Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Insmed's AdCom, Opko Progresses, Roche PRIMEd

Stocks in News: INSM, OPK

Insmed up 7% premarket ahead of Ad Com review of inhalable amikacin for NTM lung disease

Discussion: Insmed (INSM) released briefing documents before upcoming Ad Com on Aug 7. The Ad Com will review the company’s marketing application for amikacin liposome inhalation suspension (‘ALIS) for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial (‘NTM) lung disease. This particular lung disease is caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. The candidate is indicated for adult patients as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen. PDUFA date is September 28.

ALIS is indicated for treatment of a lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium. The disease is referred to as nontuberculous mycobacterial (‘NTM). The drug was earlier granted Priority Review status based on account of the drug’s focus on the unmet medical needs. Even if NTM is currently considered to be a rare disease its incidence is on steady ~8% rise. According to company estimates an estimated 75K-105K new patients will be infected by NTM. The expanding market includes almost all the 7MM.

At present there is no approved inhaled treatment targeted specifically for NTM. A multi-drug regimen is the standard of care therapy for the disease. The therapy is both sub-optimal and rather time-consuming at ~2 years standard duration.

ALIS is also in development for indications of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa in non-CF bronchiectasis. The trial is currently in mid-Phase 2 without any report of major adverse events. There are two more ongoing Phase 1b clinical trials INS1007 indicated for treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and INS1009 indicated for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Last reported total cash stood at $634.33M and burn rate for the last quarter stood at $62.8M. The cash position of the company shows significant improvement from the previously reported one. It showed more than 400% increase from the previous $126M. The improved cash position is almost a requirement for the company at this stage. The anticipated clearance and launch of ALIS, and development of other drugs in clinical trial will probably increase the burn rate manifold.

The share price of the company gained ~80% in the last year. Even if the price at closing $26.15 is ~25% lower than its 52-wk high $33.94 achieved in Jan 2018, the 52-wk performance stand at an impressive 84.68%. Depending on the direction of the Ad Com outcome the share price is likely to move sharply. Expecting a favorable outcome this could be an appropriate time to initiate a small position running up to the PDUFA in September. An indication of the potentially high return from the stock could be based on the company’s robust financial position, strong pipeline and liquidity position.

OPKO completes enrollment in late-stage study of long-acting human growth hormone

Discussion: OPKO Health (OPK) announced completion of enrollment in open-label Phase 3 clinical trial of somatrogon in children with growth hormone deficiency. Somatrogon is a long-acting human growth hormone administered via a multidose disposable pen. The trial will consider height velocity at week 52 as the primary endpoint. An opportunity to enroll in an extension study will be offered to patients completing the trial. Under an collaboration agreement, OPKO’s responsibility is clinical development of the drug while Pfizer will look after registration and commercialization processes.

In Other News:

Roche receives PRIME designation for RG6042

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) investigational medicine RG6042 (formerly known as IONIS-HTTRx) for the treatment of people with Huntington’s disease.receives PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation from the EMA. The newly-acquired designation will facilitate data generation and development plans for promising medicines. The designation also provides a pathway for accelerated evaluation of the drug.

Salix collaborates with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to investigate microbiome in the treatment of GI disorders

Salix Pharmaceuticals and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies (‘BHC) entered into a research agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The agreement will allow the company further access to investigate the gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. In particular, the role of microbiome in the treatment of GI disorders will be investigated.Salix retains the option to acquire any therapeutic invention discovered through the research. The research is expected to commence in the next quarter.

UK’s MHRA grants early access to Alnylam's patisiran

Alnylam Pharmaceutical’s (ALNY) patisiran received positive scientific opinion from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (‘MHRA). The opinion included the candicdate into Early Access to Medicines Scheme for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis. Patients can gain access to patisiran before the drug is granted marketing authorization by the European Commission due to this new status.

Acorda working through Ampyra patent infringement cases

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) and Mylan (MYL) reached a conditioned settlement agreement to market a generic version of Ampyra (dalfampridine). The timeline for the marketing provision is fixed at sometime in 2025. The timeline may be brought forward to an earlier date under certain circumstances. An interim agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) addressed the time period till August 31. The company also signed an interim agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals. The agreement addresses the period of time until the Federal Circuit Court issues a decision on the Appellate case.

U.S. subpoenas AmerisourceBergen over opioids

A grand jury subpoena from the federal prosecutors in Florida has been served to AmerisourceBergen (ABC). The subpoena seeks further documents related to opioid products and its communications with a particular drugmaker. Previously the same office sent subpoenas to Endo International and Mallinckrodt regarding their products containing oxymorphon.

