Facebook: A Company That Shouldn't Predict Its Earnings

Do not listen to Wall Street analysts because they do not know FB's future either.

Facebook (FB) became the headline of almost all news sites when it lost over $120B market value overnight. The loss could be a strange thing to watch and an unimaginable thing to believe many years ago as most of the giant companies were involved in stable businesses.

The Q2 earnings are in line with expectations but future growth is trimmed by almost 20%. There's no surprise that investors dumped Facebook overnight: they were frightened. Facebook's outlook cut may be the beginning of a slow growth social empire that faces intense government regulations around the world.

1. Population And Mortality

Until Q2, Facebook has had more than 2.5 billion people using at least one of its apps each month. This data shows that almost 33% of the world population (excluding China) is exposed to Facebook.

According to the Internet World Stats, the Internet penetration presentation rates are mostly saturated in N.A. and, Europe. The biggest future growth may come from Asia and Africa.

I want to remind the market that the world mortality rate is about 0.7% annually. As Facebook has 33% of the world population in hands, Facebook also faces user decline by natural death and aging problems. So the next time Facebook poses annual user data, investors may want to count morality rate in.

2. Unreliable Forecasts And Predictions

When Facebook was listed on Nasdaq in 2012, there were a lot of doubts surrounding the monetization issue. Facebook did not have a clear strategy to make advertisements on its mobile apps, which were still new to online advertisers.

(theverge.com)

2012 was the year of 4G and LTE. Facebook, along with many other apps, was still trying to get the hang of the new mobile environment. After the worldwide launch of the 4G network, video transmission has become a viable option for consumers. Compared to 2011 Q4, 2012 Q2 was tough for Facebook as it found hard to make money from mobile apps.

The same year, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion. This move was considered bold since nobody knew how exactly Facebook could make money from an app that allows people to share pictures.

About a year later, Facebook found its way: News Feed.

(slideshare.net)

The incredible design broke all the doubts a year ago. The market finally realized there was real value in Facebook.

( money.cnn.com)

Does this comment sound familiar? Yes.

(techcrunch.com)

Six years ago, although Zuckerberg was so sure about the future of the mobile market, Facebook did not know how to make a dime off the new app environment.

Six years later, when the News Feed model was adjusted for better user experience, Facebook does not know how to make money from new features such as Stories (short videos are new to advertisers. There is clearly no space for any traditional banner ads).

Hence, any Facebook's prediction in 2012 was unreliable because even the board did not know how to make money from an app (Facebook refused to give forecasts in 2012). This is exactly why you should not listen to any analysts in 2012.

So why should I listen to any of the analysts now? Some may say because Facebook does give forecasts now. Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said shareholders can expect "revenue growth rates to decline by high single-digit percentages from prior quarters" for the third and fourth quarter.

"We plan to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization, and we are also giving people who use our services more choices around data privacy which may have an impact on our revenue growth," said Wehner. He also said currency fluctuations would hurt the stock in the second half of the year, after helping it for the last several quarters.

(Here's what Facebook said that spooked investors and wiped $130 billion off its market value)

Well, Facebook honestly does not know how to make money from Stories, which is a hot trend on Instagram.

Almost all the analysts cut their target prices down but mostly remain bullish on Facebook's future.

This seems very odd to me because if Facebook has the ability to monetize Instagram and WhatsApp, eventually, Facebook's earnings will go up along with its stock price. If Facebook fails to make a transition from the News Feed model to Stories or any other new features, Facebook will be doomed because it will never be able to monetize the way it did before.

Investors and analysts also need to know that advertisement is a big part of it but not everything because Facebook is not Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (indeed, Google is much more stable in terms of revenue model).

Will Facebook make a comeback? I think it has something to do with its core.

3. Facebook's Core Is Intact

Google's core is the search engine. Facebook's core is the connection.

Zuckerberg believes that his duty is to connect everybody in the world and to connect in better ways.

When we connect everybody in the world, we also connect with their potential problems. It is no surprise that Facebook will have to lift its security costs.

Zuckerberg no doubt is doing the right thing to protect Facebook's core by fighting misuses of Facebook.

As long as the platform remains still the top option for users, Facebook then has the time to figure out how to make profits again.

Like I said earlier, Facebook's core is the connection. The advertisement business is indeed lucrative but not the only way to make profits.

Facebook won the rights to stream all 380 Premier League soccer matches per season from 2019 to 2022 in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam, in a deal worth about £200 million ($264 million), The Times reports.

From its streaming region limitation, we can tell that this is only a small attempt for Facebook to attract and hold its users online.

Also, Facebook rolled out its long video platform IGTV about 2 months ago.

(IGTV carousel funnels Instagram feed traffic to buried videos)

The good thing, for now, is that we can see that Facebook has been ahead of its competitors since its IPO. The Facebook board, some might call a "dictatorship," is actually vigilant at all times in terms of business competition (not much on political and safety awareness, but they have improved).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOGL, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.