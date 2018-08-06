Drive Shack: A Rough Q2 Earnings Release

The future for DS looks shaky as its new business model has yet to be proven. The market got ahead of itself with DS's valuation and this pullback was warranted.

On July 18, I wrote a pre-earnings release article entitled, Drive Shack Inc.: Can The Model Succeed? in which I elaborated my enthusiasm for the entertainment golf model, while at the same time emphasizing a bearish thesis for Drive Shack Inc. (DS). If you aren't aware of the DS business transformation story, I suggest you start with my previous article to get caught up on things. My bearish thesis in that piece was simple:

I believe investors are getting ahead of themselves when it comes to DS. Value is being attributed to the company based on the potential of future development rather than actual earnings. We have yet to see if management can make their new business model a success. There are considerable risks when investing in DS, and given the run-up in price over the past year, I believe there are better investment options on the market.

After the Q2 earnings release Friday(08/03/18) it seems my fears were realized as Drive Shack shares plummeted some 18%. This was almost entirely due to weakness in the first quarter figures for the inaugural, flagship Drive Shack entertainment golf facility in Orlando, Florida. The new entertainment golf model that DS is now so reliant on is off to a rocky start. In this piece I want to take a look at the quarter's numbers and then see if we can come to a new rough valuation for DS's entertainment golf business and then the company as a whole to demonstrate why shares fell after earnings.

Q2 Results

EPS of $-0.09

Revenue of $91M (+ 11.8% Y/Y)

Drive Shack posted seemingly solid revenue numbers in Q2, up 11.8% YoY. Looking under the curtains, however, we can see they were aided by the introduction of the new entertainment golf business (more on this later), plus new accounting standards which accounted for an additional ~$6 million in revenues. Unfortunately, the company's GAAP loss also remained at $6 million. This, however, was due in part to DS recording a net loss of approximately $4.9 million related to the settlement of a legal dispute in the quarter, because in fact the company posted its first positive operating income figure in some time at $3 million.

The traditional golf business, after years of struggling, was actually able to have total revenues outpace operating expenses. Sadly, this last gasp for the traditional golf business will not be repeated going forward as it was mostly due to new accounting standards. That, and DS has plans to sell its remaining 26 owned properties while re-negotiating many of its leases so this legacy business is set for a reduced role.

The total estimated proceeds net of debt for the sale of DS's traditional golf properties should be ~$160 million according to management, but this means an end to the majority of the traditional golf business. Of the 26 properties currently for sale, DS already closed on the sale of one on July 3 for $3.5 million and there are another 15 properties in contract which would account for over 75% of our total estimated proceeds if sold. Given the fact that DS ended Q2 with $125.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, the company should have sufficient funds to build out its entertainment golf model with the sale of these properties. Although it should be noted DS had cash and equivalents of $167.6 million a year ago, the increased costs associated with the new business development are already taking a toll.

After discussing the transition away from Drive Shack's traditional golf business it seems only fair to touch on the company's legacy debt portfolio. Drive Shack's interest and investment income decreased by $5.9 million during Q2 2018 as the company continues to divest from its legacy debt portfolio. In the Q2 conference call, CEO Sarah Watterson was asked about the company's monetization efforts and the response shouldn't leave investors filled with hope for this revenue source:

No, we're still -- again, as we kind of focus really on the traditional entertainment golf, we’ve placed less of a focus on actual supplements on our debt business. But we are still actively working to monetize that business over the midterm and still believe there's about $75 million of recovery in that business...We expect it to take -- could be up to several years.

Finally, DS ended Q2 with $112.3 million in credit facilities and obligations under capital leases, $51.2 million in Junior Subordinated Notes payable, $87.8 million in membership deposits non-current, $8.9 million in current membership deposits, and $5.4 million in other liabilities, for a total of $265.6 million. Servicing this debt with interest rates rising may be a drain on DS's ability to spend for its new business model.

Overall, Q2 was unsurprisingly weak. Except for the data out of the Orlando facility, which in my view is what caused the stock to plummet, there wasn't much to surprise investors.

Off To A Rocky Start

On April 7, 2018, Drive Shack opened its flagship facility in Orlando, Florida. In my last article I used the perspective of Golfweek's Martin Kaufmann to attempt to see how the new location was performing. I also detailed the location issue which I believe leaves the facility at a disadvantage vs. its Topgolf peer.

Before getting into this quarter's results let's recall what DS's expectations for its new facilities were in Q1.

From Q1 Earnings Call Slides

Thus far these estimates have been far from reality. In fact, in Q2 the Orlando facility posted just ~$1.8 million in revenue. On top of that only 40,000 visitors came to the facility and the average spend per visitor was only $44. This was something I had warned about given Mr. Kaufmann's review which revealed DS may be behind Topgolf in the food and beverage and events categories. Even worse, costs were enormous in the quarter. Total operating costs for Q2, excluding the $200K of pre-opening costs, were $4.3 million. Below is a chart in which I annualized the figures for comparison to the estimates.

Expected Reported* Revenue $16 to $20 million ~$8 million Spend/Visitor $50 $44 Operating Costs $13 to $17 million $16.8 million** Annual Visitors 325,000 160,000

*Annualized Q2 figures **Does not include pre-opening costs

Table Compiled by Author From Q2 2018 Report

Despite what appears to be a disappointing opening to the inaugural Orlando facility, management at DS appear to be unfazed. CEO Sarah Watterson remained upbeat in the Q2 conference call:

We are feeling great. We've always thought there was going to be a ramp to the business. And so the focus really right now is on -- now that we are open, pre-selling feature events, launching great marketing programs and efforts to really kind of propel the site and to give us lessons for future sites that we're opening as well. And then on the box there's always going to be things that we want to change as we move from 1.0, 2.0 to 3.0 and some -- most small things as we continue to evolve, we will continue to evolve our location. But I think the team has done an incredible job building something from the ground up. And people are really are enjoying it, which is great.

It's clear investors will need another quarter to see if this business model is really all it is cracked up to be. As for now, the market's reaction to the quarter says it all. Shareholders are worried, all the evidence they have at this time points to future woes. Costs need to come down drastically and the number of visitors needs to increase if DS wants to make a success of its new business.

Valuation

Drive Shack's business plan remains intact after Q2, although it's off to a rough start. The company is set to continue: monetizing its owned courses to achieve the $160 million in proceeds, restructuring its lease portfolio to enhance the traditional golf business so it will generate roughly $10 million in cash flow, and then finally utilizing the $270 million in proceeds, plus cash on hand to build 15 golf entertainment venues over the next 3 years. This plan may very well still be viable, but Q2's numbers didn't fill me with confidence.

Before the Q2 report I did a quick valuation of DS's new entertainment golf business using an EBITDA multiple. I reasoned that investors were doing some pretty simple math to arrive at a valuation. If DS has five facilities in construction, set to begin construction, or operating and it has funds for five more without raising capital, and if each facility has the potential to produce $5 million in EBITDA annually by the end of 2019, then using a 10x EBITDA multiple we can find a value of ~$500 million for the entertainment golf business. Then to value the total business you would subtract debt and add the value of the traditional golf business and legacy debt portfolio.

After Q2's numbers I fear investors following that logic most likely abandoned ship. It is hard to attribute $5 million of annual EBITDA to each DS facility when the flagship facility posted less than $2 million in revenue in its opening quarter, forget EBITDA figures. The high operating costs of the entertainment golf facilities may very well make them far less profitable than originally anticipated. If that's the case what is a good way to value this business?

I'd like to give DS the benefit of the doubt in regards to its Orlando facility as it was a 'soft' open and the business may very well build. So let's assume the company can achieve the low end of its revenue figures and miraculously it is also able to reduce costs enough to produce a solid EBITDA figure of $3 million, the low end of estimates. Now if we take that number and apply our EBITDA multiple for the 10 facilities we get a $300 million valuation.

Then we can subtract our debt and add the value of the traditional golf and debt portfolio businesses. The traditional golf business has $160 million worth of saleable assets after debt, plus the company expects it to achieve $10 million in annual cash flow post sale of owned properties. It's hard to value the remaining portion of the traditional golf business very highly given the poor historical returns, but I believe at least $50 million should be added to the valuation or a 5x price to cash flow multiple. DS's debt portfolio is worth $75 million according to the CEO, although that revenue won't be around for years it still needs to be accounted for. The company also has $265.6 million of debt, but we need to subtract the roughly $35-45 million in membership deposit liabilities directly attributable to the owned traditional golf properties (this figure is an estimate based on total membership deposit figures, DS doesn't break out membership deposit liabilities). Finally, DS has $147 million of deferred tax assets which could be used to offset tax burdens going forward. However, it is difficult to add this to our valuation considering the $106 million valuation allowance the company puts on this asset indicating it believes it won't be able to monetize it going forward. So I will use the $37 million net deferred tax asset figure instead.

Adding things up:

($300 million + $160 million + $50 million + $75 million+ $37 million) - $265.6 - $40 million = ~$396.4 million valuation

Current Market Cap: $435 million

This quick, rough valuation gives an idea of why DS's stock price fell after its Q2 earnings release. The company has long been valued on its future prospects without the proof of concept on the table. Now that Q2 has shown perhaps the entertainment golf model isn't all it is cracked up to be, the stock was destined to fall.

Conclusion

Although I do like the entertainment golf model and I believe it can be made into a profitable business, thus far DS hasn't proved it is incapable of competing with market leader, Topgolf. I will remain bearish on DS until the company can prove its new model is able to produce a profit, or at least solid revenues. As for now, DS appears to have fallen into fair value range, but I still recommend avoiding the stock. In the long term, DS could be a winner and I will be keeping my eye on upcoming earnings reports, but for now I believe this one is better left to the gamblers. Hopefully, this was a helpful review of the Q2's earnings release; I will update post Q3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.