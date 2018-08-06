General Mills: An Income Play (Filled With Uncertainty)

GIS is getting into pet food, but it may take some time to realize the impact (good or bad).

Shares of General Mills (GIS) remain down by over 20% year-to-date, which has elevated its dividend yield comfortably above 4%. The yield is now at levels that haven't been seen very often, going back decades:

General Mills also completed the acquisition of Blue Buffalo in April, which diversifies the company away from its declining core business, while also placing it inside a faster-growing segment - pet foods. The market didn't like the deal, but perhaps it will be viewed more positively in a few years. SA contributor Herding Value wrote a more detailed analysis of the acquisition here, which I encourage readers to check out.

With shares yielding an abnormally high amount after this year's big drop - and valuations below historical levels - I'd like to take a closer look at GIS shares.

Return on invested capital analysis

General Mills has struggled to grow over the past few years, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's a terrible business. One way we can check up on its moat is by looking at its economic spread - or the difference between its ROIC and its weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC.

Note: I am using "adjusted" non-GAAP numbers for the effective tax rate and EBIT in my model below, which are provided by management in the firm's most recent 8-K report.

The company is still capable of generating double-digit ROIC, which is also in excess of its overall cost of capital (assuming an after-tax cost of debt of 2.29% and cost of equity of 8.31%). This is the case even if we adjust its cost of equity much higher as well:

The company is able to out-earn its cost of capital even if we assume a very high cost of equity at 20%, therefore, so I'd say its moat remains intact. I also think that its moat is also slowly deteriorating, however, as I will explain further in the next section.

Return on equity analysis

Breaking down the company's return on equity into five pieces for analysis reveals a few things that are concerning, besides just the drop in adjusted ROE year-over-year. Once again, I am using the adjusted numbers for all income statement items below, provided by General Mills' management in the most recent 8-K.

The firm's return on equity dropped year-over-year, despite the added magnification that came from an increase in financial leverage, as well as the ROE-increasing effects of a lighter tax burden.

A drop in adjusted operating margins partially acted as an anchor on ROE, but so did a heavier interest burden (likely from added debt), as well as a weakening asset turnover. This is also where the Blue Buffalo acquisition likely comes into play as well. While sales exhibited slim growth in fiscal 2018, assets exploded at a far faster rate of growth.

Pulling up the asset section of its balance sheet from the fiscal 2018 10-K gives us a little more insight as to why:

Current assets increased slightly (despite a sizable drop in cash year-over-year), but the main driver of the ballooning assets was long-term assets like goodwill and intangibles - which both exploded by over 60% from fiscal 2017 to 2018. I would assume this was largely a result of the fairly recent acquisition, which is dragging down the firm's overall profitability ratios.

In other words, the ballooning of assets largely came as a result of added acquisition-related "air" being injected into the balance sheet, and for asset turnover to recover, Blue Buffalo will need to generate an above-average amount of sales growth (in relation to GIS overall).

If Blue Buffalo ends up adding profitable growth to the company over the next few years, this decline in asset efficiency might be temporary, so I think that it's probably a good idea to wait a little longer to see how things work out before making any concrete judgments.

General Mills does continue to spit out a respectable amount of free cash flow as well, which more than covers adjusted net income attributable to shareholders:

This is an indication of high-quality earnings. If General Mills is truly turning its ship around, then now could be a pivotal time to consider investing (while everyone hates the name and its favorable future prospects aren't immediately apparent).

Conclusion

GIS shares have traded at a premium multiple over the past five years of around 21 times earnings on average, while the thirteen-year median multiple is a more pedestrian 17 times earnings.

The current multiple placed on "adjusted" earnings-per-share looks favorable initially therefore, but analysts (on average) actually expect earnings to slip in fiscal 2019 to $3.05 - which puts shares at about 15.5 times those estimates. Estimates for 2020 are $3.24 at the moment, good for only about 4% worth of growth from fiscal 2018. I'd argue that GIS deserves to trade at such a low multiple therefore.

A dividend yield of over 4% does provide a nice stream of "safe-ish" income from a more conservative consumer staple name, however, and I'd be surprised to see much more downside in GIS shares from here (barring a overall market correction or bear market). I think investors looking for a dividend investment could certainly do worse. If the Blue Buffalo acquisition turns out to be better than expected, then I think there could be some unexpected upside from here, too - but that's far from a certainty.

