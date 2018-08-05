SembCorp Industries Ltd. (SCRPY) CEO Neil McGregor on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SembCorp Industries Ltd. (OTC:SCRPY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Neil McGregor

Thank you, Lay San. Good morning, everyone. Okay. First half 2018 performance roundup, we go to Slide 4. For the first half of 2018, the group delivered a credible set of results. Improved results from our Utilities business and a steady performance from our Urban Development business offset our weak performance from Marine.

Group turnover improved 39% to 6.1 billion from $4.4 billion in first half 2017. Profit from operations was 405 million compared to $488 million in first half 2017. Group net profit was 159 million compared to 172 million in first half 2017. Excluding the Marine business, the group's net profit was 190 million, up 30% year-on-year. Earnings per share for the period was $0.076, and annualized return on equity was 4.5%. The board has declared an interim dividend of $0.02 per share. This will be paid on August 31, 2018. I shall now take you through the key developments in each of our business segments, starting with our Utilities business.

So we now move to Slide 5. In first half 2018, the Utilities business recorded a 58% profit growth to 155 million from 98 million in the first half 2017 and achieved several milestones in the execution of its strategy to reposition as an integrated energy player. Firstly, our focus on driving performance is bearing fruit. In the second quarter, we saw a turnaround to profitability for India underpinned by better performance from our thermal business and a high wind season for our renewable businesses. Our key markets, Singapore and China, also performed well.

In the period, we made significant progress in repositioning the business for the global energy transition. We continue to grow our renewable portfolio and are on track towards our target of doubling our renewables capacity to at least 4,000 megawatts by 2022. In the first half of the year, we added 394 megawatts of new capacity, bringing gross renewable capacity to over 2,500 megawatts globally. This comprised of 300 megawatts of wind power capacity secured in India and 94 megawatts of solar capacity in Singapore. This means we are now the second largest player in Singapore. Meanwhile, with the recent acquisition of a 77% stake in Vellocet Clean Energy, we also established a new beachhead in the Australian renewables market. We're also gaining momentum and strengthening our merchant energy and gas businesses.

This ongoing transformation of our business model will allow us to provide a full spectrum of energy solutions with the right mix of capabilities and technologies. As mentioned previously, part of our new strategy is to deepen our presence in key markets where we see opportunities for development and growth. In Singapore, we have not only built a major position in the local solar market, we have also extended our gas business in Singapore with LNG importation, reinforcing our position as a leading gas player here. In the U.K., we acquired UK Power Reserve, the U.K.'s largest flexible distributed energy player. Let me talk more about the U.K. in the next slide.

If we go on to Slide 6. UKPR is the U.K.'s largest flexible distributed energy player and one of Europe's largest developers of battery storage. It is a leading provider of secure, flexible, low carbon electricity and services to the U.K. power market. The portfolio comprises of over 1,000 megawatts of small-scale, fast-ramping power generation assets and rapid response batteries. These assets can ramp up quickly and bridge the supply gaps between the intimate renewables and conventional centralized thermal generators. This business is seasonal in nature, capturing value during periods of high volatility in winter months by providing high-value rapid response ancillary services to keep the U.K.'s electricity system balance and resilient. UKPR will be a strong complement to our centralized utilities assets on Teesside. It plays an important role in the transformation of our U.K. business into an integrated energy business that provides a full spectrum of energy solutions across the energy market to customers. With this platform, I believe we now have greater opportunities for further expansion. This acquisition is also in line with our strategy to rebalance our energy portfolio towards developed markets.

Marine, Slide 7. You had heard the details of Marine's results from Weng Sun and the team. The Marine business continued to face a challenging environment. The business recorded a loss of $32 million due to lower overall business activities and a loss recognized from the sale of a semisubmersible rig called West Rigel. Amidst the challenging backdrop, the business has secured notable contracts from Technip and as well as Shell. With this, the total net order book for Marine stood at $7.3 billion. While SCM's transformation efforts to move up the value chain have resulted in new business opportunities, they require significant time and effort in project co-development with potential customers before orders are secured.

In June, Marine entered into a sale and purchase agreement for seven Marine's intellectual property rights. The acquisition will strengthen Marine's suite of IP and knowledge to be able to offer alternative and innovative products and solutions to its customers and partners.

I now move on to Urban Development, Slide 8. The Urban Development business continued to maintain its good performance, posting a steady net profit of $45 million compared to $46 million in first half 2017. This was driven by good performance from Vietnam and China. First half 2017 profit was slightly stronger as significant profit was recognized from the sale of a large plot of land in Nanjing. Total land sales in first half 2018 remained healthy at 125 hectares, backed by a robust Vietnam and industrial land sales. Total net order book is now 389 hectares, 55% higher compared to 251 hectares in the first half 2017.

Now I move on to Slide 9 and stay with Urban Development. The Urban Development business has built a strong franchise and brand name in Asia, with a solid track record and transforming rural land into sustainable urban developments. We have had a significant land bank of integrated urban development comprising of industrial parks as well as businesses, commercial and residential space. Looking ahead, industrial land sales are expected to drive growth with rising interest in commercial, residential, land and building space. Over the next 2 years, we're also planning to launch a few commercial and residential developments, including The Habitat Binh Duong in Vietnam and the International Water Hub in Nanjing, China. The Urban Development business will continue to position itself for growth as it moves up the value chain and expands its product offering.

I move on to Slide 10, momentum in execution of strategic initiatives. While it is early days in our transformation, I'm encouraged by the progress we have made in the execution of our strategy. Our credible set of results for first half of 2018 reflects the focus we have on lifting performance as well as our strength and resilience as a group. No company can transform without building capabilities.

In the past month, our efforts have also been on building bench strength and enhancing our capabilities for the future, be it in growing our renewables capacity or driving growth in the merchant energy business, we have also achieved significant milestones in our strategy to reposition as an integrated energy players. Finally, as we continue to reposition our business, I am mindful as you are to continue to strengthen our balance sheet.

While current market conditions have not been ideal, we continue to press on with our focus on capital recycling. Our divestment pipeline to date is expected to amount to about $120 million of cash proceeds. Another $68 million is also expected from the divestment of Urban Development's Wuxi residential property in July. There is still much to be done, but I'm confident that the actions we are taking will help us successfully reposition Sembcorp Industries during an unprecedented period of technological and market disruption.

Now let me hand over the time to Chiap Khiong, our Group CFO, to take you through the group financial review. Thank you.

Chiap Khiong

Thank you, Neil. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm on Slide 12. Sembcorp Industries posted a turnover of $6.1 billion for the first half of 2018, a 39% increase compared to 1 -- first half 2017. The group EBITDA achieved -- the group achieved an EBITDA of $544 million in the first half 2018 as well. Lower finance cost in first half 2018 were mainly due to lower interest rate and lower loan balance from utilities in the operations.

Higher finance income of in -- 1 half 2018 was mainly due to higher interest income from a customer on deferred payment arrangement. The effective tax rate in the first half 2018 was higher, mainly because of India Utilities and Marine businesses. The deferred tax asset on unutilized tax losses was recognized only to the extent that it's probable that the related tax benefit will be realized. Net profit achieved for the first half of this year was 158 -- $159 million, down 8%. The decline in net profit was mainly due to Marine. Earnings per share amounted to $0.076 for this first half.

The group turnover. Utilities net increase in turnover came mainly from our higher High Sulfur Fuel Oil FPSO prices, which is an index turnover in Singapore. Higher volume and prices were also achieved in India; higher generation for U.K. as well. Contribution from our China Chang Chun water treatment plant which commenced commercial operation in September 2017. Marine higher turnover was attributed to revenue recognition upon delivery of 5 jack-up rigs and sale of the semi-soft rig. Excluding the delivery and sales of these rigs, Marine's revenue would have been 24% lower than last year. The group net profit in first half 2018, the Utilities business contributed $155.3 million in net profit. I will discuss this in more detail in the next slide.

Marine's first half result increased mainly due to the loss upon the sale of the semi-soft -- semisubmersible, lower overall business volume, especially in rigs and floaters and offshore platforms, which impacted the absorption of our overhead costs, offset by margin recognition upon delivery of rigs. The decrease was also because in first half 2017, there was a one-off gain on disposal of Cosco Shipyard Group. Property development continued to perform well, delivered $45 million net profit in the first half of this year, which was comparable compared to last year.

Slide 15, Utilities net profit was $155.3 million compared to 98.2 million in first half 2017. Singapore and China were the highest contributor to Utilities' net profit. Singapore's net profit of 78.5 million in first half 2018 is comparable to last year. China net profit, 47.8 million, was an increase of 53% compared to last year. This was mainly due to contribution from Chang Chun water treatment plant, which commenced operation in September 2017, and our Songzao power plant with higher service hours achieved and better [indiscernible] as well.

India. First half 2018 net profit was 223.8 million compared to a loss of 19.8 million. India delivered 39.4 million profit in 2Q '18. Key improvement mainly from SGPL, with higher volume and better price and a one-off true-up recovery for a short-term power purchase agreement. Rest of Asia, lower contribution mainly due to lower percentage of completion, in line with projects construction progress for Myingyan and for S4 in Bangladesh, resulting in lower effect of construction profit recognition. Middle East and Africa, slightly lower as Salalah was impacted by cyclone. UK and America delivered a lower net profit in first half 2018 compared to last year, mainly due to UKPR included transaction cost and amortization of PPA cost in June 2018. First half corporate cost included one-off provisions made for the late start-up in Myingyan and also certain taxes overseas.

Slide 16, our Energy segment continued to be the largest and net profit contributor, contributing 57% of our Utilities net profit. The Water and On-site Logistics and Solid Waste Management segments contributed 25% and 18%, respectively. Group CapEx in first half of this year was 410 million and equity investment was 698.5 million. Utilities CapEx was mainly for the renewable business. Utilities equity investment mainly related to the acquisition of UKPR in 2018 and capital injection into SGIL, our renewable business, for the payment of the legal title for the remaining Sembcorp Green Infra shares in first Q 2018.

Slide 18. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital was 579 million in the first half of this year. The cash outflow from changes in working capital is mainly attributed to Marine's working capital. Net cash used in investing for first half was 561 million, mainly for equity investment and CapEx discussed in the previous slides.

Slide 19, group's gross rate is marginally higher than December 31, 2017. Earnings per share amounted to $0.152 and return on equity for the group was 4.5 on an annualized basis. Interest cover was 2.4 times in first half 2018. Our net asset value has increased to $3.95 per share.

I think for the rest of the slides, the outlook statements, I won't read it. I think it's all circulated, so I'll stop here. Thank you very much.

Cheryl Lee

I'm Cheryl from UBS. Just some questions on India. Can management share some maybe numbers to help us understand how much of the improvement is driven by equipment in SGPL and what is the seasonal sort of pick up due to the Green Infra to perhaps something’s like [condo] factors as well and also what was the quantity of the improvement in the compensation that you received that was mentioned? And then the second question is on Myingyan, why were provisions necessary and what’s causing some opportunities as well?

Neil McGregor

Let Chiap give you some of the numbers, but the main differences in the improvement in India's performance, and SGPL in particular, was interest, lower interest rates, better margins because the average power price in India is now significantly above our cash cost. So it shows a firming market there. But of course, the negative side is there's also increasing coal cost as well. It has to be taken into account. PLF. The PLF is very high actually for thermal plants, in particular coal plants. Between ranges from about 97% to about 90 plus. Normally, these sort of plants would run at about 85%, 86% PLF. And the reason for that is just better performance from our maintenance teams and looking after the plant. Over the last year or so, we've done deep dives right through all of the processes, identified a number of challenges or bottlenecks within the plant, and we have anticipated them and fixed them along the way. Doesn't mean to say that things might not happen in the future, but that's how we can get a much higher PLF. Chiap can give you the numbers and go to Myingyan as well.

Chiap Khiong

I think, Cheryl, you have a few questions. I think, first, let me take care of the India side first. SGPL, like Neil said, PLF is very good. They achieved, in 2Q, PLF of about 91%. Coupled with the 2Q itself, it's very high demand because of very hot season. So SGPL actually make profit for that quarter. In terms of the next question you asked was what's the one-off in terms of billing dispute, it's about $11 million.

Cheryl Lee

[indiscernible]

Chiap Khiong

So, sorry? This is in the old TPCIL, so this is remember, I think a few quarters back, we said there's some dispute and this is actually recovery to get the dispute settled in our favor. In terms of Myingyan, we have made a provision because of some equipment issue. This is relating to our equipment supplier. So I think we are -- we now know the issues. We're actually tackling that. So now it's at the tail end of the commissioning, so we made up a provision to take into account the delay that we officially caused because of that…

Neil McGregor

I'll give you a bonus. The other issue in India is collections of money. So we look very carefully at DSO, debtor days, and reducing the funding gap between AR and AP. And we are getting some traction in reducing that. But of course, in developing economies and in particular in India where the state of electricity boards are strapped for cash, getting to the front of the queue is always an art and requires a lot of manpower and time. But suffice to say, the team is getting good at it, and that's encouraging for that part of the business.

Chiap Khiong

Slight correction, the dispute is on SGPL, not on TPCIL.

Lay San

Next question. Conrad?

Conrad Werner

It's Conrad from Macquarie. The corporate expenses in the utilities division in the first half of 2018,I think you made some comments around that, I kind miss them though if we can revisit those. And then in terms of the second half of the year for India, can you we expect a continued upward trajectory of the numbers or as a seasonal impact that saw those out for any reason. And then could we discuss any update however small on the IPO and where that stands right now. Thanks.

Chiap Khiong

In terms of corporate I mentioned just now, is the higher corporate cost this mainly due to, we made provision for the Myingyan provision and also for higher taxes in our overseas.

Neil McGregor

I'll cover the India outlook. The focus is definitely on lifting performance. That's about all I can say. I cannot give you an expectation, but we're aware of what a difference India does make to our results. I think I'll leave it like that. IPO. We are still moving through some of our regulatory approvals. So when in place and when market conditions are right, we'll move forward with the IPO. But we cannot give you any timing because we're prohibited from doing so under the regulations in India. Thank you.

Lay San

More questions? Yes, in front.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, two questions. First is one dividend, I think this quarter, I mean this earnings versus earnings but the dividend was from $0.03 to $0.03, how should we think about the going forward. The second question is the news about [Bangkok] study potentially for [high] first stream and that so any thoughts on that.

Neil McGregor

On dividend, we’ve been prudent. Essentially we are weighing up shareholders' need for value, but at the same time, for us to transform the business. So cash is a concern for us. Naturally, we -- you know the challenges we have in our business, not only in terms of cyclic aspects of Marine and the downturn on that sector. I think they got it good, prolonged. I think they got it good, prolonged. It has been prolonged for the last 3 or 4 years before we expect the upturn. That's one thing. But on the other side, we are also recycling cash, and we feel that the view from moving from a yield stock to a growth at a reasonable price is the right way to look at the company going forward. So we have been conservative and prudent on dividend, mainly because of the balance sheet. We're looking out for the balance sheet. On high flux, yes, we remain watchful of developments within the market. Like all companies within this industry, we are doing our own analysis on what's best for the company and what's in the best interest of shareholders. But other than running options, I can't give you any other information at this point in time. Thank you.

Lay San

Do we have more questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of follow-ups. So with the U.K. acquisition [Indiscernible]. So we should expect it to kick in the second half I presume. Could you just share whether or not there is some seasonality around the annual number that they get. And there was so -- for Singapore the ESW expansion has started. Could we just get an update as sole underperformance of that plan. And then just lastly on the broader strategy where we think about durables performing a big part of the portfolio in the future -- potential's or from contributions to the bottom line and so that and we could think about.

Neil McGregor

Seasonality in the U.K. because we've just taken the investment over, there are integration costs that are likely to persist throughout the year. So we're not expecting a material contribution from UKPR to the -- till the end of the year. It is a seasonal business, and generally it makes its money during winter, which is a period roughly from October through to about March. And so you will likely see it in the first Q -- calendar Q of next year, which means it won't be registered in this year. So that's just the way the profitability works through. In looking at the business as we go forward, we are looking at ways to turn that from a seasonal business into one where we can look at opportunistic, say, roll-ups to add to that business to complement it overtime. Nothing that we can give you any color on right now, but having just got the -- have bought the asset, we are now working through the contribution, the type of contribution that it will give to us and how do we smoothen out the contribution over the year. But currently, that business is very seasonal and profitability is very lumpy towards that winter end of the months.

So that gives you a bit of an idea. On EfW, I think, Chiap had you covered there. And on renewables contribution, roughly, we're looking for -- well, we're moving towards about 40% mix, right? That's our target by 2022. So if you roughly looked at that as a split, you will get some idea of where we are now is about 25%. I think it will be between 25% or 30% of our total portfolio mix, but it will change a bit as we rotate assets. We're using a strategy called high-grading. So we're trying to high-grade some of our assets through, because as disruption moves through, we need a different kind of fleet. We need a fleet which is on the conventional side, a lot more flexible, faster-acting, which means that it may not be entirely baseload. Baseload might be important for Singapore, but it's not important for the UK. We need very rapid response like intermediate and peaking type plants or plants that can ramp up very quickly. So we've got that in UKPR, but we've got that in modular form. They deal with the small volatility spikes within that market.

The larger volatility spikes in the UK will have to be dealt with in terms of other investments that we're looking at there to cover the peaks, the larger volatile peaks within that market. So that's what I mean about fleet change. Then on the renewable side, comes down to wind turbines at higher hub heights. Currently, most of our wind turbines are in the range of about 90 to 100 meter hub heights. And today, the most efficient machines are around about 130 meter hub height.

So what we're looking to do is move through and improve and go up the chain to increase our yield by having better performing assets, more optimization through the use of LIDAR. LIDAR is a form of radar, but it depicts wind speed 0.5 kilometer out. And it means that we can change the pitch of our blades before the wind actually gets to the blade, so the blades are tangential and turn the wind speed into more megawatts, more effective generation capacity. So it's a process we're going through. It gives you a bit of a flavor of what we're looking at as a company, and that's what we mean by, in our model, we're becoming more of an optimizer and an integrator. And that optimization is improving our yield through understanding how our operations work within each market because each market is different.

Okay, Chiap, what do you have on the EfW?

Chiap Khiong

The EfW operationally has taken over and the plant is running well. It forms now the most cost-effective steam producer in the whole portfolio. This asset, as well, the higher the oil price, the better it is. So we don't give the segment breakout.

Lay San

We have time for a few more questions.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Chiap Khiong

I think your question is U.K. and America, came down mainly because of the UKPR. For this quarter, UKPR recorded [indiscernible] half relating to transactional cost, and the other half is seasonal. So like new sales, I think the majority of the profit is actually mainly in the winter month, so you will find that this when we actually started consolidating it in June, it hits the long months and also plus the transactional cost.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Neil McGregor

We're not expecting a material contribution from the U.K. this year.

Unidentified Analyst

On behalf of CIMB. Can we just get some color on the PLFs for the other plants. I think you mentioned SGPL, but what about TPCIL and SGI, and also profitability for these 3 plants? The next one would be for Singapore. Is there anything one-off within that? Notes that it's quite strong this quarter.

Chiap Khiong

Okay, I'll address Singapore first. In Singapore, yes, it's -- where there's called one-off in there, but we do have -- we did a sale of the [indiscernible] oil and recorded a $4 million gain. I think those that has been following us for some time, in -- periodically, we miss out on some of this [indiscernible] oil because we need to refresh, so one of the things that we have done is that we are -- there's some requirement reduction, so we sold this at a $4 million profit. In terms of the India plant load factor, I think all 3 did very well. I think in the old TPCIL, SEIL now, plant load factor is 88%. Our Green Infra has achieved about 23% compared to last year, about 24%. So all 3 shows were high plant load factor. All 3 units are also profitable as well.

Lay San

Any other questions?

Zhiwei Foo

Zhiwei from UOB. Chiap Khiong, just revisiting India again. Could you give us the profit breakdown for the 3 business units?

Chiap Khiong

I think for SEIL, we achieved $14 million. For SGPL, it was $8 million and SGI, $17 million.

Zhiwei Foo

I'm sorry, Chiap Khiong. Just coming back. Just to clarify, you said that you had $11 million writeback for SGPL. Is that correct?

Chiap Khiong

That's right.

Zhiwei Foo

So technically it's a -- I mean, it's -- do we see room for improvement in coming quarters assuming that spot prices stay high for SGPL?

Neil McGregor

Just look at the power price in India. You will get the indication if you look at the power prices and nothing -- no new conventionals are being built currently, and the problem in India is coal materialization from the domestic coal. And the challenge there is, there is quite a bit of a capacity that could run in India, but can't run because they can't get access to domestic coal, and so that's benefiting plants like us that are on the coast who can get imported coal. But the challenge there is that the price of imported coal is much higher than domestic coal. And so your dark spread is not as high as what you could achieve if you were using domestic coal. So I don't think we give percentage of domestic coal versus -- anyway, I think if you hunt, do your -- what you do well in terms of sleuthing, on the Internet in India, you'll get a fair idea of what the percentages are between domestic and international coal usage at different plants like ourselves, but we can't give them to you directly.

Zhiwei Foo

One last question, Neil. Considering that the improvement in this quarter was partly because of high power prices, as you've mentioned, and we had a great exposure as some of your short-term PPAs fell off. Now as we go into the second half, how should we think about all these PPAs? Is there visibility on you securing a long-term PPA or is there any visibility on the PPAs front at all?

Neil McGregor

Well, it's not something that we can't comment on. But obviously, we have put in for PPAs with cross-border, Bangladesh, and we're not at a point where we can make any announcement on that. So we're currently under consideration. And when we have news, we'll come to the market and let you know. Did you ask me about Singapore as well? Did you say something about -- no? Okay.

Lay San

Neil McGregor

I'll give them another bonus. The reason why we're doing well in Singapore, apart from India, I think India has received a lot of attention, is the fact that we're an integrated business, which is completely different from our competitors here. So we are both vertically and horizontally integrated. And when we match our gas -- our position on gas and our ability to have our own demand for gas and to trade gas either into the market or out of the market, does give us a significant additional margin. And that is something that we are progressing and it's early days yet. I mean, my new merchant of retail hit turns up this month, and I feel we can put a lot more focus on this in the future.

The other end is where we sell combined heat and power, not just power. So we're not a commodity provider like some of our competitors are. We're in the water business, and we're also in energy from waste. And when we look at the margins on how we operate and the percentages of how we adjust our business to how much heat do we supply, how much power do we supply within the market, how much water do we because it's also electrons as well, it takes a lot of pumping cost to produce water from wastewater, that we are making those decisions on a day-to-day basis. And that's where our digital transformation comes in, that we're getting better insight into the different factors that affect that business our customer needs, but at the same time, performance enhancement.

And when you look that across the board, that does bring in additional expansion within our margins. It's only small, presently. But over time, it will lead to significant improvements along the way, and that's our business model. That's our integrated energy platform and that's what we're trying to transform in the U.K. In the future, it could also be to India as well. We have significant land in -- around our power plant in Nellore, and we're close to a port. So these sort of industrial areas where we grow with industrial communities that are around us, and then we add connectivity, that connectivity gives us great value over time, and that's the benefit and the strength of Sembcorp Industries' energy platform.

Now we couldn't do this if people like Kelvin here, with the urban side, not also growing a sustainable business. It wasn't many years ago that our urban business was less than $30 million in terms of total year profitability. Now we're looking something closer between $80 million and $100 million. I'm not giving forecasts. I'm just telling you where we are in terms of the business growth. And yes, on the other side, that means Marine. We said that we would help that business through the cycle, and that's what we're remaining to do. So it means that out of the 3 engines, that our other 2 have to continue to raise performance and underpin the business, and that's exactly what we are focused on. Conrad asked me a telling question right at the beginning, did you plan for this? And I didn't give him much of a comment. But the answer is yes, we are planning for this. We are going through a transformation and it is detailed. And we have a plan, and we're moving through that plan. And yes, we need results in order to continue what is an early phase of our transformation whilst carrying Marine through the cycle. And that's what we intend to do. Thank you very much.

