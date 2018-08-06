Synchrony Financial's Shares Offer Attractive Total Returns

Synchrony Financial (SYF) trades at a very inexpensive valuation and offers attractive shareholder returns. The loss of the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) portfolio will most likely not be a major headwind in the long run. Shares of Synchrony Financial are so inexpensive that attractive total returns over the coming years are likely.

At the end of July, Synchrony Financial announced that its credit card pact with Walmart would not be renewed. This had been widely expected, but the market reacted negatively nevertheless.

Walmart has, according to the WSJ, chosen Capital One (COF) as a new partner for its credit card business. The two companies (COF and SYF) had engaged in a bidding war for the credit card portfolio, which Capital One apparently has won.

The loss of the Walmart portfolio will mean lower revenues for Synchrony Financial in the short term, but in the long run this development will not necessarily be a major headwind. A relatively similar situation could be witnessed over the last couple of years, with American Express' (AXP) loss of its Costco (COST) portfolio.

American Express' shares traded at a very low valuation in early 2016, after news about the loss of the Costco portfolio got public. American Express' operational results took a hit during the year following the separation. Growth has resumed, however, and the market has realized that fears were overblown and shares of American Express have recovered nicely.

I believe that something similar is in store for Synchrony Financial: The loss of the Walmart credit card business will mean lower revenues once the two companies have separated, but one year later, after this one-time impact has been lapped, Synchrony Financial should be able to resume growth.

Since deals with huge, low-cost retailers such as the one between Synchrony Financial and Walmart or the one between American Express and Costco do not provide overly high margins, the impact on Synchrony Financial's bottom line will, most likely, be not overly large. Walmart has a strong negotiating position and therefore will have structured a deal that will have favorable terms for Walmart. This means that Capital One will most likely not make a lot of money with this deal, and Synchrony Financial would not have made a lot of money with the Walmart business either.

Synchrony Financial's Growth Will Be Solid Without Walmart

Synchrony Financial's ex-Walmart business is poised to do well over the coming years. The company continues to engage in new partnerships with payment processors as well as retailers.

Source: Synchrony Financial presentation

Synchrony Financial has, for example, acquired the US PayPal (PYPL) credit financing program during July. Payment system operators such as PayPal generate strong growth rates, and providing financing solutions to its customers is one of PayPal's newer business models. It is to be expected that this deal between Synchrony Financial and PayPal will generate ample growth in the coming years.

Deals with other retailers complement this growth. Due to the smaller size of these new partners, such as Ashley Homestores or Furniture Row, Synchrony Financial most likely was able to negotiate favorable conditions, as Synchrony has a better negotiating position with these smaller companies compared to giants such as Walmart.

Source: Synchrony Financial's 10-Q filing

During the second quarter of 2018 as well as during H1 of the current year, Synchrony Financial has generated solid net interest income growth (5.0% year over year during Q2). Operating leverage and a lower tax rate have boosted net earnings growth further, which is why profits rose by 40% during the second quarter.

From 2019 onwards tax rate changes will be minimal, thus the tailwind of declining tax expenses will vanish. Synchrony Financial should nevertheless be able to generate solid growth rates through organic payments volume growth, its new partnerships, and rising net interest margins.

Investors Get Attractive Shareholder Returns

Synchrony Financial is highly profitable and its operations throw off a lot of cash relative to how the company is valued (its market capitalization is $25 billion). This allows for high shareholder returns via dividends and share repurchases. Synchrony Financial focuses on stock buybacks, which makes sense, as its shares look very inexpensive.

Buying back its stock while the valuation is low leads to a massively shrinking share count, which, in turn, drives each share's portion of the company's earnings and cash flows. At the same time, a declining share count means that Synchrony Financial saves money on its dividend payments, all else equal.

Over the coming year, through June 2019, Synchrony Financial plans to repurchase shares for $2.2 billion. This is enough to buy back 74 million shares, or 9% of its shares with shares trading at ~$30. Buying back 9% of its share count will drive earnings per share by 10% [1/0.91], all else equal.

By just keeping its operating results unchanged while continuing to buy back shares at the current pace, Synchrony Financial could generate high-single-to-low-double-digits earnings per share growth.

Synchrony Financial's dividend, which was raised by 40% a couple of days ago, yields 2.8%. Compared to what investors can get from peers, this is a relatively high dividend yield:

Synchrony Financial's dividend yield of 2.8% also compares favorably to the broad market's yield of 1.8%. At the same time, Synchrony Financial's dividend looks very safe as the payout ratio is just 24% based on this year's expected profits per share of $3.43.

An above-average dividend yield, a high dividend growth rate and a low payout ratio make Synchrony Financial a strong dividend growth pick.

Valuation And Total Return Potential

Based on the forecasted earnings per share of $3.43 during 2018, shares trade at just 8.7 times this year's earnings right now. This is a huge discount relative to how shares of Synchrony Financial were valued in the past:

Over the last couple of years the company's shares were trading at a P/E ratio in the 10-14 range mostly. Synchrony Financial's median earnings multiple over the last three years is 11.8.

If the company's multiple would expand to a P/E ratio of 10.6 by the end of 2018, which would still mean a discount of 10% versus the historic median, shares would have upside of 22% from the current level.

Coupled with earnings growth (among other factors due to massive share repurchases) and an attractive dividend yield, the total return outlook over the coming years gets even better.

Takeaway

Synchrony Financial will lose the Walmart credit card business, which has depressed sentiment. Synchrony Financial should not be impacted by this in the long run, though, the same way American Express was not impacted by the loss of the Costco portfolio in the long run.

Through high shareholder returns and multiple expansion, Synchrony Financial should be able to generate attractive total returns going forward. The current valuation is so low that downside seems very limited.

