What Happens To Rite Aid As Investors Vote This Thursday, August 9, 2018?

With the Rite Aid (RAD) Albertsons deal vote approaching this week, specifically on Thursday, August 9, just how likely will the deal go through? A number of big investor names announced their intent to vote against the deal.

Both ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) and Glass Lewis came out against the proposed $24 billion acquisition. Both firms are objecting to the takeover price, which is 29 percent of the merged firm but has no set price. Albertsons said Glass Lewis reached the wrong conclusion, citing recent strength in Albertsons’ quarterly results, cost synergies arising from the merged firm, and revenue opportunities from the merger.

Unfortunately, Albertsons provided a weak response that will fail to convince investors as they vote against the deal. Albertsons did not report stronger numbers in the most recent quarter. Net sales were unchanged year-over-year at $18.653 billion, up from $18.460 billion last year. The company did manage to trim interest expenses by $20 million, to $254.6 million. But once it takes on Rite Aid and adds significantly to the debt load, RAD shareholders will face higher interest expenses and lower cash flow as the company scurries to cut operating costs of the merged firm.

RAD data by YCharts

The combined firm may achieve cost synergies but may need to close underperforming stores to get there. On its own, Rite Aid management could have accomplished the same cost cuts. Fundamentally, Albertsons is a supermarket with little overlap with Rite Aid’s drug store business.

Granted, Rite Aid and Albertsons have revenue opportunities if the combined firm builds a “one-stop shop” for customers, from grocery goods to drug prescription fulfillment. While Amazon.com (AMZN) and CVS Caremark (CVS) – Express Scripts (ESRX) build market share, the indebted firm may be slow in growing as competitors prove more nimble.

Grocery Competition Heats Up

Albertsons will divide its attention from grocery to grocery plus pharmacy as competitors like Kroger (KR) and Walmart (WMT) offer better services and products to customers. The decline in Albertsons’ grocery business after the merger will accelerate losses for investors.

1:10 Reverse Split After the Merger

If the deal is approved by shareholders, Rite Aid shareholders get an approximately 1:10 reverse split. At $1.84 a share, existing shareholders will have 10 times fewer shares at a share price of around $18.40. When the parent of MoviePass (HMNY) reverse split, the stock continued falling some 20 – 50 percent daily. On a related note, AMC Entertainment (AMC), a top DIY idea pick on the marketplace service, climbed after the company took the MoviePass subscription model. And why not? AMC has the balance sheet to support the experiment while MoviePass ran out of cash.

Now, Rite Aid-Albertsons is not defunct and burning cash at a sustainable rate like Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. but investors who bet the deal would fall through will sell their shares in frustration of a successful vote.

Chances are high that the merged firm will sell-off sharply. Without a fixed buyout price, the combined firm has no pre-determined value. The market will decide that the heavily indebted company with little synergies is not in a position to compete with the likes of Amazon.com, CVS, Kroger, or Walmart.

What Happens if Merger Fails?

Shareholders will have to vote management and the CEO out of Rite Aid. The company will need to hire another advisory firm on M&A and replace Citigroup (C), which clearly forecast a rosy fair value on the merged firm. With the drop in RAD stock since the merger was announced, Citi was clearly off the mark.

The newly hired management must look at each store – one by one – to figure out why they are under-performing. Stores that are located areas where competition is too high must close. It may keep, invest, and improve stores where operations are fixable.

Your Takeaway

The last-minute support for investors rallying against the deal may give enough votes to nix the deal. If that happens, Rite Aid stock may have a relief rally. I set a conservative $2.00 - $2.50 target in this scenario. Per Tipranks, one sole analyst has a $2.35 price target on Rite Aid, implying upside of nearly 30 percent. The stock could certainly trade beyond that range but will require a change in management to get to a higher value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.