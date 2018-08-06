The Pension Crisis Could Be Good For Gold

Many investors, particularly those that read the alternative financial media, are likely aware of the pension crisis facing many American states and municipalities. With that said though, I have seen surprisingly little coverage of it here at Seeking Alpha, except for a handful of articles discussing how it relates to municipal bonds. There are many other investments out there that the pension crisis may have an impact on, however. One of these is gold (GLD), which we will discuss in this article.

Understanding The Pension Crisis

In order to understand the pension crisis, it is important to understand a little bit about how pensions, particularly defined benefit pensions, work. In a defined benefit pension, both the employer and the employee contribute to a fund, shared among all of the participating employees, and the employer invests the money without soliciting employee input. The employer guarantees that this fund will then provide the employee with a certain level of income in retirement, usually with a cost of living adjustment to allow the employee to maintain a certain standard of living in retirement.

As can be easily deduced then, the fund needs to generate a return sufficient to ensure that the money paid in coupled with the returns is sufficient to pay out all of the retirement income that has been promised. This is similar to what those of us with 401k and similar plans must do. The difference is that if the fund does not generate sufficient returns to ensure the promised payments then the employer must make up the difference. Herein lies the problem as the state and local governments have by and large failed to generate the returns needed to cover the benefits that have been promised to their employees.

The exact amount of money that is needed to close the gap between what has been promised and what the funds actually have is debatable. According to a 2015 Wharton study, state funds require another $3 trillion and large city funds $400 billion in aggregate to be able to make good on their promised benefits. That is net present value, which means that is the amount that these governments would need to come up with immediately and delays only increase the amount. This figure works out to $10,000 per American citizen.

The Benefit To Gold

It should be immediately obvious that there is no realistic way for local and state governments to come up with this money. This then begs the decision of how this problem will be resolved and historically investors flock to gold in times of uncertainty. Let us explore a few of the potential scenarios and see how they could potentially benefit gold.

Option 1: A Federal Government Bail-Out

This seems to be one of the more likely scenarios presented by the analyst community. However, the Federal government itself is quite financially strained, with the CBO projecting annual budget deficits exceeding a trillion dollars for the foreseeable future. This poses the question of where the Federal government will get the money to bail out these government pension plans. When we consider the Federal governments own fiscal problems, it may not be able to borrow an extra $3 trillion from the capital markets in order to bail out pension plans. This leaves printing the money, which will undoubtedly lead to inflation and likely reduce faith in the U.S. dollar. This has historically resulted in rising gold prices.

Option 2: Governmental Budget Adjustments

A second possibility is that states and local governments will reduce their spending on other budget items in order to redirect money to their failing pension plans. Unfortunately, a large portion of state budgets is dedicated to welfare, Medicaid, and other social programs. If these programs are targeted for spending reductions, it could easily lead to civil unrest in some communities. Historically, rising civil unrest has also been beneficial for gold as investors seek to park their wealth into safe haven investments.

Option 3: Cutting Pension Benefits

The third option that has been put forth to resolve the pension crisis is to retroactively reduce payments to pension recipients. This is easier said than done though as there is minimal political will to take this option and it is in fact barred by many state constitutions, such as that of Illinois. Even should governments take this option, it is uncertain what the result would be as seniors that were formerly supported by their pensions could easily swell the welfare rolls. In addition, there would certainly be numerous civil suits that would be costly for the municipal governments to defend and that would also have uncertain outcomes. The uncertainty surrounding this option would also likely have a beneficial effect on gold prices.

It therefore appears that any potential resolution to the pension crisis should be beneficial for gold. However, it is difficult to know how long it will take to resolve the crisis and therefore someone investing on this thesis may have to hold their gold investment for an indeterminate period of time. Gold has not been a particularly well-performing asset lately, with the price falling for four consecutive weeks and the price is now testing $1200/oz. This may make some investors hesitant to add it to their portfolios, particularly as gold does not generate any income.

Gold Option Income

Although many gold bugs recommend holding physical gold for security, myself included, there is a way to hold gold and collect income off of it. That way is to purchase the Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI), which I discussed in a previous article. In short, this note is designed to follow a strategy of writing out-of-the-money calls on the iShares Gold ETF on a monthly basis. The note pays out the income from this strategy to its holders on a monthly basis. Thus, the note offers a way for investors to collect income while waiting for this bullish gold thesis to play out. The income from this note could also make periods of weakness for the metal, such as what we are seeing currently, easier to stomach. This investment therefore might be suitable for those investors that prefer these characteristics to holding physical gold.

