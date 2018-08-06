CBL & Associates: Liquidity And Structural Underinvestment

The CBL & Associates (CBL) Q2 2018 earnings release was in-line with the expectations management had set, although admittedly tracking towards the lower end of guidance. The situation is as it has been: continued declining same store net operating income (“NOI”) due to lower occupancy, rent reductions, and unwinding of fixed cost leverage. However, the market is beginning to see the kinks in the business model more clearly with time – something that I’ve been talking about for a while now. In many ways, I’m going to reiterate some of the recent solid coverage from fellow contributor Beyond Saving (CBL: Cash Is King), but there are some twists I want to put on this story.

At this point, shareholders (should) know CBL & Associates needs money for redevelopment: lots of it. Trying to shift away from the big box retail anchor model for malls is capital intensive. Yet despite all the time dedicated to redevelopment initiatives on the conference calls, actual hard dollars going out the door has been limited. That should not be a surprise: it is tough for a firm with declining cash flow and a burdensome debt load to borrow – especially when it has to pay out 90% of taxable income to shareholders as a REIT. Management is trying to get by without pulling the two major levers available to it: a stock dividend or electing to be taxed as a C-Corporation. Both would allow the company to retain substantially more cash flow, however the company feels this action would be overly detrimental to the stock price. While I think it is now all but clear that a small cut takes place as CBL & Associates heads into the 2019 fiscal year, tougher steps have to be taken. I think that is the time when investors should be more interested in going long.

Refinancing Issues, Lack Of Access To Capital

As disclosed by management, net debt/EBITDA was 6.98x at the end of Q2 2018, quite high by any measure. While there is open capacity on the revolver, company credit lines are restricted due to financial covenants. This is something I spoke about in April (CBL & Associates: Why Are Shorts So Interested?), explaining that management is going to have a tough time refinancing upcoming credit maturities. Shareholders got signs of that pressure on the conference call:

In addition to extending the maturities, we're working with our bank group to right-size both the term loan and the line facilities to a lower level while still maintaining adequate capacity and flexibility. Based on our preliminary discussions with the banks, there is a high likelihood of adding security.

There are a couple of things to point out here (and from elsewhere in the call). Number one, demanded interest rates are moving higher, denting funds available to distribute to shareholders. Number two, the company is going to have to move back to secured borrowing (versus unsecured), indicative of pessimism from its lenders. This is going to lock up properties (any of the better unencumbered ones), eliminating a potential source of cash flow by mortgaging up assets. On the net, potential sources of cash are going to go down. Number three, borrowing capacity is shrinking, which as mentioned CBL & Associates did not have access to anyway, but it was causing some confusion in my view with retail investors. As I did in April, I want to reinforce that while management currently states that it has plenty of leeway on its financial covenants (see below), debt to total asset value continues to bother me:

So currently, we have 60% of the NOI unencumbered and that's a pretty sizable number. So we have a lot of flexibility in our bond covenants so we are very mindful of our bond covenants and we are taking that into consideration as we are negotiating on our secured line of credit with the banks...

Currently, total asset value is being calculated based on 6.5% and 7.5% cap rates per the credit agreement. No lender is going to value properties based on those assumptions given the reality of the lower end mall market today. In my opinion, banks will likely try to force a more aggressive move. That could mean one of those two major actions I highlighted will be taken later this year, especially if same store NOI comps do not improve. CBL & Associates desperately needs that cash flow.

Comparison Versus Peers: Washington Prime and Taubman Centers

This all leads to something that really is meaningful to the discussion: asset quality. There has been a flight to safety in malls from investors in both the public and private markets, with transactional activity in the distressed space coming in very low. Buyers have consistently bet on a poor future outlook on cash flow, a factor that continues to manifest itself through weakening same store sales metrics. Logically, this has hit equity prices. Since 2015, CBL & Associates has lost 75% of its value. The company’s closest peer (in terms of quality) Washington Prime Group (WPG) has lost 55%. Meanwhile, high end mall operators like Taubman Centers (TCO), which has only lost 17% of its value, have meaningfully outperformed. To explain that disparity in returns, one only has to look at same store NOI comps:

*Source: Author-created graphic using corporate SEC filings

The above is a smoothed representation of same store NOI results (trailing twelve-month average). Note the big disparity between CBL & Associates and Washington Prime Group that began in Q2 2017. To date, Washington Prime Group is only down 6% from the onset of that; CBL & Associates has collapsed a further 37%. There is no doubt in my mind – and there should not be for shareholders of either company – that that divergence in performance is implicitly due to the underlying performance of same store NOI. Driving this, CBL & Associates has suffered from chronic underinvestment, riding on the coat-tails of its “monopolistic status” in rural and suburban America. Mall performance languishing as it has, despite the U.S. consumer being in the best position it has been since exiting the Great Recession, speaks volumes.

CBL & Associates believes it can stem these declines if it invests in its properties. The word “redevelopment” was mentioned 20 times in the last conference call, and it has been a recurring theme for years now. Management believes that by driving a meaningful shift in why people go its properties (grocery anchor tenants, gaming and leisure, movie theaters, etc.), it can turn around its operations. With limited access to borrowing capital, CBL & Associates has been turning to partners to assist in its redevelopments. While management tries to spin this positively, these agreements always inevitably mean concessions to the partners. Not participating in the capital spending likely means not participating in the growth on those assets – or underlying sweetheart deals on the rental rates.

So what kind of spending does it take to maintain same store sales comps that keep up with inflation? Taubman Centers can provide a reasonable guidemark:

*Source: Author-created graphic using corporate SEC filings

I find this dichotomy interesting. Capital spending at lower end mall operators has actually trended downward over the past eighteen months despite more focus being directed there.

Really you can look at this data in two ways. Close peer Washington Prime Group has underspent CBL & Associates on dollars per square foot invested for a very long time, yet has still managed to head off deeply negative comps where CBL & Associates has not. Investors have to ask themselves: Why the poor relative performance? Astute investors have been saying for some time that Washington Prime Group does not equal CBL & Associates when it comes to asset quality. This is a great illustration of that.

And on the other hand, top tier mall operators (with Taubman Centers as an example) are spending much more money to keep growing same store NOI at the rate of inflation (or a little above it). If investors want to see their dividends grow with time - or even be maintained - same store NOI has to comp positively in the low single digits. Clearly, more dollars have to be spent in order to be competitive. This just is a gap they cannot bridge with the distribution as it is today.

Takeaway

Liquidity issues are about as bad as they can get at CBL & Associates. I’m making a big distinction here between available liquidity and cash flow. CBL & Associates likely generates $290mm in funds from operations (“FFO”) this year, but the dividend will eat up $138mm and maintenance and repairs suck up another $60mm (according to management disclosures, I think this is understated significantly). That leaves relatively little money for real redevelopment, never mind cleaning up the balance sheet via debt paydown. Management continues to highlight wins in its conference calls on joint ventures or partnerships, but they largely amount to picking up pennies while dollars fall out of their back pocket.

Like it or not, if this was any other type of business structure besides a REIT, the company would not be managed this way. The distribution could be cut significantly, allowing management to right-size the balance sheet and invest in its properties. Management has, rather unfortunately, from the beginning viewed the current low end mall environment as a transitory problem. However, I don’t think hunkering down and weathering the storm is going to end up being the right call to make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.