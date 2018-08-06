Who Has A Little Lam?

(Source: Google)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has had quite the year. The stock is up more than 25% from its lows, but it is also down more than 20% from its highs. The company has been growing its business quite nicely and has been very shareholder-friendly, returning plenty of capital. With the stock in the middle of this year's trading range, we review if the company is worth making an investment in.

Lam Grows

In the most recent quarter, Lam had posted revenue of $3.13 billion, net income of $1.02 billion, and gross margins of 47.3%. This is an increase in revenue of 8.3%, net income increased 30%, and margin increased 1.3%.

The fact that margins are increasing in a time when many industries are showing margin compression means the company has a very strong business. The ability to fend off pricing competition and rising costs is huge for any investment. We are now in an inflationary environment - however little the inflation may be, it is still present.

Lam Research has seen expanded demand for its products in the past few years, and this should help to stabilize revenue in the event of a downturn. While the company is reliant on pricing of the commodities its equipment makes, it has quietly grown its service and repairs business. The larger the installed base of products becomes, the larger the stream of training, service, and repair is needed. Because of this, the company should start to see less volatility in earnings when there is a glut in the market of the product.

The company has continued to strengthen its balance sheet as well. Cash on hand was recently reduced to $5.2 billion at the end of the June 2018 quarter, compared to $6.7 billion at the end of the March 2018 quarter. This decrease was the result of $1.3 billion of share repurchases and $817 million of debt reductions, which was partially offset by $718 million of cash generated in operating activities.

It is always positive to see the company reducing not just shares outstanding but debt as well. This is a huge positive for shareholders as they start to become larger owners of the corporation.

Lam Research has enough cash on hand to completely pay off all debt, which means it is operating from a position of strength. This again means the company can withstand any downturn it may see in the market for a long period of time. It may also be able to take advantage of depreciated asset prices and make a valuable acquisition.

As we can see above, the company continues to improve on all operating metrics. ROA, ROE, and ROIC are all seeing a level they have not seen in many years.

As long as the company continues to operate at this level and not even improve upon itself, the shares should be of good value here. We will dive further to see if they offer a good entry point at this time.

Valuation

We take a look at some commonly used metrics to see how the stock compares to its history.

Lam Research is trading at an attractive P/E both historically and on a forward basis. The price-to-free cash flow and price-to-earnings growth ratio also show it's attractively valued at this time.

What about compared to peers?

Based on forward P/E, we can see that it is not the cheapest. However, as we discussed, the company's installed base of equipment means it is less likely to see revenue swings like Micron (NASDAQ:MU). The yield is by far the highest, and on a forward basis, is actually 2.35% at this time. This is not a high yield by any means, but offers investors the chance to invest in the space and earn income at the same time. The point of owning a part of a business is to share in the profits after all. Last, we see the price-to-free cash flow is in the middle and relatively fair.

Finally, we take a look at the discounted cash flow value.

We see even if earnings can on accelerate 5% a year, Lam Research is worth almost double its current share price. We even took a bearish stance and used the following metrics for a worst-case scenario.

This shows that even with almost no growth and a total return by the market of 10%, shares are still undervalued by 16%.

The company should, however, be able to continue to grow its earnings - as it has for the past several years now. It does see some soft growth on a sequential basis for the remainder of the year. However, management believes growth will resume early next year.

Conclusion

With shares in the middle of their trading range for the year, investors may want to take a look at starting a position in Lam Research. The company continues to prove itself year after year, and is starting to accelerate capital return to shareholders. While the company was used to cyclical swings in the markets it serves, revenues should become more stable as it has a larger installed base of products. The shares are offering a compelling valuation compared to the company's history, and arguably, it is offering the best fundamentals yet with record earnings and revenue. Any pullback in shares should be used to investors' advantage. The market will realize the value of the company's earnings stream during the next slowdown, as earnings should be affected minimally. The shares should rise to and above their 52-week high in the coming quarters, offering a decent return to investors.

