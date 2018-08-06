The Gold ETF Is Oversold; The Dollar Is Overbought As Commodities Slip Down Its 200-Week Moving Average

Here are the daily charts and the key levels for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.
The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and are said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.
SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)
The Gold ETF ($114.92 on Aug. 3) is down 8.7% year to date and its weekly chart is negative but oversold with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $117.75 and moved below its 200-week simple moving average three weeks ago with this ‘reversion to the year’ at $117.75. GLD set its 2018 low of $114.42 on Aug. 2.
The daily chart for the gold ETF shows that GLD has been below a ‘death cross’ since June 21 which indicated that lower prices lie ahead. A ‘death cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average and these levels are now $119.37 and $122.98, respectively. My quarterly and semiannual value levels are below the chart at $113.60 and $103.62, respectively. The horizontal line is my monthly risky level for August at $123.44.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly and semiannual value levels of $113.60 and $103.62, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $123.44.
The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)
The Commodities ETF ($17.20 on Aug. 3) is up 5.7% year to date with a negative week chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $17.31 and slipping just above its 200-week simple moving average which is the ‘reversion to the mean’ at $16.79.
The daily chart for the commodity ETF shows the ticker below the 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and above its 200-day simple moving average at $16.66 with my quarterly and annual value levels of $16.35 and $16.20, respectively. My monthly risky level is above the chart at $18.46.
Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my quarterly and annual pivots of $16.25 and $16.20, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength my monthly risky level of $18.46.
The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.
PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)
The Dollar ETF ($25.17 on Aug. 3) is up 4.7% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $24.90 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $84.86.
The daily chart for the bullish dollar ETF shows the ticker above three horizontal lines which are my quarterly, monthly and annual value levels of $24.84, $24.34 and $24.18, respectively. Above the chart is my semiannual risky level of $28.65. The chart shows that a ‘golden cross’ was confirmed on May 31 when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. These moving averages are now at $24.92 and $24.20, respectively.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly, monthly and annual value levels of $24.84, $24.34 and $24.18, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $28.65.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.