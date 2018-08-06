Main Street Capital: This SWAN BDC Is Still A Buy At $40

The company continues to cover its dividend payout with net investment income, and then some.

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) released a solid deck of financials for the second quarter last week. The BDC once again benefited from robust growth in (distributable) net investment income, which was likely the reason why management declared a higher monthly dividend rate going forward. Main Street Capital Corp. easily covers its dividend payout with NII, and continues to make a compelling value proposition at the $40 price level.

A couple of months ago I penned an article on Main Street Capital Corp. titled "Expect A Dividend Hike For This 7.5%-Yielding SWAN BDC Later This Year" in which I suggested that the business development company would raise its dividend from $0.19/share to $0.195/share for the fourth quarter. On August 1, 2018, Main Street Capital Corp. indeed announced a dividend raise to $0.195/share for October, November and December, reflecting an increase of 2.6 percent.

Though Main Street Capital Corp.'s share price has risen steadily in recent months, fueled by strong earnings expectations, I still see MAIN as a SWAN-BDC holding worth considering (I rebought the BDC for my high-yield income portfolio during the market drop earlier this year).

Source: StockCharts

Strong Growth In Key Stats NII, NAV And Dividend

The second quarter was another strong quarter for Main Street Capital Corp. The business development company said its net investment income climbed from $0.58/share in the year-ago quarter to $0.66/share last quarter, reflecting 14 percent year-over-year growth. Distributable net investment income was up 11 percent to $0.70/share from $0.63/share last year.

Q2-2018 extends Main Street Capital Corp.'s record of growth in its key measures NII, DNII and NAV. As a matter of fact, Main Street Capital Corp. has grown all three core stats consistently over the last decade, something not a lot of business development companies can say for themselves.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp. has seen strong year-over-year growth rates in total investment income and distributable net investment income in the last five years. If the current momentum continues into the second half of 2018, the BDC is up for another record year.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp. also consistently raised its dividend in lockstep with rising net investment income, which is laudable and a feature of a high-quality income vehicle. In addition to its monthly dividend, Main Street Capital Corp. also pays two semiannual dividends of $0.275/share which greatly enhances the BDC's income proposition.

As far as Main Street Capital Corp. net asset value is concerned, the company doesn't disappoint either. Its net asset value hit $23.96/share at June 30, 2018, an increase of 1.8 percent over the December 31, 2017 NAV of $23.53/share. Again, most business development companies have struggled growing their net asset values in recent years, which is another reason MAIN stands out from the crowd.

Main Street Capital Corp. focuses on growing value for shareholders in three distinct ways: 1. It wants to continue to grow its monthly dividend; 2. It distributes excess income in the form of supplemental dividends; and 3. It grows intrinsic value, as measured by its net asset value.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Operating Cost Advantage

Main Street Capital Corp. is an internally-managed business development company which typically has an operating cost advantage compared to externally-managed BDCs due to lower management and asset under management fees.

The company has an efficient and competitive operating cost structure that adds to the BDC's appeal as an income vehicle.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

High-Quality Dividend

In my opinion, Main Street Capital Corp. is the highest-quality BDC in the sector. The company continues to cover its dividend payout with (distributable) net investment income, and the BDC's dividend coverage stats have actually improved in the last several quarters.

Main Street Capital Corp. pulled in $0.61/share in NII in the last seven quarters, on average, which compares against an average (cumulative) quarterly dividend payout of $0.56/share (not including special dividends).

Here are Main Street Capital Corp.'s core dividend stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Quality always has its price which is why Main Street Capital Corp. is not cheap. If you want to access MAIN's monthly dividend and supplemental dividends, you have to pay ~15.3x Q2-2018 run-rate NII and ~1.7x last reported NAV.

Main Street Capital Corp. is by far the most expensive, yet highest-quality BDC in the sector.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Main Street Capital Corp. has once again proven that it's a sleep-well-at-night BDC. Strong year-over-year growth in NII and continued NAV growth make MAIN a top-shelf income play. The company continues to easily cover its dividend payout with NII and DNII. Shares aren't cheap, but they don' have to be: The value proposition, in my opinion, is excellent. The recent increase in the monthly dividend is just the icing on the cake. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, PSEC, ARCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.