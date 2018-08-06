Seven Generations Energy's (SVRGF) CEO Marty Proctor on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Seven Generations Energy Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you for joining us for the Seven Generations Energy’s second quarter 2018 conference call. I am joined by President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Proctor; Chief Financial Officer, Derek Aylesworth; Chief Operating Officer, David Holt, as well as other members of our management team. We will review our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and then open up the line to questions.

All statements made by the company during this call are subject to the reader advisory set forth in the news release issued this morning and the company’s corporate presentation. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and MD&A for the period ending June 30, 2018 were published this morning and are available on www.7genergy.com as well as the SEDAR website.

I will now pass the call over to you, Marty.

Thanks, Brian and thanks to everyone on the line for joining us for our Q2 call. Second quarter of 2018 continued to see strong condensate volumes, about 10% ahead of our budget, which along with robust commodity prices for condensate and natural gas led to record quarterly funds flow of $434 million or $1.19 per share. We now have visibility towards free cash flow well ahead of schedule. This accelerated free cash flow profile provides us with a significant amount of optionality as we head into our annual budgeting process for 2019.

Total liquids production for the second quarter was over 110,000 barrels per day, including 69,000 barrels per day of condensate. Seven Generations is focused on condensate production. Condensate drives our economic returns and generates a significant cash flow base that provides the business with a tremendous amount of optionality. Condensate is one of the few Canadian production streams that does not trade at a significant discount to its global benchmarks. While we produce meaningful natural gas liquids and natural gas volumes, condensate generates more than 70% of our revenue, being Canada’s largest condensate producer put Seven Generations in an advantaged position within the Canadian energy industry.

Our long-term focus on diversified market access resulted in the second quarter realized natural gas price of $3.79 per Mcf, more than $2.50 higher than local AECO benchmark pricing. Through our ongoing technical reviews, the analysis of well results and our evolving data analytics, we are seeing an opportunity to optimize well and facility designs in our various resource areas to maximize recoveries, capital efficiencies and returns. We are already starting to see some of these improvements, including our recent 12-well Upper/Middle Montney pad in the Nest 1, Nest 2 transition zone, which saw per well drilling and completion cost of just $9.9 million, a 16% reduction versus this time last year. The all-in cost of the pad, including facilities and supporting infrastructure was about $154 million for approximately 24,000 barrels equivalent per day of new production.

While we are focused on free cash flow, it is imperative that we continue our delineation activities. Through delineation, we improve our understanding of our assets outside of our core Nest 2 area. We understand the impact that evolving technology has on our asset base and expand our inventory of high-quality drilling opportunities. We are seeing the benefits of our delineation activities through our recent Nest 3 results as well as our 2018 Nest 1 wells. Both of these areas represent significant near-term value for our shareholders. As we further delineate our Lower Montney, Wapiti, Rich Gas and Cretaceous targets, in addition to optimizing our spacing assumptions, we see significant medium to long-term value creation and inventory expansion opportunities. We continue our commitment to serve all of our stakeholders and acknowledge that enhancing shareholder value is a core objective. We recognized that our rapid growth rate to-date has introduced a degree of operating volatility that has overshadowed our business fundamentals. As a result, we continue to evolve our development plans to ensure we are maximizing the returns on our capital investment and creating meaningful consistent shareholder returns.

I will now pass the call over to our CFO, Derek Aylesworth.

Thank you. As Marty mentioned, our accelerated free cash flow profile provides us with a number of options as we embark on our annual budgeting process. We deem anything beyond our maintenance or sustaining capital to be free cash flow. As we think about capital allocation, our first priority is balance sheet strength. With our leverage and liquidity metrics intact, we are committed to an optimal combination of production growth, investing in our highest returning operating projects that will improve our netbacks, and the potential to return capital to our shareholders. We will balance long-term investments with short-term opportunities to ensure that we are creating value.

As 7G evolves, we are focused on three components that are critical to a sustainable business model, netbacks, decline rates and capital efficiency. Together, these three elements define our ability to meet sustaining capital requirements and generate free cash flow. We believe that an exclusive pursuit of top line growth, especially at our size, can amplify the risks associated with these components and add additional volatility to our business model. Seven Generations is delivering top tier profitability and our accelerated free cash flow profile gives us optionality in how we create value for our shareholders in this next phase of our company.

I will now pass the call over to our COO, David Holt.

Thanks, Derek. As I settle into my role as Chief Operating Officer, I would like to share a few initial observations. Coming from the largest E&P in Canada, my 27 years of oil and gas experience has given me plenty of perspective on the Montney and deep basin. 7G’s Montney assets are without a doubt some of the best I have seen. In a company that has grown production from 30,000 to 200,000 BOE per day in just 4 years. High growth has been a hallmark of 7G’s relatively short history.

As we look ahead, it is clear to me that there are significant opportunities to enhance operations. We can reduce operating costs, optimize capital investments and lower our decline rates, while still growing our production base. To be clear, this doesn’t mean just cutting costs, it means identifying high value opportunities that boost productivity and increase our returns. As Marty mentioned earlier, we have a deeper understanding of our Nest 2 asset through our geotechnical work that has led to a segmentation of the area. While overall condensate deliverability and economics remain consistent with prior expectations, we believe that we can tailor our completion designs to maximize capital efficiencies. This aligns with an emerging view at Seven Generations that optimized frac design means an increasing average stage and cluster account, but with lighter intensity per stage effectively doing a better job of stimulating the reservoir around the well.

Ideally, I would like to evolve our completions to a point where we can reduce per well costs with minimal if any reduction in production rates. Another opportunity we have observed is the potential to improve our infield gathering system pressure regime. We are seeing new high-rate high-pressure wells pushback and impact legacy production volumes. We saw this dynamic with a 12-well pad that we recently brought online. The new high-pressure pad caused our system to back out almost 3,000 BOEs per day from an older nearby pad. This creates a temporary inflated apparent decline rate that skews our production profile. We believe that there are economic options to improve the routing of volumes and better manage compression to optimize our production base.

As we think about operating costs, it is important to note that we recently brought our third water disposal well online at the end of June. These wells will improve our operating costs for the second half of the year. Additionally, we will fully connect our infield water pipeline network in the third quarter that will lead to another step change reduction in operating costs. This network will reduce the number of trucks we are running, improve costs and reduce our environmental footprint. The team has also identified numerous opportunities for work-overs to improve productivity from older wells. While these work-overs are expensed and do impact operating costs, they drive highly competitive production additions at a cost of about $3,000 per flowing barrel. With short cycle paybacks, these are good investments.

I will now pass the call back to Marty for a few closing remarks.

Thanks, David. As we move into the second half of the year, we are seeing production additions from our first half weighted capital program. Production is increasing in a stronger than expected condensate pricing environment and accelerating our free cash flow profile. We have line of sight to an improving cost structure and we are advancing our development plans to more efficiently allocate our capital. As we pressed the 200,000 BOE per day mark, we have established a cash flow base that gives us a tremendous amount of optionality in our business strategy. In the upcoming months, we will continue to work through our annual budgeting and planning process with our primary objectives being value maximization and operational excellence while delivering what we promise.

Operator, I will now ask you to open the phones for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Amir Arif with Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Congrats on a good quarter. Just a general question for you, Marty or David, just the condensate production for the Nest 3 wells as well as the Nest 1s, it’s fairly similar in terms of 700 to 800 barrels a day. And I was just curious how you would view those two areas in terms of ranking those two areas relative to the Nest 2 obviously remains the best, but in terms of if you had additional capital to develop or to put into the ground, would it be going to Nest 3 or to Nest 1?

Marty Proctor

Good morning, Amir. That’s a great question. So far, we have only got 3 wells now in that Nest 3 area. All are very encouraging. We are actually constrained in that area, because we need a little more pipeline capacity to get the production from that south area up to the north, but yes, I agree the condensate is very encouraging in that area as well as the very high gas rates and we have been pleased by the relatively flat production. So, a bit premature to say the whole area is going to be great and better than Nest 2. We are still very, very happy with our Nest 2 results of course, but that does show I mean – what we are talking about is the expansion of our inventory and that Nest 3 as well as the Nest 1 results are providing the evidence that, that we have got a big inventory of Nest quality, top tier quality of opportunities for us.

Amir Arif

Okay, thanks for the color. And then just a second question, in terms of the full year guidance, I had noticed nothing has been changed there. The July production number is helpful in terms of seeing how you can get there, but there is one slide that you used to have in your presentation, which showed the backlog of completed wells or drilled wells waiting on completion, I didn’t see that here. So just curious if you can provide any color in terms of your comfort on delivering on the full year guidance given where July production is and given how much capital is spent in the first half?

Marty Proctor

Yes, you bet. We have been trying to just kind of streamline that deck and I think that was one of the slides that we took out just to make the deck a little more concise. You know the number of the inventory of wells that are in the various stages of drilling completion and tie-in. It’s comparable to the past. We have great confidence that all the activities in the first half are going to lead to the production that we expect in the second half. We have not changed guidance as you say. We have averaged just under 190,000 in the first half. We expect to be just over 210,000 in the second half to equate to that 200,000 to 210,000 barrels per day of full year production. And as we have said, we are kind of anticipating being in that bottom half of that guidance range. The profile of bringing wells on is consistent with our budgeting. If anything, maybe we are slightly ahead of that. So, good confidence in delivering what we promised.

Amir Arif

Okay, thank you.

Thanks, Amir.

Your next question comes from the line of Aaron Swanson from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Your line is open.

Great. Thanks. Yes, I just have a quick question on the delineation capital plan for 2018, the original budget had $150 million. Just wondering if that’s still the plan and can you remind me what that includes and sort of where you are with that right now?

Marty Proctor

Sure. Yes, that’s still the plan. I think we had said $125 million to $150 million that included a bit of delineation work and in fact some expiry preservation even in the deep Southwest, some delineation work in Wapiti, a few Lower Montney wells, a little bit of work in Nest 1 even which we still consider in some ways to be delineating capital. So that’s all on track and we anticipate results from most of those projects in the second half of the year probably in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Swanson

Okay, that’s great. And then just quickly on the 12-well pad, can you give any color on how that was completed?

Marty Proctor

Yes, sorry I didn’t hear you, what’s happened in here. I am sorry, would you mind repeating that please, Aaron?

Aaron Swanson

Yes, yes, no worries. On the 12-well pad, can you give any color on how it was completed?

Marty Proctor

Yes. I think approximately, David, do you have precise. What we did is generally, I mean, we have been pretty consistent in our sand intensities in the most of these laterals. We have gone though to more stages, but a little less sand per stage. So in that well, I think we were something of the order of 4,500 to 6,000 tons per well. So quite consistent with before, but as I say moving towards more frac entry points all those maintaining a similar propane density across the entire well.

Aaron Swanson

Okay, great. So that was – just to confirm, was that a cemented liner plug and perf completion there?

Marty Proctor

We had a mix there. We had approximately half of each. That pad is actually something we are calling our science pad. We have got a number of kind of initiatives on that pad, including some fiber optics in a couple of wells. We did some micro-seismic work in those wells plus some others. We had a monitoring well that was drilled to as a monitoring well and then to become a disposal well. So there is a lot of things we are working on there and that included, I mean more directly to your question, they included a look at the cemented liners versus the open haul packers.

Aaron Swanson

Great. Thanks a lot.

Marty Proctor

Yes. Thanks for the question, Aaron.

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Travis Wood from National Bank of Canada. Your line is open.

Travis Wood

Yes, good morning guys. I wanted to see if you could share with us some color around the stacked well that you plan on bringing on through the second half? You have talked about it co-producing from the upper, middle and lower. Could you tell us where that is and how many more of these you could potentially be drilling on the pad through the second half of the year?

Marty Proctor

Sure, Travis. A great question. The one that you are referring to I think is the one where we have actually got 3 wells in the upper, 3 wells in the middle and 1 well in the lower, so kind of a 7-well cube, analogous to the cube characterization that other operators are using. Our intent here is to see how the Lower Montney will perform while we are completing at the same time as the Upper Middle Montney. We have completed those wells. We won’t have – they are getting tied in around now. We won’t have any meaningful results until later this year. Hard to project what that’s going to mean for Lower Montney development, but we want to – obviously we have got a giant Lower Montney inventory of potential opportunities. We have as much land in the Lower Montney as the upper, which is around 800 sections and we are eager to bring forward some value there through some of the delineation work. So we have tried a couple of Lower Montney tests. This is the first one we have done in the stacked way. We just want to look at ways to optimize how to develop this entire Montney section as opposed to just the upper now.

Travis Wood

Okay. And is this within Nest 2?

Marty Proctor

It is. Yes, it is.

Travis Wood

Thank you.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Travis.

And your next question comes from the line of Brian Bagnell from Macquarie. Your line is open.

Brian Bagnell

Good morning, guys. Just wondering about downtime assumptions for your wells, I think you probably had a fair amount of individual well downtime in the first half that impacted results. Are your assumptions any different for the second half going forward just depending on the cadence of production adds?

Marty Proctor

No, we are actually pretty comfortable with the downtime assumptions that we had for the year. Second half, we still got the same assumptions in our forecasting. We have learned through I guess you could say a couple of operational stumbles that we need to forecast and expect more downtime and we have got adequate downtime covered in the budget we believe going forward.

Brian Bagnell

Okay, great. Second question, I know you had a couple of Lower Montney wells planned for the second half of the year, can you give any update on timing on those and when you might be in a position to discuss results?

Marty Proctor

Yes, you bet. We expect to have some results to discuss around Q4. I had mentioned in the last – the answer to the last question that we have got one of those Lower Montney wells as part of a stacked test where we have 3 uppers, 3 middles and 1 lower all being completed at the same time. We also had another 2 in fact that we had completed in the second quarter, which are just starting production now. So, we think we are going to have some things to say about the Lower Montney in the fourth quarter this year. Obviously, we continue to observe activities from other operators around us and we are getting encouraged of this potential there. So, we are eager to now take some of this free cash that we have been generating and that we will soon generate and apply that for the delineation, including that Lower Montney.

Brian Bagnell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Brian.

And your next question comes from the line of Patrick O’Rourke with AltaCorp Capital. Your line is open.

Patrick O’Rourke

Hey, good morning guys. Just curious in terms of the infrastructure spend going forward you guys have been averaging about call it, 33%, 34% of the capital budget on infrastructure. How do you see that going forward now with kind of – with Gold Creek being almost completed and gas being a little bit less of the production stream than maybe was previously forecast, what kind of level do you think you can get that down to?

Marty Proctor

Yes, great question. Thanks, Patrick. Yes. So, the Gold Creek plant will be finished in the fourth quarter. It did contribute to some of our spending in the first half of this year. That’s all on track. We have now invested about half of – sorry about two-thirds of our capital program in the first half of the year, second half will be lighter, obviously about one-third remaining in the second half of the year. That Gold Creek plant will be finished and we don’t expect the recurrence of a major processing facility capital next year. This year’s expenditure on that plant is around nearly $140 million, so that will be a recurrence that won’t occur – that we won’t have for next year. Going forward, I think we do have adequate processing capacity. In fact, there is real opportunity now for us to take the investment we have made in infrastructure, including major processing plants and think about how we can further optimize our revenue generation. So we are actually looking and considering some partnerships perhaps with that Gold Creek plant. We want to retain operatorship. We want to retain the flexibility and optionality to grow into the capacity that we have built, but there is an opportunity that we think for working with another partner to perhaps further enhance value from that particular plant. We aren’t considering anything else with our Lator and Cutbank plants. We are very happy having those under our ownership. They contribute a lot to our netback. When you own the facility, you don’t have to pay fees to somebody else to process your products, but we do think there is opportunity with that Gold Creek plant to bring in some partners.

Patrick O’Rourke

Okay. So by and large going forward then you would say that without major infrastructure, it should be a bit of a tailwind to your capital efficiencies at least the way you are modeling them?

Marty Proctor

Yes, I think that’s a fair summary of what I intended to say there.

Patrick O’Rourke

Okay. And then next question, I know that there was a big focus on free cash flow, free cash flow acceleration you guys talked about, it provides you with options. Are you guys able to maybe give us some perspective on what those options are and how you are thinking about them right now?

Marty Proctor

Sure. And really it hasn’t changed since what we had talked about at our Analyst Day or Investor Day on November 16. And what has changed is we are there sooner, thanks to more condensate than we had previously expected and also to higher condensate pricing. We are at a free cash flow inflection point much sooner than we previously thought. So, I think that the priorities don’t change. I mean, sustaining capital is a big one. We are going to continue to invest in what we have been doing. We now though have considerations for what to do with the free cash above sustaining capital. Those choices are as we had outlined before growth and/or return of capital. And so those are things where we are reviewing, what we really want to do with this asset and with the opportunities we have is to maximize the value, maximize the net present value maximize the returns to our shareholders. So we are looking at all those scenarios that might help us to create the value and improve the returns that we have been delivering.

Patrick O’Rourke

Okay. When you say returning capital to shareholders, would you lean towards like a dividend or a share buyback or how do you rank those two options?

Marty Proctor

Well, I think they are both meaningful to shareholders. Frankly, I think it’s pretty matured for us to think about a dividend. One of our investors has talked about how a dividend is a bit like getting married whereas a share buyback might be like a dating and we can think about it that way. I think we want to ensure we have got adequate free cash to ensure that a dividend never goes down. Right now, it’s an option. And all I am saying is that these are things we can consider once free cash is available to us and we will work over these next several months as we put together 2019’s capital allocation program to decide and to work with our board to decide where we think is the most appropriate way to maximize the returns for our shareholders.

Patrick O’Rourke

Okay, thanks a lot.

Marty Proctor

Yes. Thanks for the good questions.

This concludes today's conference.