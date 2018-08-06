Red Robin: Disaster

Its performance is so-so, and that is not good enough for the Street, especially with questionable guidance.

BAD BEAT Investing had a discussion regarding the burger joint Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in chat today, and we want to discuss the operational performance with our readers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock is getting slammed. We recently came out in defense of the name back in May, and since then, the stock has given up another 20 points. What a disaster. Simply put, we got this one wrong. It happens. We are chalking this one up to the loss column for our trading record. Despite having many things going for it, the company just has been unable to deliver to meet expectations in the growing competitive space that is casual dining. It needs to get back to focusing on basics. Quality products at a reasonable price which will drive repeat business. While Red Robin has done a nice job on promotion, it has been failing at finding the winning combination of pricing and repeat business. This has hurt comparable sales and margins, which in turn have weighed on sales and earnings performance. As such, the stock has fallen as investors sell first and ask questions later. So, what is going on here?

Recent price action

Price action in the last three months has been abysmal, and the stock is actually the worst-performing recommendation we have made. What is interesting is that we successfully traded the name from $52 to $64, but after its first drop in May, we said, "After today's sell-off, we think there is some upside here." Thankfully, we always include a stop loss in our trade recommendations at BAD BEAT Investing, so the damage has been mitigated for those who follow our service, but those who continued to hold have felt the pain in recent weeks:

Three-month chart through 8/2/18

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Shares took a beating following Q1 earnings. Now, at the time of this writing, they are down another 18% following the company's Q2 performance. Here's the thing. Could the dramatic drop be attractive again? Sure, we may have been stopped out way back in May at $55, but at $37 a share, those who have never played the name before may want to look into the stock. This could be attractive from our perspective, at least in terms of price action. That depends, of course, on the price relative to valuation on a forward expectations basis. But do the fundamentals suggest value here?

Fundamental considerations

The sector is a tough space to be in. There is a lot of pressure on the businesses operating in this sector, and Red Robin has felt the same from multiple sources. These headwinds include immense competition, trouble with growing same-store sales, rising labor costs, rising ingredient costs, and tighter margins stemming from increased promotional spending along with special pricing to attract customers.

These issues are evident in the most recent data. When we first made a nice 20% gain in the stock, we noted that the company had made a concerted effort to right the ship and the many headwinds were under control. However, things have begun to turn a bit south for the company in recent months. In the following sections, we discuss the performance of the name which suggests these headwinds are present and are likely to remain in the near future. Given our expectations, we will revise our projections going forward in 2018.

Key sales trends

While Q1 was painful, we expected Red Robin to bounce back in its most recent quarter, in which the company preannounced preliminary results. We were looking for sales of $330 million. Well, total revenues, including both company-owned restaurant revenue and franchise royalties, were flat from last year:

Source: SEC filings; graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

These results are disappointing. Further, these revenues missed our expectations by $12 million. Why the decline?

Stores and comps

Revenues at least didn't fall, but we are not excited about flat sales for Red Robin here in any way. That said, we know that there have been a number of new store openings that need to be considered in the last year. A year ago, there were over 5,600 company-owned stores and another 1,000-plus franchise-owned stores.

Fast forward a year and Red Robin has over 7700 company-owned stores and nearly 1400 franchised units. This growth is stellar, but with total revenues being flat, it tells us that comparable sales were most definitely down. Indeed, they were down heavily, and this will be a problem for the company going forward.

Comparable store sales are among the most important of any indicators to watch in a restaurant, and we are not happy with what we are seeing out of Red Robin. When we were behind the name not even a year ago, the company had positive comparable store sales. Here we are in Q2 2018, in the midst of a robust economy with tax cuts putting more money in customers' pockets, and the company is seeing comparable sales that are down 2.6% in the quarter.

That is simply not good enough for Red Robin, and it will be a problem going forward. We do not like to invest in companies that are seeing a shift to negative same-store sales. But we do need to question why same-store sales have declined for Red Robin.

The decline in comps stems from a comparable guest count decline of 0.7%. This is actually better than we thought it would be. We expected to see a worse figure here. Thanks to the promotional pricing nature, average ticket sales were also down, contributing to the overall comparable store decline. We had expected to see the opposite here. We were looking for an increase in increase in guest count and thought a 0.8-1.0% increase in the average check would be likely. However, the company was really promotional in the quarter, including free giveaways every few weeks and many buy-one-get-one specials. As such, there was no increase in average guest check.

While we recently saw an overall 2.6% increase in pricing for the company, it was offset by a decrease in menu mix. When we factor in the promotions during the quarter, they weighed heavily on the company. We surmise promotions will continue be heavy going forward to help mitigate a negative comparable guest count. This could lead to higher expenses and pressured margins, though, as we move forward. This pressure weighed on earnings.

Bottom line way below expectations

Here is the deal. U.S. restaurants in general have been helped as well as by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Really, the lower tax rate is a massive benefit. Back after Q1, the company guided weakly, looking for $0.55-0.75 per share in earnings for Q2. With our revenue estimate for $330 million and expectation of margins to be comparable to those seen last year, we were looking for $0.62-0.64 per share in earnings.

We were immensely disappointed, as adjusted earnings were $0.46 per share for the quarter. This is way, way below what anyone was looking for, and is a strong reason shares are getting crushed. The drop-off in earnings is quite staggering:

Source: SEC filings; graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is problematic for Red Robin and has caused us to drastically adjust our expectations for the company for the year. It is simply tough to invest in an earnings pattern like this. Earlier in the piece, we asked if we should be intrigued at $37 per share. Well, that depends on our projections, and we are revising them lower.

Revised 2018 projections

With the effort to manage menu prices and effectively advertise, in conjunction with the present momentum of the company, we were looking for same-store sales growth of 1% on the year. However, given the year-to-date performance and no expectations for anything earth-shattering to occur to drastically improve traffic, we now see comparable sales declining by 1%.

With our revised expectations for comp sales, we also see revenues as taking a hit on the year, which is no surprise given the year-to-date performance. We actually were projecting that 2018 total revenue would be flat from 2017. We felt this was a conservative outlook, but now we see sales declining to $1.355 billion on the year.

We are still projecting that overall costs will rise 1.5%, while labor costs should remain flat to up 0.5%. We project higher costs given that inflation continues to rise and has been pressuring food companies. Factor in the rising cost of fuel to ship products to the stores and we have a recipe for costs possibly being even higher than we are projecting here, but are standing by these estimates. Here is where our excitement over the decline in share prices dissipates. Based on our assumptions for the year, we expect have slashed our net earnings per share expectations of $2.55-2.95 down to $2.00-2.10 per share.

After today's sell-off, we do not want to touch the name here. Shares are trading at about 18.5 times our forward earnings expectations. However, this is still expensive, because the factors which once attracted us to the company have eroded. There is no longer positive same-store sales growth. We have gone from traffic increase to declines. While the company has had some effective advertising campaigns to offset the impact of traffic, it has seen average ticket prices suffer. All in all, we cannot get back behind the name right now and recommend our members and our followers avoid the stock given the uncertainty. We are rooting for the company and its shareholders. But after a successful trade, followed by the worst call we have made all year in Red Robin, it is leaving a bad taste in our mouths. We are moving on.

