Ralph Block, author of Investing in REITs, as not only a friend, but a highly-respected teacher, investor, and author. He is missed by all.

“Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in.” John D. Rockefeller.

Realty Income is the “crème de la crème”, the peach cobbler REIT, or the “bluest of the blue chips”.

In one my favorite books, Investing in REITs, Ralph Block wrote:

“Blue-Chip REITs take you safely through the ups and downs in the sector’s cycles and deliver consistent, rising, long-term growth in FFO and dividends, because they are financially strong and widely respected, they will always have access to the additional equity and debt capital that fuels the growth engine. They will not always provide the highest dividend yields or even, in many years, the best total returns, nor can you buy them at bargain prices – buy they should provide years of double-digit returns with a high degree of safety. These are the REITs least likely to shock investors with major earnings disappointments and will provide very satisfying total returns.” Block writes that “the quality attributes of blue-chip REITs should be the standard by which all REITs are measured. Those qualities are: (1) outstanding proven management, (2) access to capital to fund growth, (3) balance sheet strength, (4) sector and geographic focus, (5) substantial insider ownership, (6) low payout ratio, and (7) absence of conflicts of interest.”

As I ponder the list of blue-chip traits, three of these characteristics appear to be critical to a REITs ability to out-perform: balance sheet strength (access to capital), scale (sector/geographic focus), and management. The others are also important, but in my opinion, these three are the keys in separating a blue-chip REITs from the others.

In my article today, I will provide a textbook example of a blue-chip REIT, and in fact not just a blue-chip but “the bluest of the blue-chip REITs.”

My Favorite Blue-Chip REIT

In an article last week I explained that “savvy analysts and investors should be smart enough to look into the financial statements and question whether or not the dividend can be maintained. It’s also critical to look at the management’s track record of paying dividends.”

That’s exactly what I plan to do today, as I analyze the most recent results for Realty Income (O), aka, “the monthly dividend company.” If you’re chasing yield, I suggest that you read my article from last week in which I explained:

“A high dividend can signal that a company is in distress - and investors who buy solely on the dividend may experience losses when the dividend’s cut and the stock price declines in response. Ultimately, Mr. Market is forward-looking and usually detects the underlying problems – which of course are what made the stock “appear” attractive.”

So, let’s begin with a high level analysis of my favorite blue-chip REIT:

In Q2-18, Realty Income’s occupancy based on the number of properties was 98.7%, an increase of 20 basis points. The company expects occupancy to remain north of 98% for 2018.

During Q2-18, Realty Income re-leased 47 properties, recapturing approximately 108% of the expiring rent, making this the 8th consecutive quarter of positive recapture rates.

In the first half of 2018, the company re-leased 102 properties, recapturing approximately 105% of the expiring rent. Since the listing (on the NYSE) in 1994, Realty Income has re-leased or sold 2,750 properties with leases expiring, recapturing 100% of rent on those properties that were re-leased.

Also, in Q2-18, Realty Income’s same-store rental revenue increased 1% and 0.9% for the first half of the year. These results were consistent with the company’s projected run rate for 2018 of 1%, approximately 90% of leases continue to have contractual rent increases.

Realty Income’s portfolio continues to be diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and property type, which contributes to the stability of cash flows. At the end of the quarter, the company’s properties were leased to 257 commercial tenants and 48 different industries, located in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

One Key Differentiator

Around 81% of Realty Income’s rental revenue is from traditional retail properties, and the largest component outside of retail is industrial properties at about 13% of rental revenue.

Walgreens remains the largest tenant at 6.6% of rental revenue. Walgreens and CVS are top two drugstore tenants, each have about 23% of the market. And both have been very successful recently, having positive same-store pharmacy sales for the last five years.

In Q2-18, convenience stores became the largest industry at 10.8% of rental revenue. Realty Income continues to like the convenience store industry. The company owns many high-quality real estate locations and profitable stores leased to leading national investment grade rated operators.

Additionally, Realty Income’s convenience store portfolio, primarily consists of stores with the larger physical footprint. These stores tend to drive greater sales and volume, unrelated to fuel consumption, often featuring extensive prepared food options.

Within Realty Income’s portfolio of retail properties, over 90% of rent comes from tenants with a service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business. The company believes these characteristics allow tenants to compete more effectively with e-commerce and operate in a variety of economic environments.

These factors have been particularly relevant in today’s retail climate where the vast majority of recent U.S. retailer bankruptcies have been in industries that do not possess these characteristics.

Realty Income continues to have excellent credit quality in the portfolio with over half of annualized rental revenue generated from investment grade-rated tenants. The weighted average rent coverage ratio for the retail properties is 2.9x (on a four-wall basis), while the median is 2.8x.

Both of these store level metrics represent improvements from last quarter as Realty Income’s retail store level performance remains strong. The company’s watch list remains in the low 1% range as a percentage of rent, which is consistent with levels of the last few years.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

As I explained above, I consider balance sheet strength to be a critical blue-chip ingredient and Realty Income “packs plenty of punch” in that category. The stalwart REIT continues to maintain a conservative capital structure.

During Q2-18, Realty Income issued $300 million of common stock primarily through its ATM program. The weighted average maturity of bonds is now 9.2 years and the overall debt maturity schedule remains in excellent shape, with only $8.5 million of debt coming due the remainder of 2018, and only $91 million coming due in 2019 (outside of the revolver).

Realty Income’s overall leverage remains modest as the debt to EBITDA ratio is currently 5.5x and the fixed charge coverage ratio remains healthy at 4.6x. The company continues to have low leverage, excellent liquidity and strong coverage metrics. The company has approximately $1.1 billion available on its line of credit, excluding the accordion feature (including the accordion, the company has about $2 billion of capacity on the revolver).

Realty Income has an A3 rating from Moody’s, one of just a handful of other REITs (with an A3 or better rating).

The Low Cost Of Capital Advantage

In Q3-18, Realty Income’s investment spreads relative to its weighted average cost of capital were healthy, averaging approximately 151 basis points, which were above the historical average spreads. (Realty Income defines investment spreads as an initial cash yield, less nominal first year weighted average cost of capital).

Realty Income’s low cost of capital advantage is relevant based on the following:

WACC viewpoint balances near-term earnings per share growth with long-term value accretion, and as viewed below, low cost of capital is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry because it allows Realty Income to acquire the highest quality assets in the net lease industry:

Powerful Scale Advantage

As I stated above, scale is another competitive advantage in which Realty Income is able to grow utilizing its balance sheet and low cost of capital advantage.

In Q2-18, Realty Income completed $347 million acquisitions at a 6.5% cap rate and investment spreads were consistent with the company’s long-term average. Around 52% of the rental revenue generated from these investments is from investment grade rated tenants, and overall, Realty Income continues to see a steady flow of opportunities that meet investment parameters.

Realty Income remains one of the only publicly-traded net lease REITs that have the scale and cost of capital to pursue large corporate sale-leaseback transactions on a negotiated basis.

Year-to-date, approximately 80% of acquisitions have been sale-leaseback transactions, and during the quarter, Realty Income sourced $7.7 billion in acquisition opportunities. The company remained selective in that strategy, acquiring approximately 5% of the amount sourced.

Year-to-date, Realty Income has sourced approximately $17 billion in potential transaction opportunities, and of these opportunities, 60% of the volumes sourced were portfolios and 40% or approximately $7 billion were one-off assets. Investment grade opportunities represented 24% for Q2-18, of the $347 million in acquisitions closed, 25% were one-off transactions.

Given the continued strength and visibility in the investment pipeline and the current market environment, Realty Income is increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to approximately $1.75 billion, from the prior range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Also, during Q2-18, Realty Income sold 26 properties for net proceeds of $33.7 million at a net cash cap rate of 7.1% and realized an unlevered IRR of 8.3%. This bring the company to 40 properties sold year-to-date for $47.5 million at a net cash cap rate of 7% and realized an unlevered IRR of 8%.

Realty Income’s G&A, as a percentage of total rental and other revenues, was 5.7% for the quarter and 5.4% year-to-date. Realty Income continues to have the lowest G&A ratio in the net lease REIT sector and continues to project G&A to be approximately 5% in all of 2018.

Management Matters

The final all-important blue-chip ingredient for Realty Income is management. To highlight that point, let’s examine the latest earnings results:

In Q2-18, Realty Income’s Funds from operation (or FFO) per share was $0.79 for the quarter. Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) or the actual cash available for distribution as dividends was $0.80 per share for the quarter, representing a 5.3% increase.

Realty Income recently increased the dividend for the 97th time in the company’s history. The current annualized dividend represents a 4% increase over the year-ago period. The company has increased its dividend every year since listing in 1994, growing the dividend at a compound average annual rate of 4.7%. Realty Income is one of only five REITs in the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index.

To qualify for membership in the index, at each annual reconstitution a stock must satisfy the following criteria:

1. Be a member of the S&P 500.

2. Have increased total dividend per share amount every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

3. Have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization (FMC) of at least US$ 3 billion as of the rebalancing reference date.

4. Have an average daily value traded (ADVT) of at least US$ 5 million for the three-months prior to the rebalancing reference date.

Given the momentum in the business, Realty Income increased the range of 2018 AFFO per share guidance from $3.14 to $3.20 to $3.16 to $3.21.

As Ralph Block wrote:

“the true test of quality is when difficult property markets return, which often brings excellent buying opportunities in their wake. That is when strong property-level management and good access to capital make the difference… When shopping for solid blue-chips, it’s important to focus on REITs whose managements have been able to build a sound portfolio with only a modest amount of debt, and who can raise reasonably priced capital to take advantage of acquisition or development opportunities when they arise. These are REITs whose managements have been able to achieve internal growth by upgrading properties and tenant rolls, while maximizing rental revenues and reducing the rate of operating-and administrative-expense growth.”

Since going public, Realty Income has generated compound average annual dividend growth of approximately 4.7% and total dividend growth of 193.3% (as of August 1, 2018). The company has paid over $5.5 billion in dividends.

Increased Income = Increased investment return potential over time. As viewed below, Realty Income’s compound average annual return is 15.8% since listing shares in 1994.

The longer shareholders own Realty Income, the higher their “yield on cost potential,” the greater the increase in dividend income, and the greater the potential for enhanced returns. Example: Investors who purchased Realty Income shares on 12/31/2007 and collect their dividends have received (as of 6/30/2018):

The Power Of Predictability

As seen below, Realty Income has generated positive earnings growth in 21 out of 22 years as a public company:

As illustrated below, even rising interest rates do not pose a significant earnings headwind to the net lease business model:

… which contributes to strong earnings growth during periods of rising rates:

As noted above, Realty has just raised AFFO guidance from $3.14 to $3.20 to $3.16 to $3.21. Here is our scorecard (note: we updated the forecast with the new guidance data):

As you can see, Realty Income is forecasted to generate favorable AFFO per share in 2018 and 2019, and the updated acquisition guidance is also helpful because it validates that there is strong organic growth on the horizon. Now let’s examine Realty Income’s dividend yield with the peer group:

Realty Income’s dividend yield is 4.6% and while that’s obviously not the highest dividend in the sector, we are more enthusiastic about the company’s blue-chip attributes. As noted, management is an important blue-chip attribute, and it’s important to recognize that Global Net Lease (GNL), the highest dividend payer, is externally-managed and is riddled with conflicts of interest.

More importantly, Realty Income can grow earnings without having to financially engineer its cost of capital and acquire lower-quality properties. Realty Income’s payout ratio is safe, as illustrated below:

The REIT pullback in Q1-18 provided investors an excellent time to deploy capital (in the REIT sector) and we find Realty Income to be an attractive pick today. As viewed below, Realty Income has returned 3.9% year-to-date:

Realty Income shares trade at 18.4 P/AFFO and -4% below the company’s 4-year trailing average. This is certainly not representative of a screaming BUY, but given the predictability of the company’s dividend growth history, we are certainly in favor of maintaining a BUY.

FYI: We may have noticed that Getty Realty (GTY) is trading at 17.2x and as you may recall, we recommended the c-store REIT in February and shares have climbed by 23% (excludes dividends).

In closing: Realty Income is the “crème de la crème,” the peach cobbler REIT, or the “bluest of the blue chips.” As Ralph Block wrote “you cannot buy them at bargain prices – buy they should provide years of double-digit returns with a high degree of safety. These are the REITs least likely to shock investors with major earnings disappointments and will provide very satisfying total returns.” Another quarter is done for Realty Income and I feel just like John D. Rockefeller:

“Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in.”

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and O Q2-19 Supplemental and website.

Other REITs: (NNN), (ADC), (FCPT), (WPC), (GTY), (GNL), (EPR), (SRC), (EPRT), (LXP).

