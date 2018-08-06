Stock Breakout Likely, But Clear Danger Signs Are On The Horizon

There is no time like the present to maximize gains, and simultaneously prepare strategies to protect profits for when the bear market arrives.

The economy still looks strong; key data including GDP suggests economic growth is very likely to continue in the short to intermediate term.

Source: Time.com

Stock Breakout Likely, But Clear Danger Signs Lie Ahead

The S&P 500/SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has been recovering steadily in recent months, and is now on the verge of breaking out to new all-time highs. The short-term backdrop for stocks still looks very favorable. Rates are low, economic activity is high, many companies are reporting record profits, the employment picture looks good, key economic indicators are telling a story of a relatively healthy economy, and overall economic growth appears strong. In addition, U.S. stocks are still the place to be, as far as worldwide equity markets go. Emerging markets also appear to be recovering from their recent turbulence. SPY’s technical image looks very constructive, and stocks are very likely to have a substantial rally in the second half of this year.

SPY 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com - We can clearly see a series of higher lows and higher highs. In addition, SPY is on the verge of breaking out above the $285 level. The breakout seems very likely, and the next move higher should elevate SPY to $300 or higher, probably by year-end.

However, longer term things look a lot less optimistic. In fact, there are clear danger signs for stocks on the horizon. The risk of a government shutdown looms and could shock the market later in the year, but the real, systemic threats like higher interest rates, the flattened yield curve, a substantial housing slowdown, record debt, and a slew of other issues will very likely lead to a recession within the next several years. This essentially means that stocks should continue to appreciate for another 18-24 months, and then the pain of a bear market is likely to begin. There is no time like the present to start preparing for such a scenario, to maximize your gains, and to protect your profits for when the inevitable downturn occurs.

About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $270 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities and possibly the world. Since SPY tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500 interchangeably throughout this article.

Key Indicators Pointing to a Strong Economy

Let’s start with the good news first. Retail sales, manufacturing, consumer confidence, employment, as well as other key economic data continue to largely come in as or better than expected, suggesting the U.S. economy is on stable footing and is still expanding relatively robustly. In recent weeks, we’ve seen the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index come in at 25.7, much higher than the anticipated 21.6, suggesting that the U.S.’s manufacturing base is benefiting from President Trump’s economic policies.

In addition, the current inflation picture is very supportive for stocks. The latest CPI reading came in at 2.9%, indicating that prices are growing, but not so fast as to put significant strain on the consumer and the overall economy. This kind of environment is very favorable for stocks as higher (but not excessively high) levels of inflation should be supportive of all asset prices, including stocks.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

GDP Surges, and Likely to Remain Robust, For Now

Perhaps nothing speaks more loudly about the health of the U.S. economy than the recent GDP print. The U.S. economy expanded at 4.1% in Q2, the strongest move in about 4 years. This also marks 17 straight quarters of GDP expansion in the U.S., and there is no indication that strong growth will end any time soon. In fact, economists are looking for GDP growth to accelerate, not contract in Q3, with current estimates pointing at GDP growth of 4.4% in Q3.

With the implementation of the recent tax cuts, increased government spending, record corporate profits, strong consumer spending, etc. it is likely that the strong GDP can continue for some time, at least for several more quarters, possibly even longer. Therefore, it is likely that SPY, and stocks in general still have 18-24 month, possibly longer to expand.

U.S. Stocks: Still the Place to Be

U.S. stocks are still the place to be as far as world equities are concerned. The U.S. has the largest and most stable economy in the world, and U.S. equities provide a relatively safe place for stock investors to turn to, especially in times of relative uncertainty. Trade tensions, political stresses, and other unknown factors create anxieties and the U.S. is still the safest financial house in the neighborhood when compared to Europe, China, Asia, other emerging areas, and so on. Therefore, U.S. stock will very likely continue to experience substantial demand going forward, so long as the economic picture in the U.S. continues to supports equity price expansion.

Emerging Market View

Another favorable development for stocks in general is an apparent bottom in emerging market equities. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) dropped by about 19% from the high in late January, to the low in late June. This was just short of bear market territory, and EEM has made a strong rebound since then, implying that the worst may be behind emerging markets.

EEM 1-Year Chart

The prolonged downturn was likely a substantial correction that ended in June, and a new uptrend will likely be established going forward. Stability in the emerging world is not only favorable for emerging market equities but is constructive for all stock markets and the global economy in general.

Chinese stocks also appear to be searching for a bottom:

FXI 1-Year Chart

A government shutdown would certainly be a negative short term development for stocks. Nevertheless, this is exactly what President Trump is threatening will happen if the Democrats don’t support his immigration agenda. Although it is unclear whether an actual shutdown will occur, but if it does it is likely to happen towards the end of this year, around the November elections time. Also, it is not likely that the President will want to damage the stock market that he essentially now presides over. Therefore, I view this possibility as a minor risk. Also, there are much greater risks like the Fed raising rates to think about.

Source: Inquisitr.com

The Fed’s Rising Rate Policy and Record Debt

There is currently about a 94% chance that the Fed is going to hike rates again in September. Moreover, a year from now, rates are likely going to be higher by another 0.75-1%. Although higher rates are not an imminent threat to the economy right now, higher interest rates may be the most significant threat to economic growth longer term. With a higher fed funds rate come higher interest rates on home loans, credit card debt, and most other forms of credit available to consumers, businesses, and the government.

Source: CMEGroup.com

It is also important to note that Americans currently have record amounts of debt in all areas. This is not just consumers, but includes corporations and the government. Government debt is at 105% of GDP, total personal debt is at $19 trillion, mortgage debt is at $15.1 trillion (a record high), student loan debt is at $1.55 trillion, credit card debt is at over $1 trillion, and so on. Personal debt per a U.S. citizen is $58,000, the total debt per a U.S. citizen is $215,845, and total debt per a U.S. family is a staggering $845,000. Yet the savings per a U.S. family is only $5,116.

These are massive amounts of debt, and the higher interest rates crawl, the more expensive it is going to be to service the underlying debt. Longer-term the U.S. will likely be confronted with a substantial debt induced crisis, in which massive defaults will likely bring the U.S. economy to its knees.

Thus, a higher rate environment will become quite constrictive to future growth. However, interest rates are still relatively low, and even after a rise into next year and beyond it will still likely take 1-2 years, possibly longer for higher interest rates to significantly impact growth in the U.S. economy.

The Yield Curve Continues to Flatten

Lately there has been a noticeable flattening of the yield curve. Currently, the difference in yield between a 5-year and a 30-year treasury is only about 25 basis points or 0.25%. This is much narrower than normal. Furthermore, the yield curve could continue to flatten and may even invert going forward.

An extremely flat or inverted yield curve has typically served as a precursor to recessions, and bear markets in stocks. Demand for longer dated treasuries despite a rising rate environment suggest investors envision lower rates in the future, and the primary reason why rates would be lower in the future is due to another economic downturn. Therefore, a flattening yield curve is a troubling warning sign longer-term, as it implies a recession is likely to occur within the next couple of years, possibly even sooner.

Housing Slow Down

Another troubling development is the clear hosing slowdown in the U.S. There has been a trend in disappointing data concerning new home sales, housing starts, and other housing related statistics. Existing home sales fell for a third straight month in June, and missed estimates by about 80,000. Also, housing starts slowed to an annual rate of 1.17 million units in June, down from an annual rate of 1.33 million in March. In addition, new home sales dipped month over month from 666K in May to 631K in June, missing estimates by 38,000.

Housing is often a leading indicator of future economic activity. A robust housing market indicates that consumers are spending on the largest purchases possible, homes, which keeps the lifeblood of an economy flowing. Robust home sales keep property prices rising, which keeps consumers feeling wealthy, and allows homeowners to tap into equity lines of credit. This helps keep consumer confidence higher, and enables robust consumer spending to continue. Thus, a slowdown in housing is somewhat troubling and also suggests that a substantial downturn in the economy may arrive within the next few years.

The Bottom Line

The U.S. economy is still showing distinct signs of strength and expansion. Key economic indicators, such as manufacturing, employment, consumer confidence, inflation data and numerous other statistics are suggesting that the economy is stable and is likely to continue to expand going forward. The latest GDP numbers as well as future projections tell a similar story, and given the recent tax cuts, and other government stimuli GDP growth is likely sustainable in the short to intermediate term. Therefore, SPY and stocks in general should continue to perform well in the short-term, and a significant rally is very likely to occur into year-end and beyond.

However, longer-term, serious economic clouds are gathering on the horizon. Rising interest rates coupled with extraordinary levels of debt, a flattening of the yield curve, the substantial slowdown in housing, as well as other elements are suggesting that a recession coupled with a bear market in stocks is extremely likely to occur, likely within the next 18-24 months. Thus, it is a good time to devise a strategy to maximize gains now, and to protect profits when the bear market strikes. For more information on specific trade strategies please visit Albright Investment Group.

