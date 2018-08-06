Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) CEO Duncan Middlemiss on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's management, discussion and analysis dated August 1, 2018. Both documents can be found on our website and on SEDAR.

Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The slides used for this presentation and a recording of this call will be posted on the company's website.

Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop

Thanks, Heather. The agenda for today's call will be as follows. First, an operational review by Marc-Andre, then a financial review by Ben. Duncan will then take you to our production guidance increase and lower cost guidance. We will then move to an exploration update at the Eagle River and Kiena complexes by Mike. Finally, Duncan will conclude with a summary and outlook. We will then open up the lines up for the question-and-answer session.

Marc-Andre, please go ahead.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Thanks, Lindsay. The Eagle River underground mine production continued to deliver above our 2018 guidance primarily due to - and all three parallel zones containing more tons at a higher grade than projected. We continue to focus on mining higher rates of the Eagle River tons and in Q2 2018, Eagle River tons processed were 24% higher compared to Q2 2017.

We have raised - grades at the Mishi Open Pit and as a results grades at this operation has improved 83% in Q2 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Going forward, we will continue to remain vigilant with money going to grades of the pit and was strived to only mine above the two grams per ton off, while producing and further ramping up Eagle River tons.

Total gold production in H1 2018 was 34,576 ounces and we expect this to increase in H2 2018. Operationally, the improvements in our ventilation and power distribution systems on the ground and our improved mobile - as of ready to capitalize on any opportunities our in-mine exploration program can deliver.

So far, within exploring and defining with three underground drills and we're about to add a circus [ph] drill. The focus of the program is to continue the expansion of the parallel zone and to identify them further up and to the East from the present locations. This is the strategy to increase the number of work places and automatically increase underground high-grade production.

I will now turn the call to Ben for the financial review.

Ben Au

Thanks Marc-Andre. As a result of the improvement in ore grade and revenue, this is the third consecutive quarter Westdome has generated free cash flow while currently funding a CAD23 million annual exploration program at Kiena in Val D'Or. Improved financial performance is demonstrated by the first half earnings of CAD0.06 per share which is a significant improvement over 2017 with the per share earnings of CAD0.02 for the whole year.

Operating cash flows in the first half of 2018 were CAD0.19 per share as compared to CAD0.07 for the same period last year or CAD0.20 for the whole year. It's been continuing the planning trend in operating and all these things per ounce as production increased. The first half of 2018 operating costs were CAD937 per ounce and - same cost at CAD12.88 per ounce. Both lower than the lower-end of our initial cash cost guidance of CAD950 per ounce and CAD1400 for all-in sustaining costs.

I will now turn the call over to Duncan to detail the process changes in our annual guidance for 2018.

Duncan Middlemiss

Thank you, Ben. As Mark-Andre mentioned the first half of 2018 gold production totaled 34,576 ounces surpassing our internal budget. The second half of 2018 was and still is planned to be a higher production six months period. Therefore, we are raising guidance to 70,000 to 75,000 ounces. The increase will be coming from additional time at the Eagle River underground mine as the 303 lens begin stope production.

This wide and high-grade lens expected to be in production for the entire back half of the year and beyond. We have lowered Mishi Open Pit guidance, but gold production from the underground mine more than makes up for the deficit. As our longer-term strategy is to increase production from the underground mine and ultimately sell …

Despite expected increased development cost and CapEx, such is the construction of a - while in the second half. We have also lowered the low-end of our cash cost guidance by CAD25 per ounce to CAD925 to CAD1000 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost guidance by CAD50 per ounce to CAD1350 to CAD1425 per ounce.

I will now turn the call over to Mike for a review of our exploration program.

Mike Michaud

Thanks Duncan. While it's been another exciting quarter of exploration. In June, we announced further high-grade drifting results from the 300 East Zone including the high grade 303 lens. Mine development within the 300 East Zone has continued to confirm the continuity of the strong grade and the geometry of the mineralized zones between the 844 and 864-meter drifts which are uncannily similar in shape, widths and grades.

On the 844-meter level the combined strike length of the 300 each sub-zones with a 144 meters with the weighted average width of 2.8 meters and the cut and uncut gold rate up 19.6 grams per ton and 28.3 grams per ton gold respectively. As part of that lens 303 returned 50.5 grams per ton over an average width of 8.6 meters at the strike length of 20.1 meters. Production in the second half of 2018 will include higher volumes of ore from this area.

In addition, ongoing exploration drilling completed down funds of the 300 East Zone has returned several encouraging results including 65.2 grams per ton gold over 1.5 years. Elsewhere the company is aggressively exploring the known zones up and down plunge including the seven, eight and 300 zones and also exploring new zones along this grade to the East and upper levels of the mine that would have the potential to positively impact the gold production from the Eagle River underground mine.

A 10,000-meter surface drilling program is planned in the second half of the year to explore for additional zones. Along these structures within the rather untested area of the eastern two-kilometer portion of the mine --. At the Kiena mine, we are very excited about the ongoing drilling which continues to deliver high grade results with the majority of holes encountering visible gold within course lanes.

Drilling up the Kiena is ongoing with three drill rigs and recent results have now confirmed the continuity of the mineral items not only a long striking down depth but also along a well-developed plunge to the south east. Drilling down bunch of the southeast has returned numerous encouraging results including hole 62, 99 which intersected multiple parallel lenses with one better image factions returning 77.4 grams per ton gold over 14.4 meter core length or 10.8 meters true width.

Although the drilling earlier in the year was designed to infill the previous results. The more recent drilling completed along the northern and southern extensions of the Keina is now based on has now extended the A Zone in strike in excess of 350 meters and it continues to remain open up and down plunge.

Drilling is ongoing to further test the extensions of the zone in an effort to find the edge of the mineralization and the possible size of this deposit. In order to accomplish this additional drilling, the company has decided to extend the current exploration ramp and development by 450 meters in order to allow diamond drilling to be completed from a more optimal direction.

This development will facilitate the drilling of several step-out exploration holes to illustrate the potential expansion of the zone. The extended ramp development is expected to be completed in Q3 2018, while the resource estimate is expected to be completed in Q4. As drilling progress, we continue to evaluate the top cut for the assay received from drilling. Recognizing the importance in trying to access the average grade and gold content of the mineralization.

It is evident that with the amount of visible gold and the high assay values return. This cost cut determination will have a base impact in our estimate of gold. Given our current assessment on the data collected to-date. We believe the cost cut for the A Zone is higher than the historical Keina cut of 1 ounce gold per ton or 34 grams per ton gold. And we'll likely be using a top cut that is significantly higher for year-end resource estimate.

The fourth underground driller continues to follow-up on near mine auxiliary charges including the VC and S-50 zones as they are important components of an potential restart plan since there are close to existing mine infrastructure and developments. 122 meters exploration ramp was just basically developed on 87-meter level in the mine to provide a better angle to explore the C 6 Zone and drilling is unknown.

I will now hand the call back over to Duncan for a summary and outlook.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks Mike. In summary, Wesdome is becoming intermediate gold producer producing approximately 150,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold per year from two mines in Canada. A top tier mine jurisdiction. We plan to achieve this by systematic investments into inline exploration at the higher grade, higher margin Eagle River underground mine, while reserves currently stand at CAD12.2 per ton and utilize our existing effort to increase production.

This strategy ensured a low CapEx and there low risk now to increase production and cash flows by filling the existing [indiscernible] with higher grade or but low levels of capital required.

Current operations at the Eagle River cross are finding the largest exploration campaign in company history. At Keina continued exploration success, our goal is to be open the mine with a blend of high grade Keina D ore and lower grade VC and S-50 zones. This was also via low CapEx and low risk research due to the existing mill, shaft, underground infrastructure and all necessary permits in place.

Our success today in discovering high-grade mineralization in the Keina D play zone has been remarkable. We plan to have a resource statement out in late Q4, but that represented the top tier which we've seen and snapshot in time. Current drill state is on a 25 by 25 meter - and after the resource estimate we will complete and economic analysis and determine next step while continuing infill drilling on a 12.5 by 12.5 meter center as well as extension growth.

This will lead in the pathway the potential of reopening of Keina and we fulfill our desire to have two operating assets on our way to becoming an all Canadian this year producer.

Before we open up the lines for question, I would like to recognize all of our employees and contractor for working safely and efficiently through 2018. We are certainly on track with this. I will now turn the call back over to the operator and open up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we have a question from the line of Ryan Walker Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is now open.

Ryan Walker

Hi guys. Thanks for the call and congrats on a great quarter. It's nice to see what these assets can really do, just fantastic. Just one real quick question. I guess really, can you give a sense of how conservative you've been on the great assumptions at Eagle River going forward?

Mike Michaud

Hi Ryan, we certainly had a good - on reserve base. We went from 9.2 to 12.2, but I think it's not really about the back half of the year in production?

Ryan Walker

No.

Mike Michaud

We are being somewhat conservative and cautious. The 303 plan is such a special area. I mean we certainly, we're a little I'd say conscious about the fact that we did excavate 50 grams on 8.44 and 50 grams on 8.64. But - so, I'd say the cap rate certainly is around 30 grams and I think with whole planned, still planning and dilution and I would think that the slope is coming in just slightly 20 grams, but remains to be seen.

I believe that during the start in the lens, right Mark-Andre?

Marc-Andre

Right. The Q3 slope is actually scheduled to be in production in August and September. We have about 10,000 tons to extract from that zone in Q3.

Mike Michaud

Yes, that certainly is sort of the wild card at the back half of the year. To put it this way, we put it in his conservatively, we'll see what happens with it.

Ryan Walker

Okay. Well, a good problem to have I guess.

Mike Michaud

Yes, we don't like [indiscernible].

Ryan Walker

Alright. Thanks a lot. Congratulations again.

Mike Michaud

Thanks Mike.

Thank you. And our next question come from the line of Don DeMarco from National Bank. Your line is now open.

Don DeMarco

Hi guys, thank you for taking my call. So, I hear that you've got this 10,000 meters drill program for the back half of the year at Eagle. Would you suggest that we might see a little bit on an increase in CapEx spending, exploration CapEx then the run rate in recent quarters?

Ben Au

Don, this is Ben. The CapEx for the second half on Eagle River it would be the same level as we incurred in the first half of the year. We have some equipment and the main drive that we're occurring in the second half but substantially would be least financed that won't hit our CapEx and so that's actually being paid to the leasing program.

So, the CapEx spending for the second half of the year is similar pattern in the first half of the year.

Don DeMarco

Okay. Thanks a lot Ben. That's all for me guys. Congratulations.

Ben Au

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Mikitchook from BMO Capital Market. Your line is now open.

Andrew Mikitchook

Hi. Couple of questions have already been answered. Just want to come back to this top cut grade that you were discussing for Keina. At this point, would you be looking to extend that revised top cut away from the life of mine average to the VC and S-50, which is also been having fairly good results with grades and thicknesses.

Would you have enough data to be able to do that before this year-end resource update?

Ben Au

Certainly, in the certainly in the VC zone, we've had a number of high grade intersections at that zone, so we'll be evaluating that top cut as well and it maybe something that we expect would be higher than historical 1 ounce per ton top cut value, at the S-50 zone, this is a zone that's part of the old-line complex so that 1 ounce per ton - is probably still reasonable to use for that area.

I mean, we're going to collect of this data and analyze it again but I suspect S-50 remained same, VC's don't move. We'll be elevate or somewhat in Kiena deep Asian based on - that was really high values will increase very significantly.

Andrew Mikitchook

Well, that's great. Thanks for the details and I'll let other people ask questions.

