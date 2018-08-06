Key Trading Levels For The 5 Major Equity ETFs

The small cap Russell 2000 ETF has been trading back and forth around its annual pivot of $165.04 since June 5.

The Transportation ETF failed at its annual risky level of $204.61 in January.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF held its annual value level of $156.14 in February and April.

The Spiders ETF has been above its annual pivot of $276.34 since July 9.

The Diamonds ETF has crossed its annual pivot of $246.52 many times so far this year.

Today’s Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $250.07.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Diamonds shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $248.81 and $246.15, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $246.52 and $243.29, respectively. My monthly pivot is $254.32 with my quarterly risky level of $264.99.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $278.13.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $276.80 and $269.83, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. My monthly pivot is $280.09 with my quarterly risky level at $288.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $176.28.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for QQQs shows the ETF well above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $175.62 and $164.62, respectively, and well above my semiannual and annual value levels of $169.40 and $156.14, respectively. My monthly pivot is $179.97 with my quarterly risky level of $183.98.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The Transports ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $194.37.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the transports shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $193.92 and $189.26, respectively, and above my semiannual value level of $181.19. My monthly pivot is $199.04 with my annual and quarterly risky levels at $204.61 and $215.57, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small cap ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $165.70.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Russell 2000 shows the ETF on the cusp of its 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and well above its 200-day simple moving averages of $156.68 and is above my annual, monthly and semiannual pivots of $165.04, $162.48 and $154.04, respectively. My quarterly risky level is above the chart at $177.79.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.