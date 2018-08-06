iQIYI: Unlike Netflix, Subscriber Growth Is Soaring

Recent pressures on both China and the global technology sector have weighed on iQIYI, but the growth story remains as present as ever.

Though shares had a rocky start, they quickly jumped and are now trading at a 67% gain to the original IPO price of $18.

Almost every day, we are treated to new headlines on increasing tensions between Washington and Beijing. The most recent volley of news reports that China is planning tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods, in response to a U.S. move that targets a 25% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, up from a prior proposal of 10%.

Naturally, this pressure has hit Chinese markets hard - far more than U.S. equities. Year to date, the iShares China Index Fund (MCHI) is down about 20% from its January peak, defining a bear market. Escalating U.S.-China tensions have also interrupted iQIYI's (IQ) massive post-IPO rally since the summer, with shares falling from highs above $45 since June:

Yet I believe some of this China pessimism is unfair, especially for companies like iQIYI which are unlikely to be impacted much, if at all, by trade tariffs. One could make a case that if trade tensions eat into the growth of the Chinese middle class, they might react to a lower disposable income by cutting off discretionary services like iQIYI streaming, but that's a tenuous link at best.

In my view, iQIYI holds massive rebound opportunity, with shares trading more than 35% off all-time highs. In light of the company's recently released Q2 results, we know that the company is doing exceptionally well, especially on the subscriber front where Netflix (NFLX) has disappointed investors this quarter. A pullback in this stock's hot rally is probably healthy for its long-term trajectory, but in my view, the eventual direction is up - especially given the strength of the conpany's underlying financials, which we'll discuss shortly.

Unlike its U.S. cousin, subscriber counts are growing rapidly

Netflix was one of the first companies to report Q2 earnings this season, and its massive downfall (which took shares down more than 20% from recent peaks) was one of the biggest upsets of the year for a stock that had previously only gone up. Netflix, like many overhyped technology companies, has become a victim of its own scale - it has become overwhelmingly saturated in its core markets, particularly the U.S. where subscriber growth disappointed the most.

The company added about half the U.S. subscribers that it promised in guidance, with net U.S. adds of 670k falling short of guidance and consensus of about 1.2 million. International additions also fell slightly short of expectations, with ent adds of 4.47 million versus consensus of 5.06 million. Despite Netflix beating analyst expectations on both revenue and EPS, investors focused far more on the subscriber miss - because even if Netflix manages to make this quarter's numbers, a slowdown in subscriber additions is a longer-term signal of potential deceleration. In total, Netflix ended the quarter with 124.3 million paid subscribers - a y/y increase of just 26%.

iQIYI, coming from a much smaller base, fared much better and grew much faster. iQIYI counted total subscribers of 67.1 million at the end of Q2, up 75% y/y. Though iQIYI is still about half of Netflix's size, the fact that it's growing at essentially triple the rate and is serving the world's largest middle class is a major signal that it might one day overtake Netflix.

iQIYI is also armed with the same lynchpin of Netflix's success: original content. This content is also highly localized to cater to a Chinese market. Like Google (GOOG), Netflix has encountered roadblocks in entering the Chinese market, giving iQIYI ample room to grow and capture its home market without interference from its U.S. competitor just as Baidu (BIDU) has been able to do in the search realm.

iQIYI is also continuing to guide robustly for the remainder of the year. Its Q3 outlook for RMB 6.70-6.98 billion ($1.03 billion) represents 43-49% y/y growth, but as we note from the company's Q2 results, where revenue growth of 51% y/y greatly exceeded a guidance range of 42-48% y/y, iQIYI is a conservative forecaster.

Q2 download

Here's a look at iQIYI's Q2 results:

Figure 1. iQIYI Q2 earnings results Source: iQIYI investor relations

Total revenues grew 51% y/y to ¥6.17 billion, fueled by the 75% y/y growth in subscriber counts as previously noted. Also note that iQIYI implemented the ASC 606 accounting change in 2018, as did many subscription-based technology companies - its prior-year compare is presented under the old accounting standard and would imply 43% y/y revenue growth, but net of accounting changes, growth clocked in at 51% y/y, approximately in-line with the company's 57% y/y growth rate last quarter.

Underpinning the growth in subscriber counts, the company achieved a robust 67% y/y growth rate in membership services revenue - which iQIYI attributed to new original content releases as well as promotional activities during Chinese New Year. And unlike Netflix, iQIYI also has tertiary sources of revenue that support its business, including a large advertising business that is currently generating more revenues than subscriptions are. With 45% y/y growth this quarter to ¥2.62 billion, however, the ad business will eventually be overtaken by faster growth subscription revenues - which is ultimately where we want to see iQIYI headed.

iQIYI also made notable progress on the profitability front. Though operating losses on a nominal basis grew, the company improved its operating margin to -22%, from -24% in the year-ago quarter. And though iQIYI is operating at a loss, it has plenty of liquidity to fund operations for years until it can get to more stable bottom-line margins - it posted ¥14.28 billion of cash and investments on its Q2 balance sheet, a large majority of which was generated by the company's huge IPO which raised $2.36 billion (roughly ¥16.12 billion, using today's exchange rate of 6.83 yuan to the dollar).

Key takeaways: valuation still leaves plenty of opportunity

Anchored by these strong results, particularly on the subscriber growth front (like Netflix, subscriber growth is a more salient metric to watch than a single quarter's revenues or profits), iQIYI still retains vast potential to rally further, even beyond its previous peak.

Even after Netflix's tumultuous fall from its all-time highs after Q2 earnings, the U.S. streaming giant still retains a vast valuation premium to iQIYI, which makes little sense as the latter is growing much faster. If we estimate that iQIYI will grow revenues at 45% y/y in FY18 (a conservative estimate that still allows for deceleration in Q3 and Q4), we estimate baseline revenues of $3.87 billion in FY18.

With the iQIYI ADS trading at $28.50, and with each ADS representing 7 common shares, iQIYI is currently trading at a per-share price of $4.07, and with 4.95 billion shares outstanding, the company has a market cap of $20.15 billion. After converting the company's ¥14.28 billion of cash and ¥0.64 billion of debt to U.S. dollar terms (net cash of approximately $1.99 billion), the company is left with an enterprise value of $18.16 billion. This represents an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of approximately 4.69x, which is several turns below Netflix's valuation:

At its peak of $46 per ADS, iQIYI was trading at 7.9x EV/FY18 revenues. Given the superior growth rate to Netflix, it wouldn't be surprising to see iQIYI rebound above this valuation as long as its strong subscriber growth continues, and if overall sentiment on China improves. Continue to monitor dips in iQIYI shares for an entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.