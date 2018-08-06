T2 Biosystems Continues To Execute, Slowly But Surely

The valuation of the company continues to be at depressed levels, and is a buy at current levels.

T2 Biosystems' (TTOO) Q2'18 results were in line, with a slight beat on revenue. Q2 EPS came in at a loss of $0.32, and revenue was about $1M higher than expected. However, please note that while $1M is not a lot, it makes a big difference to the company, when total revenue was only $3.9M.

For Q2 the company signed 10 new hospital contracts, and secured 9 new placements of T2Dx Instruments, ahead of the target of 8. Also, its high-risk patients at newly contracted hospitals is estimated at 45,000, ahead of the 35,000 target.

As for guidance, the company reiterated its full-year 2018 financial guidance of revenue in the range of $10.5M to $12.0M. The company also expects to place 20 to 25 T2Dx Instruments in the second half of 2018, which will provide combined access to a minimum of 75,000 high-risk patients suspected of sepsis.

Overall, there was not much new information in the press release. And it is my suspicion that the lack of news during the current quarter is the main reason for the underperformance of the stock.

Now turning to the conference call, the company once again explained how placing the company's products works.

It is important to note that we still assume the sales cycle for new hospitals will be in the range of 6 to 12 months, and then will take another 3 to 6 months for hospitals to take delivery, calibrate, train and begin utilization of the platform. This is typical of all other new diagnostic platforms.

So in other words, placing the T2Dx Instruments not only requires time and effort, but also requires hospitals to change the way they operate. So while very large scale sales of the T2Dx Instruments will take time, it is something in my mind that will happen.

Let me give you an example. Several weeks ago a friend told me of a 40-year old heart surgeon in northern Greece who died recently, after undergoing heart surgery himself. When I asked if he died from complications on the operating table, she told me no, he died of sepsis.

The surgery actually went well and he was out of the hospital in several days. But when he got home, suddenly he had very high fever and his wife (a doctor herself) rushed him to the hospital.

It turns out that during the operation he contracted a pathogen that caused sepsis. By the time he got to the hospital he was in a very bad condition. Yes, they drew blood to see what the problem was, but he died 4 days later. When the results came out, it turned out it was sepsis related to his liver.

Another example of how patients can return to normality faster, safer and more economically than conventional methods, comes from the conference call.

In addition to the data presented at ASM, we also a saw continued growth in the number of published studies supporting our technology platform. This included five studies on T2Candida and one on the T2Candida auris panel published by the CDC. One of these studies with the recently published case study from Spain that detailed how the T2Candida Panel contributed to the healthy discharge of a one-year-old transplant patient suspected of having sepsis by providing infection results early in the blood culture and leading to more targeted antifungal therapy. The cadence of peer-reviewed journal articles on T2Candida serves as a valuable proof point for our technology platform and the T2Bacteria Panel.

Something else I read in the conference call also amazed me, because I have a recent example from a friend. She has been battling cancer for 3 years now and it seems she will recover. However, her immune system is so weak, she has had very high fever for 4-5 months now, but the hospital can't find the pathogen that's causing the fever. It turns out this is not so uncommon.

Below is a dialog from the Q&A session of the conference call.

Yes, in fact one of the accounts that closed in the second quarter, Steve, is the large oncology center that would be using T2Bacteria to screen all of their patients. They purchased an instrument; they made a very, very large commitment to an annual testing volume. And it's all because the cancer patients, their immune systems are compromised. When they spike fevers of unknown origin they need to be tested. And they should be tested, and if positive, obviously, the central hospital going to be admitted. So there's a big opportunity there. We talk a lot about the emergency department; we talk about the ICU, the next very large group of oncology patients.

So in other words, looking to the future, we could probably see many more uses for the company's products than meets the eye. I cannot think of any reason hospitals and healthcare systems around the world will not embrace this technology.

Not just because lives will be saved, but it costs so much less to find the correct pathogen fast, than to hospitalize people. It's a win-win for patients, hospitals and insurance companies all around. And I think adoption might be higher in the years ahead, as many hospitals discover the benefits.

As a reminder, 7 out of 10 patients with sepsis recently used healthcare services, or had chronic diseases requiring frequent medical care, according to the CDC. Also, in a recent report by the Sepsis Alliance, the cost for sepsis hospitalizations was about $27B for 2016 in the U.S. alone.

Turning to the balance sheet, as of June 30, the company has about $70M of cash on its books. Chief Financial Officer John Sprague said this money should be sufficient for at least the first half of 2020.

It is my belief the company will do better than the guidance provided. So I think breakeven revenue between $65M and $75M will be reached sooner than expected, and the company will probably not need any more money.

However, even if it does, I expect minimal dilution by 2020 or 2021, because I think the market cap of the company by then will be several times higher than today.

The important thing to note is that shareholders will not have to worry about dilution for at least 2-3 years, assuming the company will end up needing money.

Please also note the current evaluation is still only about $240M. This is too cheap for a company with the technology to radically change the way people are screened for pathogens that cause sepsis.

Bottom line

I think T2 Biosystems is an excellent biotech pick for long-term minded portfolios. On the one hand, the company's main product already has FDA approval, and the technology is a win-win for patients, hospitals and insurance companies.

Also, the market cap is still very low. And as hospitals and insurance companies become more sepsis-aware over the years, I think the stock could be one of the great biotech winners over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.