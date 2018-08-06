Legacy Reserves: On Track For Success

Investors punished Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) when, on August 2nd, management announced what can only be described as positive results for the second quarter of the E&P firm’s 2018 fiscal year. For a couple of months now, nothing the business does makes shareholders happy, but what matters most is the fact that Legacy has managed to, and continues to, make great strides toward its future. With production rising nicely and leverage decreasing even before its conversion from a pass-through entity into a C-Corp, its prospects in the long run look attractive.

Legacy Reserves is on track for success

Earlier this year, the management team at Legacy stated that their goal was to see production average 48,404 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day in 2018. That translates to about 17.67 million boe for the year and represents an increase of 7.6% over what the company managed to produce in 2017. Though the growth in itself isn’t spectacular, it’s not bad considering that the E&P firm should be roughly cash flow-neutral in the process, and that the spending this year should leave the company with an exit rate likely around 50 thousand boe per day or higher for the year.

So far this year, management is delivering. In the first quarter of this year, development capex spending of $59.7 million (versus $24.6 million the same quarter last year) sent output to 46,078 boe per day. This represents an increase of 8.6% over 2017’s first quarter. In the second quarter of 2018, development spending of $80.7 million sent output rising another 3.1% to 47,527 boe per day, up 12.4% year over year. To hit the mid-point of its range for 2018, output in the second half of this year needs to be 49,975 boe per day, on average. This represents an increase of 5.2% compared to what we saw in the second quarter.

Given Legacy’s spending, with it increasing from the first quarter to the second, but with most capex already allocated for the year, it’s not unreasonable to anticipate continued production increases and a figure of 5.2%, adjusted for any asset sales or purchases, is realistic. After all, Legacy has plenty in the way of proved reserves that it can tap. Latest figures provided by management suggest that the firm has 176 million boe worth of proved reserves. This represents nearly 10 years' worth of 2018’s expected output.

Another great stride made by management relates to the firm’s leverage. Although Legacy’s debt, on a pro forma basis (adjusting for its upcoming C-Corp conversion), stands at $1.359 billion at a time when its market capitalization (adjusted for its upcoming preferred conversion into common units) is just $545.28 million, robust EBITDA, combined with a reduction in debt over time, has helped to lower leverage materially. At the end of the company’s 2016 fiscal year, its debt / EBITDA ratio was a hefty 7.6, far too high to be left unaddressed. Now, though, this figure stands at 4.7, and after its conversion into a C-Corp, it will be just modestly higher at 4.8.

This assumes that management’s trailing twelve months' (aka TTM) EBITDA is used, but the fact of the matter is that this year should result in robust performance on that front. By management’s estimate, adjusted EBITDA for 2018 should be around $310.20 million at the mid-point, implying a TTM debt / EBITDA of 4.4 come year end. This assumes, however, that oil prices average the $65.50 per barrel that they did in the first half of 2018. Given where prices are today, I suspect that oil prices will, in fact, average $68 per barrel for the full year. To achieve this, the second half’s price level would need to be $70.46 per barrel (I suspect that year-end figures for WTI will be closer to $75 or $80). According to my own math, this gives me EBITDA of $342 million for 2018, implying a debt / EBITDA ratio of just under 4.

With a debt / EBITDA level of 4 or lower, Legacy can survive and grow its way out of the slump that it and some other players in the energy space have been left in. That said, it would be ideal for debt to ultimately end up low enough (or EBITDA to be high enough) for the ratio to be around 3 or lower. To accomplish this, and with my own EBITDA forecast, debt would need to decrease by $333 million or EBITDA would need to increase $111 million, or 32.5%. A focus on cost-cutting, combined with either converting its second-lien holders into common shareholders and/or engaging in an attractive asset acquisition, could allow management to accomplish this.

I believe in Legacy

There’s a reason why Legacy is, by a mile, the largest holding in my portfolio: it’s because I believe in the company and in management’s ability to steer it in the right direction. As you can see in the image below, 11 out of the 13-member MLP group of companies of which Legacy is a member of either declared bankruptcy during the downturn or made some transaction that ultimately led them away from upstream operations. This is a high failure rate, and for Legacy to be one of only two firms left standing is impressive.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

The image also shows that, during the same time, management has taken what could be categorized as drastic steps in order to reinvent and save itself. Between taking on its second-lien facility, ramping up spending on development, and cutting debt to reduce leverage, management has made significant moves that either couldn’t save the company's peers or that the peers just did not or could not explore. The latest move - its conversion into a C-Corp - will be voted on next month, after which the next chapter in Legacy’s life will begin.

So long as energy prices don’t collapse again, there are two stated goals that management has right now. First, they seek to tackle Legacy's existing leverage, and second, they want to work on accelerating the company's resource development. Depending on how the latter goes, it’s possible that leverage could reduce naturally without a need for any debt or equity-related moves except for refinancing notes and its second-lien facility. However, a likely outcome will be a conversion of the second-lien notes into common or preferred units in a way that it won’t have any significant negative impact on common shareholders. Either way, management’s track record in representing common shareholders is impeccable, and I fully trust their judgment when it comes to future plans.

Takeaway

At this time, market participants are less excited about Legacy than they were earlier this year, but if this quarterly report revealed anything, it’s that investors should be happy with all that is transpiring. The fact of the matter is that, under most circumstances, Legacy appears significantly undervalued, and further production increases will only help to solve what issues currently remain. Undoubtedly, it’s going to be a bumpy ride, but it’s a ride that bulls should welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, LGCYO, LGCYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.