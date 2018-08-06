Niche Industry Consolidation Adds Value: BW LPG - Dorian Merger

Dorian trades at over a 13% discount to the BW LPG offer. I am long Dorian LPG and will vote in favor of the merger.

If so, it should noticeably consolidate the sector leading to improved pricing power, improved liquidity, and economies of scale for Dorian-BW LPG Limited shareholders.

A major 10% shareholder has come out in favor of the BW LPG Limited - Dorian merger making it much more likely this merger will be approved.

Liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") is a fossil fuel obtained during oil and natural gas production and refining. Two thirds of the LPG people use is extracted directly from the earth. The rest is manufactured indirectly in the crude oil refining process. Chemically LPG is a mixture of two flammable but non toxic gases called propane and butane. When transported in the US via pipeline the more general term NGLs 'natural gas liquids' is also frequently used.

Americans are probably most familiar with LPG as a "Propane" tank they attach to their barbeque or RV. If you could see inside this LPG tank, you'd see a liquid not a gas. That's because the propane and butane have been compressed so they take up almost 275 times less space than normal.

This liquified product also takes up relatively little space compared to the amount of energy contained, is cheaper and cleaner than either petrol or diesel, and is utilized throughout the world for a multitude of applications: commercial business & industry, transportation, farming, power generation, cooking, heating as well as recreational purposes. The worldwide LPG is actually much bigger than most Americans would think, in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually, and is sometimes referred to as the world’s most multi-purpose energy.

Source: Dorian LPG website

Liquified Petroleum Gas see's its greatest demand in Asia (Japan, Korea, China), while the majority of production occurs in the US and Middle East, creating an ongoing need for ocean transport. Dorian LPG (LPG) and BW LPG Limited (BWLPG.OL, OTCPK:BWLLF) are two firms serving this growing niche.

Source: BW LPG Limited website

BW LPG Limited recently made an upgraded offer to takeover Dorian. Importantly, 10% Dorian shareholder Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) came out in favor of the increased offer. This makes it much more likely the merger will go through with its 13%+ premium on Dorian's current price (7-20-2018). I too am in favor of the merger thinking it reduces costs, increases efficiency, improves share liquidity (listed on both US and Norwegian exchanges), and creates a powerful combined company.

Source: BWLPG proposed merger presentation

Post-merger, LPG-BWLPG would be the largest publicly traded Liquid Petroleum Gas shipper in the world whether measured by VLGC / LGC ship count (71), ship value, or market cap (about $1 billion). Thus, this merger would represent meaningful consolidation of the LPG large ship sector, helping to stabilize ship lease pricing over time, and maybe one day leading to a meaningful distribution.

Source: Yahoo Finance and company websites

To see the potential benefits of consolidation in a niche shipping sector we need to look no further than the Teekay (TK) – KNOT Offshore (KNOP) dominance of the shuttle tanker sector. This duopoly has created stability of pricing rare in ship leasing. A duopoly which has helped KNOP produce a $2.08 tax advantaged distribution that has not been reduced in the 5 years it has been publicly traded.

A combined BWLPG-LPG company should have improved pricing power and cash flow stability. The combination would have generated $218 million of EBITDA and $177 million of Free Cash Flow ‘FCF’ over the last twelve months (8.8% FCF Yield). At current prices, the merged company would also be trading at less than 60% of Net Asset Value 'NAV' (data provided courtesy of VesselsValue.com and Value Investors Edge).

This seems a pretty attractive combination when one considers the general increase in transport of natural gas and its derivatives going on throughout the world. While we tend to focus more on the LNG transport industry, the growth in North American based Natural Gas production is also producing exponential growth in LPG export with multiple projects under way: Ridley Island, Enterprise’s Shin Oak pipeline (250 Mb/d), Targa’s Grand Prix pipeline (300 Mb/d), DCP’s Sand Hills pipeline (85 Mb/d), etc. These pipeline projects complement concurrent processing plant expansions, as well as several new ethane crackers in Texas, and has led energy industry advisory firm BTU Analytics to conclude that, “US LPG Exports are Booming”.

Source: BTU Analytics

Additionally, as of 8-1-2018 Fearnley reported VLGC (Very Large Gas Carrier) lease prices were at or near their highs for the year, with VLGC lease rates up more than 600% from their admittedly dismal recent lows.

Source: Fearnley Weekly Report

Q2 earnings in this sector are likely to remain weak, but forward guidance should be considerably stronger with LPG ship values likely to follow lease rates upward. Tradewinds concurs reporting, "VLGC rates hit highest level since early 2016".

Meanwhile, the LPG order book is reasonable given the US Export demand growth shown in graph above, average industry vessel age, and upcoming emission regulations.

Source: Avance Gass Presentation

Consolidation of an industry at or near the bottom of the cycle is a very good sign. It can not only lead to economies of scale, and more controlled ordering and pricing, but also help to instigate the next upswing, or even reduce the entire cyclical nature of the niche.

Additionally, as of the posting of this article (8-5-2018), I calculate there is still over a 13% premium on offer by BWLPG for LPG shareholders:

Source: Bloomberg and author calculations

I have therefore decided to go long LPG but not simultaneously short BWLPG. I think the sector attractive and am happy to have medium term ownership in the combined company and sector. However others, if they can, may choose to go with the lower risk arbitrage, hedging the LPG long position, with a BWLPG short. This arbitrage may not be practical for many US investors because they can't locate any BWLLF shares to short. Europe readers however should have better luck (BW LPG primarily trades on the Oslo exchange under the symbol BWLPG). I suspect most of the reason the merger spread remains relatively large has more to do with the difficulty in filling the short end, rather than concern over it not going through.

This is not meant as a comprehensive analysis of the LPG shipping space, Dorian or BW LPG, but rather a brief report making readers aware of the opportunity so they can pursue it further if they so choose. Cash Flow Kingdom members enjoy further analysis and discussion of the opportunity in chat, comments, and articles as well as targets, and same day buy and sell disclosures. I encourage followers to read the links provided in the article above in order to get a more thorough understanding of long term potential, and to further pursue their own additional due diligence.

