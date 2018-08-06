Newmont Mining: Second-Quarter Results Analysis

NEM is the perfect long-term profile from an investor's perspective, and I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness.

NEM produced 1.162 million ounces of gold on an attributable basis in the second quarter and remains on track to meet our full-year outlook.

Newmont Mining released its second-quarter results on July 27, 2018, with net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $274 million or $0.51 per diluted share.

Image above: Twin Creeks Mine in Nevada USA

Investment Thesis

Newmont Mining (NEM) is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with class assets and a robust project pipeline. As I indicated in my preceding article, I recommend the stock as a long-term investment again this quarter. Newmont has been part of my three long-term gold miners "base," including Agnico Eagle (AEM) and most recently Barrick Gold (ABX).

As we all know, owning gold works well as a hedge against inflation/US dollar, and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding, including stable gold miners like Newmont. However, while this belief is often true for the long term, it is less evident in the short term.

I generally allocate between 8% and 10% of my total portfolio to precious metals - gold, platinum, and palladium mainly - for this exact purpose and it has been rewarding.

The critical move is to select suitable gold stocks with limited risks that can prove a viable proxy for gold and present a long-term growth potential. Newmont Mining presents that profile a savvy investor should recognize.

Nancy K. Buese, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Newmont continues to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the gold sector and we remain committed to maintaining an investment grade credit profile. In June, S&P Global Ratings highlighted the strength of our financial position and revised its outlook from stable to positive while reaffirming a BBB rating on our senior debt. With liquidity of $6 billion including approximately $3 billion of cash on hand...

Thus, investing in the gold majors such as Newmont Mining makes perfect sense, as long as the balance sheet is showing a clear horizon ahead.

NEM data by YCharts

My strategy is not a total guarantee of complete success for investors, and to profit, it is imperative to apply the right approach by combining a long-term investment goal supported by technical trading.

The market is highly dynamic, especially the gold sector which implies an active involvement. Newmont Mining trades in correlation with the gold price as I will show you later.

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q'2018. The raw numbers

Newmont Mining 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.97 1.91 1.56 1.45 1.46 1.67 1.79 1.79 1.66 1.88 1.88 1.94 1.82 1.66 Net Income in $ Million 183 72 219 −254 52 23 −358 −344 46 177 206 −527 192 292 EBITDA $ Million 786 679 462 190 480 587 626 −396 579 677 649 694 637 633 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.3% 3.8% 14.0% 0 3.6% 1.4% 0 0 2.8% 9.4% 11.0% 0 10.6% 38.1% EPS diluted in $/share 0.37 0.14 0.42 −0.50 0.10 0.04 −0.67 −0.65 0.09 0.33 0.38 −0.98 0.36 0.54 Cash from operations in $ Million 625 438 810 272 526 777 850 633 373 526 685 751 263 399 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 284 322 283 422 280 283 269 301 180 183 194 309 231 258 Free Cash Flow ( Ychart ) in $ Million 341 116 527 −150 246 494 581 332 193 343 491 442 32 141 Total Cash $ Billion 2.64 3.34 2.99 2.38 2.49 2.95 2.18 2.81 2.97 3.17 3.05 3.32 3.17 3.18 Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.45 6.38 6.35 5.86 5.70 5.57 5.12 4.62 4.62 4.62 4.05 4.07 4.10 4.06 Dividend per share in $ 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.075 0.14 0.14 0.14 Shares outstanding ( diluted ) in Million 500 506 530 531 531 533 533 532 533 535 542 538 535 535

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

1 - Gold Production details

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (by-product) has increased slightly this quarter to $1,024 per ounce, but still higher than the Industry average due to increased CapEx and increased costs.

It is a significant amount that will have to be monitored in 2018. Newmont Mining is not the only one which is experiencing higher costs this year, as the table below is showing.

AISC $ per ounce 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Average 1year ABX (By-product) 791 772 827 881 818 AEM (By-product) 789 905 889 921 876 NEM (By-product) 943 968 957 1024 973 GG (By-product) 827 870 810 850 839

Gold production was weak with 1,162k Oz of gold or down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year, and down 3.9% sequentially.

The CEO, Gary J. Goldberg said in the conference call:

We produced 1.2 million ounces of gold on an attributable basis in the second quarter, and we remain on track to meet our full year outlook of between 4.9 million and 5.4 million ounces of gold on an attributable basis. ...2018 continues to be weighted to the back half of the year when we will reach higher grades in Africa and the Americas.

Production charts presentation:

If we compare production this quarter from a year ago, we can see that production decline is almost generalized.

Five years' guidance and 2017 Reserves of 68.5 M oz. (Unchanged in 2Q'18)

Source: NEM Presentation 2Q18.

2 - Newmont Revenues Newmont Mining's second-quarter 2018 results missed consensus on quarterly revenue by $130 million, and beat consensus on adjusted earnings by $0.02 per diluted share. Revenues were $1.662 billion, down 11.6% from a year ago, and down 9.6% sequentially.

Source: NEM Presentation

Gold price realized declined slightly from the 1Q'18 but was still nearly $1,300/ Oz and I expect the third quarter to be below $1,230/ Oz.

Recent important news:

On July 27, 2018, Newmont Mining announced agreements to acquire NovaGold's (NYSEMKT:NG) 50% ownership interest in Galore Creek located in British Columbia and to form a partnership with Teck (NYSE:TECK) which owns the other half. Galore Creek is a copper/gold project and holds the potential for multiple decades of profitable production.

3 - Newmont Free Cash Flow.

Free cash flow is an important element that should always be evaluated when analyzing a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course positive if the business model can be considered viable.

NEM's free cash flow is impressive at $1.106 billion on a yearly basis. NEM is a cash machine; I am glad to see that FCF increased by $109 million sequentially.

The company decided to increase dividends last year by 50% to now $0.14 per quarter or $0.56 annually which is still very conservative. Dividend payout after the rise in 4Q'17 is $300 million annually, which leaves ample room for more dividend increase in 2018 or either share buybacks or debt reduction.

4 - Newmont Net Debt Newmont Mining's net debt is now $0.88 billion. With liquidity of $6 billion as of June 31, 2018, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.34x, the company is showing a robust position.

As a reminder, NEM repaid $580 million in gross debt in 2017. NEM has no debt maturities due until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nancy Buese, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Newmont continues to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the gold sector and we remain committed to maintaining an investment grade credit profile. In June, S&P Global Ratings highlighted the strength of our financial position and revised its outlook from stable to positive while reaffirming a BBB rating on our senior debt.

Commentary and Technical Analysis

Newmont Mining is showing a very impressive balance sheet with $3.2 billion cash on hand, a leverage ratio of 0.4x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, and a stable credit rating BBB.

Furthermore, Newmont Mining is indicating in its recent presentation that it expects a longer-term stable production between 4.6 and 5.1 M Oz per year through 2022 (excluding development projects which have yet to be approved).

Hence, it comes as no surprise that I consider NEM the perfect long-term profile from an investor's perspective, and I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness.

Technical Analysis

NEM is forming a descending wedge pattern using the recent low as a line support.

I do not agree totally with Finwiz on the $36.5 support and I believe the line support is about $36 (I recommend buying a little at this level). The descending or falling wedge patterns is considered generally bullish which means we should expect a positive breakout in the near future with a potential of a triple top at around $41.75 (I recommend selling part of your holding at this level).

NEM data by YCharts

However, because NEM is trading in relation with the gold price, which is not bullish at the moment, the stock may eventually cross the line support (negative breakout) and re-test $34.50 as a double bottom (I recommend buying at this level).

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.