Teranga Gold Corp (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trish Moran - Head, Investor Relations

Richard Young - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Chawrun - Chief Operating Officer

Navin Dyal - Chief Financial Officer

Thank you and good morning everyone. Before we get started as a reminder, I would like to ask everyone to please view Slide 2 of our slide presentation, which is posted on our website to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements.

With us on today’s call is Richard Young, Teranga’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Chawrun, our Chief Operating Officer; and Navin Dyal, our CFO. Following management’s formal remarks, we will then open the call to your questions. And now over to Richard?

Richard Young

Well, thank you, Trish and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter results. Turning to Slide 4, our vision is to be a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer in Western Africa and we are well on our way to achieving that goal. Each year, we set milestones to achieve this goal and I am pleased to report that we have already achieved several of our key milestones for 2018. At the outset of the year, we indicated that we expected to produce between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold from Sabodala. Today, based on record second quarter and half year, we are increasing full year production guidance to at least 230,000 ounces of gold.

Beyond the record quarter and first half, we made a lot of progress on our major growth initiatives. At Sabodala, the Niakafiri village resettlement is progressing on schedule. Construction of public buildings began during the second quarter and we are set to begin construction of the houses this quarter. Drilling at Niakafiri, which is our largest deposit on our mine license and it’s not fully drilled out will resume once the resettlement is complete mid next year. At Wahgnion, the project dev facility closed in April and we made our first drawdown in May. Mill construction commenced as planned during the second quarter and the project is on track. Moreover, we issued a resource update for the project, which saw M&I resources increased by a third. The updated reserves, new mine plan and tech reports are expected to be published in September.

At Golden Hill, we promised to issue regular updates to the market. So far this year, there have been five extremely encouraging updates, each of them advancing our knowledge of the property and setting us up for the initial resource estimate by year end. Moreover, we have secured funding to take Golden Hill through to feasibility study. And in Côte d’Ivoire, we are making good progress advancing our portfolio of properties, which includes some encouraging results from our first ever drill program at Guitry. While our share price is off its 52-week high, our business has never been stronger and our future has never been brighter. We have a clear vision. Sabodala, together with Wahgnion and Golden Hill, provide a pathway to mid-tier producer status in West Africa and beyond that, we have a very strong organic growth pipeline in Côte d’Ivoire.

Now, I will turn the call over to Paul who will review our second quarter operating, development and exploration results. Paul?

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Richard. So let’s turn to Slide 6. The operations are going very well at Sabodala. Year-over-year, Q2 production was a record at more than 65,000 ounces, an increase of 14% due to higher grades at Gora and Golouma. This was achieved while maintaining our high-grade stockpile. As a result, we have produced nearly 130,000 ounces to-date in 2018, the most we have ever produced in the first 6 months of a fiscal year. The mine milled a little more than 8 million tons in the second quarter. However, including pre-strip, total tons mined was 17% lower than the prior year period as a result of mining in narrow benches near the bottom of Gora Phase 3, major preventative maintenance overhauls on several shovels and lower than planned overall shovel availability.

With Gora now complete, focus on Sabodala Phase 4 will increase and we expect the total material moved to increase back to prior period quarterly rates of around 9 million to 10 million tons. The plant continues to operate efficiently with the seventh consecutive quarter of milling more than 1 million tons since the mill optimization project was complete. We are pleased that recovery rates remain high at 93.5% during the quarter.

As well, you can see on Slide 7, we continue to reconcile positively to our reserves estimates. Similar to quarter one, the head grades coming out of the Gora and Golouma pits remain very high specifically the final benches at the bottom of Phase 3 Gora were the highest ever mined at Sabodala. During the final weeks of mining, grades were over 10 grams per ton. We are up by about 20% better than the reserve model in total ounces mined over the last 12-month period due to two factors, solid grade control processes and conservative resource modeling. We expect to produce at least 100,000 ounces during the second half of the year, while maintaining our high-grade stockpile.

So if we turn now to Slide 8. We continue to see pressure on our mining and processing costs compared to the prior year due to higher fuel prices and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Mining and long-haul costs were also higher than planned due to mining the narrower benches at the bottom of Gora Phase 3. However, we were able to extract ore below the designated pit limits, recovering more ounces than we had planned. Mining activities at Gora were completed in early July. As a result, unit mining costs are expected to decrease through the balance of the year as the focus shifts to Sabodala Phase 4 and the larger Golouma West pit nearer to surface where the larger equipment can be better utilized.

So Slides 9 and 10 highlight some of the progress at Wahgnion. Overall, the project remains on track. The first pour is anticipated by the end of 2019. The capital budget remains largely in line with the estimates outlined in the feasibility study. We will have an updated technical report in about 6 weeks. However, what I can say is that we are halfway through our project commitments. We are not seeing any material increases, save for foreign exchange creep, which is moderately impacting equipment, labor and material costs and the majority of our project contingency remains. Some of the major items to note in the quarter were the achievement of more than 630,000 work hours without a lost time incident and completion of required construction deliverables in preparation for the heaviest part of the rainy season expected in the third quarter.

For the engineering and management, front-end engineering design is near complete. Detailed design and drafting is on track and steel fabrication has commenced. All the critical long lead equipment is under manufactured and on schedule. Site infrastructure is progressing well with bulk earthworks largely complete. Bulk civils for plant construction, site access roads, the water harvest structure were all completed in Q2 ahead of the rainy season and mill construction is progressing with concrete pours for the mill foundations, primary pressure, leach tanks and reclaim areas, all on schedule. Additionally, community housing construction is progressing and the first wave of households, have been successfully relocated. In short, all aspects of the Wahgnion project are presently on track.

So, moving now to Slide 11, we are very pleased with the results from our 73,000 meter infill drill program at Wahgnion. The measured and indicated resources increased by 33% to 2.4 million ounces contained gold and the updated resource modeling revealed more opportunities within these initial four deposits. We expect to release the updated reserves estimate in September, but given what we have seen, we anticipate at least 50% of the measured and indicated resource increase will be upgraded to reserves extending the mine life beyond the current 9 years. We believe that Wahgnion will be a solid second line as the drill results also provided further encouragement that there is still more gold contained within these initial four deposits. In addition, earlier exploration has identified another dozen drill ready priority targets that we will focus on as Wahgnion ramps up its operations.

Turning now to Slide 12, at Golden Hill, we have issued five very encouraging news releases since the beginning of the year and most recently in mid-July. We now have 9 prospects we are exploring, including two new near-surface discoveries at Peksou North and Peksou Basin, with several having potential to intersect within each other. Considerable additional drilling will follow on both of these new discovery areas. Currently, we are rotating between 2 to 3 diamond and RC drills, which will remain active during Q3 and into Q4. Drilling continues to target the Ma structural complex, Peksou, Jackhammer Hill, Nahiri and C-Zone.

Slides 13 and 14 show the latest sections with two of our more advanced projects, Ma and Jackhammer Hill. We are excited about Golden Hill’s potential to be our third mine as we continue to see near-surface and deeper gold mineralization intersections hosted by large structural systems at multiple advanced prospects, to intersect gold mineralization in more than 80% of the holes we have drilled to-date and to make new discoveries and extend strike length as we explore it.

Slide 15 outlines the many exploration activities we have planned for Q3 across Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire. We are initiating the supporting technical work to advance Golden Hill beyond exploration and we are on track to define an initial resource estimate by the end of the year. In Côte d’Ivoire, there is a lot of activity this quarter focused on unlocking the significant potential at Afema, Guitry and several other exploration licenses.

And with that, I will hand off to Navin Dyal, our CFO to discuss this quarter’s financial results.

Navin Dyal

Thank you, Paul. It was another solid quarter with a strong top line partially offset by continued unfavorable fuel and foreign exchange pressures. Another item of note we completed and made our first drawdown under the Taurus debt facility during the quarter.

Let’s take a look at the details starting on Slide 17. Revenue grew by 19% and 21% for the second quarter and first 6 months of 2018 respectively. This growth was driven by increase in ounces sold and slightly higher realized gold prices compared to the prior year 3 and 6 month periods. While the gold price declined significantly over the last month, we have hedged half of the anticipated production through the third quarter of next year during the construction of Wahgnion. The remaining hedges totaled about 135,000 ounces over the next five quarters at an average price of about $1,340 per ounce.

Moving now to Slide 18, despite the cost pressures we are seeing on foreign exchange and fuel, per ounce metrics came in lower in the quarter. Total cost of sales for the second quarter was $906 per ounce, a decrease of 5%. This is mainly due to an increase in ounces sold and lower total cash costs partially offset by higher amortization of deferred stripping assets. Total cash costs decreased by 11% to $629 per ounce. This was due to lower inventory movement expense partially offset by higher mining costs. All-in sustaining costs, including non-cash inventory and amortized advanced royalty costs, decreased by 9% to $847 per ounce mainly due to an increase in the volume of ounces sold. We are on track to meet our full year guidance for each of these per ounce metrics.

Turning to our profit metrics on Slide 19, given Sabodala’s strong performance, gross profit and EBITDA were both higher year-over-year for the quarter and half year periods. Net profit attributable to shareholders and EPS for both the 3 and 6 months ended June 30 are shown on Slides 20 and 21. Net profit for the current period benefited from higher gross profit and gains on gold forward sales contracts. However, this was offset by a new accounting standard, IFRS 15 applied on a prospective basis that reclassified the Franco-Nevada stream as debt. So, it includes a new non-cash interest expense, which is referred to as accretion for accounting purposes. This will be an ongoing non-cash charge.

In addition, higher current and deferred taxes in the current year due to realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains due to movement of the U.S. dollar against the local currency compared to last year where unrealized foreign exchange losses lowered both current and deferred taxes. Adjusted net profit excludes gains on go forward sales, accretion expense, net foreign exchange losses, other non-cash fair value changes and the impact of foreign exchange on deferred taxes. Adjusted net profit for the second quarter was lower due to higher current income tax expense. Slide 22 presents our operating cash flows for the quarter, which improved by 18% to $26 million before changes in working capital and more than doubled to $19 million after changes in working capital.

Turning now to Slide 23, at the beginning of the quarter, we concluded an agreement with Taurus for a $165 million debt facility for Wahgnion and a $25 million to bring Golden Hill through feasibility. We drew down the first tranche of $70 million in May, part of the proceeds were used to repay all of our bank debt totaling $15 million. We ended the quarter with $92 million in cash, an increase of $32 million from the end of March. Our cash balance together with our free cash flow and debt facility is expected to be sufficient to bring our second gold mine, Wahgnion, into production and to advance Golden Hill to feasibility.

So insisting with your analysis of our financials, I would like to take a minute to highlight the accounting treatment for our new debt facility. We recognized $27.8 million in deferred financing cost this quarter, which will be amortized over the life of the facility. Of this amount, the financing share warrants were valued at $3.1 million as of June 30 using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and recorded on the balance sheet as the current liability. The financing off-take agreement was valued at $14 million as of June 30, 2018 and recorded as a non-current liability and the remaining balance comprises financing costs, which have largely been paid by the end of the quarter. This summarizes the financial highlights for the second quarter and first half of 2018.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. Congratulations to another strong quarter. You indicated that total losses mined over the last 12 months were about 20% higher than the reserve model, just wondering if you can tell me how much higher grade you will see when this is done?

Paul Chawrun

Yes, thanks Rahul. So in some instances, we saw very high grade as I mentioned at the very bottom of Gora on the last bench, the good buy cut, we were over 10 grams a ton. On average though we are fairly close to the reserves and we are getting more tons, particularly in the oxide zones near the tops of the pits. So, our mine grade is a little bit higher, but it’s the tons that we got in a lot of instances. Overall, if you accumulate all the number of different pits together.

Rahul Paul

Basically, more tons in some of the higher grade areas in your model?

Paul Chawrun

Well, we have better grade and tons overall, but more due to more – and in some cases, high grade zones, high grade shoots that we are able to follow. We found a high-grade shoot in Gora at the very bottom.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough. And then the other question, with all the high-grade materials that you are mining, did you have to drawdown and your high grade stock fell in Q2 or have you actually been able to add to it?

Paul Chawrun

We have actually been able to add to it. And then for the remainder of the year, we expect that to be maintained. So, we don’t expect to meet our guidance that we have just adjusted, we will be maintaining it.

Rahul Paul

That’s sweet. And then at Wahgnion, you indicated that detail in terms of gold is on schedule, when is that expected to be complete?

Paul Chawrun

Sorry, the 43-101?

Richard Young

No, the detailed engineering.

Rahul Paul

No, the detailed engineering.

Paul Chawrun

Yes. So I will go into the front-end engineering design. So that’s roughly complete. How they do the math is they workout all the different amount of drawings that are needed, and they are about 85% through the detailed engineering is about as of the end of June, 47% and that will be complete once all the design drawings are needed for the electrical and instrumentation, which won’t actually be done till about mid next year.

Rahul Paul

Okay. And then with the plant construction and other civil work, how much progress do you expect to make before the rainy season during the year? Do you expect to be able to continue through the rainy season?

Paul Chawrun

Yes, that’s an excellent question. That’s an excellent question, Rahul. So basically, what we – when we started initiating construction and breaking ground and doing all the bulk civils for the plant, it was a race to get the concrete in all the key work areas that I mentioned above the ground so that when we did get it into the rainy season, which is now all we really needed to do is remove the water from on top of concrete that we weren’t in holes that you then chasing by the time you finish removing the water, you then had another bout of rain. So for the next 2 months, we have already planned for a slower progress. We are looking for 12 to 14-hour increments where we can pour our concrete and that’s going to be the key schedule. We actually were able to get above ground before the bulk of the rains came by mid to late June and now we are moving forward at a progress rate and of course it’s going to be contingent on the rainy season, but we have a reasonable schedule ahead planned. And of course, we work towards getting our concrete poured. The key is we got above ground and we have a number of different work fronts.

Rahul Paul

Okay, perfect. That’s all I am going to add. Thanks, Paul.

Your next question comes from Melissa Oliphant with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Melissa Oliphant

Thanks. First, on Sabodala, head grades have been higher than the guidance range year-to-date, how do you expect the mill grades to trend quarterly over Q3 and Q4?

Paul Chawrun

Melissa, we expect them to be in about the 1.8 to 1.9 range just as we work through. And then by doing that, we won’t be depleting our high-grade inventory to match our production, if need be, we can increase that.

Melissa Oliphant

Okay, thanks. And while you increased your production guidance for the year, the current cost guidance was unchanged, given you have been tracking below the low end of the guidance ranges year-to-date other than lower grades in H2, are there other factors that you expect to affect the cash cost in the all-in sustaining cost in H2 to bring you in line with those annual guidance ranges?

Navin Dyal

Yes, hi, Melissa, it’s Navin here. So, couple of things on that. So, we have been seeing as we mentioned continued cost pressures for fuel and we actually did increase our HFO guidance for the second half of the year by $0.10 and that’s just based on prices we are currently seeing again driven by market fuel price increases that we have seen in the past. So we have modified the guidance and increased the fuel prices, which is going to affect our cost going forward. We also have the timing of capital as well as we didn’t – as you may have seen, that we are sustaining capital and again just due to timing of spend, we are maintaining our guidance for sustaining capital for the second half of the year or for the full year. So, we will see an increase in our sustaining capital for the year. So for the time being, we have retained the ranges for our all-in sustaining cost guidance, not withstanding the fact that we have increased our production guidance, but we will continue to look at that and maybe update it in the third quarter, but for now, we are maintaining our all-in sustaining – our per ounce guidance for all of those metrics.

Melissa Oliphant

Right, okay, thanks. Then moving over to Golden Hill, with the PEA scheduled to begin in Q4 when would you expect to drawdown the $25 million project credit facility and begin a feasibility study?

Richard Young

Melissa, that’s great question. So the goal is to complete the drill program by the end of October to have the major resource by the end of the year and the metallurgical work is underway with the goal of having a PEA done in Q1 to be able to drawdown on that facility in Q1 of next year. And then what we will start is the feasibility work, continued drilling, we are being quite aggressive with Golden Hill, because we are in an exceptional renewal period. And so we are working to apply for an ML in early 2020 in order to make sure that we convert that to an ML. But in parallel, we will continue with the drill program, trade-off studies as we look to optimize mill sizing and flow sheet and things like that.

Melissa Oliphant

Okay, thanks. And that’s everything from me.

Richard Young

Thanks, Melissa.

Richard Young

There were a couple of questions that came in via the webcast. The first was in reference to Boss Resources. Boss is a joint venture partner with us in Burkina Faso for both the Golden Hill and the Golouma properties. And the question was, are we considering buying out our joint venture partner, Boss? And so just stepping back, we have got now four JVs in both Burkina and Côte d’Ivoire and we have got good partnerships, we have got good dialogue with all of our JV partners. Our focus right now among all of our properties is to put money in the ground. However, over time, we will continue to maintain dialogue with those partners. If there is a transaction that makes sense for both parties, we will look at that, but our main focus through the course of this year and next is to put the money in the ground and to move these properties forward. That was one question.

A second question was regarding why is it management buying stock or the board? I would point out that under our governance policy we do have quite extended blackout periods. They begin at the end of the quarter and continue through 48 hours after the release of our quarter or year end results. So, that blocks at about 5 months of the year. Beyond that, we do take a very conservative approach with material undisclosed information and we currently have the reserve update for Wahgnion that we are aware of. We are currently optimizing the mine plan getting the capital update and so we have instituted the blackout period until the release of those results. So as a result, neither any of our board members, including David Mimran or any members of management are able to buy stock, but we certainly all remain bullish of where the company is going and certainly believe as we create value, the share price is going to move up. And I do think you will see buying once the blackout period ends. So those were the two webcast questions. Operator, are there any further questions?

We have a question from Bill Nasgovitz with Heartland. Your line is open.

Bill Nasgovitz

Hi, there. Can you explain the increase in the gold stream liability to $81 million from $22 million since the end of the year?

Navin Dyal

Yes. Bill, it’s Navin here. Yes, so I can explain that. It’s all to do with IFRS 15. And effectively, what that does, previously, what you would have seen is that the gold stream liability would have started at $135 million and it’s been depleting and amortizing itself over the first 6 years of that fixed ounce delivery. And so prior to IFRS 15 we would have depleted that by say using a gold price of $1,250, we would have depleted that deposit by the end of ‘19. With IFRS 15, it requires that we basically value the entire gold stream arrangement through to our entire end-of-life of mine and to basically take that $135 million over the entire life of mine as opposed to just the first 6 years, which would have it depleting in the first 6 years. So essentially, we have trued up the liability and now that liability will just be coming through over the remaining 13 years of Sabodala’s mine life. Should that be extended? If we have more ounces at Sabodala, you would see that liability might have to true up again might have to increase and again we would spread the cost over just whatever amount of years that lies ahead for Sabodala. Does that help explain it?

Bill Nasgovitz

Yes. Thank you.

Richard Young

Thanks, Bill.

Richard Young

Well, I would like to thank everyone for joining us today and we are very excited about our path forward. We are focused on execution both at Sabodala, bring Wahgnion and on time, on budget, moving Golden Hill towards feasibility as well as moving forward. And we will have more news in Côte d’Ivoire as we move into the second half of the year from the exploration development front. So we think we are in a strong position to be able to move forward and deliver on all of these milestones and please stay tuned. So, thank you for joining us on the call today. Have a good day.

