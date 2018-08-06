Weekly Insider Trading, August 3

Weekly Introduction

Even though I have been screening for insider transactions every week since the last article, there has not been enough to go on to write a new article. Some of that is explained by the earnings-quiet season. I did write a blog post but I am not sure how those are advertised, so I removed it as no one seemed to read it. Still, I screened ESPR on July 22 and also sold some other stocks to make room for new screenings I expect coming as earnings season winds down. If you sell today you will probably overall get a better price than I did since the overall market is up.

Unfortunately, our performance in some individual open positions have been hit quite hard recently, fortunately the smaller bets in SOHU, DFRG and CLNE. More concerning has been the underperformance of RV-related stocks; CWH and LCII have been a real drag on the portfolio and of larger position size also. LCII reported Q2 numbers yesterday and the stock jumped more than 10%. I am comfortable with both these stocks going forward and bought more into the decline which is not reflected in the table below. CWH reports Aug 7.

Regarding overall market direction, in the last article I wrote (S&P then at 2700)

We can already see a more positive market. I expect it to continue these 20 days counting from July 1st, and then more selectively in names reporting earnings which will propel some stocks higher. But the overall market risks weakening once again post earnings.”

I am definitely still navigating markets from this narrative, with S&P cash at 2835, I am expecting a sideways to lower drift for August as earnings wind down and markets face a slowing macro picture, tightening CBs and trade war noise. It is really astonishing the shift we will see the coming year from CBs and there is no historical precedent to take cue from. The best bet is to expect more volatility and keep cash at hand to be able to profit from that volatility.

Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading (for new readers)

Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, Officers are highest ranked, followed by directors and >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price just like buybacks are. So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies, and if available adding analysis done in other articles directly linked to the company, to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)

Market opportunistic with positive trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time, 1-6 months) Market opportunistic with no trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean or within 3 months if the stock is not moving) Turnaround bet, Insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event-driven holding, max 6 months, smaller size).

Update of open and closed positions

Previously I have stated that I would not always be recommending an exit point. In some cases, I have done so explicitly with a reasoning, perhaps due to an update of insider selling or other news significantly affecting the case. In other cases, I have just pointed out in a later article that these are the ones I have exited or these are the ones I am now long. I used that history to create the tables below. I will aim to be a bit more formal with this going forward. These tables are prices taken from the charts published/or closing price that day, so they do not account for any entry (or exit) strategies employed, etc.

*For example, the largest drawdown in the table is CLNE, but I clearly stated in the article:

What happened in 2012 and 2015 after the spikes are cause for concerns though, there should be a lot of overhead supply, therefore I would want to see a slight pullback and then ride it for a quick 10-20%.”

I actually bought some CLNE on Tuesday July 10 at 2.8 something.

This article’s insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC-reported insider transactions over the last two months (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.

Company Ticker Insider activity Longer term insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Type of Setup Action Esperion ESPR + 0 - + No trend Buy Las Vegas Sands LVS + - + - No trend Buy Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL + - + + Positive trend Buy VBI Vaccines VBIV + - - - - -

Esperion (ESPR)

Summary

Esperion is a high risk biotech company which recently has seen positive momentum in the shares following a drop of approximately 50% earlier in the year. The momentum could partly be explained by a new 10% owner continuously buying. There is very little support from other insiders, but I have taken a small position that I will keep with some preconditions stated below.

Basic company Info

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). It offers Bempedoic acid and Ezetime combination pill as therapies that have been shown to lower elevated LDL-C levels in patients with hypercholesterolemia, including patients inadequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies.

Industry Biotechnology Market cap 1.2 B Employees 57 P/S - Founded 2008 P/E - Website http://www.esperion.com P/CF -

Insider Trading

Biotech Target NV is based in Willemstad, Curaçao. Coincidence or not, they started buying about the time the stock bottomed, and they seem to buy at regular intervals. As long as I see a monthly purchase I will keep the position. Among other insiders, in most recent time there is only selling.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Biotech Target N V 10% 2018-07-12 Buy $41.77 +$2,088,300 2% Biotech Target N V 10% 2018-06-29 Buy $39.48 +$1,973,805 2% Biotech Target N V 10% 2018-06-21 Buy $38.57 +$2,314,224 2% Biotech Target N V 10% 2018-06-07 Buy $37.79 +$2,267,292 2% Biotech Target N V 10% 2018-06-05 Buy $38.47 +$2,308,440 2% Biotech Target N V 10% 2018-05-18 Buy $40.11 +$5,213,770 5% Newton Roger S Dir 2018-03-29 Sell $72.37 -$1,809,277 -4% Vitullo Nicole Dir 2018-01-25 Sell/Option $71.79 -$838,076 -1% Vitullo Nicole Dir 2017-12-06 Sell $53.85 -$502,205 0% Janney Daniel Dir 2017-03-21 Sell $45.80 -$16,029,263 -20% Goldstein Dov A Md Dir 2017-03-21 Sell $41.66 -$33,327,088 -49% Omenn Gilbert S Dir 2017-03-21 Buy $42.26 +$42,260 10% Lalwani Narendra D. COO 2016-11-01 Buy $9.93 +$49,650 New McGovern Mark E Dir 2016-07-05 Buy $10.00 +$50,000 New Mayleben Timothy M Pres, CEO 2016-05-04 Buy $14.85 +$103,950 20% Omenn Gilbert S Dir 2016-03-01 Buy $15.28 +$76,400 100% Mayleben Timothy M Pres, CEO 2016-01-27 Buy $15.88 +$57,168 12% Mayleben Timothy M Pres, CEO 2016-01-15 Buy $14.08 +$101,376 30% Aisling Capital II LP 10% 2015-04-23 Sell $108.22 -$23,534,373 -5% Goldstein Dov A Md Dir 2015-04-23 Sell $108.22 -$23,534,373 -11% Enright Patrick G Dir 2015-03-19 Sell $111.66 -$55,831,597 -35% Longitude Capital Partners, LLC 10% 2014-11-17 Sell $32.78 -$15,966,168 -25% Enright Patrick G Dir, 10% 2014-11-17 Sell $32.78 -$15,966,168 -25% Alta Partners Viii, L.P. 10% 2014-10-21 Buy $20.00 +$10,000,000 24% Janney Daniel Dir, 10% 2014-10-21 Buy $20.00 +$10,000,000 24% Omenn Gilbert S Dir 2014-10-21 Buy $20.00 +$100,000 New Domain Partners VII L P 10% 2014-10-21 Buy $20.00 +$10,000,000 24% Longitude Capital Partners, LLC 10% 2014-10-09 Sell $30.00 -$28,290 0% Enright Patrick G Dir, 10% 2014-10-09 Sell $30.00 -$28,290 0% Enright Patrick G Dir, 10% 2014-10-07 Sell $30.04 -$358,289 -1% Longitude Capital Partners, LLC 10% 2014-10-07 Sell $30.04 -$358,289 -1%

Chart and technical

I did the screening and purchase of this stock in mid-July following the then reported insider transaction. Since then, the stock has been building strength and seems to be breaking to the upside. I would keep this stock as long as we don’t fall below the 45 entry level and/or if the insider stays away for a whole month. Also I would take profit on a gap fill up towards 65-70.

Fundamentals

Not much to comment on here. The cash position seems challenging to last more than a year without taking on more debt or a secondary offering.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 y/y % Gross profit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gross margin % EBITDA -168.7 -75.9 -49.8 -36.1 -22.7 -10.1 -10 EBITDA % Net income -167 -75 -50 -36 -26 -12 -11 Cash and equivalents 35 38 77 85 57 7 0 Short term investments 166 173 135 21 4 0 0 Free cash flow -131 -48 -39 -33 -18 -11 -9

Seeking Alpha and other articles

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Summary

Las Vegas Sands COO Robert Goldstein has made his first purchase in 4 years. Overall, the activity is low among insiders and mostly selling. The fundamentals of the company have been solid long term, with shorter-term volatility in numbers due to big ticket events driving revenues in particular quarters. For this reason, I am prepared to take a bet, also this one smaller, with some preconditions stated below.

Basic company Info

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States. The Macao segments handle the operations of The Venetian Macao; Sands Cotai Central; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem

Industry Resorts and Casinos Market cap 54 B Employees 50k P/S 4 Founded 2004 P/E 14 Website http://www.sands.com P/CF 12

Insider Trading

Looking at historical transactions, it is mostly about selling. Robert’s purchases in late July was the first purchase in many years by any officer.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Goldstein Robert G Pres, COO 2018-07-31 Buy $71.13 +$711,252 8% Goldstein Robert G Pres, COO 2018-03-13 Sell/Option $76.00 -$2,975,780 -24% Jamieson George Dir 2017-11-14 Buy $66.96 +$66,961 15% Goldstein Robert G Pres, COO 2016-11-25 Sell $62.84 -$10,627,011 -57% Goldstein Robert G Pres, COO 2016-01-04 Sell $42.25 -$4,138,092 -25% Tanasijevich George Pres, CEO, Marina Bay Sands 2015-12-31 Sell/Option $43.77 -$277,533 -20% Raphaelson IRA H EVP, Global GC 2015-11-02 Sell/Option $49.76 -$436,252 -26% Gerard Steven L Dir 2015-10-28 Buy $47.95 +$47,950 55% Leven Michael A Dir 2015-09-18 Sell $46.06 -$967,203 -4% Goldstein Robert G Pres, COO 2015-08-06 Sell/Option $56.50 -$8,658,851 -28% Leven Michael A Dir 2015-03-25 Sell $55.32 -$995,830 -3% Goldstein Robert G Pres, COO 2015-03-19 Sell/Option $55.00 -$5,500,000 -20% Goldstein Robert G Pres, COO 2015-02-13 Sell/Option $60.65 -$6,065,385 -20% Leven Michael A Dir 2015-01-02 Sell $56.10 -$2,442,101 -7% Raphaelson IRA H EVP, Global GC 2014-11-03 Sell/Option $62.35 -$549,589 -42%

Chart and technical

LVS has clearly broken the uptrend but is currently resting on horizontal support. I expect it to break below and trade slightly below for some time and then recover to shake out the weak hands currently buying this horizontal support. On the upside, will look for $77-80.

Fundamentals

Even though the revenues have been volatile y/y, LVS seems steady from a fundamental perspective, which makes it a good buy-the-dip candidate (especially in combination with insider purchases). The most recent Q2 report came in below expectations on EPS but above expectations on revenues.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 12,882 11,410 11,688 14,584 13,770 11,131 9,411 y/y % 12.9% -2.4% -19.9% 5.9% 23.7% 18.3% Gross profit 6746 5889 5909 7229 6645 5435 4885 Gross margin % 52% 52% 51% 50% 48% 49% 52% EBITDA 4,633.00 3,604.00 3,840.00 5,137.00 4,426.90 3,349.30 3,194.50 EBITDA % 36% 32% 33% 35% 32% 30% 34% Net income 2806 1670 1966 2841 2306 1524 1270 Cash and equivalents 2419 2128 0 2179 3506 3600 2513 Short term investments Free cash flow 3706 2646 1930 3654 3541 1609 1154

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Summary

A bank with solid long-term growth, historically mostly selling among insiders, but now purchases from two officers, combined with a good technical picture.

Basic company Info

Western Alliance Bancorporation engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services, Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology & Innovation, Other NBL (National Business Lines), and Corporate & Other.

Industry Regional – Pacific Banks Market cap 6.1 B Employees 1k P/S 6.2 Founded 1995 P/E 16 Website www.westernalliancebancorporation.com P/CF P/B 13 2.6

Insider Trading

The latest two transactions are the first purchases by officers since at least 2014, the rest is just massive selling (in to an uptrend). I think this is evidence of some kind of short-term positive view of the stock following a consolidation period.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Gibbons Dale Vice COB, CFO 2018-07-27 Buy $56.88 +$119,050 1% Vecchione Kenneth CEO 2018-07-27 Buy $56.95 +$592,264 4% Snyder Donald D Dir 2018-07-23 Sell $58.64 -$263,880 -4% Snyder Donald D Dir 2018-06-14 Sell $61.48 -$390,521 -6% McAuslan Robert Reoch EVP, Chief Credit Officer 2018-06-06 Sell $62.26 -$186,780 -11% Sohn Sung Won Dir 2018-05-04 Sell $60.00 -$150,000 -7% Cady Gerald A EVP, So. CA Administration 2018-04-30 Sell $60.00 -$330,000 -5% Sarver Robert Gary COB, CEO 2018-03-16 Sell $60.72 -$375,553 -1% McAuslan Robert Reoch EVP, Chief Credit Officer 2018-03-09 Sell $61.94 -$123,880 -7% Guedry John EVP, So. Nevada Administration 2018-03-06 Sell $61.73 -$606,436 -20% Theisen Randall S EVP, GC 2018-03-05 Sell $59.14 -$417,824 -12% Sarver Robert Gary COB, CEO 2018-03-02 Sell $59.95 -$4,020,187 -6% McAuslan Robert Reoch EVP, Chief Credit Officer 2018-02-16 Sell $61.02 -$122,040 -9% Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 2018-02-15 Sell $60.30 -$32,441 -19% Latta Robert P Dir 2018-02-01 Buy $59.37 +$1,722 0% Theisen Randall S EVP, GC 2018-01-30 Sell $59.00 -$173,578 -6% McAuslan Robert Reoch EVP, Chief Credit Officer 2017-12-15 Sell $56.36 -$169,080 -11% Johnson Marianne Boyd Dir 2017-11-16 Sell $54.42 -$217,680 -1% Sarver Robert Gary COB, CEO 2017-10-27 Sell $56.22 -$2,811,000 -5% McAuslan Robert Reoch EVP, Chief Credit Officer 2017-10-27 Sell $56.49 -$225,960 -13% Snyder Donald D Dir 2017-10-25 Sell $55.97 -$223,880 -4% Beach Bruce D Dir 2017-10-25 Sell $55.89 -$223,560 -10% Sohn Sung Won Dir 2017-10-25 Sell $55.89 -$279,450 -14% Sarver Robert Gary COB, CEO 2017-10-23 Sell $55.22 -$5,522,000 -9% Boyd William S Dir 2017-10-23 Sell $55.55 -$555,462 0% Sarver Robert Gary COB, CEO 2017-08-16 Sell $48.37 -$4,837,000 -8% Sarver Robert Gary COB, CEO 2017-07-24 Sell $50.39 -$3,297,925 -5% Marshall Todd Dir 2017-02-13 Sell $51.25 -$1,513,669 -4% Hilton Steven J Dir 2017-02-03 Sell $50.09 -$2,489,473 -39% Cady Gerald A EVP, So. CA Administration 2017-03-07 Sell $51.69 -$155,070 -3% Theisen Randall S EVP, GC 2017-03-03 Sell $51.70 -$349,751 -12% McAuslan Robert Reoch EVP, Chief Credit Officer 2017-03-03 Sell $51.78 -$207,120 -12% Taylor Patricia A EVP, Chief Risk Officer 2017-03-03 Sell $51.80 -$583,113 -33% Nave James E D V M Dir 2016-08-08 Sell $35.11 -$175,550 -2% Boyd William S Dir 2016-08-31 Sell $38.00 -$171,000 0% Boyd William S Dir 2016-04-27 Sell $37.08 -$732,327 0% Nagy M Nafees Dir 2017-03-01 Sell $53.55 -$535,500 -10% Peckham John EVP, Technology, Operations 2017-03-01 Sell $53.19 -$53,190 -4% Nave James E D V M Dir 2017-02-28 Sell $51.46 -$514,600 -3% Wall Merrill EVP, Chief Admin Officer 2017-03-01 Sell $53.57 -$1,020,616 -18% Johnson Marianne Boyd Dir 2017-02-23 Sell $52.10 -$1,497,927 -6% Johnson Marianne Boyd Dir 2017-02-21 Sell $52.59 -$2,737,415 -10% Garner Don EVP, Arizona Administration 2017-02-16 Sell $53.14 -$110,478 -27% Guedry John EVP, So. Nevada Administration 2017-02-16 Sell $53.30 -$106,600 -6% Nagy M Nafees Dir 2017-02-15 Sell $53.17 -$531,700 -9% Mack Cary Dir 2017-02-14 Sell $52.47 -$2,780,950 -27% Marshall Todd Dir 2017-02-13 Sell $51.25 -$1,513,669 -4% Garner Don EVP, Arizona Administration 2017-02-03 Sell $50.00 -$63,850 -14%

Chart and technical

WAL has been trading in a clear uptrend for many years. It looks like the consolidation during 2018 is done and WAL should break to the upside soon. I would not wait around here but take a position immediately.

Fundamentals

In the latest quarter, WAL grew revenue by 17%, and net interest income by 30% compared to last year. Longer term, the growth rates also look strong.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Interest Income 846 701 525 416 363 318 297 y/y % 20.7% 33.4% 26.1% 14.8% 13.9% 7.3% Net interest income 785 657 493 385 333 290 258 Gross margin % 93% 94% 94% 92% 92% 91% 87% Net income 326 260 194 147 114 69 15 Cash and equivalents 417 285 0 225 164 306 205 Short term investments Free cash flow 384 281 220 167 165 161 143

Seeking Alpha and other articles

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Summary

To round things off, VBI Vaccines showed up as a highly significant insider transactions in this week’s screening. The reason is simple, the company is a biotech company where the CEO and quite recently also the CMO have increased their holdings significantly (>5%). Still I would caution against this signal due to lack of signaling value in historical purchases made by the CEO. Also, the technical picture is horrible.

Basic company Info

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops vaccines for infectious disease and immuno-oncology. Its pipeline includes Sci-B-Vac, CMV Vaccine, GBM Immunotherapy, MB Immunotherapy, and Zika Vaccine.

Industry Biotechnology Market cap 131 M Employees 103 P/S 165 Founded 2015 P/E - Website http://www.vbivaccines.com P/CF -

Insider Trading

Usually a CEO purchase and Chief Medical Officer would be a highly significant event, but in this case I am cautious. The same insiders have made significant purchases earlier without any positive results when it comes to share price performance.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Baxter Jeff CEO, Pres 2018-07-31 Buy $2.28 +$38,237 9% Baxter Jeff CEO, Pres 2018-05-24 Buy $2.99 +$32,890 7% Diaz-Mitoma Francisco Chief Medical Officer 2018-05-11 Buy $3.05 +$30,475 3% Baxter Jeff CEO, Pres 2018-05-11 Buy $2.91 +$20,661 5% Baxter Jeff CEO, Pres 2017-12-12 Buy $3.89 +$38,854 7% Baxter Jeff CEO, Pres 2017-11-28 Buy $4.75 +$71,250 12% Opko Health, Inc. 10% 2017-10-30 Buy $3.05 +$2,000,001 11% Gillis Steven Dir 2017-10-30 Buy $3.05 +$915,000 11% Chawla Sam Dir 2017-10-30 Buy $3.05 +$9,455,000 49% Perceptive Advisors LLC 10% 2017-10-26 Buy $3.05 +$9,455,000 50% Diaz-Mitoma Francisco Chief Medical Officer 2017-08-21 Buy $3.17 +$9,510 1% Baxter Jeff CEO, Pres 2017-08-21 Buy $3.22 +$32,200 9% Baxter Jeff CEO, Pres 2017-08-10 Buy $3.28 +$32,800 10%

Chart and technical

Just a horrible technical picture.

Fundamentals

Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

VBI ended the second quarter of 2018 with $41.1 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $67.7 million as of December 31, 2017. Net cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $24.5 million.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Total Revenues 1 1 y/y % 80.0% -50.0% Gross profit -4 -3 Gross margin % -478% -620% EBITDA -36.60 -24.20 EBITDA % -4067% -4840% Net income -39 -23 Cash and equivalents 68 32 Short term investments Free cash flow -32 -19

Seeking Alpha and other articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.