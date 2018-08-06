BlackLine: Another Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation

Forward revenue multiple looks a bit expensive, but this name is for investors who buy into the company's long run thesis.

BlackLine (BL) continues to remain the leader in the relatively small and under appreciated accounting software market. They reported another solid quarter of earnings and continues to demonstrate why they deserve to trade at a premium multiple compared to other market leading software providers.

I recently wrote a more in depth article going over BL's investment thesis and reasons why this is a long-term winner. BL suffered a bit over the past few weeks due to some large cap tech names reporting weaker than expected earnings and a soft guidance. Tech giants such as Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), and Twitter (TWTR) brought down the majority of high growth tech/software names and this provided an excellent opportunity for investors to double down on their positions in quality names, such as BL.

BL was recently down as much as 10% from their highs due to the extreme downward pressure on the tech industry. However, investors quickly realized this strong name was selling cheap. Even post earnings and their small recovery, this name still provides a great entry point for investors to hop on board for the long term.

Q2 Earnings Recap

BL reported another solid quarter of revenue growth and positive earnings. Q2 revenue grew 32%, reaching $55.5 million, which beat consensus estimates by ~3%. BL continues to grow their top line at a very impressive pace, which is just one of many reasons why the deserve to trade at a premium multiple for the foreseeable future. In order to continue this impressive growth trajectory, BL recently hired two sales executives to help lead BL's international growth, a market that is severely under-penetrated and provides a significant opportunity for BL.

The two new hires were Mark Woodhams and Terry Smash. Mark joined BL fro Netsuite where he was responsible for sales and operations throughout the EMEA region. Terry will take charge in the APAC region, including Australia. Both of these markets, and international markets in general, are behind the penetration rates BL has seen in the Americas, most notably in the USA. Further expanding into international markets will not only solidify BL's market leadership for accounting software, but it will give the company significant room for growth.

Source: Company Presentation

The company's operations is all software, or SaaS, based. Essentially this means they will have very high gross and operating margins because the cost of sales remains low. Having no hardware sales in their business model affords them this opportunity to maintain high margins. A majority of BL's expenses will continue to come from R&D and S&M. These expenses typically remains very high for company's in growth mode and they seek to continually enhance their product and bolster their sales efforts.

BL's near 83% gross margin improved by almost 300bps y/y, a very impressive feat considering where gross margins stand. In addition, BL was able to generate positive operating income compared to over $600k loss during the same time period last year. This is significant improvement y/y and operating margins will continue to expand as BL's cost structure improves over time.

In my previous article, I discussed two main opportunities for BL to improve their operations: expanding international and into middle market sized companies. The addition of the two new sales executives gives BL an advantage in their quest to expand internationally. For Q2, management noted their EMEA regions once again had a solid growth, now representing over 21% of total revenues, up from ~19% last year. Management also talked about how middle-market growth represents 16% of revenue and growth remains solid and on pace.

Source: Company Presentation

The chart above does a great job depicting how profitable customers become over the long-run. Essentially, the average customer from 2012 now spends 3.7x their initial contract valued. It is a very positive sign that each year of progression sees a higher revenue multiple. This essentially means that customers are satisfied with BL's products and are inclined to spend more each and every year, further driving revenue growth and profitability.

BL reported EPS of $0.01, which was 2 cents better than consensus' estimates for a $0.02 loss. This marked the company's fourth consecutive quarter of profitability as they remain on track to become profitable for the year. For some investors, this may be difficult to understand. Why would someone invest in a company that doesn't make any money?

BL's operations are built around a subscription based model, much like your Netflix account. Their products, once integrated into their customer's architecture, become relatively difficult to replace in terms of opportunity costs. In addition, BL spends a lot on R&D and S&M as they continue to rapidly expand their impressive 30%+ top line growth. If the company wanted to become profitable and grow at a much slower rate, this would not be a problem for them. BL will continue to invest in their business as they expand internationally and into the middle market.

Valuation

BL continues to grow over 30% each quarter and has retained profitability over the past year. They are the clear leader in the accounting software market and this has earned them the right to trade at a slight premium to other high quality software names.

The chart below shows several other industry leading names in the software space. A majority of these names are breaking into near markets and are defining how business is done in those industry. These "best of breed" names deserve to trade at premium valuations compared to the market and other software names.

Once FB reported their weak earnings, the entire tech market took a hit. Software names took a much bigger hit than most because of their parallel qualities to FB. All of these companies have very high revenue growth rates and strong margins. However, investors saw the weakness in FB to mean the entire software industry was under pressure. This is not true at all.

BL temporarily traded near a 9.0x forward revenue multiple, well below their 10.0x+ deserved multiple. Though at this time the remain one of the more expensive names in the software market, I believe BL's recent quarterly report and growth potential into the international markets and middle market companies earns them the right to trade at this premium.

For investors who do not own the stock, this may be a challenging time to build up a position. However, I would closely watch this name and buy the dip whenever possible. The company's fundamentals remain fully intact as seen in the earnings release and growth remains inevitable.

One of the bigger risks BL faces in new entrants into the market and their valuation approach. Over the long term, there will be other large competitors in this market, especially from those companies who already compete in the accounting services and software industry. Due to their relatively expensive revenue multiple, if the market become under pressure, these more expensive names are usually the first ones to self-correct.

However, over the long run, BL will remain the market leader in the accounting software industry and will ultimately trade at premium valuations until their operations begin to mature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BL, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.