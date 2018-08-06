The Brookfield Property Plan Becomes Clearer; Units Are A Buy

The GGP merger is all but done, and GGP demonstrated why it is such a valuable asset it its last quarter.

As many investors know, corporate actions can provide excellent buying opportunities. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is a prime example of units of the real estate investment partnership have been hammered due to a lack of understanding regarding the company’s acquisition of General Growth Properties (GGP).

With the transaction likely to close this month, BPY provided a clearer picture of the plan for both its capital structure and approach to investment into GGP going forward. I remain bullish on BPY, and I continue to believe the current set-up looks attractive. Units are trading at a significant discount to IFRS value, and I believe the GGP acquisition will provide BPY with an excellent opportunity for value creation. Let’s look at the recent positive developments, including the shareholder approval, GGP’s Q2 results, BPY’s plans for GGP, and BPY’s plan for its capital structure.

GGP Shareholders Approve the Merger

This was a given considering that BPY owned 34% of the company, but it is certainly a small incremental positive that GGP shareholders approved the merger. This deal is as good as done.

GGP Q2 Results: Solid NOI Income Growth

Quarterly earnings reports are typically one of the most boring events for companies that are on the verge of acquisition. GGP’s second quarter results, though not exciting, go a long way towards increasing the credibility of the BPY acquisition thesis. Same-store net operating income, which essentially measures the productivity of existing properties via the ability to increase rents or overall income, showed a solid gain of 4.6% y/y. This is acceleration from Q1, when same store NOI was actually down 0.8% y/y. Occupancy was down 10 basis points sequentially to 94.2%, but leased percentage jumped 30 basis points y/y to 95.6%.

One thing to note is that GGP is signing multi-property leases with several different retailers, including fitness class chains like Orange Theory, as well as restaurant chains, and previous “online-only” retailers like UNTUCKIT. I think the value of GGP’s properties is very evident. Even if malls of the B and C variety continue to decelerate, there is very clearly a place for A malls. GGP owns some of the best A malls available.

BPY’s GGP Plan

BPY’s management team has historically been somewhat quiet on their plans for GGP, but with the deal all but ready to close, management provided some interesting commentary on the Q2’18 earnings call. In regard to cash flow that would be invested into GGP:

Yes. So it’s little early to be too definitive around the budget and the plans. But what I can tell you is as a general comment is on a standalone basis GGP was investing between $600 million and $700 million a year on these types of redevelopment properties or projects, and that was largely funded out of free cash flow, excess cash flow that they had. They were not picking on any additional leverage that's therein. So that’s really how that the balance of that, like I said, as opposed to looking at what was the opportunity set within the portfolio and how much could you do in that. I’d say from our preliminary planning, that number could be more like $1 billion a year if you’re actually looking what the opportunity set is.

In short, I think this reinforces exactly why BPY wants to own GGP. Instead of conservatively investing excess free cash flow of $600-700 million, BPY has identified the opportunity to significantly increase the amount of capital deployed into redevelopment projects. It is no wonder why BPY thought GGP was an absolute steal. By knowing the asset exceptionally well, BPY was well aware that they would be able to increase capital investment, and, in my view, generate even higher incremental returns. The GGP acquisition could be the steal of a lifetime for BPY unitholders.

Capital Structure Clarity

With the deal closing, BPY will be targeting to get its total debt/EBIT below 11x within the first 18-20 months. This will be reduced via asset sales, debt pay down, and hopefully, EBIT growth. In addition, management will focus on bringing debt to total capital below 50%. Reducing this capital ratio will be more achievable because of the fair value recognition that comes with IFRS, meaning, some of the value that BPY creates will be able to be assessed at market value rather than cost.

Real estate is typically a higher leverage business than most, but I do appreciate the clarity with regards to the targets.

Lastly, management indicated the potential to repurchase units in the second half of the year. Repurchases were difficult given the pending merger as well as capital constraints, so I think it could be interesting to see management meaningfully repurchase units in Q3 and Q4. The IFRS value exceeds $30, so any repurchase is likely to create value.

Stick with BPY

I have been a bull on BPY for a long time, and I see no reason to change my view. Management is obsessed with redeploying capital into value creative projects, and I think GGP will provide a huge outlet for capital deployment. In addition, units trade at a sizeable discount to the IFRS value of $31.23 per unit. I continue to add to my position at current levels, though I have predominantly been doing this by purchasing GGP at a discount to its takeover price and allocating some of the payment to BPY equity.

