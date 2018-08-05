How To Build A High-Yield Dividend Retirement Portfolio: Part 1

In part two of this series, I'll explain how one goes about picking the stocks for a high-yield income growth portfolio tailored to your specific needs.

This is essential to crafting the right high-yield income growth portfolio to fit your needs, while still allowing you to sleep well at night no matter what the stock market does in the short-term.

While there are several steps in building such a portfolio, first investors need to understand just how much savings they need to accrue before they retire.

Historically speaking a well designed high-yield income growth portfolio is often the most powerful strategy you can use to live well during your golden years.

A prosperous retirement is the ultimate end goal for most investors, including most of my readers. My own high-yield retirement portfolio is designed to eventually letting me achieve financial independence as early as possible. I define this as being able to live off 50% of my post tax dividends, with the other half always being reinvested into the portfolio to ensure my passive income stream grows exponentially over time. That way I can raise my family's standard of living while never worry about losing my job or running out of money in retirement; no matter how long I live.

Why am I trusting my future retirement exclusively to a high-yield income growth strategy? Because historically speaking, this is the best way for regular investors like us to get rich over time.

Readers have been increasingly asking me, both in comments and personal messages, "just how do I go about building a high-yield income growth portfolio"? Well, like most things in finance, the answer is complicated and depends on numerous factors including:

your current financial situation (income, savings rate)

your time horizon

your personal risk profile

your skill/knowledge/interest in managing a portfolio of stocks (active vs passive approach)

Thus I've decided to create a two part series to explaining how one can go about building a high-yield income growth portfolio that can hopefully ensure a prosperous retirement and maximize the chances that your golden years are actually golden.

Step 1: Know How Much You Actually Need To Retire Comfortably

You can't design a long-term investment strategy without know what the end goal is. In terms of the right retirement portfolio for you this means knowing just how much retirement will cost you. Unfortunately, this is difficult to estimate because it depends on so many uncertain factors including:

age you want to retire

your health at the time

how your health changes post retirement

how long you'll live

unexpected medical expenses

But let's take a crack at answering this essential question. One common rule of thumb is shooting for a total retirement portfolio (you and your spouse) of $1 million. The theory behind this is based on the famous 4% rule, which is derived from a 1994 study by CPA William Bengen. Bengen looked at market and inflation data going back to 1926 and calculated that if you withdrew 4% of their starting retirement portfolio (60%/40% in stock index funds/bond index funds) and adjusted for inflation each year, then you would have virtually no chance of outliving your savings over a 30 year retirement.

Thus a $1 million retirement portfolio would be expected to produce $40,000 in pre-tax income during retirement. Combined with Social Security benefits ($1,404 per month on average in 2018), this would be enough to provide a single/married retire with $56,848 and $73,696 in annual pre-tax income, respectively. According to the US Census Bureau in 2016 the average retired household spent $45,756. Thus the $1 million retirement portfolio target seems like a great way to ensure yourself a wide margin of safety.

However, keep in mind that averages are just statistics, and your individual spending will vary, potentially making such estimates not as useful. For example, while it's commonly believed that a retired household spending falls by 20% to 30% compared to pre-retirement levels, recent studies show that for many people it's the opposite. According to a 2017 study by the Employee Benefit Research Institute, 46% of retired households spend more in the first two years of retirement, not less.

In fact, the EBRI study found 28% of retired couples were spending 20% or more than before they quit working. And that didn't turn out to be a short-term aberration. By the sixth retirement year 33% of households were still spending more, including 23% that were spending 20+% more than when they were working.

That's extra spending is partially due to greater travel and leisure, but the biggest reason is higher healthcare costs. According to HealthView Services, a provider of healthcare cost-projection software, the average healthy 65 retired couple can expect to spend $377,000 on out of pocket medical expenses over the course of their retirement.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The reason for that is that since 1985 healthcare costs have been rising at about double the rate of overall inflation. And keep in mind that $377,000 medical cost figure assumes a healthy couple, and doesn't include assisted living care, such as nursing homes which 70% of Americans will need at some point.

According to Genworth Financial in 2017 the average price for assisted living and nursing homes looked like this:

Type Of Care National Median Cost Annual Cost 5 Year Average Cost Inflation Rate Adult Day Care $70 per day $16,800 2.8% Assisted Living Facility $3,750 per month $45,000 2.6% Nursing Home ( Double Room) $235 per day $85,775 3.3% Nursing Home (Private Room) $267 per day $97,455 3.8%

(Source: Genworth Financial 2017 Cost Of Care Survey)

And keep in mind that healthcare costs are far from the only other major expense you might face in retirement. According to American Financing's 2017 Retirement and Mortgages Survey, 44% of 60 to 70 year old retirees still have a mortgage. And home maintenance costs (including repairs, upgrades, and property taxes) generally run 1% to 4% of a home's value. This means that maintaining a $300,000 home would likely run you about $7,500 per year or $625 per month, on top of any remaining mortgage payments.

Thanks to all of these costs Merrill Lynch Finances in Retirement Survey estimates the average retired couple needs a nest of $738,400 to safely cover all their expenses during a 30 year retirement. Under the 4% rule that produces $29,536 annually in inflation adjusted pre-tax income, which combined with the average Social Security Benefit that produces annual income for a single/married retired couple of $46,384 and $63,232, respectively.

Basically, you can never have enough of a retirement nest egg, but at the very least shoot for something close to $750,000. Which brings us to the second critical step in building a high-yield retirement portfolio, designing a long-term strategy that works for you.

Step 2: Tailor Your Portfolio Strategy To Your Individual Needs

Age Group Median Household Retirement Savings Inflation Adjusted Returns Needed To Reach $738,400 By 65 ($1,000 per month savings) Inflation Adjusted Returns Needed ($3,000 per month savings) Inflation Adjusted Returns Needed ($5,000 per month savings) Under 35 $12,300 4% 0.1% 0.1% 35 to 44 $37,000 5.1% .1% .1% 45 to 54 $82,600 9.7% 1.9% 0.1% 55 to 64 $120,000 36.6% 25.2% 16.4% 65 to 74 $126,000 NA NA NA

(Sources: Dave Ramsey Retirement Calculator, Nerdwallet, Merrill Lynch)

Retirement planning is ultimately about math because the simple truth is that investing can only provide you a comfortable retirement if your savings rate and time horizon match up with your specific situation and goals.

For example, according to NerdWallet survey, the median household under 35 has just $12,300 saved for retirement. However, thanks to decades of time to compound even modest savings of $1,000 per month need to achieve just a 4% inflation adjusted return for the typical young couple to retire comfortably. And with $3,000 or more in savings, you pretty much don't need any returns at all to achieve our target $738,400 retirement savings portfolio. For context historically the inflation adjusted total return of the S&P 500 is 7.0%.

In contrast the typical 60 year old household, with just $120,000 saved for retirement, would need to achieve a 16.4% inflation adjusted total return over the next five years to hit $738,400 in retirement savings. And that's assuming they save $5,000 per month going forward.

How likely are those kinds of returns? Not very. For instance, according to Morningstar, US stocks are expected to generate about 5% annualized over the next decade. And that's not adjusting for inflation. And based on the market's current valuations Morningstar thinks the S&P 500's total returns might be close to zero, and negative on an inflation adjusted basis.

(Source: Morningstar)

But that's just one analyst model and Morningstar could be wrong. However, BlackRock (BLK) the world's largest asset manager with over $6 trillion in AUM, similarly predicts much weaker returns for the market over the coming five years.

(Source: BlackRock)

Specifically, BlackRock is expecting the S&P 500 to generate about 5% nominal annualized total returns over the next five years (2% to 3% inflation adjusted). The traditional 60/40 retirement portfolio is expected to generate about 4% nominal returns and 1% to 2% inflation adjusted returns. Note that the best asset class (emerging market stocks) of the next five years is only expected to generate 8% annualized total returns and that's not counting the higher inflation often seen in those countries.

Meanwhile, Vanguard founder Jack Bogle thinks that through 2027 the S&P 500 is likely to generate about 4% annualized total returns (1% to 2% inflation adjusted), which is roughly in line with Morningstar's and BlackRock's forecasts. The point is that over the next five to 10 years the S&P 500 is likely to, at best, generate about half its historical returns. That's due to higher valuations created by a 10 year bull market.

And ultimately the best investing strategy in the world won't help you achieve your needs unless you sufficient savings compound. You also need the time for the immense wealth building power of the market's exponential growth to work its magic.

The good news is that dividend growth investing is a great way to get high enough inflation adjusted returns to build a very large nest egg, assuming sufficient time and savings.

(Source: Hartford Funds)

That's because dividend growth stocks have tended to not just outperform the market over time (by 31% annually since 1972) but also with far less volatility. This means owning a quality portfolio of dividend growth stocks can help you sleep well at night and avoid making costly mistakes during unavoidable corrections and bear markets.

In addition quality high-yield stocks also tend to outperform, partially because they tend to grow their payouts as well out of steadily rising earnings and cash flow.

(Source: Heartland Funds)

For example, between 1928 and 2013 the best performing stocks in the S&P 500 were those with yields in the top 40% of the index. These stocks outperformed non dividend paying companies by 36% annually over that 85 year period, and with 32% less volatility.

Now of course, such historical studies don't necessarily mean that all investors can count on a high-yield dividend growth approach to generate sufficiently large total returns in the next few years. That being said dividend growth stocks, including high-yielding ones, are likely to beat the market over the next five to years.

(Source: acquirersmultple.com)

That's because value stocks (which include most high-yield dividend stocks) traditionally outperform growth stocks. However, value stocks have been in a relatively performance bear market since the financial crisis. In fact, the 10 year value vs growth bear market is the longest period of relative underperformance in history. And since strategies go in and out of favor, value stocks, including high-yield dividend growth names, are likely to have a relatively great five to 10 years going forward.

But that doesn't necessarily imply they will generate the kinds of superstar returns you need to achieve your retirement goals. That's because value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks (which are increasingly driving the S&P 500) by about 4% over time. If the S&P 500 is going to generate 5% total returns over the next five to 10 years, value stocks might see 9% to 10% total returns. Those are still very good returns but won't be enough to save those without sufficient current retirement accounts or time to grow a large enough retirement portfolio.

But don't lose hope! Because as long as you have 10 years or more (and a decent savings rate) it's still possible for a high-yield dividend growth portfolio to help you achieve your dreams of a prosperous retirement. How do you actually go about building such a thing? Well that's the subject of part two of this series.

Bottom Line: A Well Designed High-Yield Income Growth Portfolio Can Be Your Best Bet For A Prosperous Retirement

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that I or any Seeking Alpha contributor, has all the answers for helping anyone achieve their long-term financial goals. Without knowing your exact circumstances any advice found on this site, or any other investing site, is merely meant to act as a guide for developing the right long-term investing strategy to meet your needs.

That being said, history has shown that a well designed high-yield income growth portfolio is often the best chance that regular investors have at a prosperous retirement. One that is purely based on: generous, safe, and exponentially growing passive income that's 100% independent of the fickle whims of the stock market.

In part two of this series I'll explain how one can use a knowledge of their specific retirement needs to craft just such a portfolio. One that can help fund the a prosperous retirement while also helping you sleep well at night; no matter what the stock market does in the short-term.

