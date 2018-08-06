July Jobs Report: An Overall Disappointment

The unemployment rate continues to be misleading as the labor force participation remains near the lowest level that it has had in two generations.

Not only did the number of job creations miss the expectations of economists but they were also well below the twelve-month average.

The July jobs report was rather disappointing compared to some of the other ones that we have seen over the past few months.

It is hard to believe that an entire month has passed since the last U.S. jobs report but that is the situation that we find ourselves in, which means that it is time to review the developments in the American jobs market during the month of July. The headline numbers were not especially good, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 157,000 jobs were created during the month, which missed the economist consensus expectations of 193,000. There were also a few other items in this jobs report that most should find to be quite disappointing. This could certainly be a chink in the armor of the economy.

As just mentioned, the number of new jobs created missed the expectations of economists by 36,000. That makes this the largest miss to expecations since October of 2017:

Source: Zero Hedge

As might be expected, the July jobs print was also well below the average of 203,000 new jobs that the economy has created per month over the last year:

Source: Zero Hedge

However, despite this miss to expectations, the national unemployment rate dropped by 0.1% to 3.9% as expected:

Source: Zero Hedge

Over the past few months, we have seen the economy move away from the low-skilled low-wage job creations that have characterized much of the economic recovery over the past several years and begin to create significant numbers of high-wage jobs that are capable of supporting a family at an American middle-class standard of living. That continued to be the case in July, as the top job-creating industries were business and professional services excluding temporary help (+51,000) and manufacturing (+37,000). The third-highest jobs-creating industry was health care and social assistance (+34,000), which, while not as broadly high-paying as the other two categories, includes a number of high-paying jobs. This is particularly true at hospitals, which added 7,000 jobs over the month of July. This focus on job creation activity in high-wage industries may be one reason why average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in July and 2.7% on an annual basis. These two numbers were both inline with economists' expectations.

Source: Zero Hedge

Unfortunately, this increase is not as good as it appears. This is because of inflation, which has also been ticking up over the past few months and reached a 2.9% annualized rate in July. As a result of this, real average hourly earnings, which adjust for the fact that inflation reduces the purchasing power of an employee's wages, actually declined in July.

Source: Zero Hedge

This is worrying since it shows that American workers have less purchasing power than they did last month. When we consider that the United States is a consumer-focused economy, the fact that the average worker is able to buy less ultimately means that companies will sell less goods and services. If this continues, it will hit the retail and consumer discretionary sectors the hardest as the products sold by these sectors are most likely to be considered option by most consumers and thus will be the first to be cut as they tighten budgets. One month hardly makes a trend though so this is certainly something that we will want to watch going forward.

An increasing number of Americans have been responding to this by taking on multiple jobs. According to the jobs report, there are currently 8.072 million American workers holding multiple jobs. This is the highest number of multiple job holders since 1999, even surpassing the high point during the last recession of 8.071 million, which was hit in August 2008.

Source: Zero Hedge

This represents an increase of 453,000 in July, which is the second-highest increase during a single month on record. The highest was 487,000 in October 2014. This is also a rather concerning sign as it shows us that despite the supposed labor surplus, the economy is still bereft of good jobs. This is not at all indicative of a strong economic recovery. In a strong economy, workers should not need to carry multiple jobs to get by so this shows us that the supposed recovery still remains quite weak.

In several previous articles on this topic, I have discussed how the reported unemployment rate is an inaccurate measure of the true state of the jobs market. This is because the reported measure excludes those individuals that did not look for work within the month for whatever reason. There are a large number of such people, which we can see by looking at the labor force participation rate, which is the percentage of individuals of working age and available for work (not incarcerated, etc.) that are either employed or classified as unemployed using the definition that is used to calculate the official number. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor force participation rate was 62.9% in July, unchanged from June.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The performance of this measure has been very disappointing over the course of the recovery and in fact has never reached even the levels that it held following the mass layoffs of the recession:

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

This certainly casts some skepticism onto the whole jobs recovery narrative as thus far it has not been able to get those individuals that are currently sitting on the sidelines of the labor force to rejoin it. The question here is why. While some people may be retiring early as a result of the strong stock market causing their wealth to climb, it is difficult to believe that this is the sole reason. We can conclude though that there is still considerable slack in the labor market and this is undoubtedly holding the overall economy back from where it could be producing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.