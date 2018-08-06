Home Depot Has An Unattractive Risk-Reward Profile

I provide a valuation sensibility analysis to rate hikes in Home Depot. It appears that the current price tag offers minimal potential upside, and it doesn't justify the macroeconomic risks present in the stock.

Furthermore, the recent tariffs on timber and steel might slow down the housing sector.

The housing starts indicator plunged in June, and it's possible that it'll have an impact on Home Depot's next quarterly results.

In this article, I'll argue that Home Depot’s (NYSE:HD) investment risk-reward profile is unattractive. In my view, the stock is overpriced and heavily exposed to macro factors. Issues like further rate hikes, a slowdown in the housing sector and tariffs can derail the investment thesis. Thus, despite HD's fantastic business prospects and stellar management, the stock’s limited upside potential doesn’t fully justify its severe downside risk in a market correction.

(Source: A Home Depot storefront)

One Home Depot

As you know, HD has a fantastic business. The company operates in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The core business is selling specialty retail items related to home improvement. Its management is top-notch and has a long-term plan to bring shareholders success.

The One Home Depot vision/plan consists in strengthening the following business areas:

Creating and sustaining a viable e-commerce strategy Improvement and modernization of stores Revamped distribution, including supply chain and logistics improvements Delivery options

To achieve this aim, management intends to invest approximately $5.4 billion in its omnichannel strategy. Furthermore, HD's three-year plan consists of spending up to $11.1 billion in its operations. These investments are in the omnichannel strategy plus $5.7 billion in the core retailing business. Below, you can see the breakdown of these investments.

(Source: Digital Commerce 360, see link above)

Also important it's that through these initiatives HD will be able to defend its business from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). As we all know, the tech giant is, in reality, a retail giant that happens to operate in a disruptive way.

The One Home Depot vision will allow the company to fulfill their clients' orders within one or two days. As of July 2018, the company can reach 30% of the US population in one day. Naturally, this type of operation requires massive and well-organized logistics. For this reason, HD also plans to invest $1.2 billion in its supply chain network.

The general idea is that HD wants to modernize its business. My understanding is that it wants to reach the same level Amazon has, but in the specialty retailing sector. I think that the company will face severe logistical challenges, but will ultimately become a seamless experience for home improvement clients. Given the unique nature of its products (like delivering nails, screws and hammers in bulk in the same day to contractors), HD should be able to defend its niche from AMZN.

Moreover, I think that in the long term, specialty retailers that aren't investing as heavily as HD in modernizing its operations will be left behind. At some point, the competition will try to catch up, but then they'll face the same logistical challenges and realize that they gave HD a 2- to 5-year head start. This competitive advantage should translate into long-term sustainability and growth for the company's operations.

(Source: A Seeking Alpha’s comment on HD)

So far, HD sees great success in its e-commerce sales. Over the past four years, the company has grown its online sales by almost $1 billion, and this represents approximately 20% of its total growth. Therefore, it's safe to conclude that it will remain a good long-term business.

High dependency on macro factors

Home Depot has benefited from some recent macro events. For example, the tax cuts immediately lowered expenses and spurred the economy as a whole. Also, the retailing sector is seeing some growth across the board. In HD's case, the retail industry for building material and garden equipment sales grew 0.8% M/M and 6.2% YoY. Plus, the US continues to expand its economy, and last quarter it reached 4.1% GDP growth (the best pace in nearly four years). These factors have helped the stock so far.

(Photographer: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images)

However, rates and other macroeconomic issues can also break the company's generous valuation. Thus, it’s reasonable to expect that HD will be highly sensitive to macro problems. Rate increases or a macroeconomic slowdown should hit HD investors hard, more than in other industries or stocks.

I've identified three macro factors that have had a considerable influence on the company's operations and stock price, in particular in the past three months (these might show their adverse effects in its next quarterly results):

The Fed is raising rates. The US housing market. Tariffs

First, let's deal with rising rates. This will affect the cost of money across many industries. Therefore, this one isn't a specific risk for HD. However, in the last part of this article, I'll make a case for HD stock price being particularly sensitive to changes in the risk-free rate. I’ll provide more details on this later.

Also, another factor that ties itself with the Fed is the housing market. As you know, when rates rise, then mortgages also become more expensive and should slow down the housing sector.

Until now, the economy has helped HD's business. The reasoning is that rising housing demand translates into higher demand for home improvement equipment, which pushes HD stock price higher.

(Source: Bloomberg - paywalled article, but Bloomberg allows viewing up to 10 free articles per month).

However, last month we got a disastrous print for US housing starts. The indicator dropped by a whopping 12% in June. Building permits also declined 2.2%. The worst hit was the multi-family housing segment, which plunged 19.8% in June.

(Source: Reuters)

It’s worth noting that for the past few years, the housing sector has increased steadily, while experiencing significant fluctuations like we just saw in June. However, realtors are also starting to feel buyers' fatigue in the housing market. Existing home sales also fell for the third month in a row. By now, houses are less affordable thanks to years of rising prices. This further hurts the market because fewer people can buy a home. Moreover, Americans no longer see housing as the best investment out there, which used to contribute to the aggregate housing demand.

Therefore, when you add all of those factors in the housing market, it becomes clear that we might be close to a sector slowdown. This could be troubling for Home Depot, because hardline retail quarterly same-store sales correlate very closely with housing starts. In HD's case, the correlation coefficient is 0.76.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The third macro factor that could impact HD is tariffs. In the figure above, you can see how tariffs can affect adversely other stocks. In that case, HD wasn't hit as hard because while it does sell appliances, it’s not the most significant revenue contributor. The 4.7% drop in home appliances shipments was probably due to aluminum and steel tariffs.

Maybe the recent housing plunge has something to do with rising costs due to Trump's tariffs as well. It's possible that timber and metal tariffs are starting to impact the sector, and by extension, they might slow down HD's growth a bit. I hope we get further quantitative details regarding these issues in the next earnings call (ER date: 14/08/2018).

Is Home Depot's debt also a concern?

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is concerning at first glance. HD's D/E ratio is 15.69. This figure would typically be a huge red flag, but I think in HD's case it isn't. You see, the company's FCF covers the interest expense by a factor of 9.55. Also, its current assets-to-debt ratio is 0.82. In short, I don't think it's a critical issue when you take those elements into account.

Plus, remember that HD could easily decide to pay down its debt within a few years. The total debt stands at $25.79 billion, while FCF is a robust $10.13 billion. Currently, the company's policy is to aim for a 55% payout ratio and also reward shareholders with stock repurchases. However, if it wanted to, HD could very quickly bring down its D/E ratio to more reasonable levels within a couple of years.

(Source: HD investor relations)

In my view, I think it’s a cost of capital issue. HD's debt is locked at a cheap rate. It costs only 3.7%, while ostensibly, the company's equity should be higher than that. The CAPM suggests that the required rate of return for HD shares is 7.63%. Thus, it's reasonable to "pay down" the equity (i.e., repurchase shares) rather than the debt. There are some caveats to this argument, but I think that overall HD's D/E ratio shouldn't be a concern.

Valuation and rates

The valuation model that I performed on HD is based on the Gordon growth model (GGM). This variation estimates an appropriate P/E ratio for the stock. Based on that figure, we can price the firm. Below you’ll find the formula:

(Source: P/E formula derived from the GGM)

In this case, I used the two-stage variation for this model. Below you'll find the inputs:

With that data, I can price HD. Remember that I told you the company was also highly sensitive to the Fed hiking? Well, here's why:

As you can see, the model is highly sensitive to tiny changes in the risk-free rate. Here, I used the US Treasury 10-year yield as the RF. This rate is tightly linked to the Fed's interest rate policy, which currently stands at 1.75-2.00%. However, the Fed is guiding to higher rates in 2019 and 2020. The target for those years will be 3.0% and 3.5%, respectively. This increase would translate into 4.5% in the 10-year yield (this is a rough estimate, and it might differ materially from this).

The problem for HD is that the higher the RF rate, the lower its fair value should be. Furthermore, tiny changes in interest rates can have sizable impacts on the potential downside of the stock. In the figure above, you can see how a 4% RF rate would imply a 37% potential downside for the stock.

(Source: CNBC)

Recently, the 10-year yield cracked 3%. Some argue that 4% is imminent. This rise would spell disaster for HD shareholders, particularly when you consider that the stock is close to its all-time highs.

Conclusion

Rates and macroeconomic issues can make or break the company's generous valuation. This is why the GGM valuation of HD is highly sensitive to tiny changes in the risk-free rate. Furthermore, a housing sector slowdown could hurt the company, because these two correlate closely.

Given the current outlook from the Fed and the technicals for the 10-year yield, I'd caution against buying HD at these levels. Furthermore, the recent plunge in housing starts could impact adversely its results (which should show in the next ER).

There’s no doubt that the company has fantastic business prospects and it'll continue to grow in the future. However, it's evident that the current valuation is overly optimistic and therefore offers minimal upside from here. The little upside it holds right now is entirely overshadowed by the potential disaster that could occur if rates rise significantly.

According to the GGM, a stock price of $160-170 is more reasonable for HD given the changes undergoing in macroeconomic trends. Investors should be careful of having FOMO in HD. In the long run, they might regret it.

