Goodyear's Bad Quarter

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NYSE:GT) fell to a 52-week low after the company reported Q2 results and management significantly lowered FY18 profit guidance. There were some positives in the report, but the tariff concerns that have battered the stock all year round are being validated. At first, the stock looks like good value at an EV/EBITDA of 6, but GT isn’t actually cheap at all compared to historical levels or relative to peers. Now is not the time to buy Goodyear.

Q2 Review

Revenues increased 4.1% to $3.84 billion, which was in line with expectations, but GT gained market share in the US and Europe, particularly in the 17-inch and greater categories, which are more profitable. Tire unit volume grew 4% to 39 million, consisting of a 5% increase in replacement shipments and a 3% rise in original equipment unit volume, and tire volumes were up in all three geographic segments (US, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific). It’s encouraging that replacement demand drove the growth, since this category accounts for ~70% of GT’s volumes, and if you adjust for the impact of the TireHub transition, US replacement volumes grew 8%, outpacing the industry by a wide margin.

But that’s about it as far as good news is concerned. EPS fell 11.4% to $0.62, but share repurchases boosted EPS (GT bought back $75 million worth of stock in the quarter) and the decline in operating income was worse. Management blamed the decrease on higher raw materials costs and reduced price/mix in the US segment (due to last year’s price reductions), and this is where things start to get ugly.

GT stock decline this year mainly reflects concerns about the negative impact that Trump’s protectionist trade policies would have on the company’s business. Nearly all tires imported from China, as well as a long list of rubber products, polymers, and other raw materials crucial to the rubber industry have now officially been hit with a 10% tariff. This is no small matter: China is the US’s largest trading partner in tires, with the value of these imports reaching almost $2 billion last year, and these tariffs impact the company in a few ways:

The imposition of tariffs on certain tires imported from China or other countries may reduce our flexibility to utilize our global manufacturing footprint to meet demand for our tires around the world. In addition, the imposition of tariffs in the United States may result in the tires subject to such tariffs being diverted to other regions of the world, such as Europe, Latin America or Asia, or in retaliatory tariffs or other actions by affected countries, which could materially adversely affect our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity.



Source: GT 10-K 2017 Risk Factors

Then, of course, there’s the impact on raw materials costs as we saw in Q2, and so it comes as no surprise that GT’s US segment was single-handedly responsible for the drop in profitability (US segment operating income fell 29%). None of GT’s main competitors are based in the US, so these tariffs undermine Goodyear’s competitive position in the global marketplace. For comparison’s sake, Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY), based in Japan, saw its operating income fall just 3% in Q2.

The other issue weighing on profitability was reduced price/mix, and this makes you wonder if the real reason GT gained market share y/y was because it lowered prices last year. I’m not saying that this is definitively the case, but if it’s true that the company needed to sacrifice margins to get shares back to where they were, it means that market conditions (at least in the mature markets that account for most of the company’s sales) are still pretty weak. GT’s volumes fell 0.1% last year and are only up 1% for the first half of the year, and it’s not clear how sustainable the 4% volume growth from Q2 really is.

Finally, management lowered FY18 operating income guidance to $1.45-1.5 billion, down from the prior forecast of $1.8-1.9 billion, due to a stronger US dollar, higher raw materials costs, and softening market conditions in China. Management’s goal of operating income in the $2-2.4 billion range by 2020 looks unlikely now with the tariffs in place. Assuming FY18 guidance is correct, the company will need to grow operating income 33% annually in both of the subsequent years just to reach the low point of this range, but operating income has only grown by an average of 5.5% over the past 5 years and 2.4% over the last 10. The current valuation already assumes that GT won’t hit these targets, so could there be any upside for investors?

Valuation Discussion

Even with shares trading ~$25, the upside looks pretty limited right now. At first, GT looks like a value play at an EV/EBITDA of 6x, but this is actually right in the middle of its historical range (10-year average of 6.4x) and at a slight premium to the peer group average of 5.8x, which includes BRDCY, Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY), Sumitomo Rubber Industries (OTCPK:SMTUF), and Yokohama Rubber Co. (OTCPK:YORUF), all of which have less exposure to the tariffs.

Figure 1: Peer Group Valuations

(Source: Madison Investment Research)

GT’s low mid-cycle valuation reflects the company’s underwhelming profit margins and return on capital. Profitability has declined significantly over the past two years (TTM operating margin is 6.9%, compared to 10.4% in 2016), but 10% margins aren’t the norm for GT, and in this particular case, was the result of lower-than-usual raw materials costs. The company’s average operating margin over the last ten years if 5.8% (Figure 2), so there probably isn’t much margin upside unless management has some tricks up its sleeve. But even then, fluctuations in raw materials costs usually have a bigger impact on profitability than anything that management does.

Figure 2: Historical Operating Profit Margins

(Source: Madison Investment Research)

Conclusion

GT is down big this year due to fears about the impact of Trump’s tariffs on business prospects, and the fears are being validated by weak performance. Even at this level the stock isn’t cheap, and we don’t see a lot of upside in it for investors. GT gained market share in Q2, but it will be interesting to see if the company can continue to grow share as its costs increase faster than competitors’. Ultimately, GT is more expensive and has greater business risk than its peers, and investors should avoid it for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.