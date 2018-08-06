SunPower Concentrates On Its Core Competencies... We Applaud

This should lead to significant improvements, even if the financial contours of these are not very clear yet.

As a result, the company is exiting a number of markets and selling three businesses. We applaud this move.

Finally the company is actually choosing its markets according to its core competencies, those in efficient panels.

The last time we looked at SunPower (SPWR) we were a bit scathing as they had engaged in enormous supply contracts for polysilicon that really tied their financials in a bad way and we advised investors to stay away from the shares.

However, after a year or so quite a bit has happened so were willing to have a second look. We mention:

The selling of its stake in 8Point3.

The selling of its microinverter business to Enphase.

The selling of its 400MW lease portfolio to be completed this (Q3) quarter.

Corporate restructuring into an upstream and downstream business unit model.

Increase focus on the DG (distributed generation, both residential and commercial) market.

Helix storage solution.

NGT Technology.

Quite frankly, we think that all these moves make sense as it looks like management finally realizes that it has to start its business by analyzing what its core competencies are (efficient panels) and then chose its markets and businesses, not the other way around. Better late than never.

We will look into some of these items below, but here are also some additional external factors of change:

The company still has not achieved exemption for the solar tariffs, but it keeps on trying.

The Chinese have surprisingly scaled back their incentives for the solar market, especially the plants. This is expected to have a considerable downward pressure on panel prices and plant tenders.

The IRS ruling extending solar incentives in the US for another four years, which came as a positive surprise.

On the basis of California's new homes ruling (requiring all new homes to be outfitted by solar panels from 2020 onwards) is seeing SunPower doubling its new home business in the state from 2017 to 2018.

Strategy shift

From the earnings deck:

The company is basically exiting the power plant market and concentrating on the DG market. There are a number of good reasons for this:

In the DG market their high efficiency panels (IBC and P-Series) command a premium and this is their core competitive advantage so the company is simply better positioned here.

The power plant market is very competitive.

The power plant market worldwide might very well shrink as a result of Chinese policy changes.

The company will still sell to the power plant market indirectly via their DZS joint-venture, supplying panels (their P-Series).

Here is management explaining further (Q2CC):

For DG on the other hand, we expect global market expansion of 40% over the next five years, with significant customer demand for high efficiency premium price panel technologies such as our IBC and P-Series products. This market growth is being driven by improving customer economics as retail electric rates increase and the cost of battery storage continues to fall. Given our established footprint in key global markets and industry leading high efficiency product portfolio, we're very well positioned in the DG segment.

As it happens, SunPower is already the global leader in the DG market:

And if anything, investors were reminded of the soundness of this strategic choice as their power plant segment produced margins at breakeven, while overall gross margin came in at 11.7% driven by residential margins at a very respectable 22%. Clearly power plants are a drag.

The company is also well placed for the distributed market, especially the enterprise part because of its Helix energy storage solutions, it sees attach rates at 35% in Q2, up from 32% in Q1.

NGT technology

Underlying much of their revival effort is their NGT technology, which maintains their traditional conversion efficiency (at 23%+) lead but at considerable reduced cost, improving margins. There are a few reasons for that:

Using six inch wafers (rather than five inch ones), the resultant cells produce nearly 70% energy per unit.

A simplified manufacturing process with fewer steps and fewer production tools, reducing capital expenditures.

The company will start volume production in Q4 and will ramp volumes up, (retrofitting existing plants) to 100MW in 2019.

There is the not so small matter of retooling their existing plants. While these costs are one off and much of it is non-cash, they can be substantial, witness the non-cash impairment charge of $369M in Q2 in relation to this. However, management had this to say on the Q2CC (our emphasis):

CapEx, that is the feature of NGT technology that is among the reasons why we want to do this conversion aggressively, because our CapEx is well under half of what it used to be, and we think it can be well below $0.30 per watt and as we implement more of that, I’ll update you in time, but certainly well below $0.30 a watt. So just to keep track, 70% more power, 30% to 40% less cost and less than $0.30 per watt CapEx.

So investors, rather than despair should be encouraged. The company isn't going to immediately change all of its capacity, it has Fab 4 which is two years old producing the X-Series and operating above name-plate capacity for instance. A decision about converting to NGT will follow later. This also depends on funding for the ramp-up, something which the company is still working on.

Corporate restructuring

Developing into two units with a clear overhead and profit and loss accountability should make the organization more transparent and flexible.

The restructuring and shedding of 8Point3, the microinverter business, exiting power plants and selling the residential lease business will also simplify financial reporting and will enable investors to assess the company on a margin per watt basis in the future. It will take a couple of quarters for all the sale effects to work themselves out of the financial reporting though.

Pricing

The Chinese cut back in solar incentives has already had considerable ramifications with panel prices falling some 12% as China was good for half of solar demand last year and Chinese producers are seeking markets elsewhere, causing a glut.

But, once again the shift away from power plants looks like a smart move, here is management (Q2CC):

in the power plant segment we sell predominantly our P-Series products, because now we're selling equipment on and as our TCS joint venture ramps, our costs are coming down and we can maintain a premium. I would say what we see is there's a modification in pricing; there’s a bit of a premium expansion and then we react to it. So we’re seeing most of that decrease in power plants. In the DG business it's more insulated from that, because there is more value and high efficiencies.

But the company isn't entirely immune from pricing pressures either.

Tariffs

While the company has made a strong case for exemption of the US solar tariffs, so far they have had no success in lifting these. The impact is considerable, when asked management had this to say (Q2CC):

First half was $17 million, second half was $51 million and I’ll note that that’s more than we spent on R&D in the second half of the year. So the impact on tariffs is really, really significant, and of course we hope that we’ll hear a ruling soon that exempts us, so we can take that $51 million and invest it in our R&D and American manufacturing.

Management did notice it might have to reduce spending on R&D (on their NGT and IBC technology) if they don't get any tariff relief.

Q2 Results

GAAP figures are really ugly of course. But this reflects the cost (much of it non-cash) of the restructuring and retooling, and these costs are one-off so this doesn't shed a clear picture on underlying improvements.

Guidance

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is substantial given the complexities of timing deferrals, real-estate accounting, charges as a result of the restructuring and retooling of plants, and more usual stuff like share based compensation.

The 2018 guidance is pretty important, in our view as we get a first glimp of the new SunPower emerging from the ashes of the old:

Provided they can make the numbers, of course.

Margins

SPWR Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Needless to say once again the GAAP margins aren't pretty, to put it mildly but these are marred by the transition, especially on the technology front.

Help is on the way though, the new corporate structure will reduce overhead to less than $40M a year and Q3 GAAP gross margin will return to zero, with non-GAAP gross margin being positive 6%-8%.

Cash

SPWR Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

This shows another reason why we were so skeptical about the company the last time we looked at it, the company was simply not generating profits nor cash on any consistent basis, far from it. Something more drastic needed to happen and at least management has recognized that and is taking action.

The sale of the microinverter business, power plants and residential lease are all expected to close in this quarter but management isn't revealing any cash flow as a result. What they do say is that it will be used to meaningfully ramp NGT, which seems a good idea to us.

Management is quite optimistic though for H2 and next year (Q2CC, our emphasis):

We have improved operating performance of the business that will continue as we get into 2019, so positive cash generation from a business perspective, we’ll have asset sales and we’ll use some of those proceeds in the back half of the year to invest that in the business, NGT included.

No external financing is needed, according to management. We should hope so, as they have already a significant debt outstanding, from the 10-Q:

Long-term polysilicon contracts

There is still this remaining, from the 10-Q:

This was what we so strongly objected to in our article last November, as it obliges the company to purchase $900M in polysilicon, almost all of it in the next 2.5 years.

The problem is that the company entered these long-term supply contracts years ago when polysilicon prices were higher. And with the Chinese policy change, polysilicon prices have taken another lurch downward, from Sunsirs:

So despite management arguing that in the residential market they are insulated from the Chinese policy change, the company still has exposure to that in some form, like not being able to take advantage of lower polysilicon cost.

What's more, insofar as exiting the power plant market reduces cell production, this will stretch out their fixed supply of polysilicon through these long-term supply contracts. There is also an interesting contrast with the same figure from the Q3 2017 10-Q:

You see that they had a whopping $341.4M obligation for Q4 2017, but only $109.6M for 2018. Apparently the company managed to postpone much of that massive Q4 2017 obligation into this year, as for the remaining six months they have to purchase $326.3M with the 2019 and 2020 obligations relatively unchanged.

The company can also sell some of the excess supply on the open market, as it happens and the 10-Q warns this could incur losses. Given the figures involved, we find it curious that no analyst actually inquired about this during the CC.

We have no idea how the arguably massive polysilicon obligation stacks up against their production needs. The 2018 module shipments is guided at 1.5-1.9GW, with revenue guided at $1.6-$2.0B.

Revenue for the shipments is somewhat smaller as there are also other revenue sources for the year (like 8Point3, etc.) which puts their remaining 2018 polysilicon obligation for the remaining two quarters at roughly half of the panel shipment revenue. Clearly this is way more than they need.

Having long-term supply contracts isn't entirely stupid though, look what happened last year for instance (Renewables Now):

Unplanned repair works at one of the factories of a leading supplier in China have led to a 20% increase in the price of polysilicon between end-July and mid-August, EnergyTrend calculates. Supply is also under pressure due to annual maintenance at the plants of other suppliers. “This drastic decrease in polysilicon supply is just too great and will have an impact across the PV supply chain,” said analyst Jason Tsai, adding that spot prices of multicrystalline silicon (multi-Si) wafers have gone up as the shortage of polysilicon limited their supply.

One way to deal with this could be to sell polysilicon inventory when there is a price surge, but as a result of the China policy change, exactly the opposite has happened recently.

Valuation

We look forward to the day the company's margins can be assessed on a per watt basis, because today the picture is rather clouded by transition cost and accounting, and still their large polysilicon obligations. So valuation on the basis of earnings or EBITDA isn't all that useful, let's look at a sales multiple:

SPWR EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Management is finally taking sensible action after years of stagnation and losses. Basically all of the moves seem to make sense to us and together have the potential to turn around the business in a pretty emphatic fashion.

However, the extent of the improvements isn't quite clear yet as there are intervening factors muddying the waters a bit, like the tariffs, the Chinese policy change and the effect on ASP's and the investment, cost and complex accounting as a result of the transition (with large GAAP losses as a result) and these long-term polysilicon contracts.

Yet there are some elements that provide a modicum of help. Some help is provided by the company's 2018 guidance, which argues for $95M-$125M in positive adjusted EBITDA. And this in a year where transition cost are substantial (although most are not included in adjusted EBITDA).

And while the company isn't as immune of ASP declines as it believes, with the slow shift to the more efficient NGT technology and other cost cutting (like overhead as a result of the new structure) it at least has countervailing powers coming up.

What also gives us some confidence is management guiding positive operational cash flow.

The EV/S multiple is also historically low. That is something to keep in mind, because the shift towards residential, where they enjoy much better margins and where they have some price insulation and more efficient technology coming up, according to management.

So this should improve things over time, especially when we get out of the transition cost and these long-term polysilicon contracts.

So we are seeing important improvements even if the financial implications remain a little clouded still. We have to say that until the fog clears a bit more, we have some trouble wholeheartedly recommending to buy the shares here, but there is quite actually a bit to say in favor of buying.

It's not only the improvements discussed in the article, it's also this:

The shares seem to have pretty solid support just above $6 and even in a more distant past they have not gone lower than $4 (where we actually advised to buy in September 2012). The company also has something of a put value in the form of being majority owned by French energy giant Total (TOT).

Given this support, and given the fact that companies that start with concentrating on core competencies rarely deteriorate, we think a position is likely to pay off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPWR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.