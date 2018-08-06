Speculative Gold Shorts Have Done Something We Have Never Seen

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report, showed gold speculators decrease their long position, while increasing their short positions for a SEVENTH consecutive week. This is the second longest short-building streak in COT history and its only behind the record-breaking nine-week streak at the end of 2016, which saw the gold price drop from around $1280 to $1150 per ounce – with the vast majority of that coming in the first few weeks.

Interestingly enough, silver actually saw long speculators add to their positions as shorts essentially maintained their own positions. Not unheard of, but a bit unusual for silver speculators to be bullish for the week as gold speculators were bearish.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT ReportT he COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions by 2,435 contracts while shorts increased their own short positions by 11,496 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1220.95, which is a little higher than the current spot price so that suggests that the actual speculative position is even more negative than what is shown in the report.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease to NEGATIVE 41,000 net speculative long contracts.

This is the largest negative gold speculative position in the COT report’s history (dating back to its origination in 2006), with the lowest number before this current down-streak being in early 2016 where the speculative position maxed out at negative 24,000 contracts. Interestingly enough, after that low point was hit, gold proceeded to rally $200 with a few weeks and $300 total six months later – a close to 25% gain after the low.

Whenever speculative all-time lows are reached we love taking the contrarian position as all this negativity is already built into the price, and in our view with gold production becoming lower and lower, that makes it all the more probably for a short-squeeze rally – just like we saw in 2016 after the lows.

As for silver, the week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed the speculative position increase by around 4,000 contracts in silver as both speculative longs increased their position while speculative shorts essentially remained flat.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

It seems like gold has been on a non-stop decline recently and investors are probably extremely bearish and gloomy on precious metals after such a vicious decline. But the COT is reminding us that this bearishness is at an all-time high with most of it being speculative in nature (Commercials remain relatively neutral). That’s something we like as speculators tend to be trend followers, so when the trend reverses (as it always does) then you get these large rallies. With an all-time high short position, in our view its only a matter of time before we see that vicious counter-rally.

Thus, we remain Extremely Bullish on gold, and while we expect it to drop under $1200 in the short-term (traders tend to hit round numbers), we believe that we will quickly see a rally then and end the year closer to $1300.

In our view these are almost “Back-Up-The-Truck” levels for gold as it seems this whole downside push is speculative shorts increasing their position, and that rarely lasts. After 7 weeks of short increases, speculators are massive over-sold and those are the best times to buy.

We think it is time for investors to add to their gold positions and silver positions through some of the ETF’s (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

