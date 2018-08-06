Baidu: Goggle Wants To Come Back

After a beat in earnings and revenue, Baidu (BIDU) shares fell sharply after Google (GOOG) announced it was planning to re-enter the Chinese search market. At the beginning of last week (7/30/18) BIDU was trading at $256.49 per share. By Friday's close the stock was down to $235.65.

Google has operated within China in the past, however the company and the country have not been able to see eye-to-eye on how to operate. However, now things are going to be different. Google is appearing to have compromised with the government and will censor material on the search engine. How does this affect Baidu and its shareholders?

Google's Historical Performance

Historically, China and Google do not get along. For years, Google was constantly bombarded with allegations ranging from censorship to human rights lawsuits. Google has followed its corporate mantra, "Don't Be Evil", for years and was trying to implement this within China. However, Chinese officials were not a fan of uncensored search, especially the ability to search pornographic material.

Not only was there a decayed relationship, but Google did not perform well within the Chinese market. Baidu has been, and is the market leader by a long-shot. CNBC reports that as of Google's final year (2009), Baidu held 76% of the market. This is after Google had been operating within the country for 4 years. Currently, Baidu holds 74% of the market which is 59% ahead of the second place competitor. Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, which would be the most similar search engine to Google based purely on English origin, currently operates within China and has hardly made a dent inside the market with just 1% according to StatCounter.

According to China Internet Watch ("CIW") in 2009, Baidu held a 92.9% penetration rate while Google held a third of that at 32.7%. Again referencing market share, CIW calls if 'First Choice' market share, Baidu was the overwhelming go-to at 77.2% while Google stood at 12.7%. Google was the platform that Chinese consumers used if they needed to search in English however.

It is unclear whether Google struggled due purely to a lack of adoption from Chinese consumers, or if the government had a role to play. However, entering China and not cooperating with the government is not a sound long-term strategy. This time around though, the company is changing its game-plan.

Codename "Dragonfly"

*NOTE: As of this writing, Project Dragonfly has not received approval from Chinese authorities.

This time around, Google is planning to cooperate with the Chinese government. This announcement does not come without uproar. Hours after the announcement, news came that higher-ups at the search giant were struggling to contain upset employees.

“Everyone’s access to documents got turned off, and is being turned on [on a] document-by-document basis,” said one source. “There’s been total radio silence from leadership, which is making a lot of people upset and scared. … Our internal meme site and Google Plus are full of talk, and people are a.n.g.r.y.”

The new search engine has been dubbed "censorship engine" by those within the company. Plans for the expansion include "...blacklisting websites and search terms about human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest." There is also a news app, which is expected to be similar to Toutiao, that will be launched simultaneously. Reports claim that the censored news app is an effort to 'win-over' the Chinese government, and thus make way for Google search to make a come back within the country.

This planned push may be more successful for the company this time. For one thing, China now allows Google Translate and Files Go to be downloaded without the need for a VPN. These are the only two apps from Google allowed at the moment but it is a start. Google is also planning to open an AI center within Beijing, its first in Asia. To recap:

Google Translate and Files Go are freely accessible A news app and search app, both heavily censored, are being planned going against company mantras A new AI research center is planned to open in Beijing

These massive investments within the country shows that Google is serious about gaining market share. Now that Google is willing to censor, consumers may have an easier time adopting the search engine. However, there remains one major obstacle...language.

Google needs to find a way to gain trust in Chinese language-based search in order to compete with Baidu. Until that is achieved, Baidu will continue to reign while Google will be the go-to for English-based queries.

Impact on Baidu

Based on historical performance, there should be little worry from Baidu investors. Google has been absent from the market for 8 years and has allowed Baidu to remain king the entire time. Baidu held 77% of the market when Google left, and since it has evolved and invested to create a strong tech portfolio that includes AI and big data. The search market in China is also looking like its maturing which is a positive for existing players. This leads to my thesis that last week's massive drop in share price is a buying opportunity.

The long-term impact on Baidu from Google entering the market is minimal. There are multiple reasons for this, and these reasons lead me to believe that the announcement created short-term emotion that long-term investors should take advantage of.

A maturing search market.

The Chinese market is just not the same today as when Google left 8+ years ago. Back in 2010, search was really taking off. From 2011 - 2015, Chinese search revenue had a CAGR of 34% increasing from 18.7 billion RMB to 80.8 billion RMB.

Source: iResearch

The market is still growing, but it is reaching maturity. The majority of revenues are being derived from mobile search as that is the primary device used for internet access within the country. With 87% of total market search revenues (67 billion RMB) derived from mobile, it is clear why Baidu focuses on mobile search.

What is a major positive is that user monetization is also growing. Revenue per user was $15.02 on desktop and $4.49 on mobile in 2018. Both are projected to grow, however desktop is expected to rise much quicker. This is not surprising as it is easier to generate ad revenue on desktop and there are less users. Of the 750+ million search users in China, the majority use mobile and this is not as profitable for ads.

There is also some concern moving forward about different ways to search. A conventional search engine, such as Baidu, may not be the go-to anymore as users search on alternate apps like WeChat. WeChat continues to innovate its Boutique store and integrates more search features within, creating a single hub for users.

Google employees and their 'moral high-ground'.

Employee's within Silicon Valley are notorious for being moral kingpins with the perfect set of ethics...at least in their mind. This general (very-stereotypical) personality is what caused Google to exit China in the first place. If Google was serious about wanting to be a major player in the Chinese markets then it would not have left or fought the government's requests.

There is already major headwinds with the Dragonfly project not only from within the company, but also from activist groups. Amnesty International stated:

"It will be a dark day for internet freedom if Google has acquiesced to China’s extreme censorship rules to gain market access."

Politicians, such as Marco Rubio, have spoken out against the proposed move by the tech-giant citing potential aide in human rights violations. Employees at Google have quit, email groups have started circulating criticism, and all of this was supposed to remain classified as well.

In an environment dominated by social media outrage, I believe the odds are high that Google will rethink its plans. This does not mean abstaining from joining the market, but rather adjusting the extent of censorship.

There is no confirmation.

It is important to re-emphasize, Project Dragonfly is just a plan and there has been nothing confirmed yet. This means that if there is confirmation, we may see another short-term drop in share price as we did on the initial announcement. This would, in-turn, create a potentially deeper discount but is unlikely to last in my opinion.

Conclusion

Trading at a P/S of 6.36x and Forward P/E of 24.81x (both below 5-yr averages) BIDU stock seems like an attractive buy. According to Barron's, analysts have an average price-target of $297.16 per share, a 26.2% return.

I do not see a high-potential for Google to hurt Baidu's market share in search. Baidu has had an extra 8 years within the market to solidify its lead, and there is too much risk for Google to pursue. Yes, Google is a behemoth that can afford to burn some cash short-term, but the public backlash that would ensue would have dire consequences on the company.

