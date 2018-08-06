Arlo: Attractive IPO That Can Lean Into Services

Arlo's high-growth nature, and the possible growth of non-hardware revenues in the form of Arlo Services, makes it an attractive IPO to invest in.

Still, Arlo shares caught a bid on the first day of trading, with shares being bid up to close the day up 42% from its initial IPO price.

The offering follows on the heels of Sonos, which a day earlier had also priced its IPO below its initial expectations.

Following directly on the heels of Sonos' IPO, surveillance camera company Arlo (ARLO) also completed its IPO and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. And like its predecessor, Arlo was also unable to live up to its original pricing expectations, ultimately pricing its IPO at $16 per share, $3 below the original midpoint pricing of $18-$20. Note that just a day earlier, Sonos had done exactly the same thing, pricing its IPO at $15 per share versus an original expectation of $17-$19.

Yet despite the weak perceived institutional demand for these companies (sentiment on the hardware sector has been grim for years, especially after the spectacular fallout of companies like Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO)), shares fared much better in the open trading session. On its first day of trading, shares of Arlo caught a massive bid and opened at $18.50 (16% higher than its IPO price), and ultimately glided higher to close the day at $22.75, marking a 42% "pop" on its first day of trading. That's the number that generally works its way into the financial headlines, so perhaps Arlo artificially priced its IPO low to draw attention, as many companies are apt to do. However, the wide spread between the below-market pricing (a rarity in a year where companies have usually nudged pricing higher in IPOs) implies that Arlo left considerable money on the table.

Take a look at the stock's tremendous one-day performance below:

ARLO Price data by YCharts

The past being in the past now, the primary question for investors is if Arlo has additional upside left. I'm positive on both Arlo as well as Sonos, and believe both companies to be refreshing additions to the technology sector after an onslaught of small-cap SaaS names that have undoubtedly become very popular with mainstream investors. With that being said, however, there are plenty of cautions to watch with Arlo.

Will Arlo be able to shake off its hardware association?

It's no secret that hardware companies occupy a second-class citizen status within the technology sector. Hardware companies (for good reason) trade at much lower multiples of revenue and earnings than their software and internet counterparts. Whereas a software IPO might have no problem pricing its IPO at 10x forward revenues, Sonos barely hit 2x forward revenues.

Of course, hardware companies have much lower gross margins than software companies, thus justifying a lower valuation multiple. Therein lies the key for Arlo. When we consider Arlo to be a pure hardware play, its opportunity is very limited. Investors have been too burned by the hemorrhages in stocks like Fitbit and GoPro to consider these stocks too seriously. In addition, Arlo has plenty of bad comps in the security hardware space that add an additional challenge.

Earlier this year, smart lock maker Otto, once a proud unicorn, shuttered its windows. In investors' eyes, a hardware company that makes smart locks isn't too different from one that makes smart cameras, and Otto's failure has cast a dour shadow on the entire hardware startup ecosystem.

Startups aside, Arlo is also somewhat closely tied to ADT (ADT), the ubiquitous home-security company that went public (again) earlier this year and is down -28% since.

ADT data by YCharts

But not all the comps are bad. The key for Arlo will be to pin its hopes on Arlo Services, a subscription-based offering that gives Arlo camera customers access to video storage and upgraded features. Here's the description of Arlo Services from the company's S-1 filing:

Our prepaid service, included with the sale of our cameras, provides users with rolling seven-day cloud video storage, the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. Launched in 2018, Arlo Smart is a paid subscription service that adds powerful AI capabilities to our cameras that enhance the user experience. Through real-time computer vision algorithms, Arlo Smart provides users a more personalized experience, deeper insights into detected activity and streamlined access to take responsive actions in urgent situations, such as contacting local emergency services. Some of Arlo Smart’s key features include person detection, e911 emergency call service, cloud activity zones and rich app notifications."

And while it's unlikely for Arlo to become a hardware-independent company (sales of cameras will likely account for the lion's share of revenues for the foreseeable future), if Arlo can succeed in shifting its narrative toward subscriptions, it could see tremendous growth. There's one other company that was able to achieve this: Roku (ROKU). While the smart TV company also derives the majority of its sales (at present) from its hardware units, it has largely convinced Wall Street that Roku's future comes from its streaming platform which provides tertiary, high-margin revenues. In marked contrast from ADT and other hardware comps, Roku shares have returned nearly 2x since its IPO last fall:

ROKU data by YCharts

At present, Arlo Services is still a small portion of total revenues - in FY17, the company generated $29.1 million in Services revenue, or less than 10% of FY17 total revenues of $370.7 million. For Arlo, increasing the Services mix and steering its narrative into a platform-oriented story like Roku will be key to its success.

Key IPO details

Here's a rundown of the important details in the Arlo IPO:

Arlo sold 10.215 million shares in the offering at $16 apiece, lower than the initial expected range of $18-$20 per share

The company raised $163 million in gross proceeds from the IPO, with estimated net proceeds at $145.8 million, based on the expense ratio and net proceeds estimation from Arlo's latest S-1 filing

The company has 72.715 million shares outstanding post-IPO, indicating that it sold 14% of its available shares to the public

This also means that Arlo went public at a market cap of $1.16 billion, and is currently valued at $1.65 billion, based on the Day 1 closing price of $22.75.

based on the Day 1 closing price of $22.75. Per usual, a 15% greenshoe option exists to sell an additional 1.53 million shares and raise an additional $24.5 million

Use of proceeds aren't explicitly stated, with the company citing "general corporate purposes" as the only explanation

The IPO was led by Bank of America (BAC) and Deutsche Bank

Note that Arlo, though an independently traded company, is effectively still under the majority ownership of NETGEAR (NTGR), another hardware company known best for its networking devices. As taken directly from Arlo's S-1 filing:

Currently, and at all times prior to the completion of this offering, we are and will be an operating segment of NETGEAR. Upon the completion of this offering, we expect that NETGEAR will own approximately 86.0% of our outstanding common stock"

Valuation and key takeaways

With Arlo currently trading at a market cap of $1.65 billion, and after netting out the $0.2 million of cash on its balance sheet (it was running fairly thin, hence the timing of this IPO) and $145.8 million of estimated net proceeds, the company currently holds an enterprise value of $1.50 billion.

It's difficult to calculate near-term valuation multiples for Arlo, given how rapid its recent growth rate is for a hardware company. Last year, revenues of $370.7 million grew more than 2x from the year before, though revenues in the first quarter of this year have decelerated somewhat to "only" 63% y/y growth.

In the absence of firmer guidance from the company, let's assume 60% y/y revenue growth for FY18 (assuming the company can make good use of its IPO proceeds to drive continued ~60% growth into the rest of 2018), implying a revenue estimate of $593.1 million for the year. This puts Arlo's valuation at an estimated multiple of 2.53x EV/FY18 revenues.

For a hardware company, that's certainly not cheap. Sonos, for comparison, is trading nearly one turn lower at ~1.6x EV/FY18 revenues - though it must be noted that Sonos' 18% y/y revenue growth pales in comparison to Arlo's. In addition to that, Arlo also has the added benefit of its services business. A similar services-oriented narrative has propelled Roku, for example, to >6x revenues - an almost unheard-of multiple for a consumer hardware play:

ROKU EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

In my view, as long as Arlo can continue to execute on its growth story and emphasize continued innovation on the services side, it can generate material upside for shareholders. The company's paid subscriber base is still relatively small at 90k (as of the beginning of April), but that's up more than 3x from FY16.

Watch for any near-term dips to initiate a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARLO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.