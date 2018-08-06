Mid-Con Energy Partners Resumes Production Growth

These acquisitions appear to be high-production cost assets that will pay off well at $65-70 oil.

Its second-half guidance implies around +2% organic production growth per quarter at guidance midpoint as well, although there is a wide range of possibilities.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) reported solid Q2 2018 results that demonstrated some organic production growth. It also announced a couple acquisitions that will significantly boost its production levels going forward. These acquisitions appear to be high-production cost assets that will pay off well if oil remains at $65-70, but will be barely cash flow-positive if oil drops back down to $50.

Some Organic Production Growth

It appears that Mid-Con's organic production grew by a couple percent since the end of Q1 2018. The company's Q1 2018 production was negatively affected by winter weather downtime, but it ended up with stronger March average production of 2,884 BOEPD. Its June production ended up at 2,953 BOEPD, which is a 2.4% increase from March levels, although with the benefit of the increased working interest in the House Creek Unit. The House Creek acquisition only cost Mid-Con $450,000 though, so it probably doesn't add very much to production. Its organic March to June production growth was probably around +2%.

Mid-Con's updated guidance for 3,200-3,400 BOEPD average production for 2018 implies a range of approximately 3,528-3,924 BOEPD for the second half of the year. Around 700 BOEPD is attributable to its July acquisitions, so the company's production from its existing operations would be around 2,828-3,224 BOEPD during the second half of the year. This is a pretty wide range, which implies anything from around a -4% decrease to a +10% increase in second-half daily production levels (compared to June 2018). At the midpoint of that range, there would be another +2% organic production growth per quarter, resulting in organic production of around 3,060 BOEPD in December 2018. This is subject to a large amount of potential variance though.

High-Production Cost Acquisitions

Mid-Con's July acquisitions appear to involve properties with high production costs. The company's updated LOE guidance for 2018 has a midpoint of $20.50 per BOE, which is significantly higher than its Q2 2018 LOE of $19.67 per BOE. The guidance implies that Mid-Con's second-half 2018 LOE may average around $21.36 per BOE. Assuming that its legacy assets maintain lease operating expenses of around $19.67 per BOE, that would mean the company's acquired assets have lease operating expenses averaging around $28-29 per BOE.

As well, Wyoming's tax rate is pretty high, with an effective rate of approximately 11.7% on oil production. Oklahoma's production tax rate is significantly lower, but the blended tax rate on the new acquisitions is probably around 9-10%.

Acquisition Economics

The result is that the acquired properties are probably quite profitable at $70 WTI oil but are barely profitable (in aggregate) at $50 WTI oil.

The properties may be around 80% oil combined (assuming that the Wyoming acquisition is around 72% oil, which is the average for Washakie County. At that oil percentage, the properties may generate nearly $5 million EBITDA per year at $70 WTI oil but under $1 million EBITDA at $50 WTI oil. Thus, the $13.3 million combined purchase price (for the producing properties) could be less than 3x EBITDA at $70 WTI oil but closer to 14x EBITDA at $50 WTI oil.

The properties are probably fairly priced (at around 6x EBITDA) for upper $50s WTI oil.

The lower assumed oil percentage for the Wyoming properties means that it may actually generate negative EBITDA if oil drops below $50. This is reflected in its significantly lower price though, with 544 BOEPD in current production and 1,071 MBOE in PDP reserves going for only $5 million. The Oklahoma assets went for $8.3 million, with a similar amount of PDP reserves and only 223 BOEPD in current production.

Conclusion

Mid-Con Energy looks to be growing production organically again, which is a positive. The bulk of its second-half production increase appears to be coming from its acquisitions though. The company is taking a bet that oil prices will remain strong with these high-production cost acquisitions. If oil remains near $70, the acquired assets will probably pay for themselves within a few years. If oil averages around $55-60 over the next few years, the acquisitions are probably neutral value for Mid-Con's unit price. At $50 oil or lower, the company will have added over $13 million in debt with minimal benefit to cash flow.

