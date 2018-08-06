Sonos: GoPro In The Making?

The saving grace is that the company could be acquired given its small size, but we could say that about many consumer product companies.

I expect the company to grow in the short-term as it rides the smart speaker trend but experience pressure in the medium to long-term.

The monetizable software on the speakers belong to the tech giants that power them, not Sonos.

After showing the ominous sign of cutting the IPO price from $18 to $15, Sonos (SONO) surprisingly popped 20% on its first day of trading on Thursday and added another 5% on Friday for a total return of 40%.

Still, the initial “downgrade” irked the CEO, stating in an interview that investors “don’t know us very well and don’t really understand the story… It’s the software… that really makes the magic happen.”

The desire to distance the company from being seen as a pure hardware manufacturer is understandable, as device maker GoPro’s (GPRO) stock has fallen over 90% from its all-time high of $98.47 despite a spectacular run in the first couple of quarters.

Interestingly, GoPro was spun with a similar narrative. You can read more about my analysis here, but the gist of it is that none of GoPro’s non-hardware initiatives ever took off. As competitors moved in with their own action cameras, GoPro’s sales shrunk and its profitability evaporated.

Could Sonos face the same fate? While recent data shows that recent growth is rebounding, I believe that it is just a matter of time.

Historical Growth Isn’t Impressive

The stock is clearly priced for top-line growth given its slim profit ($12.6 million over the past two quarters, which equates to a P/E ratio of 79x when annualized). In the six months ended March 31, 2018, the company grew its revenue by an impressive 18% year over year to $656 million from $555 million. Not bad for a speaker manufacturer. Let’s dig deeper.

Below is a chart of the company’s annual revenue and growth for the past five fiscal years.

Source: data from company filings

We can see that growth dropped off a cliff in 2015 after an explosive 2014. That year benefited from the release of PLAYBAR and PLAY:1. The PLAYBAR captured the rising popularity of sound bars and PLAY:1 was an affordable speaker that could be purchased by the masses. By company’s own admission, these two product releases “ led to 75.3% revenue growth for fiscal 2014 compared to the prior fiscal year.” However, it’s clear that the hype has fizzled out.

As I mentioned earlier, revenue grew by 18% in over the past two quarters, so the company is seeing accelerating revenue growth again. What trend is the company riding this time? I believe that the company is benefiting from the surging interest in smart speakers. Instead of buying an Echo Dot with poor audio performance, consumers can spend a bit more money and purchase an Alexa enabled Sonos speaker instead. Most recently, the company also announced that Google Assistant will be coming to Sonos as well.

Ironically, I believe the smart speaker tailwind could ultimately be the company’s downfall.

Sonos Doesn't Own The Smart Assistants

While the CEO likes to tout the company’s software, I believe that it is in fact smart assistants that drive the sale of Sonos speakers because Sonos’ software has not undergone any meaningful change that would warrant this sudden sales acceleration.

To draw parallel to GoPro’s journey, many bulls had believed that GoPro was at its core a media company with infinite possibilities to monetize its video content, this delusion allowed them to justify the stock’s premium valuation. As I noted in my GoPro article, it was a complete fantasy as the stock was still highly overvalued even if the media venture was somehow successful.

Much like GoPro, Sonos at its core is a hardware company. Its software is what I would categorize as the necessary technology to make the speakers function, much like how appliances these days have embedded software for certain smart functions (e.g. pre-heating your oven while you are away). In Sonos’ case, its app allows consumers to control all of their speakers. I fail to see how this will differentiate Sonos in the long-run, as it is just a matter of time before such rudimentary software becomes the norm for speakers.

With Sonos integrating smart assistants created by tech giants, it pretty much sealed its own fate. Its own software will be relegated to basic sound controls while profits from the smart assistants will belong to the tech giants that power them. Unless Sonos is able to secure exclusive contracts to produce smart assistant enhanced speakers, I foresee meaningful headwind to sales as more hardware manufacturers jump on the bandwagon. Securing an exclusive contract may be possible if Sonos has significant scale, but given that it only has a quarter of the market, I see no reason for the tech giants to cut themselves off from the majority of the market. Drawing a parallel to the PC market, all the upside is retained by Microsoft through its Windows platform while hardware manufacturers fight tooth and nail for the crumbs. To give you an example, PC maker Lenovo’s (OTCPK:LNVGY) operating margin was just 0.85% in its most recent fiscal year.

Sonos could still develop its own smart software and truly become a “software company”, but that would require a monumental strategic shift and significant spending (i.e. suffer losses with significantly higher R&D). I’m sure that’s not what investors signed up for.

Another interesting tidbit is that the founder of the company had claimed that the company would exceed $1 billion in revenue in 2014. As we now know, the company is perhaps on track to reach that target this year, four years behind schedule.

Saving Grace

While I am bearish on the company, it could always be bought out. Amazon (AMZN) acquired Ring for a billion dollars in March even though it was just a hardware maker. I could see the same thing happen to Sonos as the market cap is relatively small at $2 billion, making it an easily digestible target to any tech giant. However, we could easily apply this argument to many public consumer product companies (e.g. GPRO, SODA, HEAR, etc.), yet they are still all public (i.e. many companies could be acquired, yet they have not been acquired). A seasoned speculator may want to make a gamble, but I don’t think the average investor should buy the stock hoping for a takeover.

Conclusion

I foresee sagging revenue and profits within three years as more companies compete in the smart speaker space. I see no reason for the tech giants to grant exclusive contracts to anyone as there will be many speaker makers all vying for a piece of their smart assistants.

In the short-term, revenue may continue to trend higher based on increasing demand for smart speakers; but over the medium to long-term, I expect the company to follow the steps of GoPro and experience pressure on its top and bottom line.

Overall, Sonos is a temping short today, but the fact that it could be acquired makes me want to sit on the sidelines for now.

