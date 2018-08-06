Recovery At Acacia

We see a stock recovery following this, unless the trade spat between China and the US escalates.

The company had been plagued by a slowdown of Chinese demand and lately also by the ZTE ban, but these headwinds have turned.

Better times are ahead for Acacia, once the highflyer in the optical network sector.

Acacia Communications (ACIA), the pioneer in so-called coherent communications (a technology that offers benefits over modulation at speeds above 10Gb/s), had been the victim of a double Chinese hit.

First, demand fell with the company being substantially dependent on China; then, this was followed last quarter by the ZTE ban. The effect was rather nasty:

But guess what, Chinese demand is growing again and the ZTE ban has been solved, so things are looking up again for the company. The slowdown has been rather brutal though:

ACIA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the ZTE ban (for all but the first two weeks of the quarter when it still bought $4M of goods in those two weeks), Q2 figures came in slightly better than expected with revenue at $65M and EPS at -$0.08 (which was according to expectations).

The shares reacted positively to the optimistic guidance (from the earnings PR):

Quarter Ending September 30, 2018 Revenue** ( millions ) $ 86.0 to $ 94.0 Non-GAAP Net Income* ( millions ) $ 4.1 to $ 9.3 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.10 to $ 0.22

That $90M Q3 revenue at mid-point in revenue is quite an upturn from Q2, and this is only very partially ($14M) due to an expected recovery in demand for ZTE. Management is quite conservative guiding a ZTE recovery and argues that it will take multiple quarters.

So the good news is that there is a real demand recovery in Acacia's market. Part of the guided EPS jump is also the result of improving margins, which we'll discuss below.

Growth

Longer term there are some tailwinds for their three most important markets, from a May investor presentation:

But competition is fierce and the company has to spend a lot on R&D to maintain its position. But management argues that things are improving right now (Q2CC):

We are continuing to see improving demand for our products in our key markets, namely DCI, Metro and China... we are anticipating approximately 25% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, excluding ZTE from both quarters.

And of course adding ZTE to the mix provides further room for upside.

Of the three markets mentioned above the company is prioritizing the DCI (datacenter interconnect) market, where it sees most opportunities. Their NEM customers are reporting back that the hyperscale datacenters aren't done by any means, and indeed they aren't, given the continued build-out of the cloud.

It's interesting that demand is expected to increase from China (as well as India) where the company has picked up a new NEM as a 10% customer and the company believes tender activity will pick up in H2 2018.

The company has entered into a partnership with Oclaro (OCLR), recently acquired by Lumentum (LITE) to extend the TAM for the DCO-CFP2 transceiver, enabling an ecosystem of fully interoperable DCO-CFP2.

According to management, they are the only commercially available DCO-CFP2 producer in the market in the past 18 months with their own DSP (which is inside the transceiver, rather than on the circuit board like on the more widely available ACO-CFP2) as the differentiator.

A little further out, management is expecting a lot from its AC1200 family, a transceiver supporting two channels at 600GB.

Sampling is going on right now but ramping of revenues will probably only start seriously in 2019. Ramping a year or so later they have the 400 ZR module.

Margins

The above figure does not include the latest (June) quarter, GAAP gross margin was 38.8% in Q2 (up from 32% in Q2 2017, which was down last year due to a quality issue). Non-GAAP was 38.3% (versus 42.7% in Q2 2017).

Better times are ahead though because the company guided gross margins of 42%-44% for the year as a whole, that's quite an improvement.

The company managed to get OpEx growth down from its 18%-20% growth trajectory to a new 10%-12% trajectory in reaction to the ZTE ban. However, even with ZTE back in business, management maintains the lower OpEx growth.

Given the importance of R&D as a business driver and despite quite a few analysts asking, management argued on the Q2CC that this isn't going to push out the scheduling of introduction of new products, which is reassuring.

Nevertheless, GAAP operating margin was still deep in negative territory at -18.6% whilst non-GAAP operating margin was -7.1%. They have their work cut out here, but the significant revenue increase expected in Q3 should help quite a bit.

Cash

The latest (Q2) figures once again are not included but the company still produces a fairly substantial positive cash flow. They generated $8.8M of cash from operations in Q2. It's no secret where the cash flow comes from though:

What surprised us is the declining share count, which is fairly substantial. Their balance sheet is rock solid with no debt and $374.8M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Valuation

How much of the recovery is priced in?

The stock had a period where it was ridiculously valued for a hardware company in a fragmented industry, even if that was a period of hyper growth.

Three times sales is still far from cheap, but this is a backward looking metric and things look set to improve quite a bit so this metric will come down (unless the shares rally in tandem, a possibility which we don't exclude).

EPS is estimated at $0.28 this year rising to $0.85 next year, which would make the shares quite expensive on an earnings basis but these are figures which have not yet absorbed the Q2 results, so we think they will be adjusted upwards.

Conclusion

Unless the US-China trade spat escalates dramatically, the worst seems really behind the company. Growth has returned in the market, ZTE is back in business, the company is well positioned with a number of new products, and it is gaining customers.

We see the shares rally further to the high 40s unless market sentiment and/or trade tensions with China worsen significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACIA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.