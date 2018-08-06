Knoll: A Wonderful Business, A Recovering Industry, And An Attractive Valuation

Diversification away from legacy platforms is paying off, the Muuto acquisition looks like a winner, and margins should start to recover over the next few quarters.

Good news is starting to pile up for Knoll (NYSE:KNL). A disastrous run in late 2016 and early 2017 for the office furniture space as a whole is starting to reverse. Macro factors suggest the gains should continue for some time, as tax reform helps both in terms of actual deductions for office furniture and in providing a more certain environment for spending decisions. Knoll's strategic moves to diversify away from legacy workstations are paying off. The acquisition of Denmark's Muuto early this year further supports that strategy and strengthens the high-margin and less-cyclical Lifestyle segment. All told, there's a strong case here to suggest 30%+ returns over the next 18 months.

As always, there are risks here. The bear case for KNL, as I wrote a year ago, is that the commercial furniture space simply is too tough. With KNL dipping below $20 twice in the past year, the valuation became such that it was worth owning the business even amid those industry challenges. The Q2 report - which shows continued strength in the company's efforts to move beyond legacy office installations - shows why that was. And even with KNL up 19% from late April lows, there's enough here to see the run continuing.

Knoll itself continues to execute. And notably, the industry as a whole is showing signs of life. Knoll's Office business had a huge quarter, albeit with an easy comparison. And it's not alone. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted a strong FY18 (ending June 2), including a Q4 beat that sent the stock up 10%. Long-struggling Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) showed signs of life in its most recent release, and gave strong revenue guidance for the upcoming August quarter. HNI Corp. (NYSE:HNI) touched a 52-week high after its Q2 report last week.

The external pressures persist, admittedly. But with good news in the sector, there's an opportunity to own what I've long believed is the best-in-breed company in the space at a quite reasonable valuation.

Knoll's Business

Knoll now operates in two segments after reorganizing from three. The Office segment targets the commercial space, with offerings including workstations, systems, storage, and seating. The primary competitors here are Herman Miller, Steelcase, and privately held Haworth. It's unsurprisingly a cyclical business: revenue declined 30% in 2009, for instance.

The Lifestyle segment for the most part incorporates the former Studio and Coverings segments (there was a modest amount of movement as the reporting segments changed). KnollStudio includes the company's high-concept, high-end products, with designers including Eero Saarinen, Frank Gehry, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. HOLLY HUNT, acquired in 2014, is another high-end business focusing on the residential space, with Vladimir Kagan Design Group added in 2016. Knoll made its biggest M&A splash with a $300 million acquisition of Danish manufacturer Muuto, a deal that closed in January.

Knoll also has a coverings business that mostly targets the commercial space. KnollTextiles designs and manufacturers upholstery, drapery, fabrics, and even acoustical tiles for mostly commercial customers. Spinneybeck produces leather, wall panels, and other architectural offerings, along with its FilzFelt wool felt and track systems. Edelman Leather focuses on higher-end markets.

On the whole, then, Knoll has a rather wide reach both within the commercial space and outside it - mostly the result of a concerted M&A strategy:

Source: Knoll April presentation

Knoll's offerings are positioned for the steady blurring of lines between commercial and residential, highlighted by the so-called "resimercial" trend. In fact, 20% of revenue comes from the residential market, per recent commentary - a figure that probably rises to close to a quarter pro forma for Muuto, whose sales are split roughly 50/50 between residential and commercial. And while Office accounts for a bit over 60% of revenue, Lifestyle actually drives roughly two-thirds of profits (a proportion inflated somewhat by weak Office profitability the last few quarters).

The qualitative case for Knoll, then, is that it's well-positioned for where the commercial furniture space is headed. Even with that space - and Knoll itself - being pressured by secular trends, there's a clear road map for the company's Office segment to rebound, while its Lifestyle business maintains high margins and profitability.

The Office Segment

From a headline standpoint, Knoll's Q2 looks like a blowout, and perhaps a report that should have generated more than just a 6.5% pop. Revenue rose 20.3% year over year, almost 6 points faster than the Street projected. Adjusted operating income increased 35%; non-GAAP EPS rose 40%, with a $0.42 print $0.04 ahead of consensus.

The strength appears most obvious in Office. Office revenue rose 17.3%, with double-digit growth in North America and even better performance in Europe, per the Q2 conference call. Legacy offerings were flat - which actually is an improvement from recent quarters - with the growth driven by newer products and platforms. That latter group now accounts for over half of revenue.

That's the good news. But there are a couple of caveats here. Most importantly, Knoll had a very easy comparison. 1H 2017 results in Office, in particular, were hugely disappointing (with the weakness spread across the industry). Office sales fell 14.6% in the year-prior quarter; the two-year stack is probably in the range of flat (though a segment change colors the comparisons a bit). Margins are still down 340 bps over the two-year stretch, even with some recovery in Q2. Some of that compression is coming from input cost inflation, with steel and foam among the culprits.

Knoll did take its second price increase of the year last month, which should help margins in the second half. And with the fixed-cost base, the revenue increases create room for additional leverage. Still, even with a nice rebound over the last two quarters, there are concerns here. The optimistic take coming out of Q2, particularly given the aforementioned strength across the space, suggests that there could room for growth for several quarters. If it was the case that uncertainty around the election and then corporate tax reform kept customers on the sidelines from mid-2016 through the end of last year, there still is some pent-up demand on the way, and a nice cyclical swing that should have some legs. Industry conditions still look reasonably favorable at the moment, with tax reform benefits still on the way and CEO confidence up:

Source: Knoll April presentation

If the strength in Office continues into Q3 and Q4, that alone likely moves KNL higher. But that's a big "if", for a number of reasons.

Most notably, a long-running issue for the industry as a whole has been that the cyclical tailwinds from a steady, if unspectacular, post-crisis recovery have been offset by secular pressures. In particular, the rise of "open office" and hybrid concepts has been a negative for the industry. As management at both Knoll and Steelcase have pointed out, customer spend per worker is in a steady decline. Shared "workspaces" rather than individual "workstations" mean smaller orders. Cubicle sales continue to decline. Personal space for office employees is in a steady decline, and less space means less furnishings and lower sales.

The trend toward open office and hybrid applications in turn appears to have allowed smaller firms to take share. Multi-million-dollar orders are simply less prevalent, minimizing the importance of scale. Design options expand (there are only so many ways to set up a row of cubicles), perhaps giving an edge to smaller, more nimble firms. That sales pressure has forced Knoll, in particular, to increase its sales force, with "feet on the street" up 15-17% as of Q3 2017, per CEO Andrew Cogan on that quarter's call.

In the near term, there are two other worries. The first is that comparisons get notably more difficult, particularly in Office. First-half 2017 revenue in the segment fell 17% year over year. Sales rose 3.6% in the second half. 1H adjusted EBIT was off ~57%, before moderating to an ~18% drop in the second half. On the Q2 call, Cogan projected that revenue would increase and margins would expand in Q3 and Q4, but the double-digit growth seen in the first half quite likely isn't going to repeat.

The second concern is the health of the industry. Certainly, the news looks better around the space, and Knoll isn't alone in its optimism. But no one really saw the late 2016 swoon coming, either, and it led three out of the four majors to decline precipitously last year:

KNL data by YCharts

And the long-running concern here (as I've pointed out many times) is that the industry simply should be better. In year nine of an economic expansion, one would expect much higher returns than KNL's five-year appreciation of 35% (which actually is the best of the group; a basket of the other three stocks would have gained about 10% total, albeit with dividends providing ~3% a year). The pressure from design shifts in the space has mostly offset what should be the cyclical tailwinds of higher employment, increased CEO confidence, and corporate tax cuts.

Those cyclical tailwinds fade at some point; the secular pressure likely does not. Even if there is some pent-up demand at the moment, the strong results in the group in calendar Q2 could be another head fake from what's been a choppy industry the last couple of years. Add to that tougher comparisons, and Knoll's Office business could stall out in the second half.

But I think there's enough here to take that risk, for a number of reasons. As far as the secular pressure goes, Knoll has been quite clear in highlighting the negative trends and reacting accordingly. Knoll traditionally showed strength in individual workstations, and it's been aggressively moving toward shoring up its offering elsewhere. The launch of Rockwell Unscripted targets the open office/hybrid space:

Source: Knoll website

Management has been optimistic toward Rockwell Unscripted since its early 2017 launch (and this is a team that generally shoots straight). Cogan has said Rockwell is on a path to match the Antenna platform, which now generates over $100 million in sales (against TTM segment revenue of about $735 million). Near-term expectations were a ramp from $10 to $15 million in year 1 (2017) to $50 million-plus in 3-4 years, per the Q1 2017 call, and that appears to be tracking so far.

Through Rockwell and other efforts, Knoll also has targeted ancillary products like lighting and conference and meeting room tables. That's a tougher space, and one where the majors traditionally partnered with smaller, more design-focused rivals rather than competing directly. But Knoll picked up meeting room table manufacturer DatesWeiser in late 2016 to target the category. Rockwell includes a number of ancillary products. And Muuto's offerings add further to Knoll's offerings outside of workstations.

So, Knoll has moved to where demand is going - and adjusted to what looks like a "new normal". It's added salespeople; it's built out its portfolio through M&A; it's set itself up for the blurred lines of residential and commercial. Of course, other players in the space are trying to make the same shift. But unlike rivals, Knoll's strategy is to actually own the brands running through its dealers. Cogan joked on the Q2 call that "it did seem at [industry showcase] NeoCon like everyone had a new Danish friend". But Knoll acquired Muuto and DatesWeiser. Herman Miller only took a 33% stake in furniture maker Hay, with plans to target the U.S. consumer market. Steelcase partnered with designer Bolia, in addition to existing arrangements with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and West Elm, while adding K-12 furniture maker Smith System in its own bid to diversify.

Knoll's strategy looks more attractive. As Cogan put it on the Q4 call, "Rather than having our sales team or dealers manage a rag-tag, haphazard, collection of different brands, we can now provide a complete ancillary package within our tight, 100%-Knoll-owned constellation". And the strategy is showing some progress in Office, even with the seemingly disastrous results from Q4 2016-Q2 2017. New products continue to grow double digits, and commentary post Q2 (~flat performance from legacy workstations, 50%+ share for new products, and 17% segment growth) suggests a possible 30% increase in the most recent quarter.

It certainly looks like Knoll is starting to not only manage shifting trends but starting to win in doing so. And it has plenty of runway: its market share in workstations was about 7% in 2016, per the above-linked April presentation, against 1% in the ancillary category. As ancillary penetration grows, that's going to have an increasingly positive effect on Office revenue. Gross margins also can expand as the company fine-tunes manufacturing processes (a process that began in Q2).

Meanwhile, it seems likely that the effect of those trends is going to moderate fairly soon - if it hasn't already. 70% of offices already are in some sort of open office plan. And there is an increasing amount of criticism toward the trend: open offices decrease productivity; the open-concept office trend "needs to die"; the open office plan "is backfiring".

As the Office business heads into what looks a key second half, then, the outlook is mixed. Cyclical good news could run into tougher comparisons and higher input costs. But the worst of the secular shift likely has passed. In Office, Knoll has its business where it wants to be from a portfolio, sales, and dealer standpoint. That's not enough to offset external cyclical pressure. But between growing ancillary and new product sales, a likely moderation of open office-related pressure, and what looks like solid near-term demand, there's room for a rebound here. Given a fixed-cost model running EBIT margins of barely 5% YTD against 8.3% two years ago, that rebound could lead to double-digit profit growth from the segment, even with higher input and sales force costs. If Knoll can even get half of the lost margins back, that alone suggests 30% growth in the segment and a double-digit tailwind to EBIT for Knoll on a consolidated basis. That's doable - with some cooperation on a macro basis.

The Lifestyle Segment

Even assuming some improvement from Office, Lifestyle remains the profit driver here. And there, Q2 and H1 results look solid as well. In the quarter, revenue rose 25%, and 5.2% excluding a ~$21 million contribution from Muuto. Margins were down 50 bps due to input and freight costs, but management guided improvement in the second half. HOLLY HUNT and KnollStudio both performed well, per the call. And Muuto seems on track, with CEO Andrew Cogan talking up dealer optimism and Q2 sales suggesting strong pro forma growth. (Q2 2017 revenue probably was in the +/- $17 million range, given a $71 million annual run rate and assuming some similar level of seasonality to Knoll.) Elsewhere, higher volume in contract markets again suggests improving demand. That follows a Q1 more in line with recent performance, with modest organic revenue growth per the Q1 call and ~flat margins ex-Muuto.

Again, the Lifestyle segment accounts for 40%+ of revenue - and 60%+ of profit, owing to its higher margins. Muuto is only helping, contributing ~60 bps to consolidated margins up and down the P&L this year per the Q2 call, with past commentary suggesting EBITDA margins in the 27% range.

From a longer-term standpoint, the segment hasn't exactly been torrid but it's been solid enough. Performance from the coverings business has been a bit weak of late. Coverings revenue actually declined modestly in 2016 and 2017, due in part to weakness in aviation markets for the Edelman brand. Sales basically have been flat for the last several years, going back to when Knoll first broke out the segment. Growth in Studio has been stronger, even excluding M&A, but input costs and currency have had an uneven impact on margins. A year ago, EBIT for the Studio & Coverings segments (which now mostly make up Lifestyle) combined actually fell over 4%, and Lifestyle margins have seen modest pressure in 1H.

But 2017 results faced a tough compare, with 2016 operating profit up more than 21%. And Knoll expects segment margins to expand in the second half, with ramp costs for Muuto and a new Los Angeles design shop providing some short-term compression in the first half. Looking forward, there's room for something like low- to mid-single digit growth with a collection of high-end, high-margin businesses that have grown over time. The placement (mostly) on the high end provides some cushion against cyclical/recession fears - and Muuto provides a real potential growth driver.

Knoll expects Muuto revenue to double within three years as it brings that brand more forcefully to the U.S. and puts dealer resources behind it. That alone would add 3-4 points of annual growth to the Lifestyle business going forward, and while Muuto's contribution to overall margins will slow in 2019 and beyond, it still should be accretive on that front as well.

Outside of Muuto, Lifestyle isn't necessarily going to post huge growth going forward. It does have some reliance on office cycles. But it's a very attractive business - and one that notably differentiates Knoll from peers. Herman Miller has put a lot of time and resources into its Design Within Reach consumer business, which had a strong FY18. It still generated less than 8% of the company's segment-level EBITDA, while its Specialty business (fabrics and textiles) accounted for 6%. Steelcase's "Other" segment (which includes Asian operations and PolyVision ceramic steel) drives about 10% of profit. HNI does have a Hearth business which accounted for more than half of profit in 2017 and in 1H 2018, but that proportion switched mostly due to a big decline in Office profits. And its lower-end, supplies-driven business in that segment looks like a more questionable model amid the shift away from workstations.

Meanwhile, Knoll gets probably a third of profit from residential (owning to higher margins in those businesses). It's set up well in Office. And there's little reason to see steady growth and solid margins in Lifestyle changing. From here, it clearly looks like the best business in the group - in this environment or any other.

Valuation

All told, this is an attractive business, particularly relative to peers. Probably 20% of profit right now (and maybe a quarter, if Office margins normalize going forward) is coming from workstations. A higher proportion is coming from high-end residential, a generally stable market where Knoll has a number of entrenched, well-regarded brands. It's better positioned for shifting office trends, with acquisitions like Muuto and DatesWeiser filling gaps in the portfolio:

Source: Knoll April presentation

This is a best-in-breed company with a diversified business. M&A efforts have worked, with Muuto a wise acquisition both qualitatively and fundamentally (what looks a low-double-digit multiple to 2018 EBITDA for solid growth). And yet, KNL is being valued mostly in line with peers and trading at just ~13x current earnings power at a time when a rising tide very well might be lifting all boats. The bull case here is that a rebound in Office - thanks both to increasing demand and a better competitive shift - will lead that segment's profits nicely higher, while Lifestyle, led by Muuto, will continue to grow. That combination simply isn't priced in right now.

Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma for Muuto, suggests an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.3x. That is a premium to MLHR at 8.6x and SCS at 7.5x. (HNI is at 11x, but investors appear to be pricing in a rebound in Office, which will come later than for the contract players.) P/E multiples are more favorable, with KNL at 12x TTM earnings power and modestly lower relative to 2018 consensus. MLHR is at ~14x FY19 consensus, with SCS at ~15x.

To be honest, at this point in the cycle, I'm not sure there's a ton of room for multiple expansion. KNL should have a path back to the 14x-15x P/E range and up to 10x EV/EBITDA (a pretty normal multiple for much of the last few years). P/FCF multiples generally are higher than P/E, as capex outpaces D&A (though the gap has narrowed sharply in the first half), and KNL traditionally has topped out there in the high teens.

Still, assuming growth over the next six quarters, even limited multiple expansion suggests a path to $25+ with a strong second half, and possibly ~$30 with some deleveraging, Muuto growth, and organic improvement. Consensus for next year is at $2.01, which seems potentially low. TTM earnings power is about $1.91, based on bank Adjusted EBITDA and normalized for a new lower tax rate, interest savings from getting net leverage below 3x ($1.2 million annualized, leaving a total of about $20 million). More savings can be realized from deleveraging: Knoll hasn't set a leverage target, but it pointed out in April that leverage dropped from 3.2x in early 2014 (after HOLLY HUNT) to 1.4x before Muuto. And Cogan has said that cash flow will go to lower debt, after reduction of nearly $27 million in Q2. Further reduction using FCF net of the dividend suggests a few more pennies in EPS over the next six quarters ($50 million in lower debt gets interest expense down $2 million+ on and adds $0.03 to EPS.)

Even with tougher comps, the market is pricing in about 4% total EBITDA growth over the next six quarters. Get 2018 EPS into the low $2 range and get P/E and P/FCF multiples back to earlier-decade levels, and KNL has a path to $30+. Even consensus and a 14x earnings/17x cash flow/10x EBITDA multiple suggests ~$28.

Those figures would suggest a return to late 2016 levels, if not modestly beyond, which "feels" about right. If investors start to trust the industry again, KNL should benefit, and the addition of Muuto and higher revenue should offset some of the margin compression still likely to be seen the next few quarters against 2016 levels. And there is the upside possibility of a continued acceleration in the office space. It might seem contradictory to both laud KNL's relative lack of exposure to the office business and to cite it is a driver. But margins are historically low at the moment, and fixed costs are high. A top line rebound in Office can have a more significant impact on the bottom line than in higher-margin Lifestyle. 100 bps in margin expansion itself adds about $0.11 in EPS - and on its own gets 2019 EPS to $2+.

KNL does need some external help in terms of demand, input costs, and the macro environment as a whole. If the Office segment stalls out, and/or if the industry-wide strength in office is a head fake, there's potential downside (though some cushion given Lifestyle should hold up). Another trip back to the high teens could be possible, as multiples drop to 8x EBITDA/10-12x EPS. And I can see the case for looking elsewhere for a cyclical play (most notably housing and construction, where a number of stocks look cheap).

Still, this is a quality company at a reasonable valuation with a strong near-term outlook. And given a not-terribly-unlikely path to 30% upside (plus ~4% in dividends) over the next 18 months, it's a quality company worth owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.