciality kraft but sack kraft grades or new machine there considering the strength in the market?

Peter Oswald

Yes, I'm not that sure I can really reveal here anything. So with this special machine MG kraft paper in mind, seeing the strength of the market, we have now to evaluate what paper grade is the right one, but if it is anything, it will be a speciality kraft. But it could also be something different. I think it was wise to wait a bit because now we see the market, have a better understanding, especially also from Consumer Packaging, what the grades are which are needed. And then it's a bet on the right grade.

Cole Hathorn

And then following up on your price increase announcement on kraftliner. Am I right in thinking that that's your white top kraftliner and Europe only, so just a smaller proportion of your portfolio, not your full 1.7 million tonne production?

Peter Oswald

Yes. Actually now 2 million tonne after Powerflute. You are right. So it's not for brown kraftliner, which is about one third of that, but it's for white top kraftliner, northern semi-chem fluting and semi-chem fluting.

Andrew King

Similarly in the European markets. Because obviously in the global markets we have all sorts of different dynamics. They're not a homogeneous market. Maybe to Alex, at the back.

Alexander Berglund

Alexander Berglund from Merrill Lynch. Two question from me. First, just giving kind of cost inflation has been a big topic for you and for the sector in general, is there any potential to change the contract structure on kind kraft paper, Industrial Bags to become more shorter so you can quicker kind of pass on that cost inflation? Or is that just nothing, not happening in this industry? Or is that maybe not that something you would want to do? And then secondly, just thinking a bit longer term, I know post CapEx you're spending now and '19, given where we are right now, do you still think longer term that there are enough interesting opportunities to deploy capital at good returns? Or should we think more kind of CapEx coming down and more, I guess, increased free cash flow generation? And then kind of logical follow-up on that is kind of on shareholder returns. I mean you did a special dividend. Were you happy with kind of the response you got from shareholders? And is this something you would consider again, giving kind of natural deleveraging? And should we think about somewhere around 1 times net debt-to-EBITDA as some kind of trigger level?

Peter Oswald

Yes, thanks, Alex. On the first question, about our pricing policy and that we fix a number of contracts both in sack kraft paper and Industrial Bags for a year, that's obviously an ongoing debate we do have internally. And in a market where prices go up, it's a disadvantage. In a price -- in a market where it's goes down, it's an advantage. So we are reviewing it; and I can't say anything more, for competition reasons. In terms of deploying capital, do we have ideas how to deploy them? Do we have optionalities in our mills? Yes, we do have them. Equally we are careful in terms of judging the capacities in the market.

Just to take one example of brown kraftliner: Maybe there is a good market for one new kraftliner machine. If we would do it, we would do one with -- which is absolutely low cost. And we have these optionalities. If others do machines which are medium to high costs, I cannot follow the logic, but as a competitor I have to accept that this volume then is there and will depress the price-volume. So we keep it open, but we have a good pipeline now until end of next year. And then we will see whether the numbers come down or whether we have another interesting project to go for. So we simply don't know at this stage. Anything you want to add?

Andrew King

I think the last question was around the shareholder response to the returns. I don't remember getting any letters of thanks from our shareholders, but I think in general they were happy. I think -- most importantly, I think they understood the logic of that special dividend in a sense that clearly, I think, all our shareholders would be supportive of us finding higher-return ways to invest the surplus capacity. But we also -- they also respect the fact that, in the absence of any of that in the short term and with the capacity we had, the concept of then returning surplus capacity to the shareholders was welcomed. And I think they respected the discipline that, that showed in terms of the way we manage our cash, our cash flow priorities. So I think they were appreciative of the return, and they understood the logic behind. That's certainly the way we would interpret it. I think maybe, before we go to the floor, we should give the opportunity to the people on the phone. So if we could go to -- Matthias Pfeifenberger, I believe, is on the phone.

Matthias Pfeifenberger

A follow-up from my side basically on the segment restructuring. What's the deeper meaning here? I mean, is it basically the Packaging Paper margin has become too rich? I mean it's 30% return on capital and margins. And you -- maybe you want to, I don't know, dilute it a bit. That's how the competitors do it, but then you could have also, I don't know, grouped Consumer Packaging together with Fibre Packaging on the back of what you've just said that Consumer Packaging will be offering a lot of synergy potential to some of the converted Fibre Packaging solutions. So maybe a bit background color on this decision which obviously decreases a bit of the transparency for us.

Peter Oswald

So you take the first...

Andrew King

Yes. I mean, I think, in terms of the questions, firstly, the background. I mean, very quickly, I mean, it's simply an internal reorganization. We felt that -- we were historically under the old, what we referred to as the, European international divisional structure. We essentially had the overlay which combined the strategic sort of decision making between Fibre Packaging and Packaging Paper. On reflection, having simplified the divisional structure, we felt we lost -- we were losing that ability to properly coordinate those businesses. Because it is very important that you do look at it as a holistic value chain and you run it like that while respecting the different business models between upstream and downstream. And we feel that this approach we're taking brings us that opportunity to bring the businesses back together again, frankly, is the way I would classify it. So it's got nothing to do with decisions around disclosure et cetera. The disclosure follows the internal reorganization decision that we took, but I don't know, Peter, if you want to add anything to that.

Peter Oswald

Yes, especially to your proposal, if I may call it like this. Why didn't we like -- combine Fibre Packaging with Consumer Packaging? And indeed there would be a number of very good reasons for it because we share a lot of customers consumer packaging, corrugated. We have shared we sell paper bags and plastic bags to the same customers. We develop products together et cetera, but at the end of the day, that's the beauty of Mondi. You could basically merge it all into one business unit because there are so many overlaps in the value chain and the supply chain which should be very closely aligned, also from a strategic point of view if you make acquisitions and equally you have a lot of overlaps, but somehow you have to split up your business and then collaborate. And that just shows how synergistic all our businesses are. You could also include Uncoated Fine Paper to paper packaging because they are now sharing three important mills. So it's one thing, that we have a market-focused organization where everyone follows its own rules, but of course it needs a lot of coordination, which we do basically at exco level.

Andrew King

Good. Thank you very much. Maybe we take Barry Dixon, who is also on the line.

Barry Dixon

It's Barry Dixon from Davy. Two questions, one on the short term. So you're obviously experiencing very strong demand growth across a lot of the end markets, maybe apart from the consumer products business. Maybe just try and give us a sense as to what is the underlying growth in terms of the kind of cyclical growth versus the old structural growth drivers, Peter, that you mentioned around e-commerce and that plastic substitution. The second question is really around capacity growth and following on from Matthias's comments around the 33% margin. The implied return on capital on newer or converted -- conversion capacity is very strong. I suppose two parts to that. One is Ružomberok delayed again, I mean. Can you give us some sense as to what is causing or the reasons behind that delay? Because particularly given the very strong economics in the market, one would have thought that the capacity would be brought on as quickly as possible. And then secondly, given those margins on the implied returns, when you look at the Uncoated Fine Paper business, are there any mills within that, that are suitable for conversion to either kraft or recycled containerboard production? And I'm thinking [more toward sort of the] newsprint plant in Russia that could perhaps be converted to kraftliner. And then maybe added to that, your -- maybe you'd elaborate a little bit about your comment. Did I pick that up correctly, that you'd consider adding a new greenfield kraftliner mill in Europe?

Peter Oswald

So I'm not sure I got it all. So the first question was what is cyclical growth and what is structural growth, and obviously that's a question I can't precisely answer. The only thing what we can see is, I mean, this e-commerce thing for our corrugated and containerboard is something real. We have previously put a number of about 1% additional growth above -- over and above a normal growth rate. And I would still stick to that number even though it's a guesstimate for a number of reasons because you can't always isolate exactly what is e-commerce, what is not. The second big structural change, which actually has taken place very recently with these commitments of FMCG companies and retailers to go for more sustainable packaging solution, is a very new development. And we can't at this point in time exactly quantify it because, yes, we see an acceleration now.

What we really see in our books is that the speciality kraft paper for shopper bags is going up, but are they growing 4%? Or will it be 10%? Because they are such a small part, tiny part of the whole market, it's impossible to predict where we will end up. And especially also, the commitment, with the commitment of FMCG customers and the real commitment of end consumers to change products, how sustainable will it be? I think we shouldn't fall now into the trap of saying this is just a fantastic new era or anything. I hate new eras because they never happen, but it is definitely something which will help us, but will that be among the total half percentage or 1 or 1.5 additional growth? I don't know, but our Industrial Bags and partly our Consumer Packaging will benefit from it. And there is then some cyclical growth.

In terms of capacity, yes, we will address the issue. Ružomberok, I mean, we are still in the frame of what we said, so this -- we always said, and I repeat myself what we said last time, we are still waiting for one permit. We are still in scope, so we don't have to postpone it in terms of saying it is 2021. And it's, let's say, yes, of course, we would want every capacity we could get at the moment as quickly as possible, but it is what it is. And at least we will have the pulp available. The Uncoated Fine Paper shift from -- can -- could we change machines from Uncoated Fine Paper to Packaging Paper grades? And you specifically mentioned our one machine in Syktyvkar. So you know the industry well. Yes, that's all under investigation. It's just, when you earn -- there are two things what you have to be careful about. First, if you earn good money on an existing machine, changing it, you reduce your return because you have to deduct the returns you achieved with the current grades.

So it's a question of timing. And secondly, you have to be careful about capacity. So I know we sound a bit like dinosaurs when we talk about capacity. Others are fortunately -- more experienced people also talk about it, but it is a real thing. And we are now in strong times and tend to forget about it, but we are not -- it's a very -- must be a very deliberate decision, that there is really a market for it and you don't create overcapacity. And the last issue was -- could you repeat this? I just wrote down green.

Barry Dixon

You mentioned the possibility of building a new Greenfield -- a low-cost kraftliner or kraft paper machine in Europe. Maybe just to elaborate a little bit on that. Or did I pick that up incorrectly?

Peter Oswald

No, it wouldn't be a Greenfield. It would be a Brownfield. And there have been press reports, like always, when you talk to officials then -- and they like to go to the press. And it is in no way -- it's not -- just not decided. It's still in the very conceptual phase, but obviously, I mean, our Stambolijski plant mill in -- has a very good cost structure overall. And over time, because it has a fairly small machine of 100,000 tonnes, we have the optionalities there to think about other options, but we are far away from any decisions. And obviously other -- the announcements of other players made us even more cautious about creating here any overcapacity.

Andrew King

And we've got -- we'll take one more call from the lines and then come back to the floor. So it's Myles Allsop.

Myles Allsop

Yes, sort of three questions maybe. Just on the -- again the cost inflation, are you seeing any material increase in wood costs in Eastern Europe? Is that going to become more of an issue over the next six, 12 months? And then just going back to the testliner, OCC spread, which is obviously quite supportive at the moment, what's your sense in terms of the way that plays out? Are we going to see testliner prices coming under more pressure? Or is OCC now going to start correcting back up? And then just finally, on the M&A front, obviously you said you'll be picking up opportunities still. Do you think that there's still sort of sensible pricing out there, or should we assume that it's going to moderate going forward? And there is Powerflute as well and synergies. When we should start sort of seeing them come through your numbers?

Peter Oswald

Yes, thank you. So cost inflation wood in Central and Eastern Europe is very moderate, so it's not an area of concern but always something to watch. And we deal with nature, so you never know how storms or floods or whatever can influence it, but it's not an area of concern. On the RCP, OCC spread, if I knew the answer, I would not sit here. I mean the most likely scenario I personally take is that OCC will move, upgrade here a little bit because also the collectors in Europe need higher prices in order to make it worthwhile to collect it, but we have to see how this works out. And basically I have no special insight going beyond. I read actually what you guys write on it and then think about it.

And on M&A, we still overall see still a very stretched market, very high activity of private equity. They simply have got too much money, and therefore they are forced to do crazy deals. And we see that even in cases where we had substantial synergies we can't beat them. I'm just repeating we appreciate the low interest environment. And therefore, one can stretch more than one could historically, but we always have to be sure that when we buy something that there is a margin of safety that we will create shareholder return.

James Twyman

James Twyman from Prescient Securities. A few questions. Firstly, the special items, there's three pretty big ones there. Could you give some idea of the cost-reduction impact that you see from that; and the reduction of some losses, which I assume maybe one or two those were making? And then secondly, the sack paper business, could you give us an idea of how much of that business is exported and what sort of growth rates you're seeing from exports and domestic? And then just quickly, in South Africa, just wondering why you didn't close the Merebank mill completely. And also, what self-sufficiency do you see happening in South Africa as a result of the acquisition you've made there in the wood side?

Peter Oswald

Yes, special items, to you, Andrew.

Andrew King

Yes. I think, on the special items, again to put it in context, as I mentioned, of the 100 million gross number, 70 million is obviously noncash related. So it's impairment charges. And we don't really count that as a cost-saving, particularly have a potential reduced depreciation or anything like that. Of the actions taken, clearly taking out the in-line coater in itself immediately day 1st doesn't improve your profitability because we will now have to be ramping up production again in off-site side. We think obviously, over time, it will still be a net positive contribution, but it will take time for that transition to take place, so it's not really a, what are we, 2018 effect.

On the Merebank story, clearly we have an immediate benefit, in a way, because as you can see, I mean, it's been precipitated in part by the fact that the pulp prices are so high. And as you know, essentially Merebank is an unintegrated facility, so rather than converting pulp from Richards Bay into a fine paper product, incurring all the conversion costs et cetera, you can simply sell the pulp at extremely high or attractive prices at the moment. So that has an immediate short-term benefit when you take that cost out. Obviously there are some short-term costs associated with the closure, but those are all reflected in that special item. So that will have a benefit, when simply taking out that converting loss as it were.

The reason why we didn't go any further, frankly, is because obviously what we are left with is a very cost-competitive large machine in Merebank which obviously serves the domestic market. We don't have to rely on a lot of exports because it's an export business which is unattractive obviously from an integrated sites in Southern Africa, but -- so we're very confident that the remaining machine can make a good contribution. And then finally, obviously we are taking out -- taking some further initiatives on the Consumer Packaging side, the most important being obviously a plant closure in Scunthorpe. We -- as you'll recall, last year, we were looking at streamlining that plant as part of -- as the first step of that initiative. Frankly, we took the decision this year that, that streamlining wasn't going to be as effective. And so we've taken the plant out, so there's a little -- there is some small benefit from that. In total, obviously the immediate benefit is fairly limited from these in terms of earnings contribution. Obviously, over time, we think -- strategically we're spending our money in the right places, simply put.

Peter Oswald

Yes. And James, on your second question, sack paper. We sell a bit above 50% to global markets outside Europe.

Andrew King

Good. I think we had Wade at the back, unless we've answered your question.

Wade Napier

Just a quick one on the delay at Ružomberok. There have been sort of industry reports that project costs are rising due to the increased level of construction. Would Ružomberok's CapEx be impacted by further delays to permitting? Second question, now that you've owned Powerflute for two months, are there sort of debottlenecking opportunities you've identified? Have you -- sort of have you firmed up your sort of synergy expectations from that acquisition? And then finally, on the sort of public relations issue with plastic packaging versus sort of sustainable solutions, who does the owners really start with to sort of educate the sort of end user about the sort of sustainability benefits of things like flexible packaging? Is it a case of yourselves, or is it the FMCG producers? Or is this a waste management issue, that we're seeing plastic in the oceans? I mean, what are your sort of broader-level thoughts on this?

Andrew King

And definitely the last question is for Peter because it's far too philosophical for me, but on the Ružomberok CapEx, yes. I mean I think it is undoubtedly you are seeing inflation in capital costs, I mean, also in the industry in particular. We obviously haven't made -- we're waiting for that final permitting. We'll need to assess exactly what the cost structure -- the cost situation is there. I think, whatever the CapEx inflation might be, it's still a highly attractive project, but undoubtedly there is likely to be still a little bit of upward pressure in terms of that CapEx budget as we see it today. Obviously these things can change quite materially from -- literally from month to month, but there is -- undoubtedly through the industry you are seeing an upward pressure on capital expenditure costs. Maybe just...

Peter Oswald

Powerflute.

Andrew King

Powerflute synergies, very quickly: No. I mean we -- here, as you say, we're 2 months into owning it. We're very comfortable with what we've bought. We are very pleased with what we bought. Obviously we're working very hard in terms of integrating an entire business. As Peter has already emphasized, really it's an exciting addition to our product range. And we really feel we have big opportunities to leverage our sales network across the organization. And obviously having complementary products to what Powerflute has to offer does give us opportunities, but at this stage it would be too early to reassess any potential upside opportunity there...

Peter Oswald

Yes. But just to add, what you said. It's too early, but our assumption was very, very conservative. On plastics: So we are working from PR, so to say, to address this issue and also to position ourselves. I think the wider public is obviously beyond our reach because we don't have the influence to judge them. And they have also a very, very simplified view, so our job is really to work with our customers. We are part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which is this -- which are a few leading packaging suppliers and a number of FMCG companies. And there we address these issues of recyclability, biofilm. I mean I didn't go into -- I could talk for an hour about this subject. There are many good positions which we have how we can address it. And in this circle, so to say, it becomes very clear also for our customers that we have very attractive solutions for them.

Andrew King

All right, I think I'm conscious that we're keeping you back from your tea, so one last question from the floor.

Unidentified Analyst

Will you have a Capital Markets Day anytime soon?

Andrew King

We had a Capital Markets Day, as you know, last October. I think we will give it a bit of a break. It -- as you can imagine, it takes a lot of internal management resource, so I'm sure our shareholders rather we focus on running the business in the short term, but we will be looking at our ongoing investor relations program and what makes sense. I know there are some also calls for site visits, which people like. We know it's always so difficult to get away from the office. I appreciate that. And so we're looking at that also as an option, but we'll inform you as soon as we made a call on that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty]

Peter Oswald

Yes.

Andrew King

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. There's always next year.

Andrew King

Yes. Very good.

Peter Oswald

Okay. So thank you for your participation and your questions, and we have appreciated that very much. I close the meeting and wish you all a successful day.