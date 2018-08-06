Royal Caribbean Is 'Tickled Pink', But I Am Cautious

However, I keep my distance from the cruise line sector at what could reasonably prove to be a cyclical peak for the industry.

Royal Caribbean's 2Q18 results were solid, not unlike what the company has managed to deliver in the past few quarters.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean (RCL) has once again proven that the cruise line business has been on fire. Or "tickled pink", according to the press release.

This Thursday after the closing bell, the company reported revenues of $2.34 billion that grew at the fastest YOY pace since at least 2013. Robust sales came accompanied by contained per-unit costs, which helped to drive an earnings beat of 28 cents per share unlike any that I have seen before (although partly aided by expense timing of hotel and marine projects).

There wasn't much about the results that could cause shareholders to be concerned. Gross yields increased by nearly 3% YOY on a reported basis, aided a bit by currency tailwinds. The improvement came despite a 3% increase in capacity, reflecting strong demand for cruise and on-board services -- the latter was up an encouraging 8.3% YOY.

Net cruise costs ex-fuel were up 3.8%, representing a growth deceleration compared to 1Q18 levels that contributed to operating margins expanding about 40 bps YOY to 19.5%. As a result of what I believe to have been solid cost management, the encouraging top-line results trickled down to earnings and pushed adjusted EPS up 33% YOY.

Helping to fuel bullish sentiment was a full-year outlook that remained unchanged, despite the $0.35 worth of EPS headwinds associated with currency and fuel. With the addition of a majority stake in the ultra-luxury brand Silversea (nine-ship fleet, enterprise value of $2 billion) expected to start impacting financials in 4Q18, Royal Caribbean seems to be doubling down on robust discretionary spending leading to strong demand for high-end cruise services in the foreseeable future. Should the industry landscape remain largely unchanged, both management's guidance for 2018 and the Street's expected 14% earnings growth for next year could prove to be conservative.

The problem with the stock

At first glance and considering the company's recent results, RCL seems like an inexpensive stock to own. Given the robust economy, long-term earnings growth expectations continue to look very healthy at 15.2% (see graph below), while a forward earnings multiple of 12.6x that is a couple of turns lower than it was this time last year looks pretty compelling.

The problem with this stock (and with any other in the cruise line sector, to be fair) is the apparent strong correlation between share price performance and consumer discretionary spending -- see chart below. RCL is about as pro-cyclical a stock as one might find in the market, which means that its strategic value within the context of a diversified portfolio is relatively small. A beta of nearly 1.5 that suggests about 50% more sensitivity to the ups and downs of the broad stock market (SPY) further underscores my point.

This has been the key reason why I, cognizant of Royal Caribbean's robust financial performance as of late and strong prospects for the near term, have not given RCL much consideration. Some analysts might see future upside driven, for example, by unrealized benefits from last year's tax reform. I, on the other hand, play devil's advocate and argue that the downside could be magnified in case macro fundamentals deteriorate -- including as a result of rising consumer inflation, higher interest rates or richer fuel prices.

For the reasons above, I appreciate Royal Caribbean's performance in 2Q18, but choose to keep my distance from the cruise line sector at what could reasonably prove to be a cyclical peak for the industry.

