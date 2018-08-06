Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Oystein Loseth on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fugro NV (OTCPK:FURGF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 6:30 PM ET

Executives

Oystein Loseth - Chairman and CEO

Paul Verhagen - CFO

Analysts

Martijn den Drijver - NIBC Markets

Quirijn Mulder - ING

Henk Veerman - Kempen

Wim Gille - ABN AMRO

Oystein Loseth

Welcome to this presentation of the First Half Year Report 2018. Welcome to the people in the room and also welcome the people that are watching us.

So going directly to my presentation, I hope this will work. The highlights, first half year 2018, we had a strong revenue growth after three years of decline. Going back to the numbers later in my presentation, we have a supportive markets, strong growth in renewables, gradual recovery the oil and gas market and continued growth in the building and infrastructure market.

The EBIT margin turned positive with significantly better performance in the marine division. We see some price recovery, but we also see continued over supply and a challenging pricing environment in the other market. So internally we are focusing continuously on price improvements, cost control and positive cash flow generation. And as a last point here in the highlights and I will mention it later is the strategy update that we will do in Fugro and present it to the market in November.

Some financial highlights, Verhagen, CFO will go through the financials in detail. I’ll only take a few numbers here. I said strong revenue growth 774 to 797, but if we correct for currency and the portfolio then it’s a 16.6% increase in first half 2017. And the margin is marginally positive 0.5%, compared to minus 3.3 last year. The backlog, 971 at first half year, last year, and 943 same things there. It’s a plus 3.1, when you correct for currency and also the portfolio.

Cash flow is negative; it’s less negative than last one year ago. And if we do not include the chances in the working capital due to growth than the cash flow would have been positive. Some projects, this is actually important, what are we doing in Fugro. Well we help our clients, we help our customers to investigate soil investigations, sub-service investigations, assets investigations and we have three projects here in marine. One is in Brazil, TGS, a Norwegian company. I met them and we have discussed and had good conversations about the future and we did the job for them in Brazil. 200,000 square meters it’s five times the Dutch territory in the Campos and Santos Basis, where we did seep studies.

And also a site investigation, Hornsea, the UK, it’s a development done by Orsted, it’s a very new name for me because it’s the oil dump company in Denmark, oil and gas company, but doing a lot of renewables. This is as far as I know the biggest the development in the world, 6 gigawatts and we’re helping them on the second phase and that is 1.4 gigawatts. And the last project I want to mention is searching for gas hydrates in China and that is a new area for us and that is mostly new for most companies as well, that’s why we call it a research project. But it has a huge potential, if we can take out methane from the sea or from, what you call it, gas hydrates which is methane from the surface, sea bottom.

When it comes to land, three projects that I want to mention, the high speed rail project in the UK, high speed London, Birmingham, Leeds, up to Manchester, where we have done and are investigating the site, and of course this pre-construction. Also the Hail and Ghasha project in Abu Dhabi land. There we saw that we can also deliver projects in cooperation with our marine department. It’s a huge gas development project in the Emirates where we have been involved, and I talked to the project leader of the project. They have worked for a very long time on the project and there is no loss time incident on the project. So it was very proud of this project, also showing that we are working hard on the health and safety in Fugro.

Then the last one is mapping grid, its power lines and this one is in Australia. This is with our new technology in asset integrity land, we’ve had the company and the technology for some years, and yes we are developing it and try to broaden it in more places in the globe, because these assets is coming from Australia but we want also to implement this in other places, where we are. So those were the projects.

Going to say a few words about our regions and the later developments in those regions. As you can see from the headline the markets are improving in site characterization although with regional difference. In general, oil and gas site characterization is picking up its high activity and growth in the Americas, in Europe, in Middle East, also in Africa.

On the asset integrity side, inspection, repair, maintenance, IRM which is a part of asset integrity, we see an oversupplied market especially in Europe and in Asia Pacific. Building infrastructure in all regions are growing at the moment, except for the Hong Kong region where, as you know we have a presence, but we expect that that market is also coming back.

I will wait with this slide until I talk about the strategy. First observations from my side, I came in 1 of January this year, started travelling, took over as the CEO in late April and very useful for me to visit our main hubs in Singapore, in Hong Kong, in Australia, first Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in Europe, and met our people in addition to clients. And of course the clients meetings were very important to proceed back on where they see Fugro at the moment, how we can improve.

In general, I met satisfied customers and referring back to the projects that I just mentioned. I talked to some of the companies where we are doing – performing these projects and seems to me that especially on the marine side we have a market leader position in many of our segments. We have a strong brand and we have technology that we are developing, and I will come back to that on the last point, the innovation side.

I think also that our clients for instance the big oil companies are very happy that we can follow them all over the world, so they have a unique ability to offer global and bundle services and of course at the same time show our expertise and professionalism to our clients. So many positive things to say about Fugro, that’s my observation from the first seven months. It’s very clear that they to improve further on the results. We see a huge and good improvement from last year now, this first half year. Its 35 million improvement, for instance in EBIT in marine, but we still have to work and to improve our results that’s very clear.

We have to become more resilient because going in to the cycle in an upturn is different from going in to the cycle in a downturn, and they have to feel that we are in the safe zone also when the cycle is down. So becoming a more resilient is one of our, at least my view of serving the company. And commercial acumen to be improved, this is not only the view from me but I think it’s a general view in Fugro that we have been fortunate enough to be a bit reactive in our approach to customers, and this is changing and will change further. So we’ll be proactive towards the customers.

And then the last point, acceleration and digitalization. Acceleration of digitalization and innovation in the company and I will mention more about that when I’ll talk about strategy. We have been innovating in the company and we are testing new innovations in the market, maybe we have to increase the speed and focus more on specific innovations.

A short market update, this is first the market segment, oil and gas, building and infra. And this is based on revenue and renewables power are the main ones relatively stable since full year 2017 except for renewables which is increasing from 7% to 10%.

Come back to the market summary, because first I want to go through how we see the market develop. It’s also others outside Fugro’s view of the market; I’ll come back to that. The key market indicators in 2018 is that all the markets really are present are actually improving except for the offshore oil field services expenditures are down 3% in 2018 compared to ’17. If you look at the oil price as you all know, $75 spent at the moment, it has been at almost 80 levels. Comes from low is now the highest in three years, and supply-demand balance is tightening.

So at the moment the world produces approximately 94 million barrels of oil per day, and this is what you can add based on what we know. It’s an information – I think it’s Goldman Sachs, and also the breakeven prices for developing new oil fields. So we have a potential of 30 million barrels per day up to $70-$80. So there is potential in the world, but what is realistic, as I said, I think I said 94, but this looks more like 96 million barrels per day.

At the moment, if you look ahead to 2022, we know that these fields will go in decline, produce less around 14 million to 15 million. We add new fields onshore, new conventional fee and then the sale, 12 and new offshore, 6.2. It doesn’t look a lot, but if you think about it 6.2 million barrels per day is three times the whole production from the Norwegian sector. So it’s a quite a lot of barrels that has to be developed.

Oil field services expenditure, we see that this is from the Rystad Energy, their assumption or their estimate of the new FIDs. CapEx in 2018 increasing to $176 billion and offshore expenditures, as I said in 2018 the lowest in a very long time, but increasing from 2019. That’s important for us that – and since we have the FIDs now increasing that is also why I would assume that site characterization in Fugro is increasing in revenue and EBIT as well.

Offshore wind continues to grow and Europe has grown a lot in the past, will still do, but we’ve also seen new developments in the US and Asia, where China is big, but other places in Asia like Taiwan and India is coming. So this market is growing, and we have a stable in the buildings and infrastructure expenditure. So there we should be able to participate in new projects, it’s growing as I said, 6%-7% every year.

Coming back to the slide regarding the key priorities, we are in the process of updating the strategy and we’re looking at our priorities. For the moment of course, the priorities that we have had is there and they are good. So with decline we have strengthened our commercial capabilities, we talked about that, because more pro-active we are sending people through training and that is also reflected in the second point where we train people on their commercial acumen, increasing their engagement, it has been a downturn now for four years. It’s important to make sure that people will stay, that they want to work for the company and my impression is, as I said that we have very enthusiastic and motivated people. So we need to care about our people.

Also I noticed in Fugro that the ratio of female to male is relatively low, less than 20% females. And of course that is the only big challenge from 50% of the pool is probably not smart, we want to pick talent from the whole pool of both male and females.

Cost discipline, I am sure that Paul will talk about the. On the operational excellence side, we have had project leakage; we have said that before last year for instance. And we want to work and standardize and digitalize our services and we want to work safely. On the innovation side, our duty is of course to launch commercially successful innovation and we have set up a process for that. We have innovations; we also need to have business bubble that works in the future. And all of this will be addressed in our upcoming statutory update.

We will not only talk about nature, we will also talk about a more mid-term, long term vision for the company. So this is the flavor of what we’re going to do. I’ve talked a bit about the market and just to repeat the highlights from the first half 2018; strong revenue growth after three years of decline, markets are growing, strong growth in renewables and building and infrastructure and we have a gradual recovery of oil and gas.

EBIT margin has turned positive with significantly better performance in the marine division. And this is maybe important also to know this for the second half of this year, we have seen some price recovery, but the market continues to be challenging and we will see a challenging pricing environment in the offshore market especially.

We focus to improve our price, cost control and a positive generation, and I will come back to the outlook later in the presentation and the strategy I mentioned. So I think it’s for you Paul.

Paul Verhagen

Thank you. Good afternoon everybody. Financials, few takeaways, a few have been mentioned by Oystein already. I think the key one is that the EBIT margin turned positive from a significant loss last year. Very important for us to bring capital although the total is negative, but that’s for good reason, strong revenue growth, if you take that out actually it’s a positive cash flow and a 50 million year-over-year improvement which is very significant.

Working capital has been well managed with 88 days DSO, very pleased to get that leverage to remain stable despite the revenue growth and the working capital increase, and outlook for the year is basically compare revenue growth and margin, positive EBIT margin and positive cash flow which will be dependent on revenue growth and working capital.

16.6%, that’s a strong growth, actually in all our end markets which is very positive, so from that point of view, well positioned. Let’s say we are not dependent on one leg, but they are all growing which is good. EBIT, a significant improvement in marine, unfortunately land and sea revenue are down a little bit, we’ll come back to that as well as sea bed if you take out one of the sea bed was down a little bit year-over-year.

Capital employed relatively stable, some reduction because of lower depreciation than lower CapEx and depreciation and also reduction DTA, Deferred Tax Assets. Here you see the revenue development and you see the spike in Q2. I mean 16%, 17% in the first half. Q2 was really strong with 30% comparable revenue growth especially if you see where we come from after three years of decline. All that growth or the bulk of the growth was in marine and land was more or less flat and also double digit growth of a much small number in sea bed and the currency and portfolio impact was around 100 million. So pretty sizeable as you can see.

EBIT turns positive, so this is not the EBIT, but you are able to see changes in EBIT. So last years’ EBIT as a starting point was minus 25 first half ’17. So 35 million improvement in the marine EBIT. The land EBIT the operational part came down by 2 million and then there was last year 6 million settlement which we don’t have this year. So obviously a reduction done and sea bed went up 2 million, but that includes also a one-off. So actually if it was one-off, it would have been down 3 million, bringing the total close to 4 million.

Then marine, we had 26% growth in marine and we already saw it coming to a certain extent last quarter due to training updates, the early cyclical marine site characterization is really taking off with 44% growth, that’s pretty significant obviously. The 12.8% within itself is a respectable growth suddenly seems very marginal, which of course is not the case, its’ also a double-digit growth in asset integrity and particular in APAC, but on a very challenging market conditions, and we’ll come back to that and faster utilization improved 5 percentage points compared to last year.

EBIT in marine improved in most region; Americas did well, Europe did well, Africa was better, Middle East is continued strong, but slightly below your last year, but still good performance, and APAC improved but still overall not so good performance in particular. I come back to the business lines, because of IRM that is still severely over supplied and still severe price crisis as well in that business line.

Site characterization, very different, and you saw the growth of 44% also from a pricing recovery point of view it’s not yet across the board, but we do see more and more spots of price improvements that will support the further development of site characterization. And capital deployed its actually flat, that’s pure coincidence 873, 873, that’s not a mistake, but there are some pluses and minuses under that number.

Land, basically flat, flat in itself seems maybe not very exciting. But you might recall that when we started the year, we announced a 17% decline in the year-over-year backlog because of a difficult comp, because of a large in particular Hinkley project in the UK that we don’t have for this year. Also a large project in Hong Kong. This is (inaudible); we still have a part of that, but not to the extent of this year. So the land division has been able to fill that gap with many, many short term projects which in itself is positive I believe given where we come from and given the fact that it’s not an easy comp.

In addition, land is still suffering from oil and gas. The relative share of oil and gas was around 11% and they are driving out 6%. So also that had to offset. So overall I think in terms of revenue, I think it’s okay, it’s certainly not bad. In terms of profitability, of course you would have liked to see better results, its down at an operational level of 2 million, and that’s only in asset integrity.

The build of land site characterization which is approximately 80% of the business improved year-over-year. Site characterization is around 20%, showed an EBIT decline and of course that needs to be fixed. And then capital employed, you see a big reduction here. It’s depreciation and then CapEx is a little bit lower DTAs, but importantly there was also a working capital week less between land and marine.

We are merging entities, we consolidating, we are improving and we found out in a certain entity working capital was supposed to be reported in marine, it was reported in land. At group level no impact but at divisional level you do see an impact.

Sea beds 14% growth, three projects in the first half compared to two projects last year. In itself projects have been executed well with one exception in Trinidad in a project there was significantly worse weather than we anticipated when we built, that has delayed the project and we have incurred additional costs that was unforeseen, and as a result, we don’t see the improvement that we would actually have expected to show this quarter, which is a penny.

All the other two projects have been well executed so that’s positive. And capital employed increased mainly because of an outstanding receivable that was not yet paid related to a project in Nigeria. Now the dock has been paid after the half year, but unfortunately we could not collect that before half year.

Financing cost, from 35 million to 32 million in total; first, the most important number I think here is the real interest, the rest is lot of accounting. The real interest paid is 12.6 million compared to 14 million last year, despite a lower average interest rate, but a higher debt due to revenue growth. Other cost and interest expenses mainly related to amortization of fees that were previously capitalized but are being reduced now because we repaid to use for fee loan and further more there’s also a little bit technical for the self-ordinated bonds, you accrued based on a self-ordinated implied interest rate in not only in coupon. So you accrue at a higher rate and of course you pay based on the coupon. And that different you see also in interest expense.

And last but not least, also impacting net debt, 17 million impact from currency devalution of cash balances and the bulk of that was sitting in Angola, on Angolan Kwanza. Working capital, if you see the line 40.6%, this maybe not very exciting, but if you would take an annualized revenue based on Q2, its 12.5% and most importantly it’s used in DRO, because this calculated backwards against revenue and 88 days is actually quite a good performance.

The year-end was 85 that was the first time it got below to 90. That was close to exceptional. With 88 I’m very pleased and it should be able to manage it around the 90 going forward, that’s our target. And of course if you can do better we will, but that’s to be seen.

Just want to mention cash flow, if you see here, basically if you take the free cash flow and take out change of working capital, its positive 12 million, change of working capital 56 million, bringing the total to minus 44. Last year first half it was still at minus 37 million, so that’s a 50 million improvement. And I talked about last year’s change in working capital was 29 bringing it to 66 and this is of course because of a seasonal revenue. The starting point is a low Q4 of prior year, the starting for this year you go in to the season Q2, you build up working capital and of course expectation is also at Q4. In this year, we will be lower than Q2, working capital will be reduced and that will release cash.

We’re well within our covenants, leverage stable at 2.5, fixed charge cover, 2.5 compared to 2; debt maturity profile is fine, the first maturity is in 2020, and then net debt, the 502 is including everything and the 254 is the number excluding the net debt part of the subordinated bonds, and that is used for covenant calculation, the 254.

And that’s it. So I had it back to Oystein.

Oystein Loseth

Thank you Paul. So the outlook next up here. This a backlog it shows they have an increase from last year second quarter 2017 plus 3.1% and that is corrected of course then for currency and portfolio. We see that it a decrease since last quarter and what can be noted here is that we have a Q4 that is more uncertain. Of course it is in general a lower activity in Q4. Visibility is not 100% clear and therefore Q4 is uncertain, but these are the numbers at the moment. And I would say that it goes more in the conservative direction than in the optimistic direction. But this 943 million for the pipeline.

The outlook and Paul has mentioned it and revenue growth on a comparable basis, marginally positive EBIT margin, positive cash flow and after investment depending on the revenue growth that year and also of course then the related working capital. So a steep increase in growth will have an effect on the cash flow of course. And we guide for CapEx around 80 million. So these are the outlook for 2018 and we are pleased to announce that we have come to the Q&A session.

So then I invite Paul and we are here to try to answer all the questions that we can get. It’s a bit sunny out here, so maybe we should have the table on the other side but it’s okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Martijn den Drijver

Martijn den Drijver from NIBC. And I have a first question for Oystein, the strategy update will that including all options, divestments, M&A or is there some sort of limitation in what you’re looking at?

Oystein Loseth

It’s strategy update, its looking at the company as a total and we are discussing everything of course, so in a way no limitations. On the other hands its denovo to be good at and that’s what I want to say about structure, because as soon as I start to talk about then I want to give you more, but I cannot do that before November.

Martijn den Drijver

On marine, it was mentioned in the press release that utilization was up 5%. Can you tell us where it stands actually so we can gauge how much growth can still be derived from the existing fleet?

Paul Verhagen

It was for the first half year 69% on an average, coming from 64 last year first half. We’ve [OC], but the debt redundancy was higher, utilization side characterization, then the 69 and a lower utilization as integrity turn to 69.

Martijn den Drijver

And when we talk about the price level, spots of improving price level would also be good to understand where we stand actually today. Basically we’ve the same kind of background, I know that the period of 2012-2015 was a rough, ’14 was rather beneficial in terms of price brining in the marine market. It’s obviously much lower today, but what do you think could be the upside, if you could provide some guidance as to what it could be. I’m not assuming that we’ll go back to just 2014 level, but are we talking about 20% more upside in there, 15% more upside, 100% is --.

Paul Verhagen

It’s very difficult to speculate on where is the maximum price. In the future, it’s easier to answer the way it has been and then where it is. And at the moment we see that site characterization is picking up on the asset integrity, and this is marine. We have a very competitive market. When does that pickup? It’s difficult to say. But of course, as you saw in my presentation, more developments where the companies have taken their FIDs will come in the value chain. So the first, site characterization and then asset integrity eventually. So I basically think that the demand side seen from our side will pick up. Supply is there and it’s a discussion when do we have a balance and the price levels will be difficult to estimate.

Martijn den Drijver

I want to follow-up on that, because you’ve been busy on the lesser on. What we already have mentioned something like we are all over that. So you have some point of view, you have pricing in a deep water mark. So I’m not asking about two to three years from now, but you know what your pricing differential is between deep water market for example with the [lease] and what you’re earning (inaudible). So what’s the differential between those two, and then we’re talking about pricing today?

Oystein Loseth

I don‘t know, but is it usual that we reveal our prices.

Martijn den Drijver

I’m not asking you about day rates as such in detail but just ballpark.

Paul Verhagen

What I can say is that we have – we see contracts as they enter may be 10% higher, maybe 15% higher, and may be 20% higher. So it differs in different areas. But we see increases in site characterization in general overall, but not in asset integrity. So I think I’ll stop there when it comes to price increases.

Martijn den Drijver

And moving on to Geoscience, if my calculations are correct the EBITDA margin underlying actually declines significantly if we take out all the one-offs that are (inaudible) EBIT. I cannot fully climb at with the delay in the [DHT] projects. Can you leverage a little bit on what’s happening there, is that the sales mix change and relative to that or relating to that the busiest project was delayed approximately six months. Does that mean that and you’re missing probably a month and a half. The project was $90 million, so you’re basically missing $20 million of revenue. Is that right? And this is a high margin project if I recall correctly.

Oystein Loseth

Maybe first on the first one, not all crews were working at in the first half, so obviously that has an impact. So the BHP delay was actually around €3 million to €5 million impact. So it was a significant amount and it was purely due to rather much stronger currents than what was anticipated. So that’s an important data point. (inaudible) by the way was 90 in total. We disclosed that last time, but part of that was for our partner.

So our revenue is around 60, close to 60. It is indeed delayed. As we see it now, it will be early Q4, but that could still be delayed further, and that is because we are ready, we have all the permits, but there’s another company doing the survey now that’s, I’ll not go in to detail, but it should have completed but have not yet completed their part and we have to wait. And until they have completed their survey, before we are allowed to start.

So a little bit of a frustrating situation, but that is what were list. So latest few again subject to change is (inaudible) Q4, you mentioned (inaudible) is a profitable project, actually no it’s not. This was the first project that we bid with Manta and I should note that the industry is somewhat conservative; we had to go a little bit. It’s still cash flow positive, so there should not be a concern, but it is not as profitable as it should be. Because it is a new technology, new project and this is a launching customer, which also communicated before.

Martijn den Drijver

Two final questions on land and on asset integrity, you turned on negative (inaudible) weather, if (inaudible) weather can result in negative EBIT margins, pretty steep ones, should figure actually (inaudible) business and all the strategy update and all, but it is a natural result now.

Oystein Loseth

I will answer like this, as integrity land is in transformation and if you compared it to the business two, three, four years ago, its different. And it takes time to build up the relationship with the clients, but it also takes time to draw the innovations that we have, maybe they are successful at one place, for instance Europe, but we also need to develop at other places in where we are. So it will take time and when we have like we’ve had both in Australia and US, and in April, for instance, with our road way system, it was raining all the time, we couldn’t do our work. Then we are well numbered and this is just a fact, and I think we will need some time to turn the business around and I think there’s a lot of good innovations and technology in asset innovation land, but we need to be more profitable in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, my first question would be on the revenue side. Just as I understand, utilization of the (inaudible) is up 5%, but the comparable growth is 16% on a group level and 26% in marine. So how should we think about the revenue growth in terms of volumes versus prices?

Second question would be on your competitive positioning, and you mention you have strong competitive position in the market segments that you’re active in. But can you give us a bit of feeling on how your current competitive position is versus let’s say 12 months ago and 24 months ago in each of the segment that you are active, especially taking in to account what your competitors are doing at this point in time.

And the last question would be on the backlog. If you look at the margins in the backlog, can you give us a bit of a feeling on what the margins are in the backlog versus the current revenues, and can you give us a split between different orders and from indifferent orders?

Oystein Loseth

I’ll try to go through the questions and Paul please help me out. For the competitive position, on the second question, I was not here 24 months ago, but I don’t see that we have lost our market share to our competitors. It’s a general reduction in the amount of work because of the downturn in oil and gas industry. But I think we are still strong and market leaders in many of the areas and so that is not – I’m not worried about that. First question about price volume, maybe Paul.

Paul Verhagen

(inaudible) This is repeated what we said before and so large (inaudible) its driven by not only 5% improved (inaudible), but also we charge the lowest for charts in particularly inside characterization to come to 44% that’s actually pretty steep in one go. There is some price in it, but still sporty as we said and if your question is to the backlog that is of course accepted improve somewhat going further in to this recovery. So from that point of view, site characterization, backlog in terms of margin is still difficult to say but should be somewhat better than the first half. As to integrity don’t expect anything yet, that’s still severely over supplied and very competitive and still a battlefield. And the guiding is also clear for the second half. So a large part of backlog is second half.

Unidentified Analyst

That is definitely fair. With regards to your competitive positioning, you mentioned that you don’t feel that you’ve lost market share to date. But if you look at the assets that you’re running and if you look at kind of all of the competitors and what are you doing at this point in time, people building new technical vessels, your competitors in geotechnical and geophysical being acquired by larger dredging companies which obviously is a solid benefit, diving support vessels, a lot of new vessels coming to the market. In the IMR space, most of your competitors have either refinanced or they’re actively pushing their smartness, for example, (inaudible). So how would you look at your current asset base 12 months ago versus 24 months, how competitive are you still.

Paul Verhagen

Well I think if you look at the revenue growth, you have the answer there. A 30% growth in the second quarter means - at least it gives me quite a lot of answers on your question. I think our competitive position is strong and we show that by capturing contracts in the upturn. And as I said prices are going up in site characterization, but on the integrity side, even there we have a volume growth but its more competitive, so the margins are not as good.

Oystein Loseth

I think you have to be a little patient there because like we also won a steeper improvement in profitability, but the matter of fact is that we have gone three to four in the deepest downturn ever. We’re just climbing out of that hole, it’s just a beginning and you cannot expect that from this bottom that we talked about still only two or maybe three quarters ago suddenly get up to here.

Paul Verhagen

You have to pass the zero point.

Oystein Loseth

We have to go through this phase. It’s an important phase; we are very pleased with the improvement that we see. It’s very encouraging to see that the market is coming back and not only marine by the way here, oil and gas but also offshore win, very strong growth. Building infra continues to grow. Yes, can things be improved? Definitely. But it’s still early days, because it has been three years of a tough battler and we’ve adjusted capacity, we’re pleased with the fleet, we’re pleased with the capacity that we have now and as I said, there is plenty of opportunities to spot charge our vessels and equipment which we did. So, --.

Quirijn Mulder

Quirijn Mulder from ING. A couple of question, at first a couple of small ones. Can you indicate a depreciation for 2018 as a whole, given the fact that 53 seems to me at a low end. Can you also say something about tax rate for the full year? And then on seabed, so Trinidad was bad weather, is that at your cost or at the clients cost, the delay, and that’s the same for (inaudible) because it’s not your fault that Fairfield (inaudible) is missing its deadline. But can you an indication about the development there and whose going to pay your idle time, let me say between July and October? And then my last question for this moment is with regard to the revenue growth, it’s going very fast and its raising your capital etcetera. Is it a possibility that the growth is demanding you to come with some fresh equities someday given that it is so far?

Oystein Loseth

Like other, we could start with this and try the last one. Depreciation when you take first half years guidance Quirijn and multiply it by 2 and you will be pretty close. Tax, very hard, because the reason why the tax rate is so high in the first half is because they are mainly because of the unrecognized credit losses on the balance sheet that is still there. We talked about it before, but under IFRS putting on your balance sheet is quite tough, you need to have a forecast that is very reliable, so actual relative to forecast and then you should not have a history of losses which given the downturn unfortunately and all the impairments we did in many countries we have.

So there we do believe that we can benefit more than what you see in the balance sheet, we cannot put it on a balance sheet and that makes also a prediction very difficult because it depends really in which geographies you make, which money and how much of the credible can be added back on the balance sheet as DGA.

That was tax, and then on the seabeds, actually the lost that I just disclosed was higher in Trinidad and that’s because the customer has paid part of that loss that we have but not everything, unfortunately that’s the commercial reality that we need to live with and the same is true for (inaudible). Obviously we are discussing this, we have a customer, but in the same way it does forbid for Trinidad we did not get 100% compensated. That would be most likely also too optimistic to assume that for (inaudible). That is simply the commercial reality of todays’ market.

Paul Verhagen

And then on your last question I’ll just go to the outlook for the year and also the statement that we have on net debt EBITDA where we have 2.5 now and expected to improve at the end of the year. So, we will manage revenue growth and of course we are looking forward to revenue growth but also to EBIT growth.

Oystein Loseth

And the improvement is not on the back of raising act here, that’s on the back of improved results just to be clear.

Henk Veerman

Henk Veerman with Kempen. Two remaining questions from my side, firstly, on site characterization, given your comments on utilization there and also the number of vessels that you actually rented the seasonal charters. In terms of volume, is this like the full capacity, the progress in a given quarter or like in the absence of pricing growth would you still expect that kind of growth? And then secondly, related to the interest rate in the Angolan, Kwanza, could you remind us what the position is now on the books?

Oystein Loseth

I think on the first question we can still grow on the site characterization side because it’s not 100% fully utilization of our vessels. But it depends a bit where you have the vessels somewhere the growth is coming of course. So we will optimize this, but as I see it we can grow.

Paul Verhagen

The last extreme growth logistically is easier to manage than 44% growth. So if this would have come a little bit more gradual, it could have may be optimize their own fleet even more than we did, but going forward definitely there is still room for volume growth also with own fleet as I mentioned. Then on the Kwanza there’s still €30 million equivalent in Kwanza in our books.

Henk Veerman

And maybe beyond, I already discussed on the backlog is there anything in terms of timing of that number that you could comment on?

Paul Verhagen

I could comment on but I think Quirijhn or somebody asked the quarter and I didn’t answer it. You see on the backlog side the in hand percentage is actually higher than last year. So the in hand part is actually significantly higher and the in hand growth if you would calculate backward is also higher than what you see in the overall backlog which in our case includes what we call probable backlog which is also of course always assessment of our local markets. And as Oystein already said, there’s quite a big difference within the backlog. If you look at marine site characterization there’s a double digit growth, for instance, whilst the total is 3% and in land we still see a negative of minus 7 or minus 8. So it’s still quite a big mix dependent on which business or which division you look at.

Henk Veerman

Additional question from me, with regards to the benefits looks fine, and you covenants implemented, let me say agreed with your [land]. Are you not of the opinion that the – let me say it, two times you have just attempted in 2018 in fact. It’s another risk that we will see for adjustment or is that now the covenants for the years to go compared to what we have seen in the past?

Oystein Loseth

Firstly, we are confident that it was adjusted related to the sales lease back and thus was related to the lander and its net debt sealing that was increased by 100 million and this is simply because the growth that we’ve seen and also the impact of exchange rate, the 17 million I think in total impact on net debt. That was a big number, so it’s just financial prudency. And if needed I would change it again, assuming that they would replay which is expected of course for the leverage that is stable at 2.5, there was no need, but just imaging worst case if needed, I would go and see if you could get and amendment or wait for it again, but at this moment in time it’s not on our radar, but if needed we will proactively manage this as we have done until now.

Henk Veerman

And then my final question on the fleet, you hired these vessels probably in the second quarter, did you do that at the beginning and are still let me tell you, you are still in the time charter for the third quarter? Is there a little work to do there with regard to the short term charter of vessels.

Oystein Loseth

For me that’s a very detailed question so I have to come back to that.

Paul Verhagen

Based on the three month backlog, we can say that’s still a reasonable part we’ll continue to work on that effort probably.

Martijn den Drijver

Martijn den Drijver from NIBC again. Just with regards to the Australian profit sharing agreement, I know that we talked about that in the past, but (inaudible) are moving forward not only in Phoenix south but also on the rock and on Dorado. Is there any chance that you can monetize this already with a near term?

Paul Verhagen

So you’re talking about the finder company, and we have an agreement with finder we have together with them entered in to eight licenses offshore and I think two onshore, and business idea is to farm out, and take – having others taking over the responsibility when the wells are going to be drilled. It’s not our core business and even with me in as a CEO at oil and gas development exploration is not going to be our core business. So we will have a look at finder as well in our strategy update. But the idea of farming out and making money out of their findings is the present business model and we have obligation in the future and if there are opportunities to farm out or do all the things then we will have a look at it.

Henk Veerman

And then on CapEx just 28 million in the first half guidance for ’18, what are you going to spend almost double the CapEx on how many sector?

Paul Verhagen

That’s not difficult. Plenty of opportunities. Of course CapEx has managed strictly in the first half where possible pushed out. So there’s a few things that need to happen in Q3 and Q4. We’ll see if it gets to 80, could be, but that’s the current guidance that we stick to.

Henk Veerman

And one final one, on the result of prepared participations, you have the [COSL], you have the way for any global marine holdings. It’s not difficult but I was interested if you could shed some light on the performance of global marine (inaudible) given your stake of revenue in that particular company.

Paul Verhagen

I’m not going to comment global marine that’s out for you to understand, but it is slightly positive that we accounted for in our equity account, under our equity account indexes. So it’s a small positive number. We have a 24% share I believe, so pleased to see that was positive and further than that I’m not going.

Wim Gille

Wim Gille from ABN. I’d like to come back on the CapEx guidance obviously 80 million for the year, I think that’s very clear. But given the fact that all of your equipment has been depreciated or almost all of your equipment has been depreciated and has come to the end of their lives, how sustainable is the 18 million for the company years.

Oystein Loseth

It’s a question for October and I can’t (inaudible).

Wim Gille

And may be the last question will be on the ROV side, obviously you’re a big player in that market. Can you give us a bit of a feeling on the utilization rate if we look at kind of your competitors in this space, they are reporting all-time lows in terms of utilization rate in ROV. So what are you guys seeing in your perspective niches.

Oystein Loseth

Most of the ROV work, if I am not mistaken is done on the asset integrity side. When travelling around the different marine hubs I’ve seen quite a few ROV’s on land and that’s probably where they shouldn’t be. The utilization rate is I don’t know, so I cannot answer it, but I think that’s a place where we still struggle.

Unidentified Analyst

Question on book profits, you reported 8 million on book profits and 5 million (inaudible) event where is the other 3 million?

Oystein Loseth

I think that it is most probably with marine or is it land?

Paul Verhagen

Nothing yet.

Oystein Loseth

Is it marine? I think its marine there the results.

Unidentified Analyst

Looking at your utilization rate at what level would it trigger an increase in capacity? What do you say 75% or 80% (inaudible) that we are sitting about ordering ships or can you give us a feeling about what that level could be?

Oystein Loseth

Depends on a lot of parameter, but may be the maximum would be between 77%-80%. (inaudible) you have been longer in the (inaudible).

Paul Verhagen

That would be an average of the year and it would be very good, which means that in the high seas and you need to go up to 85% to 90% which if things really work out well and customers – let’s make a step back the customers spoiled now, and in the downturn they could literally call today and they would expect to be there tomorrow. In the good days, they would call you today and they would expect you to be there six months from now. So if you have time to plan and schedule and discuss, you can much better optimize of course utilization if you’re (inaudible).

At this moment in time, given where we come from its not yet as we would like it to be. Of course we try to do that and sometimes we can’t give incentives to try to start early or late because it fits better and then we don’t have the charter, but given that the customers had the luxury in this downturn to literally decide very late and the mounting on the spot a few days later, that’s some that they need to be clearer. No choice, I think but they need to get used to it as that should gradually change back to a normal planning process again. We are not there yet, but if that happens for sure utilization can be further improved.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give us your feeling about the operational leverage and the part it fits? Utilization would shoot up to let’s say 75% or 80%, what kind of impact would it have on EBIT and what was the proportion of fixed cost in that business?

Paul Verhagen

There’s a sensitivity table in the annual report, the thing is around 4 million per percentage utilization. That’s again depends is it asset integrity is aside acquisition and at what price is it. So that’s a little bit tricky in number, but that’s the magnitude you have to think off. I believe at the same time if you look at the operating leverage, look at our cost as a percentage of revenue, you see a third party cost increasing and that’s to a large extent because your pricing is still on average compared to last year down, because backlog at year end was awarded in ’17, but last year’s backlog was awarded in ’16. So still different market conditions, but personnel, depreciation, other expense as a percentage of revenue is all coming down quite a lot and that’s as a result of operating leverage of course. So once we get the pricing back up again, that should help a lot because on the cost side no body is seeing it.

Unidentified Analyst

Some competitor in this event has said that there’s a lot of opportunities in the market expecting a good order intake. We have seen of them two or three months contract, one in the far east and one in north sea. So where are the fewer contracts for seabed. You have still capacity I think in the fourth quarter for one group and for 2019 you are almost empty. So please can you elaborate us on the debts and maybe on certain large contracts which are in the market?

Paul Verhagen

I think there was a news release just a few weeks ago that we have assured two months contract in the Gulf of Mexico with a specific customer, I am not sure if the customer was disclosed, I see Quirijn holding those, so I know who’s the specific customer. There is a lot in the pipeline, the market is growing. I am not going to say here what it is and what is not. One thing I can say is that because there’s public that a large contract in the Middle East was awarded to BGP Chinese, and I guess there were specific reasons for that. That was hard to compete to be honest, but that is indeed not on the market any more, that is gone.

Oystein Loseth

So we’ll stop there. Thanks a lot for coming and also all the viewers thank you very much.