General Electric: Stop The Madness

The elephant in the room is GE’s sluggish power unit, which would be similar to saying Nike’s big problem is making shoes. This is a red flag.

Despite the constant calls for a “bottom” in the stock, anybody that has looked at a recent price chart knows that General Electric (GE) still finds itself in the high weeds. Even with the company’s recent headline beat on quarterly earnings expectations, GE is trading near its lowest levels in a decade. For these reasons, investors must take a more proactive approach to the stock and move beyond the traditional buy and hold strategies that are typically associated with this stock. Fortunately, advanced options strategies can rectify many of the stagnation problems associated with the stock and market exposure to GE through covered call options is prudent based on the expectation that these longer-term trends will not be changing any time soon.

At the time of writing, GE is trading at $13.15 per share. These are the lowest levels since the declines that followed the 2008 financial crisis. As usual, the bullish analysts have come to the rescue and delivered the standard collection of selling points engineered to set investor minds at ease. But the company’s improvements in aviation and healthcare have only served to distract from its real problem: an inability to perform in its power segment (its most significant business).

All of this is occurring as the global economy is “powering along” ahead of expectations, and this strength has translated to gains in most stock benchmarks. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) has recovered from its February-April lows and is trading higher by almost 6% on a YTD basis. Gains are posting even with all of the recent volatility in technology stocks, and it suggests that GE shareholders should be expecting a much better return on their investments, given the positive macro environment. We all know the standard definition of “insanity,” so investors must find ways to stop this madness and go beyond traditional “buy and hold” strategies in order to generate acceptable returns in GE.

Q2 earnings gave investors evidence that GE did show an encouraging profit and sales performance in healthcare and aviation. Revenues in aviation (the company’s second-largest business segment) came in at $7.52 billion, which was a 13% gain and a solid beat on the $7.22 billion result that was expected by the consensus. GE’s aviation business manufactures jet engines and profit numbers for the unit rose by 7%. The orders figure saw gains of 29% (on very strong jet engine demand) and the recent Farnborough airshow in England helped GE attract another $22 billion in new orders for the unit.

Healthcare profits rose to $926 million (a gain of 12%) on revenues of roughly $5 billion (a gain of 6%). This performance bodes well for GE’s plans to spin off the unit into a separate company but we are still a ways from seeing these plans come to fruition.

Unfortunately, this was not enough to account for the elephant in the room, which is GE’s sluggish power unit. Negative performances here drove down GE’s annualized profits numbers by 30%. CEO John Flannery described the power market as "challenging," but the financial news media still found a way to spin this into a positive by focusing on the $7.58 billion revenue number coming in above the consensus expectations of $7.10 billion. The reality is that this still marks a 19% annualized decline for the segment as its new orders number ($7.37 billion) was lower by 26% when compared to the prior year.

The chart above gives us a relative sense of how problematic these trends are in actuality. Those focusing on the headline earnings beat might be missing these added negatives. GE’s adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share were higher than the 17 cents expected by analysts. But the company is not going to be able to turn around the broader trend in share prices if they cannot right the ship in its foundational businesses.

On the positive side, GE did manage to meet its stated profit goals for the quarter. But the broader problems at the company are only serving to highlight the difficulties that might contribute to weakening free cash flow numbers going forward. Current guidance suggests that free cash flow will likely post at $6 billion (which is the lower end of prior range estimates of $6-7 billion).

In all reality, this means that we are still looking at another few years before these negatives can be eradicated. If there is any further evidence that GE’s dividend could be in jeopardy (again), share prices could be in store for another massive tumble. As of now, the company expects to have $15 billion in cash at the end of this year.

In my view, the financial media is spinning the GE story in the wrong direction, and investors should not be making the same mistakes. Rather than focusing on surpassing very weak expectations, attention should be directed toward emerging industrial markets where GE’s size can actually drive innovation.

The full-year performance for 2017 showed renewable energy as the company’s fastest-growing unit. This is where the bullish “selling points” should be centered. In my view, the attempt to spin GE’s power segment performances as a true positive is an effort that borders on the delusional.

In any case, if we have any hope of actually “stopping the madness” and avoiding further losses, it is more important to accept the negatives for what they are worth. This is where the true problems lie. If we do not see improvements in GE’s power segment weakness (and the narrowing free cash flow outlook), it may become time to close out positions entirely. Until then, bullish investors can find added protection (and better return potential) using covered call options. In other words, options strategies can offer a better way to capture GE’s elevated 3.64% dividend yield while avoiding the stagnation of sideways market moves. This is the most prudent approach for playing GE's continuously lackluster performance outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.