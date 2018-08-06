Appian: Hitting Speed Bumps

Appian isn't as richly valued as in the past, but in light of its dimming prospects, its ~8.5x forward revenue multiple is tough to swallow.

Investors may also be worried about the transition of Appian's SVP of Sales. Sales re-orgs have led to deal disruption at other software companies.

Despite this, shares sank nearly 10% as investors continued to process a slowdown in growth and a weak FY18 guidance outlook that calls for only 22% y/y growth in revenues.

It's been a rough ride for Appian (APPN) in the past couple of months. After stellar performance in 2017 that took Appian from a $12 IPO to more than 2x that level, the stock has largely traded sideways in 2018 as the company's results begin to show decelerating growth. Here's a look at the one-year chart below:

The company is slowing down for good reason, in my view: there just isn't much in the way of positive catalysts to get excited about. This quarter's earnings, while decent, failed to sufficiently impress investors and sent shares into a nearly 10% selloff.

Appian even offered a substantial lift to its guidance ranges for FY18. Previously, the company had guided to $201-$205 million in revenues for FY18, implying 14-16% y/y growth. Alongside Appian's Q2 results, it meaningfully bumped up that range to $213.8-$215.3 million in revenues, or 21-22% y/y growth. Still, even the seven-point bump to the growth range was not enough to prevent the stock from melting down. And this makes sense - a company trading at ~8.5x forward revenues is overvalued if it can only manage growth in the low 20s.

There's also another potential worry waiting in the wings for Appian: it's bringing in a new SVP of Sales. Note that sales re-orgs are eyed extremely warily in the SaaS sector, given that they have led often to deal disruption and lowered guidance at other SaaS companies in the past (like Cloudera (CLDR) earlier this year when it announced its sales re-org). To be fair to Appian, this transition seems fairly moderate - David Mitchell, the company's pick for the job, has already been with Appian for the past year as a VP, and the outgoing SVP, Edward Hughes, is slated to remain at Appian in "a new executive position and serve as an advisor to our sales leadership."

Matt Calkins, Appian's CEO, noted the following on the earnings call:

[Edward Hughes] has held his position for nearly 10 years and as I said done an outstanding job [...] During the third and fourth quarters, David will continue to work with Edward to run sales operations. On January 1, the handoff will be official. It's rare to have multiple quarters to make a change like this and we are using the time to best advantage. I anticipate a clean deliberate and successful transition."

Still, the possibility of disruption could have investors on edge.

There is good news for the company, however. Appian seems to be doing a good job at pushing its services upmarket, with the company signing nine deals in excess of $1 million in total contract value in Q2. One of these large wins included Bayer, the German pharmaceutical giant that is one of the top five pharma companies in the world. Earlier on in its life as a public company, I had doubts that Appian would be successful among the large enterprise segment, as many have PaaS offerings already installed and less need for low-code development platforms. With wins like Bayer and eight others like it in the quarter, it seems this is not the case.

With that being said, however, Appian is a hold at the moment. The company has a unique product that's been recognized both by customers and by Gartner, and its big logo wins have been impressive. Still, the implied deceleration in the company's guidance to low-20s growth, as well as the added risks of a sales transition, make the company's 8.5x forward revenue multiple seem excessive. In my view, the shares still have further to fall.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Appian's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Appian Q2 earnings Source: Appian investor relations

Total revenues grew 39% y/y to $59.9 million, which is a massive beat to Wall Street's expectations of $50.3 million (+16% y/y), which were more aligned to Appian's prior guidance view. In light of this massive beat - one of the biggest beat margins in the SaaS sector in Q2 thus far - it's fairly surprising that Appian's shares fell as far as they did.

Helping Appian's performance this quarter, however, was a $4.4 million perpetual license deal with the U.S. Air Force. Appian no longer does these kinds of deals, but this one-time effort helped to bump revenue growth in the quarter. Subscription revenues still did well outside of the Air Force deal, however - with growth of 36% y/y to $27.0 million, and a subscription retention rate of 119% - trending toward the high end of Appian's guided range of 110-120%.

One of the persistent problems with Appian's growth, however, is the large mix of professional services. Appian made some progress on that front this quarter - professional services revenue of $26.8 million represented 45% of the company's total revenue mix this quarter, versus 49% in the year-ago quarter. Note that professional services carries a gross margin only slightly above cost, and while a ~10-15% services mix is typical for a SaaS company, Appian's large concentration of services within its revenue base greatly dilutes its gross margin. Gross margin this quarter was 64.0% 350bps better than 61.5% in the year-ago quarter - but Appian's gross margin still lags noticeably behind other SaaS companies, which typically boast margins in the mid-70s or low 80s. Given this margin deficit, it becomes increasingly harder to justify Appian's above-market valuation multiple at 8.5x forward revenues.

Balancing out the persisting gross margin deficit is the fact that Appian has been able to dramatically improve its operating margin, thanks primarily to a scale-down in both R&D and general and administrative spending. Operating losses in the quarterly nearly halved to -$8.3 million, representing an operating margin of -14% versus -34% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of -$0.14, meanwhile, beat Wall Street's expectations on -$0.17.

One additional worrying note, however, is the fact that operating cash flows have tumbled in the first half of the year:

Figure 2. Appian OCF Source: Appian investor relations

Appian's CFO attributed that loss to a "delay of a few large payments which were collected in July plus an ERP system migration that delayed invoicing by a few weeks." He added that the back half of the year would show "minimum negative cash flow," but this is a trend that investors will continue to watch.

Key takeaways

The main question on the near-term horizon for Appian is just how severe its deceleration will be in the back half of this year. In the six months year-to-date, Appian has already generated $111.6 million in revenues, up 37% y/y. If the company hits the top end of its guidance range of $215.3 million, it would generate $103.7 million in the second half of the year, which would represent just 9% y/y growth.

There's probably a high degree of conservatism baked into that guidance range. It's unlikely that Appian will generate less revenue in the second half of the year than in the first, even in the absence of a license deal with the U.S. Air Force. But the fear that Appian's growth could decelerate to the mid-teens level, as well as the added complications from a sales shift, has investors worried.

In my view, Appian's risk-reward profile is unfavorably tilted against a long position when the stock is trading at 8.5x forward revenues, especially when its revenue base is still diluted by a high degree of low-margin services. Stay on the sidelines until a better price is reached.

