Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacífico: One 'Legacy Asset' For The Next 100 Years

The company’s status as a legacy asset comes down to its natural monopoly in the airport business.

Today's post highlights one of my favorite types of dividend stocks: legacy assets.

Long-time readers have no doubt heard me use this term before. In short, legacy assets represent companies with entrenched market positions that allow them to generate outsized returns for decades. These are the kind of firms you can buy today and collect the dividend checks for the rest of your life.

Case in point: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC), or "GAP". The company owns 13 airports throughout Western Mexico and Jamaica. And since going public, the business has become a popular name among dividend investors.

The reason for GAP’s success is pretty straightforward: airports tend to make for natural monopolies. In small- to mid-sized cities, it only makes sense to have one major facility. Any new competitor would only split the existing business, leaving an unprofitable situation for both players. And even if you wanted to break into the market, government regulations, limited airspace, and high upfront costs tend to keep most rivals out.

In other words, anyone flying into cities like Manzanillo, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta has to pay GAP. As a result of this monopoly position, shares have generated a total gain, including dividends, of 665% since 2009. This far outpaced the returns from the broader S&P 500 over the same period.

But does GAP represent a good place to put money to work today? Let’s take a deep dive into this distribution.

The Dividend: Is It Safe?

GAP has built a fortress-like balance sheet, opting for safety over trying to squeeze out a few extra points of return. The company's debt-to-equity ratio sits at 0.20, well below the rest of the industry. The business generates $11.27 in earnings on every dollar paid out in interest. And the firm’s 3.91 current ratio ensures GAP can easily cover any liquidity issues that might pop up. Such a conservative approach could pay off over the long haul, given the cyclical nature of the air travel business.

Current profits also more than cover payments to shareholders. Last year, executives mailed out $0.64 in dividends out of every dollar generated in earnings. That modest payout ratio sits well within my comfort zone. It leaves GAP with plenty of wiggle room to keep paying dividends even through a downturn.

Metric GAP Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 0.20 2.77 Current Ratio 3.91 1.99 Interest Coverage 11.27 2.37 Leverage Ratio 1.88 4.35

The Dividend: Will It Grow?

GAP’s 12 Mexican properties along the West coast, which account for one in four flights across the country, endow the company with a diversified base of revenue. The business can tap into the U.S. tourist market, serving popular destinations like Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta. GAP also earns lucrative, though cyclical, income from business travelers going through Guadalajara - Mexico’s second-largest city and a major center of commerce.

And business, it seems, is booming. Since 2007, GAP has grown total revenues at a 12.5% compounded annual clip. More of those revenue dollars have also reached the bottom line. Over the same period, the company’s EBITDA margins have improved from 67.3% in 2007 to 69.9% in 2017. To keep the business in expansion mode, management has three initiatives to grow earnings further.

Takeoff and Landing Fees: GAP will benefit the most from the country’s expanding middle class. In 2011, the average Mexican took only 0.2 flights per year. By 2016, this figure increased to 0.4. Given the typical American took 2.6 flights annually last year, analysts see a lot more room for expansion. Moreover, international traffic has benefited from a drop in the value of the Mexican peso, especially at leisure destinations where GAP serves. Altogether, management saw passenger traffic increase by 11.7% in 2017. Executives expect this number to grow by another 10% for full-year 2018.

Non-Aviation Revenue: GAP has also found new ways to squeeze more pesos out of passengers’ pockets while they’re inside the airport. For example, it has recently introduced self-check-in kiosks, digital boarding passes, and extra security lines. This gets travelers into terminals faster, thereby giving them more time to shop. Management has also invested millions into expanding retail stores, food courts, and duty-free shops. These efforts have increased GAP’s non-aviation revenues per passenger from MXN28 in 2007 to MXN68 in 2017.

Acquisitions: In 2015, GAP purchased a majority stake in the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The move marked the company’s first major purchase outside of Mexico and the start of its international expansion. Management has looked for opportunities to pad the portfolio further, with failed bids in Brazil, Columbia, and the Dominican Republic. More recently, executives placed a bid to take over and expand the Norman Manley International Airport near Kingston, Jamaica. If GAP can make further acquisitions at a reasonable price, that could really boost the company’s growth rate.

These initiatives should translate into respectable growth for GAP. Over the next five years, the Street expects earnings per share to grow at a high-single digit annual clip. Given the airport operator’s modest payout ratio, investors can expect the distribution to increase more or less in line with profits.

The Dividend: What’s the Return?

At today's share price, GAP pays a dividend yield of 3%. Assuming a dividend growth rate between 7% and 9% per year, our total return projections come in at 10-12% annually. That exceeds my hurdle rate and presents enough upside to put some new money to work.

Of course, you can't call GAP a slam dunk. Air travel represents an exceptionally cyclical business. Any slowdown in the Mexican economy would put a big drag on the company’s growth prospects. NAFTA negotiations, higher oil prices, and international travel warnings could also rock financial results.

Currency fluctuations, however, probably present the biggest headache from quarter to quarter. Because GAP generates most of its profits in Mexican pesos, it’s no surprise the company pays investors in the same currency, too. So when distributions get translated into U.S. dollars, their value can swing wildly with foreign exchange markets. That has become a big problem in recent months, following the big drop in the value of the Mexican currency.

The Bottom Line

That said, these fluctuations tend to even out. GAP’s entrenched market position should also allow management to raise prices on travelers over time. That should translate into a safe, growing stream of income for shareholders over decades to come.

This is one dividend stock to own for the next 100 years.

